Sets You Free Newsletter

Sets You Free Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tov Klein's avatar
Tov Klein
7h

I’d like to know the big players like the black nobility, I.E. 13 families, Pepe Orsini etc.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 JB
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture