Sets You Free Newsletter
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
The Trump – Rothschild – Rockefeller connections
If you think someone can become a US president without their approval, I have news for you...
May 26
•
The Do Not Comply Guy
33
Share this post
Sets You Free Newsletter
The Trump – Rothschild – Rockefeller connections
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
3
THE TRUMP FAMILY
Draw your own fact-based conclusions, vs what you're being told to think.
May 26
•
The Do Not Comply Guy
124
Share this post
Sets You Free Newsletter
THE TRUMP FAMILY
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
61
Once seen, it cannot be unseen.
Numbers, signs and symbols rule the world
May 6
•
The Do Not Comply Guy
28
Share this post
Sets You Free Newsletter
Once seen, it cannot be unseen.
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
5
Desperatism. The New Law. (A new system already governs the world).
From Greg M., a friend in Truth...with edits.
May 5
•
The Do Not Comply Guy
9
Share this post
Sets You Free Newsletter
Desperatism. The New Law. (A new system already governs the world).
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
12
April 2025
Time To Name The Enemy
In the fight to save humanity from technocratic mass murder
Apr 30
•
The Do Not Comply Guy
13
Share this post
Sets You Free Newsletter
Time To Name The Enemy
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
10
WHO PULLS THE STRINGS? A Full Breakdown of the Global Control System.
From Greg Mannarino
Apr 23
•
The Do Not Comply Guy
61
Share this post
Sets You Free Newsletter
WHO PULLS THE STRINGS? A Full Breakdown of the Global Control System.
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
7
Something is happening across the western world
If you still can't see it, you certainly can feel it...
Apr 20
•
The Do Not Comply Guy
235
Share this post
Sets You Free Newsletter
Something is happening across the western world
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
34
THE GREAT TAKING IS COMING
Do NOT dismiss this and prepare, while you still can...
Apr 18
•
The Do Not Comply Guy
39
Share this post
Sets You Free Newsletter
THE GREAT TAKING IS COMING
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
4
Three Corporations run the world: City of London, Washington DC and Vatican City
Washington, D.C., formally the District of Columbia is also known as D.C.
Apr 10
•
The Do Not Comply Guy
24
Share this post
Sets You Free Newsletter
Three Corporations run the world: City of London, Washington DC and Vatican City
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
13
Historical References to Jesus Outside of the Bible
Jesus of Nazareth. Did he exist?
Apr 4
•
The Do Not Comply Guy
11
Share this post
Sets You Free Newsletter
Historical References to Jesus Outside of the Bible
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
3
March 2025
Khazarian Mafia
The God Eaters
Mar 25
•
The Do Not Comply Guy
30
Share this post
Sets You Free Newsletter
Khazarian Mafia
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
11
THEY NEED YOUR CONSENT
DO NOT COMPLY
Mar 12
•
The Do Not Comply Guy
54
Share this post
Sets You Free Newsletter
THEY NEED YOUR CONSENT
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
17
© 2025 JB
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts