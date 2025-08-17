LET’S TIE IT ALL TOGETHER — DO NOT MISS THE VIDEO AT THE END

Soon after America became a new nation, the Continental Congress formed a committee to "prepare a device for the seal of the United States of North America". The committee consisting of Benjamin Franklin, John Adams and Thomas Jefferson. On May 10, 1780, Congress rejected the design submitted by the committee. Then the matter was referred to the Secretary of Congress, Charles Thomson , who asked the assistance of William Barton, a prominent citizen of Philadelphia.

The Great Seal was first used on the reverse of the $1 Silver Certificate in 1935. The Department of State is official keeper of the Seal. Symbolically, the seal reflects the beliefs and values that the Founding Fathers attached to the new nation and wished to pass on to their descendants.

A deep and loaded question that we’ll examine by looking at the meaning of the Great Seal of the United States. Most don’t ever even think about it but the seal was designed with a specific purpose in mind. The U.S. Bureau of Engraving and Printing tells us that:

What if our country’s true history and founding are not what we were taught?

Most obviously, both sides of the seal are enclosed within a circle. Occultist regards the circle as a very important geometric shape. In Book 4, page 57, Aleister Crowley announces:

The Circle announces the Nature of the Great Work. He [the Magician] chooses the circle rather than any other lineal figure for many reasons; e.g. He affirms thereby his identity with the infinite. He affirms the equal balance of his working; since all points on the circumference are equidistant from the center. He affirms the limitation implied by his devotion to the Great Work. He no longer wanders aimlessly in the world.



Albert Pike in Morals and Dogma , page 773, explains,

“The Great Work is, above all things, the creation of man by himself; that is to say, the full and entire conquest which he effects of his faculties and his future. It is, above all, the perfect emancipation of his will, which assures him . . . complete power over the universal Magical agent.”

The shape of the Great Seal explains that it is to illustrate the completion of the Great Work. In essence, the Great Work is the illumination of man through meditation and narcotics.

The Obverse of the Seal



The Great Seal of the United States contains ten features of thirteen. The first appearance of the number thirteen, on the Great Seal, is in the constellation of stars depicted above the head of the eagle on the obverse side. Officially, the number thirteen represents the thirteen colonies. Our forefathers were very conscious of the number thirteen.

Constellation of Thirteen Stars

It was no coincidence that our nation was formed with the origination of thirteen states. The number thirteen is the number of transformation and rebirth. The number thirteen has hidden or occult meanings. On Friday, October 13, 1307, all the Templars in France, including their Grand Master Jacques de Molay, were arrested and interrogated by order of Philip IV. From this time onward Friday the 13th was considered an unlucky day.

In 1314 de Molay was burned at the stake. When exiled from France, the Templars moved to England, under King Stephen, and established the York Rite of Freemasonry, with thirteen degrees. The number thirteen is also representative of the members of the Order of the Garter founded by Edward III in 1349. Edward was the head of this coven of witches.



One of the places the number thirteen is encountered is in the Witches coven. A coven is a organized group of Witches and/or Wiccans led by a Priestess, Priest or both, and joined through initiation. The word “coven” originated from the Latin words VENIRE & COM = together & to come or move.

In Middle English: COVIN = a group of confederates, while the Old French: COVINE = group with a single purpose.

The grouping of thirteen colonies formed a new nation, or Covendom, as they declared independence from European States. This is the same theme we get from the Latin motto on the seal, “E PLURIBUS UNUM” (One out of Many). The Coven of states is represented by the constellation of thirteen stars above the eagles head.



A cloud, indicating the breaking up of the storm of ignorance, injustice and oppression surrounds the stars. The stars break through at the dawning of a new day. The constellation consists of thirteen stars. Originally, the stars in the Constellation were six-pointed stars, as can be seen in the first die cast in 1782. The second die, cast in 1825, was only used for treaties but it also bore six-pointed stars. The symbolism of this constellation becomes known as one looks at the nature of the stars.



Much can be said about the six-pointed star. For starters, it is widely recognized as one of the most powerful of occult symbols. The six pointed star is associated with Saturn worship and known as the hexagram. This (6-pointed star) was the first sign or hieroglyphic of Amsu. In the Astro-Mythology of the Egyptians, we find belief in the first man-god (Horus I) ...and his death and resurrection as Amsu - the risen Horus - was the first man-god risen in spiritual form.

So once again we see the occult idea of rebirth represented by the number 13. The Six-pointed star was used in mystery religion initiation rites. Most significantly in this way, the six-pointed star was considered as a symbol of the Priory de Sion and Freemasons. Its presence in the great seal symbolizes the influence of these groups in founding the United States.



Masonic author, Albert Mackey, tells us of the sexual connotation of this hexagram.

"The triangle pointing downward "is a female symbol corresponding to the yoni and the upward pointing triangle is the male, the lingam ... When the two triangles are interlaced, it represents the union of the active and passive forces in nature; it represents the male and female elements." ~ Mackey, The Symbolism of Freemasonry, 1869, p. 195, 219, 361; also Albert Pike, Morals and Dogma, 1871, p. 13.

The five-pointed star first appeared in the die cast by John Throop in 1841 and has been copied from die to die since, including the die in current use. The five-pointed star is known as a pentagram.

Masonic Hexagram

In most common use nowadays is the five-pointed star symbol, yet the stars on the American flag have been shown as having four, six, seven, eight and even more points. They have also been represented as dots, disks or circles.

Why was the five-pointed image selected? The answer, like with other symbols, lies in the meaning of the five-pointed star.



The pentagram is a very widespread sacred symbol used since ancient times in many areas including Egypt, India, Persia and Greece. It is one of the most powerful and popular symbols used by many occultist, including those involved in Wicca and Ceremonial Magic. The symbol is used to decorate magical tools. It represents feminine energy relating to the Goddess. It is worn symbolically for protection and to signify that the wearer is involved in the world of magic and divine wisdom.

When pointed upwards it is supposed to indicate positive energy, and when pointed downward it is to present negative energy.

Alphonse Constant's (Eliphas Levi) Pentagram

Constant used the upright pentagram to represent the race of man created by god, while he used the inverted pentagram to represent the demonic race created by the Angel Samael and Lilith.

In The Secret Doctrine Helena Petrovna Blavatsky explains that,

"Lucifer represents... Life... Thought... Progress... Civilization... Liberty... Independence... Lucifer is the Logos... the Serpent, the Savior" ~ Pages 171, 225, 255 of Volume II

In short, she and other occultist view Lucifer as both a good and bad god. This is the god Constant and Freemasons considered as Grand Architect of the universe or the Supreme Being. On the right is Constant’s inverted Pentagram depicting Lucifer as the Bamphomet.



The inverted pentagram represents the goat head, or Baphomet. The goat head also signifies the Goat of Mendez. The Goat of Mendez is, of course, the god of the witches. Mendez is another spelling of Mendes, a city of ancient Egypt where fertility worship-Ba'al worship-was practiced. The Ba'al worship at Mendes was particularly sexually perverse.

It was Levi who, in the mid-1800s, first drew and published the now-familiar image shown here of Baphomet as a seated, hermaphroditic, winged, goat-headed and goat-footed man with women's breasts, a flame on his forehead and a caduceus at his groin. The hermaphroditic nature of Baphomet is represented in the East by the Ying-Yang symbol (both signifying the union of the male and female as with the hexagram).

Baphomet is winged to show him as a fallen angel. The inverting of the pentagram represents Lucifer’s fall. Goat attributes of Baphomet occur in reference tot he Goat of Mendes. The flame on the forehead symbolizes the light bearer (Lucifer or Hermes). The caduceus was the winged staff with two serpents twined around it, carried by Hermes, and thus refers to Baphomet as Hermes.

The Ying-Yang shows how the female cycles into the male and the good cycles into the bad. The distinction between good and bad is eliminated. All things act under what is called the Law of the Will, “Do what Thou Wilt Shall Be the Whole of the Law.” “Thou” is the universal governing force, known in the East as Karma. Freedom form the eternal cycling of the Ying-Yang come by being enlightened by the Light Bearer (Lucifer or Hermes). This is the occult meaning of liberty.



The incorporation of the Eagle (the fire bird or phoenix symbol) had the occult meanings of death and resurrection. The Phoenix is also connected to the sun cults of the Middle and Far East. From at least the time of the Roman Empire, the eagle and phoenix were used as symbols of imperial strength. The eagle, in a double headed from, is used as the symbol for the 32nd degree of the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry.

