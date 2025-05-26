Sets You Free Newsletter

Pfizer gave Trump a campaign donation of $1M. While he lied about NOT taking donations

-Wilbur Ross, a Rothschilds operative - and the guy who bailed Trump out of his Casino endeavors debts in Atlantic City in the 90s made secretary of Commerce by Trump. Considering he was bailed out in the 90's by a Rothchild operative, and Trumps kids go to the Bilderberg and WEF !! Ivanka carries a title of a young global leader! Some outsider !

-Trump gave $1.16B to Bill Gates' organization GAVI, making him the world's largest private donor of the WHO. Trump  also funded CHAI - Clinton foundation initiative.

- Trump tried to hire Bill Gates as a Science advisor

-Trump signed the PREPS Act which gave indefinite liability immunity to all the BigPharma companies.

- Trump was behind orchestrating the push for the dangerous, failed drug Remdesivir as the only recommended treatment for hospitalized patients

-Trump signed the CARES Act which gave governors the unprecedented ability to shut down their individual State economies indefinitely and at will, but more importantly his National Emergency declaration in conjunction with the CARES Act gives FEMA and the CDC federal executive authority over the federal government.

-The combination of the CMS override and the CARES Act incentives enabled and coerced hospitals to make a COVID-19 diagnosis and follow a (lethal) federally mandated COVID-19 protocol or else be forced to pay back the funding. As a result, hospitals from coast to coast received payments such as: 

• A “free” required PCR test in the Emergency Room or upon admission for every patient, with a government-paid fee to the hospital.

• Added bonus payment for each positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

• Another bonus for a COVID-19 admission to the hospital.

• A 20 percent “boost” bonus payment from Medicare on the entire hospital bill for use of Remdesivir instead of medicines such as Ivermectin.

• Another and larger bonus payment to the hospital if a COVID-19 patient is mechanically ventilated.

• More money to the hospital if the cause of death is listed as COVID-19, even if the patient did not die directly of COVID-19.

• A COVID-19 diagnosis also provides extra payments to coroners.

-Trump called for Red Flag Gun laws during his administration and said "take the guns now then have due process later" and over 100 Republican representatives voted for a Red Flag law in the House and it passed.Trump banned bump stocks.

-Trump renewed the NDAA, which is the sole reason his own supporters are currently being held for Jan 6th.

-Trump hired Alex Azar a former BigPharma executive as his Secretary of Health.

No one brings up the fact of Sept 19' EO that militarized vaxx production in the US before anyone had even heard the word covid. I wonder why no-one brings that up ever! Also, Azar is only 1 of the big pharma rats appointed by Trump that had lead roles in this. Hanh and Gottlieb also played roles. 2 of those 3 went back to big pharma after covid kicked off.

- CDC changed COVID reports under political pressure from Trump administration, panel finds - Jeannie Baumann, Bloomberg News, Oct 17, 2022

https://www.adn.com/nation-world/2022/10/17/cdc-changed-covid-reports-under-political-pressure-under-trump-administration-panel-finds/

-The Medical Elite, Scott Gottlieb, & the Censorship Regime in America, with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O3Z__SFBGJA

-Centers for Disease Control ‘bowed to the Trump administration’s demands to change the editorial process’ of its weekly scientific journal after warnings from then health secretary Alex Azar to “get in line,” a House investigation found.

-The pressure faced by the CDC to change the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report’s procedures ‘was one of several instances of political interference by former President Donald Trump’s aides’ that the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis identified in a report . ⎯ Bloomberg Law

-Trump gave over $12B in "covid vaccine relief not only in the US but to countries around the world - he signed Operation Warpspeed and used Americans' taxes to fund the genocide injection program internationally and domestically.

-Trump allowed the FED to print more money than any administration in recent history - 90% of the paper money currently in circulation was printed in 2019 during the last half of his presidency.

-Trump and the RNC raised a combined total of $250 Million with the whole Stop The Steal Campaign and set up their own supporters to get into trouble with the Federal Govt on January 6th, the ones dumb enough to go there and show up for him when it was clear, it was over and Pence could really do nothing but certify the votes.

-Trump was instrumental in joining Bayer and Monsanto creating a conglomerate of corruption while destroying GMO over site and threatening third world countries like Thailand with economic ruin if they do not go along with GMO distribution

-Trump pardoned an Israeli Spy, his handler, a bunch of his Big Banking, Big Pharma buddies and Lil Wayne instead of Julian Assange or Edward Snowden

-Trump promised to lower national crime and it was higher during his presidency than any administration in recent history,the Marxists took to the streets in entire country and nothing was done about it - just pathetic hourly tweeting

Debbie Myers's avatar
Debbie Myers
4d

Like most of the people in this comment section, I have recently come to the conclusion that we are so far down this rabbit hole of lies and deception that it’s very painful to finally admit that we were fooled. Trump is as bad if not worse than we could possibly imagine. Going through my grieving stage right now but my faith in Christ will get me through any kind of grief! Stay strong out there!

