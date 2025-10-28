Premier Grand Lodge of England, the first Masonic Grand Lodge in the world (now the United Grand Lodge of England)

I am sharing the beliefs on the founding of our country from William “Bill” Cooper, with a couple of modern day points and context that I personally threw in. While I am personally undecided on some of his beliefs, I do find his theories and perspectives quite intriguing and thought provoking. He does bring to light misconceptions that most have about many of our founding fathers — most of which are easy to research and confirm for yourselves. Note that he does make one claim in his lecture regarding George Washington that appears incorrect (thus I omitted it from the text below but it is in the video posted at the end — well worth your time).

Most people firmly believe our founding fathers were Christian.

Yes, the founders of this country, by and large, claimed to be Christian. No doubt many were. At the same time, many of them weren’t actual Christians but pretended to be.

What were they then?

A simple search and you’ll discover that many of them were DEISTS and MASONS — you can easily research this and confirm it for yourself.

Well, what pray tell, are Deists?

Deists largely reject the authority of religious scriptures, such as the Bible, as sources of divine knowledge. They view any miraculous events described within the pages as myths or superstitions. They also largely deny the existence of a personal, intervening God and reject doctrines like original sin, the divinity of Jesus, and the resurrection.

Many of the founding fathers were also members of the sacred or secret societies.

Why, for example, do so many blindly assume or believe Thomas Jefferson was a Christian? I believed that notion until I read the truth about Thomas Jefferson and studied a bit about his life. The truth is, Thomas Jefferson actually hated Christianity. Thomas Jefferson even tore up the Bible. That is, Thomas Jefferson actually compiled his own Bible because he said that the God of the universe could not possibly be that terrible God represented in the Geneva or KJV Bible! I assumed guys like Thomas Jefferson were Christians, until I found out what he really was — a DEIST. So was Benjamin Franklin!

How many people know that Benjamin Franklin was the master of the Masonic Lodge in Philadelphia? How many know that he was the master of the Lodge of Nine Muses in France? Have you ever looked into the Lodge of Nine Muses? You should! You should also be shocked at what you find — if you still contend that he was a Christian.

How many people know that when Benjamin Franklin was in the colonies, he pretended himself to be a pious Christian, although he was not seen in church very much? Sure, he pretended to be a pious Christian. However, he entered into a sexual relationship and a living arrangement with two different women and sired children by both of them and never married either one. Not too Christian sounding, right? More things we weren’t taught in school, lol.

How many people know that Benjamin Franklin was known to surround himself with prostitutes and drank champagne almost 24 hours a day and apparently reveled in orgies? Not very Christian-like either! Is it! Some however, do claim he did convert and change his ways shortly before death. Perhaps he did.

As you may also know, George Washington was a Freemason. Here’s the cold hard facts of the matter — if you’re a Freemason, you simply cannot possibly in your wildest dreams be a Christian! It’s absolutely impossible. They are completely incompatible. You can read their writings and see as much in their own words.

So, what was Rome?

Rome was a republic? What kind of republic? A constitutional republic. They too had a constitution. It was a republic. Do most people know that? What happened to Rome? It fell into oligarchy and dictatorship, rampant immorality, and socialism. It declined, then fell, and simply became the Vatican. How many know that?

The Roman Empire never fell, it just changed its name. The Emperor became the Pope. The old pantheon of Roman gods became the pantheon of saints and they are pretty much identical in name and everything else. Look it up for yourself!

Ok, so tell me this:

If our primary founding fathers were deists and they were members of the secret societies, and some of them were masquerading as Christians, and some of them weren’t masquerading at all — why did they create this country??

They came here to create A NEW WORLD — not a country! How many people truly read what they wrote? They didn’t come here to create a country. They came here to create a “new world”.

What did they call it?

They called it the New World, didn’t they?! What else did they call it? The Grand Experiment, the Great Experiment. Does anyone remember reading those words? Those of us that did just read right over them, and didn’t really understand what it meant.

They came from a world that was oppressive, ruled by kings and queens and popes and prelates and bishops and lords and barons — who just because they didn’t like the way you looked, could chop you into quarters and throw you to the pigs if they wanted to. And if you didn’t believe the religion they wanted you to believe in, they’d burn you at the stake or torture you in some way and make your life absolutely miserable.

They came here to create a new world free from all of that. But they knew that they could not be safe in the new world, if the old world was the way that it was. So how do you get rid of kings and queens and barons and lords and emperors, etc.?

How do you do that?

A NEW WORLD ORDER. From the very beginning, that was the goal!

What do people think “new world” means?!

So, they did something that was unheard of — something that has never been done in the history of the world! They set the cattle free. They said, ah, you’re not really a serf! You’re not really a slave! You’re not really as dumb as they say you are. You’re not really a bunch of cattle. Now you’re free men! You’ve got brains. Heck, we’re even gonna write this contract to guarantee your freedom!

But we know you won’t keep it because you’re human.

