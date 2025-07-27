I understand all too well, the frustration involved in being awakened to the evil reality that surrounds us. Frustration from knowing the truth, having seen all the evidences, embracing the sadness, feeling the disappointment, the anger, and the feeling of being too insignificant to do anything about it. I acknowledge those of us who have chosen to walk down the cruel path of reality — all while living in the mass-media induced bubble of illusion, created for us by our criminal overlords.

Now the mental anguish can really be a tough one to deal with, especially considering the reactions we usually receive upon trying to advise and inform those that we care about, of the evil nightmare that's lurking right outside of their bubble. It's like they don't wanna know. But what I've come to realize is that the awakening is something that must be self-induced. It's not necessarily that they don't want to know — perhaps they just don't want to find out from you.

This has been my painful experience with almost all of my loved ones — my parents, my wife, my kids and most of my friends. I can’t get them to listen, look at, nor read pretty much anything I send them. They either ignore, dismiss and discredit, or gloss over and don’t grasp the totality of what they must, given the circumstances.

It is a difficult and laborious journey to discover that our entire society is plagued with incredible evil, deception and corruption — that just about everything we have believed in — is a big fat lie. Most people, it seems, prefer to wander this path alone, at least until the whole acceptance part is dealt with. Only then it becomes “the more the merrier”. But until someone chooses to burst their own bubble, it seems that nothing that you tell them will ever penetrate it.

I guess the best tactic moving forward, when it comes to awakening others, is to just keep quiet at first and keep it to myself. And that is when perhaps the strangest thing will happen. People will start to get curious, and they will begin to ask questions. When they are asking, they are usually prepared to listen to our reply. This is when you can sneak a couple of facts or leading questions into their bubble.

Sadly, most people only believe what they hear on the 6 o'clock news, what they see on their X-Twit feed, or what their favorite “truther” agent of deception tells them to think. We’re not going to get through to people in that group, so perhaps just leave it there and let them do the research on their own. They will possibly come back once they have dealt with the acceptance part.

I have concluded, through my exhaustive years of research and attempts to share with others, that the mass awakening holds three groups or standpoints. Group one, the awakened — also the minority. These are the people who have taken the information for what it is. And after researching the subjects and carefully examining all the evidence, they come to the conclusion that indeed, we are the global victims of a massive, severe, manipulative, and downright evil conspiracy. The same evil conspiracy that the late JFK warned us about in his 1962 secret society speech. This evil conspiracy has been perpetrated over generations by a handful of elite people that we often refer to as the “ruling class”, or the “elites”.

These extremely wealthy families have been completely responsible for instigating and executing almost every major war, tragedy, attack, assassination, political overthrow, economical crisis, and worldwide strategic event throughout our entire history. These people control our financial systems, our governments, our foreign policy, our entire mainstream media, and therefore our world. And they control from behind the scenes through organizations like the Committee of 300, the Club of Rome, the Trilateral Commission, the CFR, and via secret societies and groups such as the Bilderberg Group, Skull and Bones, the Illuminati, and the Freemasons, just to name a few.

Now with this understood, Group 1 is totally aware and awake to the incredible elements who are pulling the strings of the political puppets we call our governments. And we can generally see things for what they are.

Then we have group two, the weak minded (or dare I say, currently spiritually blind?). This group represents the sheep of our world. Those that are either currently too ignorant or too emotionally weak to accept the harsh realities of the truths and constructs of which we live under. Therefore, they prefer ignorance and apathy, distraction and deception and largely turn a blind eye to the obvious corruption. They largely refuse to acknowledge or even look at the massive amounts of irrefutable evidence just because it wasn't spoon fed to them on the 6 o'clock news.

Now this is not to say that many won’t awaken eventually, as some are just on a different timeline perhaps. Some in this group 2 are currently somewhat aware of the truth deep down, but they still largely deny it exists because it would ultimately cause them to completely reevaluate their way of thinking and their basic understanding of reality in general.

Group 3 — The Guilty. These people are the criminals, the shields, and the liars. They are also the direct enemies of all decent humanity. They have no standards or morals, no substance or integrity, and are guilty of treason along with many other crimes. They intentionally corrupt the flow of truthful information in order to invoke confusion on those who seek truth and understanding. They are a cancer on humanity.

But however, I do believe we are steadily approaching a point where the awakened people will actually outnumber the ignorant. And we all need to push for this to happen because when the aware become the majority, we will finally be able to take action. But as long as we are the minority, any attempts to take any kind of action will be quickly suppressed by the majority.

So the most effective strategy we have right now is to slip a fact or question or two into as many people's bubbles as we can and let human nature and God take it from there. Never before have I seen so many people aware and awake to the truth about the real rulers who have manipulated our governments, stolen our wealth, and sent us to die in pointless wars, all formed on complete lies and propaganda.

God willing, WE are the only ones with the power to put an end to this reign of evil. So, let's go forth and show everyone the light. Let's unite all of humanity to unleash our desire for truth and justice.

And together, lets put an end to the New World Order.