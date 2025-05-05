Desperatism. The New Law. (A new system already governs the world).
From Greg M., a friend in Truth...with edits.
The Shadow System is What Really Governs the World.
Who are they? At a higher level, it is the Federal Reserve, IMF, BIS, ECB… they form the monetary skeleton of the shadow system.
Central Banks & Supranational Institutions. Not elected. Not accountable. Yet they control money creation, interest rates, and liquidity.
Globalist Financial Cartels. A web of interlocked corporations and mega-banks (think BlackRock, Vanguard, JPMorgan) controlling trillions in assets. These groups architect elections, media narratives, and public policy without visibility or accountability.
Black Budget & Military-Industrial Complex. Massive funding pipelines flow through classified spending, enabling covert operations, surveillance systems, and undeclared wars. It’s not about national defense, it’s about control through fear, chaos and technology.
Corporate-Government Fusion. Governments now serve as enforcement arms for corporate agendas. Fascism by design, masked as progress.
Narrative Management Machine. Big Tech + Corporate Media = Fabricated Reality Engineering. Algorithms, headlines, and censorship sculpt the perception of the masses, manufacturing consent in real time.
Psychological Control Grid. The endgame is demoralization. The shadow system works to break the human spirit, normalize despair, and erode self-worth.
A purposely culturally mixed, divided and docile population can’t easily resist.
Desperatism. The New Law of The Conquered.
It spreads through collapse, exactly what you are seeing now. VAST debt expansion sold as some kind of progress which will in reality, bring with it a deeper, and darker economic prison. It manifests itself in jobs lost, hope crushed, truth censored. It feeds on your fear and rewards your compliance. They want you poor, confused, numb, and obedient.
It comes with smiling tyrants telling you, “It is for peace and safety.” They want you poor, so you can’t seek and awaken. They want you confused, so you can’t think. They want you numb, so you don’t feel. They want you obedient, so you never rise and resist. But above all…they want your spirit. They built a world where suffering is expected, dependency is noble, and questioning is dangerous. Where truth is a crime. This is not just mismanagement, no accident got us here, this is not incompetence, this is deliberate in design.
Desperatism. It does not legislate. It demoralizes. It turns entire populations into shadows of what they once were.
Because desperatism isn’t just economics, it’s spiritual warfare disguised as financial collapse, empowerment and technological advancement. In reality, it’s engineered emotional erosion. A system designed to make the truth feel distant…and submission feel safe.
THE Solution to Desperatism.
Reclaim what they fear most, your own inner authority. Desperatism dies when a man, or woman says, “No. I know who I am!” This is the whisper that sparks revolutions!
To be more clear, the spirit of desperatism cannot exist where God lives. His breath dissolves fear. His light exposes illusion.
Walking with God is not submission to tyrants. To walk with God…is not to kneel before men. It is not to obey corrupt authority in the name of “peace and safety.” It is not to submit to lies, oppression, or injustice, even when they wear a crown or carry a badge. To walk with God is to stand upright despite the consequences, while the world bows to fear.
True obedience to God means accountability to truth, not conformity to man-made systems of control.
Walking with God means your authority flows from a higher law. A law etched in the heart, not written by corrupt men on paper. When the systems of the world become instruments of oppression, it is the sacred duty of the faithful to resist. Not with hatred. Not with chaos. But with unshakable truth.
Walking with God is not passivity. It is power.
Not power to dominate, but power to refuse the lie. To shine the light. To hold the wicked to account, no matter their title.
The true servant of God is never a slave to Babylon.
Follow Greg Mannarino:
https://substack.com/@gregorymannarino
Greg, your message is powerful and 100% truth. The pics were wonderful and also full of truth. We must walk in the authority God gives us. Stand firm and pray for endurance until the end.
I have an older brother who considers himself a follower of Jesus - yet no matter how much he reads the Bible, he still can't seem to take a *true* Biblical worldview. He still trusts every establishment lie imaginable, and he hates the truth and considers them conspiracy theories. He's a very stupid, arrogant man indeed. Any true man of God would have discernment from His Holy Spirit.
