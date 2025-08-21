Hi everybody — as cliche as it sounds — it’s time to continue awakening from the Matrix. Welcome to another very important rabbit hole. I guarantee that if you carefully review this article and pair it with the short videos and supplementary articles below — you will have a fairly complete understanding of what our world truly is and what is unfolding. The “acceptance” part will be completely up to you.

Today, we’re going to talk about Freemasonry and the Noahide Code. Basically, I was reviewing a book by Albert Mackey, The Symbolism of Freemasonry, written by a 33rd degree Freemason and it helped put more pieces together that I will share with you. So, we’re going to go through this book together and look at what a Noahide is — trace it all back and conclude what it all means for us today. You might want to be seated for this.

Chapter one is the origin and progress of Freemasonry.

Albert then goes on to talk about the two doctrines of Freemasonry, which are the unity of God and the immortality of the soul. Chapter 2, the Noahchide. These are the doctrines which still constitute the creed of Freemasonry.

And hence one of the names bestowed upon the Freemasons from the earliest times was that of Noachidae, or Noachites. That is to say, the descendants of Noah and the transmitters of his religious Dogmas. It doesn't say it came from Noah, rather it says from the descendants of Noah. Let's see who those were.

Alright, so here's Noah's family tree, right? We’ve got Noah up here on the upper left. Ham had a son Cush — Cush had a son Nimrod — Nimrod built the Tower of Babel and they said to one another; “Go to, let us make brick and burn them thoroughly. And they had brick for stone and slime had they for mortar.”

Sounds like Freemasonry doesn't it? (It is)

“And his other son Mizraim (or Egypt) and another son Canaan” — otherwise put, the Canaanites. So the lineage of Ham were the enemies of God, but they are technically descendants of Noah.



We can safely deduce that Freemasonry came from the descendants of Noah.

So, reading above and applying Biblical knowledge — Ham was trying to bring back the pre-flood Nephilim kingdom. And then it says — “All the deities of pagan antiquity, however numerous they may be, can always be reduced to the two different forms of the generative principle — the active, or male, and the passive, or female. Hence the gods were always arranged in pairs, as Jupiter and Juno, Bacchus and Venus, Osiris and Isis. But the ancients went farther. Believing that the procreative and productive powers of nature might be conceived to exist in the same individual, they made the older of their deities hermaphrodite, and used the term man-virgin, to denote the union of the two sexes in the same divine person.”



What's the unity of God for them?

The unity of God is the male and the female combined into one body — their hermaphrodite God.

“Elsewhere, I have very fully alluded to the prevailing sentiment among the ancients that the supreme deity was bisexual, or hermaphrodite, including in the essence of his being the male and female principles, the generative and prolific powers of nature. This was the universal doctrine in all the ancient religions.”

“They all taught that God the creator was both male and female.”

“In the Cabala, a hidden meaning is often deduced from a word by transposing or reversing its letters, and it was in this way that the Kabbalists concealed many of their mysteries.” “Lanci applied this cabalistic mode to the tetragrammaton, when he found out that IH-OH, being read reversely makes the word HO-HI.”

So basically he's talking about reading the word backwards may reveal the true name of God.

“But in Hebrew, HO is the masculine pronoun equivalent to the English he, and HI is the feminine pronoun equivalent to she. And therefore, the word HO-HI, literally translated, is equivalent to the English compound HE-SHE. That is to say the ineffable name of God in Hebrew, being read cabalistically, includes within itself the male and female principle…”

It's another pregnant proof of the connection between Freemasonry and the ancient mysteries.

See right there, he's saying Freemasons believe that the true name of God is He-She, that God is a SHE-MALE. LOL, they're basically calling God a lady-boy right here, alright? “And here perhaps we may begin to find some meaning for the hitherto incomprehensible passage in Genesis.”

No, it's not incomprehensible, it's very simple, I will explain it. Genesis 1 is a broad overview of the entire week of creation — creating everything. It's not a detailed focus on creating human beings, which we do get in chapter 2.

Alright, so God created man in his own image. In the image of God he created HE-HIM. Ok, so you see that? God created HIM. Singular masculine pronoun. Who could that be? It could only be Adam. It can only refer to one person and it's in the masculine form. And there is HIS, another masculine pronoun. And God is always called the Father, right? Even by Jesus, he is called the Father, all the time.

Okay, so now there's a semicolon. There's a little pause there, right? Male and female created HE. Now does it say him? Is this a singular pronoun? No, it's not. It's a plural pronoun. THEM is talking about more than one person. Well, who could that be? Well, maybe one male and one female, perhaps? HIM referring to one person in the masculine. THEM referring to two people — one male, one female. TWO PEOPLE.

Now if the word was THEM instead said HIM, then we'd be in a bit of trouble, no? But it says THEM, right? Male and female created HE-THEM. And this is not the complete story of the creation of Eve. We get that in chapter two. God did not create Eve in his own image. God created Eve out of the raw materials of Adam. He created ADAM in his own image. He also created Eve, but it's just not in his own image. Moving on…

“The all-seeing eye is another, and a still more important symbol of the same great being.”

“The symbol of universal nature among the Egyptians was the right-angled triangle, of which the perpendicular side represented Osiris, or the male principle; the base, Isis, or the female principle; and the hypothenuse, their offspring, Horus, or the world emanating from the union of both principles.”

So as silly as this sounds — Horus is basically a tranny, ok? The eye of Horus is the symbol of the androgyne.

“…which the Masonic institution assumed at the building of King Solomon's temple, in consequence of the union, at that era, of the pure Freemasonry of the Noahchidae.”

Okay, now there's these people here, the Noahides. From some of my previous stacks and many sources you can find online, we see how all this represents the male and female combined into the androgynous god and the androgynous human.

So in this they have seven laws — now this is not Torah. This is what they call the Noahide seven laws, that were given to Noah orally. Now there was a covenant of the rainbow given to Noah, but this is not it. They've clearly changed it.

“Included in this are the details of God's directive for all Gentiles to observe their seven Noahide commandments. It all begins with recognizing the perfect unity of the Creator.”

There we go with “unity” again, right? What does “unity” mean to them?

It means Male and female combined.

Modern Noahidism observes that — “7 commandments (seven laws) only and remaining Commandments do not apply to them.” This means that Noahides may not observe Sabbath, study Torah, except for the seven laws which are not part of Torah!

The rainbow is the modern symbol of Noahidism, This is their symbol — we've all seen that before haven't we? We all know who uses this symbol nowadays right? Gee, I’m sure it’s just coincidence.

Noahide website:

Now here's an article on gay marriage and within it, they say that they're anti-gay marriage, although you know that with their rainbow flag and all, I kind of doubt that. Within this article, it says, “In the first marriage ever, Adam and Eve were initially created as a single two-faced body." “The single being was split in two — a man and a woman — and then reunited in matrimony. In the world of souls, the partition and reunification of the male and female components of individual souls occurs continually.”

In another Noahide.org article — it states that celebrating diversity was conceived as an opportunity to unite the world by re-echoing the belief in one God as the creator of all human beings and the belief that we are all created in the divine image.

What is their divine image again? It is the male and female hermaphrodite God.

“This is the true meaning of harnessing diversity among different cultures. This is the foundation for our organization's goal, which to work alongside the United Nations (UN) and other partner organizations with hopes of promoting human rights and development, and protecting freedom of religion.”

It goes on to say — “While their religion, seven universal laws of Noah are means by which humanity strives to live in unity and peace. The laws of Noah or the Noahide laws are comprised of seven universal laws, biblical binding upon all humanity.”

Did you know — “In 1991, a joint resolution of the United States Congress called its principles the bedrock of society from the dawn of civilization, without which the edifice of civilization stands in serious peril of returning to chaos.”

Otherwise put — these Noahide laws were signed into law by US congress! That's right, George H.W. Bush passed the Noahide Laws in 1991. Of course, none of this is being enforced yet, but the stage is being set for the firm application of this "spiritual law" in the NWO religion. Let’s keep moving.

Get ready for this one — do you know the Merriam-Webster definition of a Noachite?

A Noachite is a Freemason who has taken the 21st degree of the Scottish rite!

Now that I’ve dropped that bomb, let’s get back to Albert Mackey’s book — it says Freemasons come from the Noachites.

In a nutshell — your US President and Congress implied that Freemasonry is the bedrock of civilization!

Okay, now this is from the Israel National News — The Noahide Laws: A universal code for peace and unity

It says here:

“All descendants of Noah, which means all of humanity, are required to follow these laws. Gentiles who actively follow the seven laws of Noah are called B'nai Noach, or Noahides. Sometimes they are referred to as righteous Gentiles, or the pious among the nations. The Noahide laws were given to Moses and also preserved by the sages of the Talmud.”

As a side note and covered in detail in this stack:

Contrary to what most of us thought — understand that those in control of the state of Israel subscribe to the Babylonian Talmud aka Pharisaism or Pharisaic Law.

"The Pharisees, Scribes, Elders and Priests of Israel were great enemies of Jesus Christ. It was they who led the people to crucify Christ and persecute and kill His apostles. The teachings and doctrines of these men would later be collected in the Talmud. The Sanhedrin was the governing council of these men and of the Hebrew nation at the time.”

Why are so many Christians' blindly supporting the people controlling Israel who believe Christianity to be idolatry and paganism then?? Why are we supporting a non-Biblical physical State of Israel, filled with religious extremists that follow the Talmud and want the world governed by Noahidism?? It's because we are being deceived, that's why. More things to ponder and research on your own.

All right, now here's the group J.I.F.G.A. or Jewish Institute for Global Awareness.

Their article is titled: Government leaders encourage adherence to the seven Noahide laws

“The universality of these principles and global import was recognized in 1982 by President Ronald Reagan, when he spoke of the eternal validity of the seven Noahide laws as a moral code for all of us regardless of religious faith. Proclamation on the National Day of Reflection, April 4th, 1982.”

Seven years later, in 1989 — President George H.W. Bush not only proclaimed that “these Biblical values are the foundation for civilized society” but he also proclaimed that “A society that fails to recognize or adhere to them cannot endure”. Say what???

He means Freemasonic values, that is! Clearly, NONE of this is Biblical either!

Pretty clever, no?? Because after all, we are all descendants of Noah — so they're basically saying that the entire world will be expected to follow these supposed laws given to Noah, since we're all descendants of Noah, right?

So legally, we're all now bound to this law. Are you aware of this?

Both the Senate and the House of Representatives — our United States Congress in 1991 — further recognized that is is the historical tradition of ethical values and principles (of Freemasonry!), upon which our great nation was founded!

All right, there it is right there. The United States Congress admitted that the United States was founded on the principles of Freemasonry. Is all of this starting to become a bit more clear to us by now??

The article further states, these laws:

“…have been the bedrock of society from the dawn of civilization when they were known as the seven Noahide laws. The American Congress understood how the most recent weakening of these principles has resulted in crisis that beleaguer and threaten the fabric of civilized society. Thus they warned us that without these ethical values and principles the edifice of civilization, civilization stands in serious peril.”

Gee, kind of like the Tower of Babel? Yeah, that was pretty good one, huh? How about the pre-flood Nephilim kingdom? That turned out pretty well for you guys, didn't it?

“Other world leaders have joined the call for further observance of knowledge of these laws” (Freemasonry!). “For example, Herman Van Rumpy, president of the European Union, wrote in July 2014 that he seeks greater dissemination of the universal values known as the Noahide laws” (again, Freemasonry!)

“Major General Michael Jeffrey, Governor General of Australia, in a 2008 letter lamenting family breakdowns and drug and alcohol abuse in modern society, wrote that he believed — “observing the fundamental values of the Noahide laws can be an antidote to such ills of society.”

Got a drug problem? Freemasonry and Noahide is the solution!

Ok, now let’s move on to the big #1 Noahide law, per the Jewish Institute for Global Awareness — Prohibition of Idolatry. You might say, that sounds a lot like the Bible. Well, it does kind of sound like the Bible, right?

The problem is that “the Jews” today believe that Jesus Christ, is an idol.

That’s right, they call worshipping Jesus Christ idolatry — the best part? Idolatry is punishable by death. In fact, the breaking of any of these Noahide laws is the death penalty by decapitation. Check those links for yourself!

“Create a fair and righteous judicial system to enforce the other six laws and all other laws consistent with them.”

Here is your New World Order religion right here people!

Back to idolatry, or worshiping false gods.

“The Hebrew term for idolatry, avodah zarah (עֲבוֹדָה זָרָה), means strange worship (in the sense of being outside the boundaries of that which is permitted by denying pure monotheism). The worship of anything other than God constitutes an act of idolatry. This includes deifying any object other than God, including a deification of the human being.”

But they're going to include Jesus in this, right?

President Bush Roadmap to World Peace Press Release

“President George Bush confers with Noahide.org to discuss the importance of the seven universal Noahide laws.

