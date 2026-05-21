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Sets You Free Newsletter

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Jesus Is Lord's avatar
Jesus Is Lord
4d

There is NOTHING more important in your short life than making sure you know Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, as He is the only one who can save you. These wolves serve the devil, and will eventually receive the same fate as Him: They will own nothing and be eternally burning in the lake of fire. There is one thing they CANNOT EVER TAKE FROM US, and that is our faith in God, and that is what they want the most. To destroy our SOULS. That can only happen if you give it to them. That is why I will not comply, and will gladly die for refusing the mark of the beast, not loving my life unto death, as the Bible says, but knowing that those who love the Lord will get to be with him in paradise (heaven) when they die, for all eternity. So...NOTHING IS WORTH LOSING YOUR SOUL TO THEM. And nothing is worth losing the Lord Jesus Christ, King of kings, and Lord of lords. If you do not yet know Him, seek Him today!

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Lloyd Miller's avatar
Lloyd Miller
4d

The current propaganda states we have to build-out data centers to compete with China in the AI race. What nonsense. To use AI for legitimate purposes gigantic data centers are not required. The data centers are needed to surveil and control through Central Bank Digital currency EVERYONE all day every day, step by step! There is no need to compete with China on implementing totalitarianism unless your goal is totalitarianism.

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1 reply by The Do Not Comply Guy
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