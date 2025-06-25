Could war being ramped up in the Middle East be part of the depopulation plan? According to Dr. John Coleman, the conspirators have had plans in place for a long time to genocide populations using “limited wars,” among others.

In his 1991 book, ’Conspirators’ Hierarchy: The Story of the Committee of 300’, Dr. John Coleman noted the use of wars to bring about the depopulation of nations. In the following, we have selected two quotes from his book which summarise this plan of the “elites.” It’s worth bearing Dr. Coleman’s words in mind as we watch war being ramped up in the Middle East.

Although we don’t explore these topics further in this article, as we read the extracts from the ‘Conspirators’ Hierarchy’ below it is also worth considering the theory that Islam was started by the Vatican as controlled opposition, and Leuren Moret’s research, which has led her to conclude that Iranian bloodlines have controlled the world for the last 5,000 years and that a council comprising members from 10 of these bloodlines advise the Jesuits, a religious order within the Catholic Church.

Also consider the alleged 1871 letter from Albert Pike to Giuseppe Mazzini about the Illuminati’s plan for three world wars which, for the third world war, aimed to pit Islamic and political Zionist leaders against each other in the hopes they would mutually destroy each other.

To understand where the Illuminati, the Committee of 300 and other secret societies fit into the anti-humanists’ hidden structure for world control, which runs parallel to their structure that is on public display as exemplified by the United Nations, it’s worth considering what Gary Wayne has to say in THIS interview.

Why are the conspirators obsessed with gaining control over Israel and wanting to eliminate Jews from this world? It is to fulfil their aim of crowning their Sangreal as king of the world in Jerusalem. For Christians, this is prophesied in the Bible, where this vile king, who is believed to be the anti-Christ, rules the nations from Jerusalem.

Now on to what Dr. Coleman wrote. In his book, he listed 21 goals of the Committee of 300, also known as the “Olympians.” The 9th goal listed notes the genocide of populations by the year 2000 (emphasis added):

What are the goals of the secret elite group, the inheritors of [luminism (Moriah Conquering Wind), the Cult of Dionysius, the Cult of Isis, Catharism, Bogomilism? This elite group that also calls itself the OLYMPIANS (they truly believe they are equal in power and stature to the legendary gods of Olympus, who have, like lucifer their god, set themselves above our true God) absolutely believe they have been charged with implementing the following by divine right: [pg. 14] (9) Cause by means of limited wars in the advanced countries, and by means of starvation and diseases in Third World countries, the death of 3 billion people by the year 2000, people they call ‘useless eaters’. The Committee of 300 commissioned Cyrus Vance to write a paper on this subject of how best to bring about such genocide. The paper was produced under the title the ‘Global 2000 Report’ and was accepted and approved for action by President Carter, for and on behalf of the US Government, and accepted by Edwin Muskie, then Secretary of State. Under the terms of the ‘Global 2000 Report’, the population of the United States is to be reduced by 100 million by the year 2050. [pg.15] Conspirators’ Hierarchy: The Story of the Committee of 300, Dr. John Coleman, 1991

Further into his book, Dr. Coleman quoted H.G. Wells’ work commissioned by the Committee of 300, which Wells boldly called: ‘The Open Conspiracy – Plans For A World Revolution’.[1] One of the paragraphs Dr. Coleman republished as a precondition for the Committee of 300 to fully realise its plans was the genocide of 4 billion “useless eaters” (emphasis added):

Like George Orwell’s 1984, Wells’ account is a mass-appeal for a One World Government. Summarised, the intent and purpose of the Committee of 300 is to bring to pass the following conditions: [pg. 102] “At least 4 billion “useless eaters” shall be eliminated by the year 2050 by means of limited wars, organised epidemics of fatal rapid-acting diseases and starvation. Energy, food and water shall be kept at subsistence levels for the non-elite, starting with the White populations of Western Europe and North America and then spreading to other races. The population of Canada, Western Europe and the United States will be decimated more rapidly than on other continents, until the world’s population reaches a manageable level of 1 billion, of which 500 million will consist of Chinese and Japanese races, selected because they are people who have been regimented for centuries and who are accustomed to obeying authority without question.” [pgs. 104 and 105] Conspirators’ Hierarchy: The Story of the Committee of 300, Dr. John Coleman, 1991

Why is a report commissioned by the Committee of 300 significant? As Dr. Coleman demonstrates at the end of his book, it is because these 300 people have significant influence or control over many organisations, including the United Nations and the British intelligence agency MI6 (see image below).

[1] We have been unable to find a copy of H.G. Wells’ ‘The Open Conspiracy – Plans For A World Revolution’ online. And, as far as we can determine from a brief scan of H.G. Wells’ published works on this subject, they do not contain the text Dr. Coleman reproduced in his book ‘Conspirators’ Hierarchy’.

According to Project Gutenberg of Australia, H.G. Wells’ ‘The Open Conspiracy: Blue Prints for a World Revolution’ was first published in 1928. The Open Conspiracy was revised and expanded in 1930 with the additional subtitle ‘A Second Version of This Faith of a Modern Man Made More Explicit and Plain’. In 1931, a further revised edition appeared titled ‘What Are We to Do with Our Lives?’. A final version appeared in 1933 under its original title (selected quotes HERE). Many of its ideas are anticipated in Wells’s 1926 novel ‘The World of William Clissold’. You can find a list of H.G. Wells’ works uploaded to Project Gutenberg of Australia HERE.

This does not mean that Dr. Coleman’s book is inaccurate; it means that there are versions which have been made publicly accessible, while at least one other version has been hidden from public view.

CONSPIRATORS HIERARCHY THE STORY OF THE COMMITTEE OF 300