And they wrote about just that, didn’t they? Didn’t they tell us all the ways that we would give it up? Didn’t they write about it? Didn’t they warn us over and over and over and over again in all of their writings?

They KNEW that we would give it up because we’re human.

They were geniuses who understood human nature probably better than any single group of men that’s ever lived throughout the history of the world. They understood it perfectly.

What did Ben Franklin say when he came out of the Constitutional Convention after everything was signed, sealed, and delivered? Somebody said, “Hey, Ben! What have ye wrought?”

Ben said, “A republic, if you can keep it.”

IF YOU CAN KEEP IT.

He knew. They all knew.

What was it really about? Why did they give it to us if they knew we would eventually give it up? And I propose that they did know — they knew. What do you think the fight over federalism was all about?

The masonic “cabal” of the time wanted to make sure that at some future point, the great central government could seize control. They even pretended to fight over this. Like all of these secret society people do.

Enter The Hegelian dialectic:

We want all these people to do something. So you and I are going to get together. We’re going to create two different causes. We’re going to get all these people wrapped up in it. We’re going to pretend to fight against each other. And this fight is going to bring about the conclusion that we really wanted in the first place. And they’re all going to think that it was done accidentally by them, and we didn’t have anything to do with it. Something like that. And that folks is exactly what’s happening all around us today, if you’re paying attention.

Let’s be clear. We are in this situation because all of us, myself included, have been uneducated about all of this and largely uncaring about it all for most of our lives. Unless we change this, we are never going to turn anything around.

Until we break out of that mold of the history we were taught, we won’t see the ultimate truth of this country, who founded it and why, and where it’s going. We won’t see what’s happening today, and what the consequences are going to be for us down the line if they succeed with their “Great Work”.

Most of what plays out in our lives is all architected folks.

Foreign Relations is published by the Council on Foreign Relations — you can subscribe to their publication. Interestingly enough, whatever they write about usually happens a few years later. Whatever it is, it’s almost like magic!

If they’re not involved in any of this, how come the things they write about always seems to come about? Once we study them, their symbology, what they believe-in and what their agenda is — “history” becomes much clearer. They have planned and have been slowly but surely engineering how we live, how we think, how we work — everything.

Hitler tried it too, didn’t he??

There is this big deception or misconception that Hitler was a right-wing guy. Hitler was a socialist. Nazi means National Socialist German Workers’ Party. Hitler socialized Germany. Control is always presented on the left. Always. If you’re left-wing, you’re essentially more for the control of yourself and other people.

The scale always measures two extremes. On the far left, we have total control of everything and everyone, and by the way, ownership of everything and everyone by the state (communism). On the extreme far right, you ultimately have the total absence and lack of all control by anybody and that’s akin to anarchy.

Anarchy sucks. Communism sucks.

Socialism is just a little step above communism and it usually degrades into communism and it also sucks. A constitutional republic however, is somewhere in the middle of these two extremes and provides safeguards to protect individual freedoms and create or endow liberty.

Whether people believe in God or not, if they don’t understand that freedom and the fact that liberty must be creator endowed — then we are opening the door for somebody to take it away from us — because they don’t have to answer to a creator! Otherwise put, our country had darn well better get back to believing in God if we want to stay free!

If we want to stay free, we have to believe in God — and not the God of the Deists or Freemasonry!

There must be something that human beings answer to, in order to protect us from ourselves, because the minute we become God...well, what do you see happening on the world’s stage? What is Yuval Noah Harari saying on stage? “We will become like God’s”, right? Crazy! There it is, right there. Right on the world’s stage. It’s happening. Again.

Anyhow, liberals are for socialism. Liberals however, started out being for freedom when there wasn’t any. Being for freedom back then was liberal. Being conservative back then was for the power of the king. Our founding fathers were therefore mostly liberals of the time.

What is the government??

The government is a contract signed by the founding fathers, which is called the Constitution for the United States of America. That is the government. That says what the government can do and what the government cannot do. When it can do it and when it cannot do it. Where it can do it and where it cannot do it.

So, do we live in a democratic country?

No! Was it ever meant to be democratic? No! Never. So why the heck do we always hear this talk about “democracy”?! That’s because it’s basically the agenda to brainwash the American populace into accepting democracy — which is what?? The first step into socialism! Why??! Because in our human failings and in our temptations (if it’s one man, one vote) — the majority is eventually always going to vote themselves everything. Right? But if the majority eventually votes themselves everything, what is that??

That’s socialism!

Lenin ultimately said — democracy is indispensable to socialism.

So, let’s get this straight — the people that have been pushing this long-game NWO plan knew, that you can take a free people, make them into a democracy from whatever they were before, and eventually they will vote themselves into slavery every single time, because they are gullible and weak!

The weak masses want compensation beyond reason. They want the benefits. They want the check from the government. They want the job from the government. They want a car from the government. They want medical care from the government. They want everything from the government. More and more young people today act like they deserve all of these things, just because! Or they demand special dispensation, due to whatever subjective tragedy or injustice they are led to believe to have suffered.

What is the fallacy in all of that?

The government doesn’t have anything to give you unless they first take it away from you!

Sigh.

We all darn well better understand the agenda. We must understand who’s bringing it about and why, before we will see the manipulations — before we will see how we are being used to bring it all about.

Now, let’s move onto the “ordo ab chao” technique, or “order out of chaos”, that I’m sure many readers in my audience well know by now. By the way, did you know that’s the motto of the 32nd degree of Freemasonry?

Are you aware what the Ordo Ab Chao strategy is?

It’s a planned, deceptive strategy where we’ll just devolve everything into a state of chaos, and out of that chaos, we will bring order to the world in the way that we want. And everybody will get down on their knees and thank us for restoring order and security to their lives. And they will be willing to give up just about anything to us for that favor.

In the United States today, as in many other countries, the agenda has been to create social tensions, dangerous conflicts, and strange new political fronts that cut across the usual divisions of class, race, sex, or party. All the old polarizations and coalitions break up.

As an example, let’s just look back at feminism:

How many women STILL think that Gloria Steinem was doing them a favor?? Gloria Steinem is a communist! Make no mistake about it — Gloria helped promote the concept of feminism to destroy American family life! Feminism is not good for women overall or our society! Being a responsible woman is good. Being a loving person is good (and yes, absolutely, women should get equal pay for equal work).

But feminism? Feminism at it’s core is nothing more than a war between women and men. It was created intentionally to destroy the basic unit of freedom in this country, and that’s the family. If you don’t think fronts and movements like this aren’t being crafted and promoted to push a deeper agenda, then you really haven’t woken up yet.

Look people. There has always been a plan. They call it “the great work”, the great plan, the lost word. There are all kinds of terms for it. It exists. It is being brought about. It is conscious. It is working its awful effect upon us more than ever...we could also go further into how they use race, politics, gender, etc., all controlled and used to further divide us and destroy the family.

One of the major things that I’ve discovered as of late is that there really are builders — but they’re not engaged in building buildings. They’re engaged in building people.

They’re building what they call the perfect world order and perfect race.

They’re attempting to perfect humanity (in their perverted image), in order to control nature. They’re building the utopian world that they perceive we need! They’re building their new human race. Their transhuman.

As you know, we are clearly living in the age of deception. When this country was created, we thought that we were getting away from the aristocracies and the kings of Europe. But lo and behold, we can document that many of our presidents are directly related to the royal family in the United Kingdom! A lot of information is right there below the surface, if you go looking for it.

What is their purpose?

Their whole purpose throughout history has been to teach a small number of bloodlines how to become ADEPT at controlling everyone else and presenting their societies as desirable to the “profane”, so that people will go knock on the door and ask how to become an initiated Mason — and they will be presented with the promise of learning some great secret. What is that secret?

The secret is how to control everybody else.

Apparently, you understand how to control everybody else once you get to the top of this pyramid of initiation. Most people initiated into Freemasonry or secret societies never make it past the first few steps however.

In Closing:

Since the Tower of Babel, there has been a ruling cabal working to recreate a unified global authority, driven by human ambition and a desire for self-aggrandizement rather than obedience to God’s commandments. To reach all the way to heaven through their own means. This is what the underlying powers and bloodlines at the top, have been plotting and planning to recreate. This “new world” would eventually help them to recreate. Their “great work”.

For all these years, Americans have been looking around for it’s enemies. The sad fact is, the biggest enemy has really always been here. It’s your uncle, your aunt, your father, your mother, your brother, your sister, your nephew, your nieces…that is, anyone steeped into the occult, working to bring about the NWO or belonging to the fraternal orders collectively known as “the mysteries”.

~ end

The Barton/Thomson seal adopted in 1782. Both sides of the seal are enclosed within a circle. Occultist regards the circle as a very important geometric shape. The Circle announces the Nature of the Great Work . The shape of the Great Seal explains that it is to illustrate the completion of the Great Work. In essence, the Great Work is the “illumination” of man. Pssst — it’s a trick.

The Great Seal of the United States contains ten features of thirteen. The first appearance of the number thirteen, on the Great Seal, is in the constellation of stars depicted above the head of the eagle on the obverse side. Officially, the number thirteen represents the thirteen colonies. Our forefathers were very conscious of the number thirteen. It was no coincidence that our nation was formed with the origination of thirteen states. The number thirteen is the number of transformation and rebirth. The number thirteen has hidden or occult meanings.

This is how the eye of Horus is used on the Great Seal. Horus, as the rising sun, becomes the bearer of light (Lucifer or Prometheus). In this case he beings the light of enlightenment. Enlightenment is the main goal of the Great Work. The path to enlightenment is seen in the pyramid below the Eye of Horus . The goal of enlightenment is declared by the presence of the Eye of Horus. The Eye of Horus sits atop an unfinished pyramid, with 13 levels (far left). The 13 levels of the unfinished pyramid carry a duel meaning. First they are representative of the thirteen degrees in the York Rite of Freemasonry, but 13 is also the code number for Cannabis Hemp.