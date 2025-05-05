Sets You Free Newsletter

Evie
May 5

Greg, your message is powerful and 100% truth. The pics were wonderful and also full of truth. We must walk in the authority God gives us. Stand firm and pray for endurance until the end.

Lucas Nascario
May 5

I have an older brother who considers himself a follower of Jesus - yet no matter how much he reads the Bible, he still can't seem to take a *true* Biblical worldview. He still trusts every establishment lie imaginable, and he hates the truth and considers them conspiracy theories. He's a very stupid, arrogant man indeed. Any true man of God would have discernment from His Holy Spirit.

This writeup pretty much hits the nail on the head (with a few possible issues, stated later); the world has people like my brother demoralized, emotionally-eroded, with lack of self-worth; in other words: POWERLESS. I tried to explain to him that if he truly believes in God, and Heaven and that we have souls and can have eternal life with God in Heaven because of what Jesus did for us - it doesn't make sense to fall for the world's gaslighting us into thinking we're powerless. The Bible doesn't say we're "powerless," it's saying if we belong to God and follow Him, He will guide us ultimately to His kingdom, and that "no weapon formed against you shall prosper" which is talking about evil that tries to prevent our soul from going to Heaven. These institutions, again the world being ran by Satan, ultimately aim to steal your salvation. Satan wants everyone in Hell.

This power I speak of, means that even though we are oppressed by man (who Satan controls here on earth), jail you name it, it doesn't matter because God will take us when our body dies. If my brother doesn't see that as power, I don't know what the heck he thinks of as power. I don't have "superpowers" like a comic book hero, no one does. My power is my faith in Christ. Good has enourmous power, because everything good belongs to Christ who is omnipotent. Evil only has very limited, temporal power. Evil is also foolish by nature.

The problem with these writeups, they're a bit metaphorical as to *who* God is; and, they're putting too much value on these institutions of control, that are ultimately *not* ran by the minds of men: they're just servants of Satan, knowingly or unknowingly. Precisely, Satan uses spiritually-dead men to control the masses. So even if you got rid of the fed, the huge investment firms, the central banks, the government, the 3LA's, the CULTS you name it, Satan would just have them pop up somewhere else because his people are literally everywhere, and it wouldn't solve the world's problems. Especially the education system, which has always controlled the dumbed-down, spiritually-dead masses with ease. Any institution with central control or influence is ultimately ran by Satan, fallen angels and demons, so you're battle is not removing evil people from power; it's understanding *who* those people are working for (Satan) and letting them know that everything that comes out of their mouth is a lie.

I have been victim to involuntary "mental" hospital evaluations before, so I know how the world tries to destroy one's mind - if only I knew back then this whole battle is spiritual. There's enourmous power in that knowledge, yet I was still clinging to truth, even back then, and didn't listen to anything those hospitals were trying to convince me, but I didn't understand *where* my intuition came from. Now, I understand this is all just spiritual warfare, and your intuition that discerns truth comes from Christ who is Lord and Savior.

Yes: People who lack than intuition, absolutely *need* to get right with Christ. I can't imagine a true follower of Christ would trust the world, as the world is ran by Satan, and anything under satan's influence is not worthy of any love or trust. "Do not love the world" etc. You just take a completely Biblical worldview, seek truth which yes, comes only *from* God. But remember that God isn't just the truth itself - He is exactly who the Bible says He is, the perfect creator who came to earth as man, and suffered the cross in the name of our undeserved mercy and grace. If you forget that, you'll end up missing the *entire* point; but technically, yes: All of truth/anything true, comes from God. Any lies, or authority that controls or oppresses which is in order to destroy, comes from satan.

Indoctrinated people exercise falsehoods and will go to Hell if they don't repent. Professing to be wise they became foolish; that's talking about the worldy man, who ultimately thinks they can know *anything* without believing in Christ.

In summery, knowing you aren't powerless and speaking only truths, while calling out falsehoods, that is not precisely *what* God is - but it DOES come *from* God, and CANNOT be had *without* God. There are ZERO "atheist-" truthers, they still believe in stupid stuff like simulation theory, aliens, quantum theory which has a "Supreme Being of the Universe", they often practice New Age magic/witchcraft/spells/manifesting/l.o.a. you name it, they aren't what defines the mythical, "atheist." Most people are in love with their sin and as a result, they hate Christ, which simply expresses itself as a moody, "disbelief."

