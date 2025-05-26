THE TRUMP FAMILY

by NdM

The Trump family is a family of German origins descending from Johann Philipp Trump (1667–1707) from Kallstadt , then in the Electoral Palatinate , Holy Roman Empire , in modern-day Germany. The surname Trump is found throughout Germany, it is recorded as the name of this family in Kallstadt from the 17th century, where many family members were winegrowers . Family members also live in the family's ancestral region in southwest Germany.

Several family members moved and formed cadet branches in the United States in the 19th century, among them Charlotte Louisa Trump's son, Johann Heinrich Heinz, the father of Henry J. Heinz , the founder of the Heinz Company . A prominent branch of the family is the line descending from Friedrich (Frederick) Trump (1869–1918) and his wife Elisabeth (née Christ; 1880–1966), both natives of Kallstadt.

John George Trump (August 21, 1907 – February 21, 1985) was an American electrical engineer, inventor, and physicist, and the uncle of President Donald Trump. He was a recipient of U.S. President Ronald Reagan 's National Medal of Science , and a member of the National Academy of Engineering . In 1943, as a technical assistant in Division 14 of the NDRC, During 1942, Trump became Secretary of the Microwave Committee, a subcommittee of the NDRC. The head of the Microwave Committee was Alfred Lee Loomis , the millionaire physicist, who decided to create a laboratory. The new institution was the MIT Radiation Laboratory , or the "Rad Lab". The British were also researching radar, which they dubbed the Radio Direction Finder (RDF), and had started long before. Their Tizard Mission to the United States demonstrated how sophisticated they were with some of the technologies, particularly the magnetron. The United States decided to send a team to Great Britain to help coordinate the efforts of the two Allies. The unit was known as the "British Branch of the Radiation Laboratory" (BBRL) and operated as a department of Britain's Telecommunications Research Establishment (TRE) in Malvern , Worcestershire .

Photograph of Nikola Tesla showing some of his creations

In 1943, as a technical assistant in the NDRC's Division 14, Trump reviewed and analyzed the papers of Nikola Tesla when the Serbian inventor died in a New York City hotel . The research was completed on behalf of the Alien Property Custodian's office in Washington, D.C. From February 1944 until the end of the war in Europe , Trump was the Director of the BBRL. John Trump developed rotational radiation therapy. With Robert J. Van de Graaff , he developed one of the first million-volt X-ray generators.

The German-American Trump family has been prominent in the fields of real estate , entertainment, and politics. Its most famous member is Donald Trump , the 45th and 47th President of the United States.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump's second coat of arms includes a double-headed eagle, the quintessential symbol of Scottish Rite Freemasonry. This is because Donald Trump is a Scottish Rite Freemason and a puppet of the elites, like the rest of the world's presidents.

Donald Trump’s first administration was riddled with former Goldman Sachs top executives like Steven Mnuchin and had Gary Cohn , Steve Bannon , Anthony Scaramucci and Dina Powell .

The Goldman and Sachs families were from Bavaria. Trump's bloodline is from Bavaria and was originally called the Drumpfs . Ivana Trump was accompanied by Prince Manuel of Bavaria and Princess Anna of Bavaria at the Benefit Auction for the Jazz Musicians Emergency Fund in 2005. Trump's bloodline lived in Bavaria under the Wittelsbach monarchs. Trump had a meeting with Bavarian Henry Kissinger , who wrote the National Security Study Memorandum NSSM 200 a report on population control and depopulation. Many consider Kissinger a war criminal.

US President Donald J. Trump meets with former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, Washington, DC, USA – October 10, 2017 US President Donald J. Trump shakes hands with former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger during their meeting in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington, DC, USA, October 10, 2017.

Trump appointed Jared Kushner as a senior advisor, and his company, RealCadre LLC, was funded by George Soros and Goldman Sachs . Jared Kushner is also a member of the Kabbalist Chabad .

Trump with Ronald Lauder, a Zionist billionaire and president of the World Jewish Congress.

Trump is a staunch defender of Zionism.

Stephen Allen Schwarzman (born February 14, 1947) is an American businessman, investor, and philanthropist. He is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Blackstone Group , a global private equity firm he established in 1985 with former United States Secretary of Commerce Pete Peterson , an American investment banker who served as United States Secretary of Commerce from February 29, 1972, to February 1, 1973, under the administration of Richard Nixon . Prior to serving as Secretary of Commerce, Peterson was Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bell & Howell from 1963 to 1971. From 1973 to 1984, he was Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lehman Brothers . In 1985, he co-founded the private equity firm, The Blackstone Group , and served as its Chairman. Peterson was President of the Council on Foreign Relations. Until retiring in 2007, he passed away on March 20, 2018. His partner Stephen Allen Schwarzman has a personal fortune that was estimated at $13.4 billion as of August 2018. As of 2019, Forbes ranked Schwarzman 100th on its list of the world's billionaires .

Stephen Schwarzman chaired Trump's Strategy and Policy forum, and Jewish billionaire and Skull and Bones member Schwarzman founded Blackstone.

Stephen A. Schwarzman chaired Trump’s Policy Forum and is another billionaire Skull and Bones member. Schwarzman founded Blackstone . Larry Fink , the CEO of BlackRock, has also been an economic advisor to Donald Trump. Schwarzman’s Blackstone financed the creation of BlackRock , which has over $6 trillion in assets under management, making it the largest investment firm on the planet. He chaired President Donald Trump’s Strategic and Policy Forum .

Trump formed an economic advisory team with the CEOs of Disney, General Motors, and JP Morgan, among others. Stephen Schwarzman (chairman of the forum), president, CEO, and co-founder of Blackstone . Larry Fink, president and CEO of BlackRock.

Founded under the umbrella of The Blackstone Group , the firm initially focused on fixed income. By listening to clients and understanding their unmet needs, the firm was able to develop important early innovations related to closed-end funds, trusts, defined contribution plans, and more. One of these was the Blackstone Term Trust, which raised $1 billion and set the business on a path of consistent growth and success.

Trump and Kushner met with the Saudis and sold them hundreds of millions of dollars in missiles as part of a billion-dollar deal, and then the Saudis ramped up their bombing and missile attacks in Yemen. After their meeting, the Saudis invested $40 million in Blackstone as the start of their multibillion-dollar investment. That's fraud and bribery.

Trump's infrastructure push was cited by the Saudis as a major commitment to Blackstone's $40 billion goal.

The Trump administration approved $1 billion in arms sales to Saudi Arabia , including more than 6,500 missiles.

Trump was advised by Erik Prince and Joseph Schmitz both are knights of the Vatican and Rome and former executives of Blackwater . Trump nominated Erik Prince’s sister, Betsy DeVos , as United States Secretary of Education. Betsy’s husband is billionaire Dick DeVos son of billionaire Richard DeVos who founded Amway with Jay Van Andel , who donated approximately 2 million to George Walker Bush ’s presidential campaign . Also Joseph Schmitz was Inspector General of the Department of Defense under Bush Jr. and Erik Prince’s the former US military founder of Blackwater which had contract with the US military under Bush Jr.

Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton, and Melania Trump at Donald and Melania's wedding in 2002

The Clintons attended Trump's wedding. Donald Trump has donated to the Clinton Foundation. Trump repeatedly said he was going to lock up Hillary Clinton, but he hasn't done anything. The Trump-Clinton conflict is theater and a strategy of divide and conquer. They both have the same agenda.

Trump has been a documented friend of Bill Clinton.

Bill Clinton with his friend Donald Trump.

The Clinton Foundation claims that Donald J. Trump has donated between $100,000 and $250,000 to the Foundation . Trump's tax returns also confirm this.

Enter Jeffrey Epstein, the billionaire friend of Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, accused of trafficking and sexually abusing minors.

Jeffrey Epstein, a former friend of Prince Andrew of England, former US President Bill Clinton & current US President Donald Trump, among other notable figures.

Trump with Jeffrey Epstein

Trump was friends with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and was seen hanging out with him on three separate occasions. Lawsuits were filed against Epstein and Trump for sexual assault and rape. The lawsuits were later dropped.

Trump, Melania, Jeffrey Epstein & Ghislaine Maxwell At Mar-A-Lago (2000)

Epstein was a convicted pedophile, and Trump has been accused of sexually assaulting numerous women. Some accusations seem credible, others less so. Trump has also made a number of disturbing sexual comments about his daughter.

