Sets You Free Newsletter

Sets You Free Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tov Klein's avatar
Tov Klein
1d

People need to wake up! This is, has been and will continue unless stopped! People need to unite rather than divide as they predictably do!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
MarineX21's avatar
MarineX21
8h

I believe that the masses in this country are finally beginning to emerge from this darkness, from this absolute madness. I truly believe that an awakening is underway driven by repentance, true acceptance of Jesus Christ as the Savior of mankind and baptism into the Holy Spirit...and by the rejection of the religiosity and churchianity created by man.

Rebirth into I AM is the key to unlocking truth and lifting the delusion.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 JB
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture