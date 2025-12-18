TIME Magazine just named “The Architects of AI” as their “2025 Person of the Year” — your billionaire tech titans in Jensen Huang, Sam Altman, Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk, and others are being celebrated as visionaries that are transforming our world. But what are the higher-level architects really building while the masses are distracted by AI chatbots and image generators? Let’s take a closer look…

Personally, I am already sick of the AI crap that is taking over all social media and streaming sites. It doesn’t matter if you’re scrolling through shorts or watching just about any video — AI is ruining every site and steadily ruining the internet. As you’ve probably noticed, the AI videos are getting more and more realistic. We’ve all been there — watching what looks like some sort of a tutorial but you notice something is off about it. Oh, that’s because it’s AI. If you’re like me, you don’t want to watch AI videos, so you click off and then try something else. Low and behold, another AI video. It doesn’t matter what content it is these days — AI is suddenly everywhere. Have you started noticing the increasing flood of AI content?

Ok, yeah, it’s no secret that we have a problem with AI on all social media sites now. Before we know it, AI generated dead-looking eyes will be staring at us from behind most clicks. Robotic voices will be reading supposed human scripts that no human actually wrote. We’re being bombarded with content that nobody asked for but it keeps on coming. Why?

Well, it’s a lot deeper and darker than the annoying yet seemingly benign AI content currently being rammed down our throats. If you’re paying attention to what is really going on — you should be furious about it. Perhaps you are participating in the comment sections exploding with anger about all the crap AI stuff being thrown at us. Well, we can complain online until we’re blue in the face — it doesn’t matter because what we want is irrelevant to them. They will keep forcing it on us anyway.

Back to what Time Magazine just did — they crowned the person of the year for 2025. And who was that again? The key architects of AI, that none of us asked for. Jensen Huang, CEO of NVIDIA. Sam Altman, CEO of Open AI. Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk. All CEOs of AI-driven companies.

So, the coveted “person of the year” is some billionaire that is building AI systems that will be used to control us. Gotcha. Kind of DEMONstrates what we’re dealing with. Apparently 2025 is the year where they declared to the masses that there will be no turning back — no opting out from their unfolding AI control grid. Do you comprehend what was just said?

THERE ARE TELLING YOU THERE IS NO TURNING BACK. NO OPTING OUT.

According to them, you don’t get a choice at this point, folks. We are being told that the world we once knew and perhaps loved, is gone forever. And no, that is not just being dramatic. I sure wish it were just drama but it appears there is no going back to the pre-AI world. There is no going back to the more-pure times when people weren’t being hyper manipulated by algorithms. In fact, it’s going to get far worse when their artificial “Skynet” really starts enforcing what we’re supposed to think and believe — when they are tracking our every move and thought.

We are being told that we’ve entered a world where AI has officially taken over. We are still in the beginning phases of it all but rest assured, what it will turn into will be an absolutely dystopian nightmare for everyone. They are telling us that we just need to accept it. They want you to believe that this is some sort of a natural technological evolution, when in fact, it’s not. It’s a control grid that they have been dreaming of, architecting and building for many, many decades. While we’ve been slumbering, they have been working to deploy these systems in such a way where there was little concern or backlash. By the time we figured out where it was all going, it was too late. The systems are already largely deployed and there would be no turning back. Mission accomplished, it appears.

WE SHOULD ALL ASK OURSELVES, HOW THE HECK DID WE GET HERE?

Once again, they baited a slumbering, distracted and ignorant populace by selling AI as some largely fun and disruptively helpful new tool for your life. They gave us fun AI tools, chatbots, AI image generators, funny AI videos, etc. They encouraged us to play with the technology and get used to it. People it seems, have largely accepted it.

The truth is, humanity is seemingly CHOOSING once again to accept the next slavery construct that our parasitic overlords are offering — and just like in times past, we appear to be mostly consenting out of ignorance. Just like before, the truth has been readily available to us. They have been telling us for years now what they’re going to do to us — right out in the open on the world’s stage, in their articles, in their lectures, in their interviews and in their books. They’ve been telling us exactly what they are planning. People haven’t been paying attention. People haven’t listened. People haven’t believed. Most people still haven’t decided to wake up.

As the masses chatted with AI bots, made AI generated kitten videos, music, etc., little did they know that this is basically what they were being offered, in exchange for what is now being taken from all of us. Now there is no turning back. While most will say that what they participated in was mostly benign — know that in essence, we literally traded chatbot conversations and AI-generated cat videos for our freedom. In general, people simply continue to be too distracted and apathetic to care. While the masses were playing with AI or just distracted, something else was happening behind the scenes. They were building something much darker.

That “thing” is in the process of stealing your freedoms and futures right now. And the best part? Pretty much everyone reading this is literally paying for it — yes, with your own actual money. Have you noticed your electric bills going up? I’m sure you have. Guess who’s responsible? I’m sure you guessed it. Yes, it’s the AI companies. It’s all of the AI data centers going up across the globe.

In the areas where these AI data centers are being brought online, electricity costs have gone up considerably and continue to go up. These AI data centers that are running massive server and GPU farms are sucking electricity from the grid like the virtual vampires that they are.

So, Time Magazine says that these tech billionaires are delivering the age of thinking machines — that they are transforming our lives for the better and helping humanity transcend to new heights of what’s possible. It’s all just some magical thing that everybody should get inspired by, right? WRONG. Hidden within the supposedly life-enhancing use cases that they sell us, is something much uglier.

DON’T FALL FOR THE FACADE — RECOGNIZE THE TRUE PRODUCT

The real product is much darker and it’s already affecting you. It’s already watching you and is beginning to take control over you. Picture this — you’re driving to work or you’re running your kids to school. You’re just having a normal day, whatever that is for you. Every time you leave your neighborhood, every time you pass an intersection, every time you turn onto a major road, etc., you are being photographed, tracked and logged into a database that is controlled by AI.

Your license plate, your car’s make and model, that bumper sticker on your car, etc. Anything that is unique to you is identified and is logged into the AI systems. Where you’re going, what time you’re going — your patterns and habits all captured and logged. All of it is being stored in a searchable database, run by AI algorithms.

Sounds Great, Right? Oh Wait…

On that topic, have you heard of a company called Flock Safety? Most haven’t but rest assured, their cameras are everywhere. Flock Safety cameras operate in thousands of communities across most US states now. They’ve deployed, AI surveillance camera systems nationwide. Apparently they are already scanning something like 20 billion license plates every single month. Are you aware of this? I would assume most aren’t.

Furthermore, Flock safety contracts with thousands of law enforcement agencies now across the US. Some sheeple might be saying, gee, that’s great. Now they can more-easily catch the crooks and if you’re not hiding anything, you have nothing to worry about, so what’s the big deal? Right?

WRONG.

Fast forward to the very near future, when it’s not just about not being a blatant criminal by todays laws/standards. What happens in the future, when the laws change? What happens when they unleash the next “Plandemic” or whatever global health event they fabricate, coupled with dystopian measures they attempt to force on us? What happens when the laws change to more broadly cover what you’re doing, how you think and how you live? Folks, THAT is what is coming. They talked about this extensively on the world’s stage at the World Economic Forums. They have talked about this openly in their interviews, lectures, books, etc. Note however, that I haven’t even mentioned or gotten into the Digital ID, CBDC, Social Credit or Carbon Tracking portions of all this.

What happens when the day comes when part of who you are as a person becomes illegal? Well, they can easily track you down using the data you’ve freely offered them for the last 10 years or more — now even more easily with Flock, Palantir, and all the algorithms you interact with on a daily basis.

THE DATA STORED ABOUT YOU WILL BE USED AGAINST YOU

Police departments from across the country are now using Flock to view your license plate number, your location, your direction of travel, the time/date, who you were with, what you were doing, etc. The best part? They don’t need a warrant. They don’t need probable cause. They don’t need court orders. They can just do it whenever they want. Furthermore, their algorithm scans your movements and patterns and compares it to their baseline data, and will try to determine if anything you do looks suspicious. They will be using immensely powerful AI, fed by ALL of your data, looking for suspicious patterns.

What do you suppose will happen when the algorithm finds something suspicious? Enter law enforcement. So, the AI system will decide whether you’re suspicious or not, based upon it’s programming and modeling. No human intervention or oversight in this part. No human investigation. No probable cause, just an algorithm making judgments about you, based upon the parameters it was programmed to search against.

THIS is the invisible cage that’s being built around YOU right now. They’re essentially building a technocratic prison cell for everybody, RIGHT NOW. You can’t see the bars. You can’t see the walls. You can’t see the guards. You’ll just have cameras, databases, AI and algorithms, tracking you and making determinations about everything you do and everyone you’re with. Let’s be clear however, this is not even the worst part. This is just one part of a larger technocratic infrastructure. Flock safety may be watching how and where you drive but what’s next? Well, have you heard of Palantir?

A palantír is a magical, indestructible crystal ball from The Lord of the Rings , used for long-distance communication and scrying, allowing its user to see events across vast distances or even in the past. The term comes from Quenya, meaning “those who watch from afar”.

I’m sure that most have heard about Palantir before, but this company is a hell of a lot darker than most people realize. First of all, as silly as it sounds, the name Palantir was taken from the all-seeing eye from the Lord of the Rings movie. Yeah, you heard that right. Another prophetic Hollyweird movie, trying to tell us something perhaps? Well if you recall, that evil eye in the Lord of the Rings was able to see everything, everywhere and at all times. The name is ironically fitting, because that’s exactly what Palantir can do. Palantir IS the modern day, technological equivalent of the all-seeing eye.

In August 2025, Palantir was awarded a 10 billion dollar contract with the US Army — the largest software data contract in military history. What does it do? According to Palantir’s own promotional materials, “Palantir Gotham is a commercially available, AI-ready operating system designed to improve and accelerate decision-making for operators across defense, intelligence, law enforcement, and other high-stakes domains.” Well, let’s read between the lines of their watered-down marketing jargon, shall we?

PALANTIR’S GOTHAM SYSTEM SUPPORTS AN AI-POWERED KILL CHAIN

What is an AI powered kill chain? It’s exactly as it sounds people. An AI powered kill chain means that artificial intelligence systems can decide who and what gets targeted for prosecution and as currently being used in other theaters, elimination. Is that a far fetched, insane concept to you? If so, it’s time to reconsider that notion.

“Originally released in 2008, it evolved from Palantir’s work within the United States Intelligence Community and is used by federal agencies, military organizations, and international partners, including the Ukrainian military and Interpol. The platform functions as an enterprise-grade system for integrating, managing, securing, and analyzing vast, disparate datasets from sources such as satellite imagery, social media, financial records, and sensor feeds.”

Otherwise put, this crap is straight up military targeting technology that has been deployed, used and fine tuned in real military operations. Well, did ‘ya know that Palantir has become one of the most central technology partners for the Trump administration? Did you know that it is being actively deployed in all key federal agencies like DHS, HHS, IRS, and SSA, enabling the merging of disparate datasets?

“This expansion follows a March 2025 executive order by President Trump directing federal agencies to share data to combat “waste, fraud, and abuse,” a move that has raised concerns about the creation of a centralized national database on American citizens.”

Damn, ya’ think?

Read between the lines folks and understand what is coming as part of the technocratic NWO, aka “4th industrial revolution”.

George Orwell’s novel 1984 presents a chilling reversal of sensory trust, where the Party commands,

“The Party told you to ignore the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command”.

This reflects a dystopian world where perception is manipulated, and individuals are forced to reject sensory evidence in favor of state propaganda. Well, take a look around!

Do not be deceived. Trump is tasked with helping to usher it all in. “MAGA”??

Once all of this is in place, the AI Palantir system will decide whether you should be targeted, based upon how THEY’VE programmed it. The AI Palantir system, with whatever technology they’ll employ to actually target dissidents (who will just be improperly labeled as “terrorists”), will put an end to you. Got it? Their AI system programming will eventually decide who lives and who dies.

Even Alex Karp, the CEO of Palantir himself said, “our product is used to kill people”. Got it? That’s not speculation or interpretation. That’s a quote from the Palantir CEO himself. Although he went on to clarify that it is used to “target and eliminate terrorists”, ask yourself — who will and how will they define “terrorism” in the NWO? I think we can safely deduce that any opposition or dissidents fighting against the NWO and the encroaching government tyranny will be labeled as “terrorists”. While they may name the Palantir system they are deploying against Americans something else, rest assured, the core capabilities and applications will remain unchanged.

THIS ISN’T CONSPIRACY THEORY — IT IS THEIR OWN PUBLIC MARKETING

Let it be clear — AI systems that can be used to target and eliminate people all rolling out here in America, right now! You are extremely naive if you don’t think this is eventually going to be used and abused against American citizens. Perhaps not to eliminate just yet, but it’s certainly already being used to identify, track and target.