Donald Trump with his business partner Tevfik Arif, who was previously accused of running a prostitution ring targeting young Eastern European women, including underage girls, on Turkish yachts. Arif was later acquitted after the girls were threatened and refused to testify.

The House of Bourbon operates Mexico and several Latin American nations as royal proxies. The Spanish House of Bourbon owns many of the Mexican and Latin American drug cartels involved in human trafficking. The Bourbon and Franco families were also involved in stealing an estimated 300,000 babies from Spanish hospitals over several decades and continue to do so today through Social Services.

Donald Trump and Melania Trump with Ivana Trump and Roffredo Gaetani

Trump is a friend of Prince Roffredo Gaetani of the Roman-Vatican Black Nobility, and his ex-wife Ivana Trump dated him for years. The House of Gaetani produced two popes.

Donald Trump in front of his Taj Mahal casino.

Trump bought property for his casino from hitman Salvatore Testa. The mob built Atlantic City and laundered its criminal profits in the casinos. The New Jersey Commission of Investigation report on Organized Crime, Contractors, Casinos, and Construction describes the Philadelphia crime family-owned construction companies working on Trump's Harrah’shotel and casino . Trump appointed Kellyanne Conway as counselor to the president. Kellyanne Conway's grandfather, Jimmy "The Brute" DiNatale, was a Philadelphia mob associate.

One of Siligato’s closest friends was James “Jimmy the Brute” DiNatale, identified by police as an organized crime associate who ran a gambling operation in and around migrant labor camps and several Latino communities in the Hammonton area. DiNatale, who died in 1983, "was like a second father to me," Siligato said last week. Another sore point with police, Siligato said, is that in 1980, he and DiNatale were alibi witnesses for mob boss Nicodemo "Little Nicky" Scarfo at a murder trial in which Scarfo and two co-defendants were acquitted. Siligato describes Scarfo as "an acquaintance," but not a friend.

Trump with his friend Robert Libutti, an associate of the Gambino crime family. Libutti is a casino gambler who has been banned from numerous casinos for his mafia connections.

Trump hired Roy Cohn , who worked as a lawyer for mob bosses John Gotti , Tony Salerno , and Carmine Galante . Trump has also been friends with mob associate Robert Libutti . Gambino-Genovese-owned S&A Concrete was involved in the construction of Trump's Manhattan building with Genovese boss Tony Salerno as the owner. Below is Trump with mob lawyer Roy Cohn.

Trump with mob lawyer Roy Cohn

Donald Trump with Gambino associate and convicted mobster Joey Cinque, who heads the American Academy of Hospitality Sciences, which has honored Trump and his companies numerous times.

The Bourbon Two Sicilies with Trump

Donald Trump with Prince Carlo of Bourbon-Two Sicilies, the Duke of Castro, and his family having dinner with the Trumps. The Bourbon and Sicilian ancestors, who were the Dukes of Castro, officially established the Jesuit order under Pope Paul III . The House of Bourbon-Two Sicilies is also part of the Traficante crime family of Florida. The Traficantes have criminal operations and casinos in Cuba. Cuba is run by the Castro family, just as the House of Bourbon-Two Sicilies are run by the Dukes of Castro. Their cousins, the Bourbon-Parma family, have residences in Florida.

Florida Republican Senator Marco Rubio is the brother-in-law of Orlando Cicilia, who was arrested in 1987 for drug trafficking .

In 1987, the same year that Santo Trafficante, Jr. died , Orlando Sicilia , brother-in-law of the Republican senator from Florida, was arrested for drug trafficking. In the same operation in which Cicilia was captured, Barbara Rubio, the senator's sister , was also apprehended . But Cicilia served just over 12 years, and was released from prison just as Marco Rubio was elected to the United States Congress in 2000. Orlando Cicilia was released from prison just four days after Rubio took office. Orlando 's former boss , Mario Tabraue , who was serving a 100-year sentence for his crimes, was released from prison in 2003, having served just 15 years.

