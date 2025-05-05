The Shadow System is What Really Governs the World.

Who are they? At a higher level, it is the Federal Reserve, IMF, BIS, ECB… they form the monetary skeleton of the shadow system.

Central Banks & Supranational Institutions. Not elected. Not accountable. Yet they control money creation, interest rates, and liquidity.

Globalist Financial Cartels. A web of interlocked corporations and mega-banks (think BlackRock, Vanguard, JPMorgan) controlling trillions in assets. These groups architect elections, media narratives, and public policy without visibility or accountability.

Black Budget & Military-Industrial Complex. Massive funding pipelines flow through classified spending, enabling covert operations, surveillance systems, and undeclared wars. It’s not about national defense, it’s about control through fear, chaos and technology.

Corporate-Government Fusion. Governments now serve as enforcement arms for corporate agendas. Fascism by design, masked as progress.

Narrative Management Machine. Big Tech + Corporate Media = Fabricated Reality Engineering. Algorithms, headlines, and censorship sculpt the perception of the masses, manufacturing consent in real time.

Psychological Control Grid. The endgame is demoralization. The shadow system works to break the human spirit, normalize despair, and erode self-worth.

A purposely culturally mixed, divided and docile population can’t easily resist.

Desperatism. The New Law of The Conquered.

It spreads through collapse, exactly what you are seeing now. VAST debt expansion sold as some kind of progress which will in reality, bring with it a deeper, and darker economic prison. It manifests itself in jobs lost, hope crushed, truth censored. It feeds on your fear and rewards your compliance. They want you poor, confused, numb, and obedient.

It comes with smiling tyrants telling you, “It is for peace and safety.” They want you poor, so you can’t seek and awaken. They want you confused, so you can’t think. They want you numb, so you don’t feel. They want you obedient, so you never rise and resist. But above all…they want your spirit. They built a world where suffering is expected, dependency is noble, and questioning is dangerous. Where truth is a crime. This is not just mismanagement, no accident got us here, this is not incompetence, this is deliberate in design.

Desperatism. It does not legislate. It demoralizes. It turns entire populations into shadows of what they once were.

Because desperatism isn’t just economics, it’s spiritual warfare disguised as financial collapse, empowerment and technological advancement. In reality, it’s engineered emotional erosion. A system designed to make the truth feel distant…and submission feel safe.

THE Solution to Desperatism.

Reclaim what they fear most, your own inner authority. Desperatism dies when a man, or woman says, “No. I know who I am!” This is the whisper that sparks revolutions!

To be more clear, the spirit of desperatism cannot exist where God lives. His breath dissolves fear. His light exposes illusion.

Walking with God is not submission to tyrants. To walk with God…is not to kneel before men. It is not to obey corrupt authority in the name of “peace and safety.” It is not to submit to lies, oppression, or injustice, even when they wear a crown or carry a badge. To walk with God is to stand upright despite the consequences, while the world bows to fear.

True obedience to God means accountability to truth, not conformity to man-made systems of control.

Walking with God means your authority flows from a higher law. A law etched in the heart, not written by corrupt men on paper. When the systems of the world become instruments of oppression, it is the sacred duty of the faithful to resist. Not with hatred. Not with chaos. But with unshakable truth.

Walking with God is not passivity. It is power.

Not power to dominate, but power to refuse the lie. To shine the light. To hold the wicked to account, no matter their title.

The true servant of God is never a slave to Babylon.

Follow Greg Mannarino:

https://substack.com/@gregorymannarino