Among the religious leaders was Rabbi Dr. Yaakov Cohen from Melbourne, Australia, who represented the Worldwide Institute of Noahide Code, an organization dedicated to promote the Noahide Code of Seven Universal Laws. Rabbi Cohen presented the Roadmap to World Peace, explaining that the Noahide Laws can unite all of mankind. When humanity is unified by its highest common denominator, genuine peace and harmony will flourish throughout the world.“

By “unified” — do they mean when the remaining portion of humanity eventually is transformed by their “4th industrial revolution” technology into their perfect image — as in androgynous, hermaphrodite?

Okay now this is George Bush, George H.W. Bush writing in 1989.

“The principles of moral and ethical conduct that have formed the basis for all civilizations come to us in part from the centuries-old seven Noahide laws.

Otherwise known as Freemasonry!

As crazy as all this sounds — they basically passed some kind of a resolution to designate these two days as Education and Sharing Day. In doing that, they officially pronounced Freemasonry as the foundation of the universal law for humanity! So, the less “official” law in the United States is Freemasonry. That's basically what they did covertly. We have been completely fooled.

And nowadays there are all kinds of, you know, “conspiracy” websites and stuff. You will find tons of articles and sites like the one above titled — “Talmudic law has infiltrated America, The Jewdicial System is a Criminal Conspiracy. All non-Jews be beware.”

IMO, they're likely going to use this kind of stuff to map out and trap “antisemites” and idolaters — and all this will eventually be part of bringing back the guillotine. Remember, part of the laws of the Noahides are — if you break any of the seven laws, you deserve death — by stoning or beheading with a guillotine.

“Moses, our teacher, was commanded by the Almighty to compel the world to accept the commandments of the sons of Noah. Anyone who fails to accept them is executed.”

What does Chabad say? You do know Trump and his family are Chabadists?

The Book of Revelation Warns

“Whereas the justified preoccupation with these crisis must not let the citizens of this nation lose sight of their responsibility, to transmit these historical ethical values from our distinguished past to the generations of the future.”

So 1991 was — “the year in which we turn to education and charity to return the world to the moral and ethical values contained in the seven Noahide laws”.

Freemasonry!

“And this will be reflected in an international scroll of honor, signed by the President of the United States and other heads of state.”

And let us think back about 1991 — this is the year that American traitor H.W. POS Bush was giving all of those “New World Order” speeches, right? Let's listen to what he had to say!

“What is at stake is more than one small country. It is a big idea, a New World Order, where diverse nations are drawn together in common cause. To achieve the universal aspirations of mankind — peace and security, freedom and the rule of law — such is a world worthy of our struggle and worthy of our children's future.”

Let it be clear — the law he was talking about is what we’re been covering here — it’s returning the world to the law of the Noahides and making freemasonry the law of the entire world.

So again, what is the alchemist's “great work”?

“In alchemy, the great work is producing the perfect androgyne, or mankind restored to wholeness.”

Conclusions:

The Black Nobility bloodlines, Illuminati, Jesuits, Kabbalists, Islamists, etc., — each comprise parts of the NWO cabal that work together through secretive roundtable groups and Freemasonry. “Jewish” identity, mysticism and Babylonian banking are deeply interwoven — they’re inseparable.

As we begin to understand our true history, it appears that the state of Israel was created not as a true homeland for the persecuted offspring of “God’s chosen”, but rather the physical state, that title and the “Jewish” identity have all been hijacked.

All Abrahamic religions appear to be captured and religious extremism combined with scripted Biblical prophecy are being used to herd the masses — the perfect deceptive vehicle to kick off WWIII (among other planned crises) to finally bring about the success of their “great work”. In the end, they want the world run by Noahide law and Freemasonry.

What an incredibly twisted plot to fool the world.

While I used to look at all this stuff with highly skeptical eyes — it really does appear that if they succeed with their NWO — they will execute those who dare to resist the NWO or bear witness to Jesus Christ.

I guess everyone else that freely chooses to comply with the NWO will either get “soft-depopulated” or even better, become a tranny — err, I mean some sort of a “transhuman” cyborg slave. Yes folks, our world literally is this insanely crazy.

And as I often say — the truth is way stranger than fiction — but it also sets you free.

Repent and seek the TRUTH.

DO NOT COMPLY

GOD BLESS.

