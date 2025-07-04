It’s time for us to realize what's behind the true "religion" that runs the world.

This is not just about the Jesuits or the Jews. It's both of them and more. I’ll say however that I believe when you truly begin to understand how the historical identity and story of “the Jew” can be used against us via scripted Biblical prophecy — ultimately the perfect deceptive vehicle to help carry out the NWO plan — much of what is happening in the world seems to fall into place.

From what I can tell, the Jesuits control The Vatican, some of the military industrial complex — MI5, MI6, CIA, FBI, etc.

The AshkeNAZI Jews control banks, The Fed, The City of London, Wall Street, Hollywood media, film, the music industry, pharmakeia, big tech and many more.

They all work together and under the guise of largely harmless secret societies and Freemasonry.

For most, Freemasonry is mysterious and suspect. Yet its story is peopled by some of the most distinguished men of the last three centuries: Winston Churchill and Walt Disney; Wolfgang Mozart and Shaquille O’Neal; Benjamin Franklin and Buzz Aldrin; Rudyard Kipling and ’Buffalo Bill’ Cody; Duke Ellington and the Duke of Wellington, to name just a few.

Founded in London in 1717 as “a set of character-forming ideals and a way of binding men in fellowship”, Freemasonry proved so addictive that within two decades it had spread across the globe. Masonic influence became pervasive. Under George Washington, the Craft became a creed for the new American nation. Masonic networks held the British empire together. Under Napoleon, the Craft became a tool of authoritarianism and then a cover for revolutionary conspiracy. Both the Mormon Church and the Sicilian mafia owe their origins to Freemasonry.

The Masons were as feared as they were influential. In the eyes of the old (non-hijacked and non-Jesuit controlled) Catholic Church, Freemasonry had been a den of devil-worshippers. For Hitler, Mussolini and Franco the Lodges spread the diseases of pacifism, socialism and Jewish influence, so it had to be crushed.

The more you study this, it becomes a surprising and shocking exploration of a movement that not only helped to forge modern society, but still has extreme modern contemporary influence. With supposedly over 400,000 members in Britain, over a million in the USA, and around six million across the world, understanding the role of Freemasonry is as important now as it has ever been.

Ultimately, BLOODLINES rule the world. Bloodlines were in control then and are in control now. All of this has been going since Babylon and NIMROD — perhaps even earlier.

To really understand Freemasonry, I believe we must go back to the words of Jesus Christ. Jesus said, and I paraphrase — you 'builders', you did not put me as your corner stone.

As we know, “corner stone” is always on the north of the building. Well, they did not use Jesus as their 'north'. If you go to any masonic building you will find the map/compass on the floor, wall or on the ceiling. On this map/compass north is NOT pointing true north.

“Builders” are masons — and the control of it all traces back to these same, old bloodlines from the time before Jesus Christ. They have their Satanic, Babylonian, CABAListic religion at the top.

From what I can tell at this point, this Babylonian cabal is using the fabricated, non-Biblical physical state of Israel and the stolen identity of “the Jew”, to help carry out their NWO one world government plan.

The things they do in order to serve their “Gods” and achieve their power and control, are the things of nightmares. We must understand what we’re dealing with.

The Satanic Scandal That the Media Buried

While the world’s eyes were glued to the skies over Israel and Iran—watching bombs drop, maps flash red, and pundits scream “World War 3”, another story was quietly buried beneath the rubble. One that didn’t get banner headlines. One that didn’t make the front page.

Several brave women stood before the Israeli Knesset and testified to years of satanic ritual abuse. Not in back alleys. Not in cult basements. But within schools, religious communities, even government buildings. They named names. They spoke of ceremonies, trafficking, torture. And the world moved on.

This isn’t just a tragedy. It’s a template

The Scandal in Israel: A Quick Overview

It all started with a bombshell report from Israel Hayom. Survivors came forward describing how, from early childhood, they were forced into ceremonial abuse involving sexual acts, religious symbolism, drugs, and psychological programming.

Children were raped, filmed, trafficked, and indoctrinated to believe their suffering was “holy.”

Deities like Baal Peor and Ashtoreth —condemned in the Bible—were invoked in twisted rituals.

Pentagrams, palm branches, menorahs, and shofars were used in perverse ceremonies where rabbis and other community leaders participated.

Some victims said their own family members handed them over.

One survivor, Yael Ariel, said:

“I experienced ritual abuse over many years… I was forced to harm other children… I received threats after revealing my story.”

Another, Yael Shitrit, stated:

“You can’t imagine what it means to program a three-year-old girl through rape and sadism so they can do whatever they want without anyone knowing… The people who will fall are very, very senior figures.”

She named therapists, their husbands and sons, rabbis, and public officials as perpetrators. And the Israeli police? They knew for a year. And did nothing.

Sound Familiar? Epstein, Maxwell, and the Global Blackmail Game

If you’re getting déjà vu, you should. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen an elite-run pedo-ring exposed, only for it to fade from view once the headlines got inconvenient.

Jeffrey Epstein. Ghislaine Maxwell. Mossad rumors. Intelligence ties. Blackmail tapes. Victims. Zero justice.

No one from the powerful circles that orbited Epstein’s island has faced real consequences. There was a trial, but no victim was asked to identify who abused them. Ask yourself why.

It’s because the real system isn’t broken. It’s working exactly as designed.

These scandals aren’t isolated. They’re systemic. This is how control works at the highest levels.

Ritual Abuse as Global Modus Operandi

This kind of ritual abuse isn’t just sadism, it’s strategy. It’s blackmail infrastructure for a globalist elite who need leverage over every politician, judge, journalist, and regulator in their pocket.

As one Israeli rabbi, Dr. Udi Furman, put it:

“Ritual abuse occurs when a religious, political or spiritual authority uses their position of power to manipulate victims’ belief systems and thereby control them.”

These acts are designed to fracture minds, to traumatize, reprogram, and enslave. Victims are left shattered. The abusers walk free, because they’re protected. Once you’ve committed a crime this horrific, you’re a perfect puppet. Easily controlled. Easily blackmailed.

This is how the machine maintains itself.

Where Was the Media? Oh Right—Covering Up the Truth and Covering the War

This story should have set the world on fire.

But it didn’t.

Because while survivors stood in the halls of Israel’s government and said “I was trafficked. I was raped. The people who run this country did this to me”, the cameras were pointed at missiles, not monsters.

The war arrived just in time.

Every media outlet had an excuse to ignore the scandal. Even Israeli outlets gave it only token coverage. The world watched war footage while children’s testimony vanished into silence.

It’s not the first time. It won’t be the last.

This Is How the Globalists Operate

They use children as currency. They use abuse as leverage. They don’t just do evil, they turn evil into policy.

It’s no longer a “conspiracy theory” to say elites are involved in ritual abuse networks. We have names. We have survivors. We have patterns.

And yet the system, the courts, the press, the police, the politicians, clams up. Every. Single. Time.

They don't want justice. They want control.

And if some kids have to bleed for it? So be it.

What Needs to Happen — And Why It Won’t

There should have been arrests already. Investigations. International coverage. UN sessions. Sanctions. Outrage.

Instead? Nothing.

Police say it's "a top priority." But survivors who brought recordings, witness names, and confessions? Still waiting for follow-up.

Why?

Because the people implicated sit in parliament. They wear uniforms. They run schools. They give sermons.

And because when someone controls a system that protects monsters, they don’t want to fix it. They want you to look away.

This Is a Test. Of Us.

Survivors are risking their lives to speak. They’re threatened. Ignored. Disbelieved.

And yet they speak anyway.

We owe them more than silence.

This story should’ve stopped the world. Instead, it got buried under war smoke and distractions. If that doesn't enrage you, check your pulse.

Because this isn’t just about Israel. This is about a global pattern, a ritual abuse structure hidden in plain sight. And it only survives because we let it.

🔔 Stay Loud. Stay Awake. DO NOT COMPLY.

If you found this valuable, share it. Post it. Mirror it. Don’t let the silence win.

The victims deserve truth. The system deserves exposure. And the elites who thrive on evil?

They deserve justice.

BABYLONIAN MYSTERY RELIGION AND THEIR EVIL PLANS

FREEMASONRY UNVEILED (OCCULT MYSTERIES)

Satanic Ritual Abuse and Secret Societies [1995]

Friend To Friend [History of Freemasonry as BS Promotional Video 1996]

Freemasonry altar in Israel

While the connection of Gates to Maxwell is disputed, the connection to Chabad isn’t