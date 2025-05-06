What’s become clear to me by now, is that a masonic cabal runs our world. I don’t care how crazy people may think that conclusion is — the further you clean up your own house and seek, the further validated this claim becomes. Over time, the veil continues to lift and a clearer picture emerges. Once you truly begin to understand their beliefs and agendas, it only leads to such a conclusion.

Their signs and symbols rule the world (for now) and I believe that if we simply achieve a critical mass awakening and we do not comply, it’ll be their downfall.

We must stop being so naive and apathetic about it all and understand that their agendas truly appear to be leading towards “depopulation” (global genocide of most of humanity) and technocratic slavery — ultimately a one world government and “religion”. This is NOT simply coming from the minds of psychopathic, power hungry atheists and nihilists (the truest form of “useful idiots”) — a clear intuition indicates that it is much deeper and more spiritual than that.

Their signs and symbols are everywhere, and if you’re paying attention, you start seeing them thrown in our faces constantly. TV, Hollywood, the music industry, etc. In this case, let’s take a look at a handful of possible explanations and interpretations of the masonic number 33, shall we?

"33", that masonic number. 33 degrees of freemasonry (the most "evolved" number).

"33" is how old Jesus Christ was, when he was crucified by the Syagogue of Satan.

The name "Elohim", which means "Gods" in Hebrew was mentioned 33 times in the story of creation.

33 is not only a numerical representation of “the Star of David,” but also the numerical equivalent of AMEN: 1+13+5+14=33.

The spine of human biology — our spines are composed of 33 vertebrae, each echoing the integrity of the 33 steps of Jacob's ladder (connecting Earth to Heaven).

The number of turns in a sequence of DNA equals 33.

Tesla was obsessed with the number 33 — apparently he would only stay in hotel rooms with numbers divisible by 3 — in the last years of his life, he stayed in a hotel on the 33rd floor.

Masons are said to have invented or influenced the Fahrenheit system — under 32 degrees, water is frozen, but at 33, it's liquified (when you reach that 33 energy, more possibilities are open to you = more "enlightenment").

You also see the number 33 thrown in our faces, being used in seemingly benign things like Disney’s Club 33.

Surely, all of this cannot be coincidence?

Mozart, Sir Winston Churchill, George Washington, Benjamin Franklin, Mark Twain, J Edgar Hoover, President Truman and Henry Ford are just a handful of notable examples of 33rd degree masons.

Also the number 33 seems to have everything to do with their motto: ‘’Ordo ab chao’’, or “order out of chaos”. That is exactly what the powers that be want, chaos. They create chaos through fake news stories, plandemics, hoaxes and other ritualistic events in order to push their agenda’s.

Some of these agendas are about “gun control”, spreading fear and confusion in order to steal more of our power/freedoms, and even seemingly preparing us for a fake alien invasion, etc — all “news” and events that distract us from what is really going on. But why would they throw this number in our faces on all kinds of news reports?

Perhaps the answer to this question can be divided into two parts. One is that they are using this as code to tell their “insiders” that the story in question is just more planned masonic deception. All parts of their plans.

A second could be that they are simply mocking us — mocking those who now see all of the connections.

In the end, the questions I think many of us continue to pursue are — Who are these people and where do they come from? What is all of this masonic "secret knowledge" and why is it so guarded? What are they doing with it?

That is where things get more interesting…

Some very important clues and connections, I believe, can be found in the below video.

Choose wisely. Stand firm. God bless.