Marco Rubio , along with John Bolton , Mike Pompeo , and Mike Pence , were the main promoters of the siege and calls for military intervention against Venezuela. They all operate as agents of chaos and promote a coup agenda that ranges from Cuba to Bolivia. Their objectives were to control international drug trafficking, and they are acting with special emphasis on Venezuela, which has become a narco-state. with the Venezuelan army and government operating with international cartels and hiding their wealth in Italy.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro claimed that Donald Trump ordered the Colombian government and the mafia to assassinate him .

Maduro, Cabello , and María Gabriela Chávez, the daughter of the late dictator, have hundreds of millions of euros in Rome, in the Vatican Bank. Juan Manuel Santos, the former president of Colombia, is also said to have used the Vatican as his safe, as have Cristina Fernández , Lula da Silva , Evo Morales , Rafael Correa , Raúl Castro , and Daniel Ortega , among others.

The Institute for Religious Works (IOR) , also known as the Vatican Bank, has been mired in numerous scandals since the controversial leadership of Paul Casimir Marcinkus . Sartini maintains that the long-awaited renewal within the IOR—which seemed to arrive with Pope Francis—never actually happened. According to the aforementioned media outlet, there are around thirty untouchable accounts, accounts that will not be subject to this purge. There is also talk of dirty money, tax havens, and accounts linked to the American secret services.

Trump with Pope Francis. Trump was Jesuit educated & Pope Francis is a Jesuit.

Donald Trump was groomed by the Jesuits at Fordham . Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump attended the Jesuit school at Georgetown . Neither of them is Roman Catholic.

Inside Trump's Fordham Days : Before earning his economics degree, Trump was a student at Fordham College at Rose Hill (FCRH) for two years.

The House of Bourbon-Two Sicilies has been the ultimate authority on the Jesuits since their ancestors, the Farnese , officially established them. Their name, Farnesios, is engraved on the headquarters of the Jesuit Church of Gesu in Rome . Steve Bannon and Paul Manafort were also educated by the Jesuits at Georgetown.

Felix Sater, a longtime business partner of President Trump's.

The image above is of Trump with Felix Sater , who has connections to the Russian mafia . Russian billionaire and Aras Agalarov 's son , Emin Agalarov , arranged a meeting with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya , Trump Jr. , Kushner , and Paul Manafort . Aras Agalarov is a Commander in the Italian Order of Merit.

Aras Agalarov & Donald Trump

H.R. McMaster , Jim Mattis , Rick Perry Lieutenant Governor of Texas under Trump and U.S. Secretary of Energy under Trump, Gina Haspel , Alexander Acosta, John Bolton , Dina Powell , Joseph Schmitz and Dan Coats have all worked as advisors, agency directors, or in the Trump administration and all of them also worked with George Walker Bush .

Donald Trump's former labor secretary, Alexander Acosta, resigned following criticism over his handling of a 2008 plea deal with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump also appointed billionaire Woody Johnson as Ambassador to the United Kingdom. Woody Johnson is a member of the CFR and has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to the presidential campaigns of Trump and Jeb Bush. Trump bombed Afghanistan with MOABs and also bombed Syria, and continued to carry out drone strikes around the world. All clearly against “Greater Israel” foes.

Ivanka Trump 'pushed her father to bomb Syria'

Syria before and after the war:

Trump has the same agenda as the Walker Bush family, who are like the unofficial royalty of the United States.

Donald Trump with George Prescott Bush, the Texas Land Commissioner.

Trump with the late (Skull and Bones Order 322) George HW Bush.

H.R. McMaster, Jim Mattis, Rick Perry, Gina Haspel, Alexander Acosta, John Bolton, Robert O'Brien, Dina Powell, Joseph Schmitz, and Dan Coats have all served as advisors, agency directors, or in the Trump administration, and all of them also worked with George Walker Bush. The Bush family name derives from the German Von dem Bussche family, just as Trump's lineage is from Bavaria, Germany.

We’re largely led to think of Trump as some savy businessman and uncontrollable outsider. A man who magically and against all “deep-state” odds, captured the oval office twice? A man who is protected by God and is here to help save America from the leftist and globalist nightmares. MAGA? You sure about that?

It’s pretty interesting however, when you dig more into who Trump really is. A whole new picture emerges.

Conclusion: It’s “a big club” and the Trump’s sure as heck are in it.

To be continued…