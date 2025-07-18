Many of you may have heard of Altiyan Childs. Australian singer-songwriter and the winner of the second season of The X Factor Australia in 2010, he is perhaps more well known in “conspiracy theorist” circles as the man who released a shocking 5 hour long video exposing Freemasonry on August 15th, 2021.

His video is a must watch. It is either the most revealing and shocking truth about what is running our world, or to others, one of the more elaborate hoax video’s ever created. Sadly due to the length and content, most won’t bother to watch it. If you do watch, I think you will find that he quite thoroughly exposes the worldwide, not-so-secret fraternal organization known as Freemasonry, which cloaks their true hidden religion; Luciferianism or Satanism. It’s extremely difficult to dismiss or disbelieve, after all of the information presented.

Whether you choose to believe it or not; at the top of Freemasonry, they believe that Lucifer is the "light-bearer" and god of planet earth. This is why they deceive us with many deep topics, in order to hide the almighty God creator and source of all.

Altijan Juric (born June 10, 1975) best known by his stage name Altiyan Childs, claims that in order to make it in the music business you basically have to sell your soul to this cult religion. Altiyan claims he has abandoned his Freemasonic oath and is now a targeted Christian. He exposes Freemasonic symbolism and occult practices in depth in the following video.

On March 23, 2025 the Almost False channel published an interview with Dr. William (Bill) Schnoebelen, a supposed former 33rd degree Freemason who revealed some of the darkest secrets about Freemasonry. On his journey to become a Catholic priest he was guided to become a Freemason, Pagan Druid, Luciferian, Satanist Warlock, Witch High Priest and later a Mormon. Believe him or not (some dismiss both Altiyan and Bill, due to the mere fact that sharing masonic secrets supposedly carries the penalty of death and they’re apparently still breathing) — the highlights from the interview were as follows:

He explains a requirement to join Freemasonry was that you believe in God, but they do not specify which god. He defined Freemasonry as an Anti-Christ religious brotherhood, yet not a religion as people in other religions would not be able to join.

He made it to the 33rd° and exposed the secret of the 32nd° Sublime Prince of The Royal Secret degree was to protect that child sexualized abuse and the use of adrenochrome, allows for some level of immortality. He mentioned only 1 in 1,000 masons understood this secret and that being involved with Freemasonry often leads to wickedness, perversion and pedophilia.

He mentions that to become the highest degree in American Freemasonry (the 33rd°) you must be an important person in an industry, politics or entertainment who is nominated or requested to become a 33rd° Freemason.

He mentions that in Europe Freemasonry has up to 360 degrees and in the Rite of Memphis Misraïm he made it up to the 97th degree out of 99.

He explains that he sold his soul to the Devil in a deal for seven years in order to become a Satanic Priest. The deal was supposed to grant him everything he wanted as long as he served Satan for those 7 years and afterwards he would be dammed to hell. He had to sign his name in blood in a black book and find 7 people to sell their souls to the Devil as part of the deal, which he did.

He explains that Freemasons would meet up at the lodge after hours with a child who they would gang rape until death in the exact spot that the Freemasonic King James Bible would have been placed during regular ritual meeting hours.

He explains Lucifer is the god behind all false religions, so people are giving energy to Lucifer when involved with any of them. Equally, every time a Mason would swear their oath, the Devil would get energy from them.

He explains that the Freemasons have tried to kill him numerous times for exposing the secrets of Freemasonry.

The Freemasons also worship a physical depiction of Satan, known as the transgender transhuman Baphomet deity or demon, having both male and female genitalia, while being part Satanic goat. Is this the true force and group that should be accredited for the founding of transgenderism (LGBTQ+) and transhumanism (GMO human hybrids merged with AI, nanotechnology and/or robotics)? Many postulate that it is.

Allegedly, a common Illuminati initiation ritual in honor of the Baphomet deity is to sacrifice a first born child or raise them transgender of their biological sex. The transgender-transhuman agenda seems to be squarely designed to confuse and blur the two genders of society, femininizing men and masculinizing women, encouraging bisexuality, homosexuality and pedophilia. One could also postulate that this continues to move humanity away from being able to connect with our true creator-God —ultimately pushing humanity closer to a Luciferian-transhumanist, one world government controlled by an AI singularity. Just crazy talk, right? We sure?

The Baphomet Is Transgender & Transhuman

The Freemasons and Jesuits have long infiltrated the world's largest asset management firms BlackRock, Fidelity Investments, UBS Group, State Street Corporation and Vanguard Group in order to push the aforementioned LGBTQ+ transhumanist agenda via "affirmation and inclusivity policies" through their subsidiaries.

The World's Largest Asset Management Firms (BlackRock, Fidelity, UBS, State Street & Vanguard)

The truth is, the world is clearly run by secret societies who are pushing materialism, transgenderism and transhumanism which deceives the masses into what may appear to be Atheism — but it is actually Luciferianism. Freemasons on the other hand, knowingly or unknowingly (until a certain degree) worship Lucifer and practice a pagan satanic mystery religion.

When you start looking into it, it seems most of the prominent or elite people in leadership positions in government, entertainment, athletics, and corporations are Freemasons. As these people work their way up the degree rank system of Freemasonry, via rituals, they gain access to higher and more secretive ranks and clubs, such as the Order of the Jesuits. The influence of the Illuminati and the Jesuits on Freemasonry, cannot be denied.

The Jesuits were established by Ignatius of Loyola. Ignatius of Loyola was the leader of a secret occult organization known as the Alumbrados (Spanish for Illuminati). On August 15, 1534, Loyola started a sister organization to the Alumbrados, which he called the Society of Jesus, it is more commonly known today as the Jesuits.

John Robison, Professor of Natural Philosophy, who was General Secretary of the Royal Society of Edinborough and an influential Freemason, was one of the leading intellectuals of his day. He was a witness to the influence of the Illuminati and the Jesuits within Freemasonry. In 1798, he published a book titled Proofs of a Conspiracy. In his authoritative book, Professor Robison stated the following regarding the amalgamation of Freemasonry and the Illuminati:

“…an association has been formed for the express purpose of rooting out all religious establishments and overturning all the existing governments of Europe. I have seen this association exerting itself zealously and systematically, till it has become almost irresistible: and I have seen that the most active leaders in the French Revolution were members of this association, and conducted their first movements according to its principles, and by means of its instructions and assistance, formerly requested and obtained.”

On December 20, 1781 a meeting was held between Weishaupt and the hierarchy of Freemasonry at the Congress of Wilhelmsbad. In July 1782, an agreement was reached to combine the Illuminati and the Masons. Masonry provided the perfect recruiting ground for the Illuminati. As with the Illuminati, Masonry provides stages of initiation that gradually desensitizes the person being initiated and allows the hierarchy to assess the fitness of the person to advance to the upper stages.

The initiation into the Royal Arch (7th degree of the York Rite and 13th degree of the Scottish Rite) requires the initiate to drink wine from the top half of a human skull and take a blood oath not to reveal any of the secrets of Masonry and to lie and do anything else necessary to assist a fellow Mason in extricating himself from the consequences of committing any crime, including murder and treason. The Handbook of Masonry states that a Mason “must conceal all the crimes of your brother Masons . . . and should you be summoned as a witness against a brother Mason be always sure to shield him . . . It may be perjury to do this , it is true, but you’re keeping your obligations.”

This linked video showcases a very blatant Royal Ritual hosted by the United Freemason Grand Lodge of England at the Royal Albert Hall on October 31, 2017. The event was held in celebration of the 300th anniversary of the founding of the Premiere Grand Lodge in London in 1717, essentially marking 300 years of Luciferian Masonic influence cast upon London. Do you notice throughout the ritual there is continuous blatant symbolism? Symbolism shall be their downfall.

Freemasonic Firsts

Would you believe that the most well known worldwide Bible version (1611 First Edition King James Bible) was prepared under Freemasonic supervision by the two freemasons King James I (KJV commissioner/sponsor) and Sir Francis Bacon (KJV editor/translator/writer)? Freemasons even have their own version of the bible (as seen below) with added Freemasonic imagery inserted known as "The King James Master Reference Edition Masonic Bible" originally compiled by Jewish masters for the management of goyim Freemasons.

1991 Freemasonic Master Mason Edition of The Holy Bible

Now take a moment to consider Edward Jenner (master mason of Lodge of Faith and Friendship No. 449) a British physician and scientist who pioneered the concept of vaccines, and created the smallpox vaccine, the world's first vaccine. Does it come at any surprise that the inventor of the first vaccine on Earth was a Freemason and the world is clearly going through a globalist ritualistic transhumanist depopulative mRNA injection induced genocide? Is it any surprise that people (sheeple) wear self harming facemasks and are sacrificed suddenly at pharma's benefit? Similarly, Freemasons wear masks during certain rituals, practice the sacrificing of goats or child brides for personal benefit during certain degree ceremonies, whilst owning most pharmaceutical companies and hospitals. [They] are getting rich quick while we are dropping dead quick.

Freemason Edward Jenner - Inventor of First Vaccine

Pharmacy is Pharmakeia, research it! By sorcery the whole world is deceived!

^^ What the? Doesn’t anyone ask questions about this?? ^^

Illuminati Masonic symbolism is physically embodied in Israel, stemming from its Ashkenazi Khazarian inception. On November 2, 1917, The Balfour Declaration was issued by the British government announcing its support for the establishment of a "national home for the Jewish people" in Palestine, then part of the Ottoman Empire. Delivered by the United Kingdom's Foreign Secretary Arthur Balfour to Ashkenazi Khazarian Lord Lionel Walter Rothschild (a British Jewish community leader) to be relayed to the Zionist Federation of Great Britain and Ireland.

In 1953 The Grand Lodge of Israel was established and its official seal enclosed the symbols of the three great monotheistic religions: Christian Cross, Jewish Star of David, and Muslim Crescent, all intertwined within the Masonic square and compasses. This demonstrates how the Jesuits, Khazarians and Zionists seek to use their tool of Freemasonry to infiltrate and control all religions. On March 9, 1968, Solomon's Pillars Lodge No. 59 a.k.a. Amudei Shlomo in Eilat, Israel was founded and showcases an Illuminati pyramid with Freemasonic logo/pillars.

In 1992 The Supreme Court of Israel was built and donated to Israel by Ashkenazi Khazarian philanthropist Dorothy de Rothschild. Outside the President's Chamber displayed a letter from Ms. Rothschild expressing her intent to donate a new building for the Supreme Court to Prime Minister Shimon Peres. At the entrance of the Supreme Court was a painting of the Rothschilds with Shimon Perez and Isaac Rabin planning the construction of the Supreme Court. The Rothschilds specifically built the Supreme Court to feature a massive Illuminati pyramid on the roof which is symbolic of their plans for eternal domination via a one world government fascist globalist totalitarian transhumanist New World Order.

Illuminati Masonic Symbolism Is Physically Embodied In Israel, Stemming From Its Ashkenazi Khazarian Inception

The Georgia Guidestones stated a primary objective was to "Maintain Humanity Under 500,000,000 In Perpetual Balance With Nature." The Black Nobility cabal has used the Ashkenazi Khazarian Canaanite Illuminati Masonic Zionist State of Israel and their intelligence agency (MOSSAD) to infiltrate health agencies (like NIH) in order to accomplish their depopulation schemes to kill billions using things like bioweapons disguised as "vaccines" amongst other methods.

The Georgia Guidestones: "Maintain Humanity Under 500,000,000 In Perpetual Balance With Nature"

By the way — have you ever wondered how the Simpsons can predict the future years in advance with their episodes like predicting 9/11, COVID-19, faulty voting machines and Trump's presidency? Crazy enough, “conspiracists” claim the Simpsons creator Matt Groening is a 33° high Freemason (Columbia Lodge No. 114 in Portland, Oregon) and some say he uses his connections, whom have access to Black Cube Saturnalian Looking Glass technology to know future happenings so he can include them into episodes so they appear as mere "predictions."

I don’t know about all that, but I do find it interesting that in season 6 episode 12, known as "Homer The Great", Homer becomes a member of a mysterious organization called the Stonecutters (Stonemasons) which is exactly what Wikipedia will tell you the Freemasons started out as coincidentally. In the two following video clips you can see the Stonecutters segments including their "We Do" song outlining how they control everything.

Simpsons Creator Matt Groening Is A 33° High Freemason From Columbia Lodge No. 114 In Portland, Oregon

Ritualistic Child Abuse

As you may or may not already know, the Freemasonic “elite” cabal are after your children for however many sadistic or pedophiliac reasons they may have. It is well documented that the masonic cabal grooms young children into participating in abusive rituals where their innocence is taken. It seems that the elite cabal believes that SRA and child sacrifice provides them power and control.

