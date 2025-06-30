A friendly Sunday evening global health reminder!

Committed to Reengineering Life Itself:

The WEF’s goal isn’t to just control life on Earth but to fundamentally change it. Transhumanist Dr. Yuval Noah Harari, openly admits data might enable human elites to do more than “just build digital dictatorships.”

“By hacking organisms,” Harari said, “elites may gain the power to re-engineer the future of life itself. Because once you can hack something, you can usually also engineer it.” Soon, he says, some corporations and governments will be able to “systematically hack all the people.” And if they succeed in hacking life, he describes it as the “greatest revolution in biology since the beginning of life 4 billion years ago.”

According to Harari:

“For 4 billion years, nothing fundamental changed. Science is replacing evolution by natural selection with evolution by intelligent design. Not the intelligent design of some god above the clouds, but our intelligent design, and the intelligent design of our clouds — the IBM cloud, the Microsoft cloud — these are the new driving forces of evolution.”

Once human life is hacked, the hackers will maintain control over life itself — a process that has been accelerated by the pandemic. After all, Harari said, “It’s often said that you should never let a good crisis go to waste.”

Surveillance is a key part of the plan for global totalitarian control, and Harari says that in 100 years, people will be able to look back and identify the COVID-19 pandemic as the moment when a new regime in surveillance took over — “especially surveillance under the skin.”

MEANWHILE:

For years, we have been told mRNA vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna do not integrate with human cell DNA. In fact, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) website states, “COVID-19 vaccines do not change or interact with your DNA in any way.”



Yet a study from Sweden published in the April '22 Issue of Molecular Biology shows messenger RNA (mRNA) from Pfizer’s COVID vaccine is able to enter human liver cells and is converted into DNA. This process happens as fast as six hours after receiving the first dose.

“In this study, we present evidence that COVID-19 mRNA vaccine BNT162b2 is able to enter the human liver cell line Huh7 in vitro,” the researchers wrote. “BNT162b2 mRNA is reverse transcribed intracellularly into DNA as fast as 6 [hours] after BNT162b2 exposure.”

BNT162b2 refers to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine marketed under the brand name “Comirnaty.”

Swedish researchers found Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine enters human liver cells and triggers the cell’s DNA inside the nucleus to increase the production of the LINE-1 gene expression to make mRNA. It then enters the cytoplasm and translates into Line-1 protein and a segment of the protein goes back into the nucleus where it attaches to the vaccine’s mRNA and reverse transcribes into spike DNA.

Reverse transcription occurs when DNA is made from RNA, instead of a portion of the DNA serving as a template to make an mRNA molecule inside the nucleus. To generate reverse transcription, enzymes called “reverse transcriptases” are needed. One of them is called LINE-1.

For years, nobody believed reverse transcription was possible. Eventually, scientists realized it is possible under certain conditions, as is the case with the HIV RNA virus that causes AIDS.

The CDC says on its page titled “Myths and Facts about COVID-19 Vaccines” that mRNA COVID vaccines like Pfizer do not alter DNA, and after the body produces an immune response, it “discards all the vaccine ingredients just as it would discard any information that cells no longer need.”

The agency then goes on to state:

“The genetic material delivered by mRNA vaccines never enters the nucleus of your cells, which is where your DNA is kept. Viral vector COVID-19 vaccines deliver genetic material to the cell nucleus to allow our cells to build protection against COVID-19. However, the vector virus does not have the machinery needed to integrate its genetic material into our DNA, so it cannot alter our DNA.”

It goes without saying that if Pfizer’s COVID vaccine can integrate with human DNA, so can Moderna’s. Why is this concerning? Because a team of scientists on Feb. 24 identified a 19-nucleotide-long RNA sequence found in the SARS-CoV-2 virus’s furin cleavage site matching a 19-nucleotide sequence in a genetic segment owned and patented by Moderna in February 2016 — four years before the pandemic began.

It is imperative to research whether the vaccinated now have concerning genetic code embedded into their DNA, whether the mRNA-induced reverse transcription affects the “germline,” such as eggs and sperm cells and whether it affects the fetus of pregnant women.

Pfizer didn’t comment on the findings of the Swedish study but told The Epoch Times in an email that its COVID vaccine does “not alter the DNA sequence of a human cell, it only presents the body with instructions to build immunity.”

To date, Pfizer has not produced any actual data showing its vaccine does not alter DNA.

I thought they told us that this wasn’t possible and wouldn’t happen???

Oh wait.

So, you’re telling me that billions of unwitting people became DNA-altered, transhumanist experiments for a cabal of psychopathic “elites” and Eugenicists that faked a pandemic and plan to “depopulate” (genocide) 95% of all humans on Earth and unleash technocratic slavery on those that remain?

Pffft, must just be more conspiracy.

Good times.

1 John 4:1-4

Beloved, do not believe every spirit, but test the spirits to see whether they are from God, for many false prophets have gone out into the world. 2 By this you know the Spirit of God: every spirit that confesses that Jesus Christ has come in the flesh is from God, 3 and every spirit that does not confess Jesus is not from God. This is the spirit of the antichrist, which you heard was coming and now is in the world already.