This writeup pretty much hits the nail on the head (with a few possible issues, stated later); the world has people like my brother demoralized, emotionally-eroded, with lack of self-worth; in other words: POWERLESS. I tried to explain to him that if he truly believes in God, and Heaven and that we have souls and can have eternal life with God in Heaven because of what Jesus did for us - it doesn't make sense to fall for the world's gaslighting us into thinking we're powerless. The Bible doesn't say we're "powerless," it's saying if we belong to God and follow Him, He will guide us ultimately to His kingdom, and that "no weapon formed against you shall prosper" which is talking about evil that tries to prevent our soul from going to Heaven. These institutions, again the world being ran by Satan, ultimately aim to steal your salvation. Satan wants everyone in Hell.
This power I speak of, means that even though we are oppressed by man (who Satan controls here on earth), jail you name it, it doesn't matter because God will take us when our body dies. If my brother doesn't see that as power, I don't know what the heck he thinks of as power. I don't have "superpowers" like a comic book hero, no one does. My power is my faith in Christ. Good has enourmous power, because everything good belongs to Christ who is omnipotent. Evil only has very limited, temporal power. Evil is also foolish by nature.
The problem with these writeups, they're a bit metaphorical as to *who* God is; and, they're putting too much value on these institutions of control, that are ultimately *not* ran by the minds of men: they're just servants of Satan, knowingly or unknowingly. Precisely, Satan uses spiritually-dead men to control the masses. So even if you got rid of the fed, the huge investment firms, the central banks, the government, the 3LA's, the CULTS you name it, Satan would just have them pop up somewhere else because his people are literally everywhere, and it wouldn't solve the world's problems. Especially the education system, which has always controlled the dumbed-down, spiritually-dead masses with ease. Any institution with central control or influence is ultimately ran by Satan, fallen angels and demons, so you're battle is not removing evil people from power; it's understanding *who* those people are working for (Satan) and letting them know that everything that comes out of their mouth is a lie.
I have been victim to involuntary "mental" hospital evaluations before, so I know how the world tries to destroy one's mind - if only I knew back then this whole battle is spiritual. There's enourmous power in that knowledge, yet I was still clinging to truth, even back then, and didn't listen to anything those hospitals were trying to convince me, but I didn't understand *where* my intuition came from. Now, I understand this is all just spiritual warfare, and your intuition that discerns truth comes from Christ who is Lord and Savior.
Yes: People who lack than intuition, absolutely *need* to get right with Christ. I can't imagine a true follower of Christ would trust the world, as the world is ran by Satan, and anything under satan's influence is not worthy of any love or trust. "Do not love the world" etc. You just take a completely Biblical worldview, seek truth which yes, comes only *from* God. But remember that God isn't just the truth itself - He is exactly who the Bible says He is, the perfect creator who came to earth as man, and suffered the cross in the name of our undeserved mercy and grace. If you forget that, you'll end up missing the *entire* point; but technically, yes: All of truth/anything true, comes from God. Any lies, or authority that controls or oppresses which is in order to destroy, comes from satan.
Indoctrinated people exercise falsehoods and will go to Hell if they don't repent. Professing to be wise they became foolish; that's talking about the worldy man, who ultimately thinks they can know *anything* without believing in Christ.
In summery, knowing you aren't powerless and speaking only truths, while calling out falsehoods, that is not precisely *what* God is - but it DOES come *from* God, and CANNOT be had *without* God. There are ZERO "atheist-" truthers, they still believe in stupid stuff like simulation theory, aliens, quantum theory which has a "Supreme Being of the Universe", they often practice New Age magic/witchcraft/spells/manifesting/l.o.a. you name it, they aren't what defines the mythical, "atheist." Most people are in love with their sin and as a result, they hate Christ, which simply expresses itself as a moody, "disbelief."