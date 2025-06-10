I had a long-time acquaintance send me an anti-leftist/illegal meme this morning, which “triggered” me (pun intended) into writing this brief stack. Now, while in many ways one can agree with the absurd truths of his meme — it’s imperative that we realize how all of this is simply being architected and used against us.

This is a guy, mind-you, that professes to have been onto the truths about our world, the evil agendas and players, LONG before almost everyone else. He’s one of those, “I’ve known all that for decades, stupid”, kind of guys.

The most intriguing part however, is beyond this late boomer’s self-proclaimed wisdom, he’s still woefully caught up in the BS two-sided political theater. He demonstrates that in reality, he still has no idea how the world truly works. He still believes in the fairy tale history he was taught in school. He is the typical, Hollywood and social media “educated”. He sends almost daily links from Facebook and X, demonstrating that he’s eating up the false reality of the day, almost like some broken housewife watching Days of our Lives, thinking it’s largely real.

He’s someone that I’ve tried to help awaken to certain topics multiple times, only to be met with stuff like; “Well, how about move to Mexico then.”, or “Gee, if you don’t support Trump, then you have TDS!”

The majority of what I get from him are ongoing texts berating “leftists”, while praising the things Trump is doing. The more I study and learn, the more nauseating his mentality and content becomes. In my estimation, it has reached a level of willfull ignorance and unbeknownced to him, he’s pretty much as bad as the supposedly polar opposite, “useful idiots” that he berates. It’s like he’s stuck in some arrogant trance, unable or unwilling to awaken. I’ve largely given up. I simply reply to him these days, with zero expectations.

For the record, I don’t profess to know it all. In fact, I generally profess to know little to nothing. While I believe that I am directionally accurate on many things these days, I am willing to be proven wrong, every single day. I am open to seeing the ways in which I am still deceived, so that I am able to lift the NWO veil, that is in a state of continuous fabrication. It’s like a tattered spider web that gets respun each evening, ready to catch it’s prey, each new day.

Here is his text to me, and my reply to him. I share this not to try and berate him myself, but rather out of the ongoing frustration with those who CHOOSE not to awaken. I share out of concern that it is the very masses who think like this guy that will be part of our downfall. The “cabal” certainly knows that we are awakening — and they simply need to keep us at an insignificant percentage — a level that won’t snowball into an unstoppable mass awakening. They are counting on people continuing to choose NOT to turn off the TV and social media. They are counting on people continuing to fall for all the false narratives, the blatant lies, the false archetypes/actors, the programming and to stay stuck in the theater.

This rambling is a plea for humanity to awaken — while we still have time.

Meme Text I Received:

My Response to Him:

“Yes, all this is largely true. With that said, our own gov (both "sides" who are governed by a higher authority and agenda), created these conditions and opened our borders for a reason. All an architected plan, to water down our culture and make it easier to divide and rule. To create the conditions that make it easier to bring in the NWO — and what some have recently coined, “the Palantir world order”. Order out of chaos or Ordo Ab Chao. Ultimately all of this helps to get dumbed down Americans to applaud the implementation of the very police state tech that will be used against them (and their children).

We are now rapidly moving into a dystopian technocratic society and most are so caught up in the theater they still don’t see it. Zero clue or sadly much care, for that matter. One of the more important realizations should be that both “sides” are in on it. Trump is a Freemasonic NWO actor, helping to bring it all about. He is not here to save America. The US political theater of the last couple of decades is filled with evil deception of unfathomable proportions. Most still choose not to see.

Trump is the Trojan horse for Agenda 2030 and people are largely blind to it. Crazy leftists and illegals are in reality, just a small portion of our worry. They are just pawns in a portion of the NWO script.

Here are some supporting links, worth your review.”

🔥 THE FIRESTORM APPROACHES

“They largely tell us in advance. Remember this? Just a movie script. Right?”

Remember this?

His Response = CRICKETS.