The Masonic meaning of the eagle is implied by the design used on the Great Seal. The eagle on the seal has 33 feathers on one wing and 32 feathers on the other. This is in reference to the last two degrees of Scottish Rite Freemasonry. It should be noted that these degrees correlate with the levels in Eastern Religions passed through during reincarnation to god-hood.



The eagle is also a symbol of Jupiter, the Roman god associated with such affairs as government. From ancient times, the eagle has been used as a symbol of imperial might. As the Roman army marched across Europe, Africa, and Central Asia to establish their great empire, they did so under the Roman Imperial Eagle. In this way, the founders of America were identifying themselves with imperial Rome.



The eagle clutches in his sinister talon a bundle of thirteen arrows, symbolizing warfare. Once again we see the occult number 13. For many centuries, the slaughter of the innocent during war was used by occultist as a form of human sacrifice. Human sacrifice, especially tot he sun (fertility) god was very common in the ancient world. Today America’s war efforts are directed from the Pentagon, one of the most obviously occult buildings in America. One could dedicate an entire document to occult structures and street designs in Washington D.C.



Since its inception, the United States has been involved in more than twenty major wars. In addition to traditional combat the United States has also initiated a number of wars of objects or activities, such as the “War on Drugs” and the most recent “War on Terrorism.” During these “wars” many a large number die as well.

Sadly, America has become a warring nation all too happy to “sacrifice” (this word is actually used by government officials) our youth for some cause.

The Pentagon with Pentagram

For example in an address to the nation on October 7, 2001 George W. Bush said,

“We ask them [our military] to leave their loved ones, to travel great distances, to risk injury, even to be prepared to make the ultimate sacrifice of their lives.”

A comparison of plant pictures

The dexter talon holds not an olive branch, as is traditionally stated, but a cluster of cannabis leaves with buds visible. The marijuana symbolism on the great seal is confirmed by the use of the colors red and white in colored versions, and on the flag of the United States. Red and white were first used as official colors by the followers of Hassan i Sabbah founder of the Hashishim or The Assassins.

By 1094 these elite troops, wearing the white tunics and red sashes characteristic of their sect, had made Hasan the most powerful warlord in the area now called the Middle East. They imported hemp from India and extracted a narcotic which is today named, hash for their sect. They used hash to reach "illumination." More will be said about “illumination” when the reverse of the Great Seal is discussed.

The thirteen horizontal red and white stripes have been associated with the drug trade, at least since they were used by the British East India Company on their ships carrying narcotics. The number thirteen is also the traditional code for marijuana. The code for marijuana is shown in the shield placed upon the eagle’s chest. The shield bears the thirteen stripes of the British East India Companies flag (later the flag of the United States) turned vertically.



To summarize, the obverse side of the Great Seal shows the birth of a coven of states, rising like the mythical phoenix from the ashes of destroyed European states. One coven is formed the many colonies and the nations they represented. The eagle rises to his power, by committing human sacrifice through warfare. The occult recognizes the immense power that is released when people die in battle. The power gained by human sacrifice is magnified, in the tradition of the Assassins, through the use of mind-altering drugs like marijuana.

The true goal and design of the coven of states is revealed on the reverse side of the Great Seal.



The Reverse of the Seal



Although the front of the seal is mysterious enough, the reverse side is even more unusual. The most striking part of the reverse of the seal is the combination of an all-seeing eye (Eye of Horus) and a pyramid. Horus was the son of Osiris and Isis. One of his most common forms is as the god of the rising sun and the symbol and personification of Light.

This is how the eye of Horus is used on the Great Seal.

Horus, as the rising sun, becomes the bearer of light (Lucifer or Prometheus). In this case he beings the light of enlightenment. Enlightenment, as we shall soon see, is the main goal of the Great Work. The path to enlightenment is seen in the pyramid below the Eye of Horus.

The goal of enlightenment is declared by the presence of the Eye of Horus. The Eye of Horus sits atop an unfinished pyramid, with thirteen levels (far left). The thirteen levels of the unfinished pyramid carry a duel meaning.

First they are representative of the thirteen degrees in the York Rite of Freemasonry, but more importantly, thirteen is the code number for Cannabis Hemp.