It is also well-documented that this is how and why they produce Adrenochrome — a drug supposedly derived from the adrenaline glands of abused children, with a huge underground market due to it’s ability to promote some level of euphoria, vitality and/or immortality. It is alleged that the ruling and royal caste rule the world through blood oaths, “blood magic” and child sacrifice.

Satanic Ritual Abuse and Secret Societies

Adrenochrome, a brief introduction

Freemasonic Caves

Below are images and videos of Malheur Cave In Harney County, Oregon owned by Robert Burns Masonic Lodge No. 97. The cave is a large lava tube, roughly 3,000 feet long, varying in height from 8 to 20 feet with an underground spring. Since 1938 the Burns Masonic Lodge has been holding an annual meeting in the cave on the Saturday before Labor Day weekend. The cave was gated off in August 2019 to prevent graffiti and vandalism inside after an alleged, disturbing discovery from local Hikers.

Some claim that explorers discovered skeletons and tons of shoes in the cave, implying that people may have been Satanically ritually abused, sacrificed and had their remains left to the wild. Similarly, The Masonic Grand Lodge of Arizona met in the cave/mine of the Copper Queen Consolidated Mining Co. in Bisbee, Arizona, as seen on November 12, 1897. I’m sure that these meetings in the dark bowels of the earth, were just benignly promoting fellowship and good things for humanity (not).

Freemasonic Caves: Malheur Cave, Oregon (Left) & Copper Queen Consolidated Mining Co. Cave, Arizona (Right)

Freemasonic Oaths

The obligation of a first degree Freemason (Entered Apprentice degree):

Binding myself under no less a penalty than that of having my throat cut across, my tongue torn out by its roots, and buried in the rough sands of the sea at low-water mark, where the tide ebbs and flows twice in twenty four hours, should I ever knowingly or willingly violate this my solemn oath and obligation as an Entered Apprentice Mason. So help me God, and keep me steadfast in the due performance of the same.

The obligation of a second degree Freemason (Fellowcraft degree):

Binding myself under no less a penalty than that of having my left breast torn open, my heart plucked out, and given as a prey to the wild beasts of the field and the fowls of the air as a prey.

The obligation of a third degree Freemason (Master Mason degree):

Binding myself under no less a penalty than that of having my body severed in two, my bowels taken from thence and burned to ashes, the ashes scattered to the four winds of heaven, so that no more trace or remembrance may be had of so vile and perjured a wretch as I, should I ever knowingly or willingly violate this my solemn obligation as a Master Mason. So help me God, and keep me steadfast in the due performance of the same.

Source: Freemasonry Oaths

The Secret Covenant: Luciferian Blood Oath Pact

The following video was provided by Dana Horochowski back on October 9, 2009 and presents the secret covenant which is a Luciferian blood oath pact made by high Freemasons, Jesuits, high Knights of Columbus or any other secret society that has pledged allegiance to Lucifer and the Vatican. This oath puts their allegiance to their Luciferian secret society above all else while committing to their plan for worldwide control, deception, division, enslavement, fear mongering, depopulation and poisoning of the masses. Following the video is the full transcript of this Luciferian secret covenant. Sounds pretty crazy but might it be true? You be the judge.

Freemasonic Degree Hierarchy

Often when people refer to Freemasonry they are under the impression that there are only 33 known degrees and many hidden occult degrees above the 33rd. However the "Ancient and Primitive Rite of Memphis Misraïm" order does in fact have 99 known degrees total and originated in 1881 by combining the two Egyptian rites, Mepmphis and Misraim.

On January 19, 2025, Joe Biden was conferred as a Master Mason (3rd degree) at the Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge of South Carolina by Victor C. Major (27th Most Worshipful Grand Master).

Joe Biden Becomes Master Mason At Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge Of South Carolina - January 19, 2025

In Closing:

Whether you believe in some of the content presented here or not, I hope that you are at least starting to see the depths and are beginning to question the motives around all of this by now. Clearly there is a global agenda unfolding — and from what I can tell, the more that you understand Freemasonry, their “religion” and their agendas, pretty much everything happening in the world comes into focus.

Ultimately, it seems that many still wish to believe that the devil isn’t real. Many wish to think that these groups and their aims are largely benign.

I beg to differ.

What do I currently believe their end game to be?

My article here, and this 5 minute video pretty well sums it up:

God Bless and…