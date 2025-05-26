Sets You Free Newsletter

Sets You Free Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lucas Nascario's avatar
Lucas Nascario
6d

Yeah Trump has always been owned by Rockefellers and rothchilds it's pretty easy to see that now. The funny thing is and this article suggested it, because it's obvious to those of us with common sense, is Trump is a terrible businessman (see: the hilarious Trump Steaks, Trump ties, etc.) and was never an entrepreneur, just inherited wealth and blackmail money, bailouts by Rockerfellers and Rothschilds, and he's always been heavily connected to the government, which is why it was known decades ago he would be president (Simpsons, etc.).

Whitney Webb points out that Melania was introduced to Trump by Epstein. I'm not sure if that's common knowledge by now, but it probably should be.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Will Food Forest Permaculture's avatar
Will Food Forest Permaculture
4d

Good writing. Thank you very much!!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 JB
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture