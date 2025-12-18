Sets You Free Newsletter

Palerider
1d

The sheep will bleat ever louder but will not bite. Thus the slaughter will continue.

Amy Sukwan
18h

This is a good overview of the problems especially inherent in predictive policing. Most laws are designed to criminalize various aspects of human nature under the guise of the state. Ultimately the eugenicist goal is to make it illegal to be human.

A second problem with these systems is an atrociously high error rate at scale: about 10% where say, a license plate reader confuses an E for an 8, or somebody with the same name as somebody else pings something in the system. This happened to a friend from high school (who was always in my recollection one of the good girls) recently in Ohio, who recounted a harrowing, handcuffed, guns drawn police interaction which was ultimately triggered by her having the same first and last name as somebody else who was actually of a different race. Once escalation of conflict sets in and one has been labelled (even if wrongly) as whatever suspect it is a difficult hole to dig out of. I haven't even mentioned the possibility of political persecution, thoughtcrimes, or criminalizing ever more benign things...

