By Henry Makow PhD

For people around the world, the US has represented freedom and opportunity.

But in fact, the US was created to kill, enslave and dispossess the masses, as those who are paying attention today are rudely discovering.

Most Americans who scoff at the mention of conspiracy don't even know their country was created by Freemasonry. Freemasons drafted the Constitution and signed the Declaration of Independence. The "Indians" who dumped the tea in the harbor were Masons. So were Paul Revere and his Minutemen, George Washington and most of his generals. The Marquis de Lafayette was shunned until he joined the Masons. At least 20 of the 42 US Presidents were Freemasonic "Brothers."

Freemasonry is the Church of Satan masquerading as a fraternal mystical philanthropic order. It fronts for Illuminati (Masonic & Cabalist Jewish) central bankers who started the US as a vehicle to advance their "New World Order." In the words of Masonic elder Manley P. Hall, "we must also perfect the plan of the ages, setting up here the machinery for a world brotherhood of nations and races." ("The Secret Destiny of America," 1944, p.3)



The Freemasons provided Americans with ideals -- civil liberties, equal opportunity and no taxation without representation -- which still are valid. But they were enticements designed to gain power. As you might have noticed, these promises were not intended to be kept. Politicians don't represent us. They are Freemasons and they represent the goals of Freemasonry, i.e. Cabalist Jewish world tyranny.



Most historians won't tell you this. In Upton Sinclair's words:

"It is difficult to get a man to understand something when his salary depends on his not understanding it."

But there was one historian who did reveal the truth. Bernard Fay (1893-1978) left, was a Harvard-educated Frenchman. He is considered an "anti-Mason" because his 1935 book, "Revolution and Freemasonry: 1680-1800" is one of few to reveal the extent of Masonic participation in the US and French Revolutions.



He had access to Masonic archives in the US and Europe. His book is actually a sympathetic portrayal of Freemasonry with no references to its occult nature. However, as a Vichy Frenchman, he subsequently helped the Nazis identify Masons during World War Two. He was imprisoned after the war but pardoned in 1952 by Charles De Gaulle.

Masonic America

Fay explains that in the 1770's, the US consisted of 13 isolated colonies with different governments, religions, customs, racial profiles, and social and political structures. There were intense rivalries and longstanding antagonisms. A letter took three weeks to get from Georgia to Massachusetts.

"Masonry alone undertook to lay the foundation for national unity in America because [as a secret society] it could spread throughout the colonies and work steadily and silently. It created in a limited but very prominent class of people a feeling of American unity without which... there would have been no United States." (p. 230)

"In 1760, there was no town, big or small, where Masonry had not spun its web. Everywhere it was preaching fraternity and unity." (230)



Benjamin Franklin, who was the Grand Master of a French lodge, raised millions of francs crucial to financing George Washington's army. He was the first to submit a plan for military collaboration and political federation. He established a chain of Masonic newspapers in all of the colonies. You can guess where he found the money.



Fay says George Washington and his ragtag army kept the spirit of independence alive. He organized many military lodges and personally participated in their activities. On Dec. 27,1778, he led a parade after Philadelphia was recaptured:

"His sword at his side, in full Masonic attire, and adorned with all the jewels and insignia of the Brotherhood, Washington marched at the head of a solemn procession of 300 brethren through the streets of Philadelphia to Christ Church, where a Masonic Divine Service was held. This was the greatest Masonic parade that had ever been seen in the New World." (246)



"All the staff officers Washington trusted were Masons, and all the leading generals of the army were Masons: Alexander Hamilton, John Marshall, James Madison, Gen. Greene, Gen. Lee, Gen. Sullivan, Lord Stirling, the two Putnams, Gen. Steuben, Montgomery, Jackson, Gist, Henry Knox and Ethan Allen were Masons. They all gathered around their Master Mason Washington and they all met at the 'Temple of Virtue,' 'a rude structure forming an oblong square forty by sixty feet, one story in height, a single entrance which was flanked by two pillars... The atmosphere which surrounded Washington was Masonic and it may be said that the framework of his mind was Masonic." (p. 250)



Imagine if Washington had shown the same devotion to Christianity. Fay points to a "curious" degree of coordination between Masons in the US and British armies:



"It seems even likely that the unforgettable and mysterious laxness of certain English military campaigns in America, particularly those of the Howe brothers, was deliberate and due to the Masonic desire of the English general to reach a peaceful settlement..." (251)



Surrender of Cornwallis

In this context, it is pertinent to recall the confession of General Cornwallis when he surrendered to General Washington at Yorktown (Oct. 19, 1781.)



"Jonathan Williams recorded in his "Legions of Satan," (1781) that Cornwallis revealed to Washington that "a holy war will now begin on America, and when it is ended America will be supposedly the citadel of freedom, but her millions unknowingly will be loyal subjects to the Crown."



(British General Cornwallis's surrender at Yorktown, VA. Masonic hand sign indicates he was an insider.)

The Crown is the Illuminati (i.e. shareholders of the Bank of England.) Cornwallis went on to explain what would seem a contradiction:



"Your churches will be used to teach the Jew's religion and in less than two hundred years, the whole nation will be working for divine world government. That government that they believe to be divine will be the British Empire. All religions will be permeated with Judaism without even being noticed by the masses, and they will all be under the invisible all-seeing eye of the Grand Architect of Freemasonry."



In a 1956 speech, Senator Joseph McCarthy reflected on these words:



"Cornwallis well knew that his military defeat was only the beginning of world catastrophe that would be universal and that unrest would continue until mind control could be accomplished through a false religion. What he predicted has come to pass. A brief sketch of American religious history and we have seen Masonry infused into every church in America with their veiled Phallic religion."



Conclusion:

We don't recognize the Judeo-Masonic conspiracy because we are not accustomed to thinking in terms of hundreds of years. But the Illuminati bankers have been plotting the "new order of the ages" (featured on the US dollar along with the uncapped Masonic pyramid) for thousands of years.



We may have the pleasure and pain of witnessing their design come to fruition. As we do, it is worth remembering that Americans, in fact all peoples, have allowed themselves to be duped.



Our role is analogous to that of the French nobles who collaborated in the French Revolution and then were slaughtered. Fay writes: "All these nobles did not hesitate to side with the revolutionary party, even though it was to cost them their rank, their estates and their lives." (p. 287)



In the words of a speaker at a secret B'nai Brith meeting in Paris in 1936:



"Yet it remains our secret that those Gentiles who betray their own and most precious interests, by joining us in our plot should never know that these associations are of our creation and that they serve our purpose...”



"One of the many triumphs of our Freemasonry is that those Gentiles who become members of our Lodges, should never suspect that we are using them to build their own jails, upon whose terraces we shall erect the throne of our Universal King of Israel; and should never know that we are commanding them to forge the chains of their own servility to our future King of the World."

As bizarre and incredible as it sounds, humanity has been colonized by a satanic cult called the Illuminati. This cult represents Masonic and Jewish bankers who finagled a monopoly over government credit which allows them to charge interest on funds they create out of nothing.

Naturally they want to protect this prize by translating it into a political and cultural monopoly. This takes the form of a totalitarian world government dedicated to Lucifer, who represents their defiance of God. Thus, the people who hold our purse strings are conspiring against us.

To distract and control us, they have used a vast occult network (Freemasonry) to infiltrate most organizations, especially government, intelligence agencies, education and the mass media.

We are being re-engineered to serve the Illuminati. They undermine institutions like marriage and religion, and promote depravity, dysfunction, corruption and division.

They have orchestrated two world wars and are planning a third. Everything that is happening in our country and on the world’s stage today is unfolding according to Illuminati plan.

- End of Henry Makow’s Article

SUMMARY OF THE SITUATION FROM MY RESEARCH:

The Black Nobility bloodlines, Illuminati, Jesuits, Kabbalists, Islamists, Christian Zionists, etc., — each comprise parts of the NWO cabal that work together through secretive roundtable groups, secret societies and FREEMASONRY. The “Jewish” identity is deeply interwoven — they’re inseparable.

It is vitally important to understand that the NWO cabal is clearly using the non-Biblical, Rothschild-fabricated physical State of Israel, and the stolen identity of “Jewish” to push an incredibly deceptive end-times script, so they can bring about their NWO agenda.

The “Jewish” identity running Israel are NOT Torah Jews from the Bible, rather kabbalistic counterfeit/convert Ashkenazi “Jews” that follow the doctrine of the Pharisees (aka Kabbalah). The powerful Kabbalistic “Jewish” Chabad Lubavitch cult is working to fabricate conditions that will bring about the rebuilding of the 3rd temple which would undoubtedly kick off a resulting global holy war — and out of the ashes they believe will come their new world run via Noahide law and Freemasonry.

As we begin to understand our true history, it appears that the state of Israel was created not as a true homeland for the persecuted offspring of “God’s chosen”, but rather the physical state, that title and the “Jewish” identity have all been hijacked.

With that said, it’s not “just the Jew!”. It’s considerably more nuanced than that. Don’t fall into the blind “antisemitism” trap that is being set.

ALL Abrahamic religions appear to be captured and religious extremism combined with scripted Biblical prophecy are being used to fool and herd the masses — the perfect deceptive vehicle to kick off WWIII (among other planned crises) to finally bring about the success of their “great work” (aka, “The New World Order”).

What an incredibly twisted plot to fool the world.

Repent and seek.

THE TRUTH SETS YOU FREE.

DO NOT COMPLY.

GOD BLESS.

THE SATANIC CHABAD CULT WANTS WW3

Masons Planning to Build 3rd Temple

Israel and the Battle of Armageddon

It’s NOT Just “The Jews”

Straight Up Telling You About Their NWO (aka their “Great Work”) — Right Out In The Open

