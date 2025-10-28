Sets You Free Newsletter

Michelle
Why do people who are in secret societies never make it through the 1st few levels??

Thank you for this brief synopsis of what I now know as "Aggressive Identity Theft". When my family and I were forced into a condition of genocide/democide by the State of Utah on January 29th, 2003, we could not understand the illogical virulent hatred and contempt that they showed towards us. My wife and I were "Old School" traditional conventional family thinkers who wanted to raise our son in the fear and admonition of the Lord; but given the NGO Mormon church's disposition against anyone who is not in their club, and colorable vice admiralty law and conception of corporal punishment of our child translated to capitol punishment for the parents. It was a power play to advance their doctrine of "Paren's Patriae". For one accusation of "Child Abuse" they can steal and enslave whole family's to their distorted opinions of that family and criminalize the poor by assigning them an economic "glass ceiling" to keep them contained. This is worth a restack.

