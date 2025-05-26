Sets You Free Newsletter

The Trump – Rothschild – Rockefeller connections
If you think someone can become a US president without their approval, I have news for you...
  
The Do Not Comply Guy
3
THE TRUMP FAMILY
Draw your own fact-based conclusions, vs what you're being told to think.
  
The Do Not Comply Guy
61
Once seen, it cannot be unseen.
Numbers, signs and symbols rule the world
  
The Do Not Comply Guy
5
Desperatism. The New Law. (A new system already governs the world).
From Greg M., a friend in Truth...with edits.
  
The Do Not Comply Guy
12

April 2025

Time To Name The Enemy
In the fight to save humanity from technocratic mass murder
  
The Do Not Comply Guy
10
WHO PULLS THE STRINGS? A Full Breakdown of the Global Control System.
From Greg Mannarino
  
The Do Not Comply Guy
7
Something is happening across the western world
If you still can't see it, you certainly can feel it...
  
The Do Not Comply Guy
34
THE GREAT TAKING IS COMING
Do NOT dismiss this and prepare, while you still can...
  
The Do Not Comply Guy
4
Three Corporations run the world: City of London, Washington DC and Vatican City
Washington, D.C., formally the District of Columbia is also known as D.C.
  
The Do Not Comply Guy
13
Historical References to Jesus Outside of the Bible
Jesus of Nazareth. Did he exist?
  
The Do Not Comply Guy
3

March 2025