Trump signed an executive order mandating data sharing across all federal agencies to Palantir. Not only that, Palantir also made a deal with Elon Musk, his Doge Department of Government Efficiency, and called it the mega API. This deal basically consolidates the IRS records with other government data and creates a big universal file on each person. That file includes health records, education records, criminal justice records, etc., and it all flows into a centralized system being managed by Palantir.

Many of you have seen the movie Minority Report, right? Once again, in seemingly prophetic Hollywood movie style, they were able to use psychics to pull information from another realm to identify and alert police about who was going to commit a crime and when. Pre-crime policing. Well, enter the realm of AI and they’re basically attempting to do the very same thing with Palantir. The algorithm is going to decide who is likely to commit a crime. Not based upon actual crimes committed, mind you, but rather it’ll be based upon your patterns, locations, demographics, associations and all of the things in your file that they deem relevant. These agencies will harvest all of that data and act upon it, based upon the predictions that their AI algorithm makes about you. Palantir’s Gotham software is already being used by police departments for “predictive policing”. Deny it all they will — the discerning mind knows we’re just being fed more lies.

Now, let’s connect and summarize those pieces.

The Flat cameras will track your movements nationwide. All that data will feed into Palantir systems. Palantir AI will take that data and analyze it. They’ll take all of your data and patterns and generate something akin to a “risk score” on you. Based upon the score, they’ll identify you as a target. At first, someone will likely review and approve any actions. Later however, the AI system will make it’s own decisions about actions to be taken against you in a fraction of a second, without any human oversight or intervention. It comes in steps and phases folks.

As a friendly reminder, it is you and I that are paying for this whole thing through our electricity bills, through our Government’s fiscal policies and through our tax dollars that are funding these terrible government contracts. All of this crap are things that I’m pretty certain NO American ever wanted in the first place. Who the hell signed us up for all this and where does it all lead? Only time will tell but it’s clear where they ultimately want to take it, when you decode and study their agendas, projects, programs and words.

They want us to believe that this forced adoption of AI is a good thing. That it’s only surveillance and tracking of the bad guys. They want you to believe that if they targeted someone, that it really must have been a bad guy, right? It’s all just for our safety and security, right?

Time Magazine and the top level technocratic architects, want you to believe that they are just visionaries, naturally rolling out the next paradigm shift in “human progress”. They want you to believe that they are looking out for us and ultimately just trying to make the world a better place. Are we sure about that? A better place for them perhaps but for the rest of us, what are they actually delivering?

They are delivering a nationwide surveillance network that tracks everywhere you go, everything you do, everything you say, buy, etc. Every ad and video that you click on. Every comment you make online. Note that I haven’t even gotten into the additional dystopian control pieces planned with the Digital ID, CBDC, Social Credit or Carbon Tracking portions of all this.

One day, they even plan to know and control every thought that you have in your head. Do you think that notion is far fetched? Check out the very public videos, from the architects of the Great Reset talking about how they’ll be able to know and control your thoughts by 2030. What is their ultimate goal? Being able to control your free will. As we become fully hackable and manipulated — they achieve ultimate control.

And for those of us that DO NOT COMPLY? Well, these targeting platforms are advanced military technology being deployed for domestic population monitoring and control. It’s that simple. While most Americans gorge on the next depraved Netflix series or mass-marketed sports game, your own Government is rolling out AI-powered military systems that will make decisions for your life, using the very data that you continue to freely provide. There will be predictive algorithms that decide whether you’re suspicious and should be dealt with, even before you’ve done anything wrong.

If all of this sounds crazy, it is. It’s reality however and it’s coming. The only ones calling all of this nonsense and love the idea of AI, are those who don’t truly understand the direction it’s all going, nor comprehend the full consequences of it.

Do you want your children to live in a world where their every movement is tracked, logged, and analyzed? A world where artificial intelligence decides their fate? Do you want military targeting systems deployed on your public streets? Do you want to live in a world where algorithms will literally generate incarceration or kill lists? Anyone that thinks all of this AI crap is in any way “progress” — needs to have their head examined. While perhaps it could be used in ways to benefit humanity, remind yourselves that the primary goal of the very people building it is to control humanity.

Time Magazine is essentially telling us that there is no going back. Perhaps we cannot put the genie back in the bottle but we DO continue to have a choice — we can either lay down and accept the slavery, or we can rise up and stand together as Americans, to fight for our Constitutional rights and peacefully push back in all of the ways that we can. We do NOT have to cooperate with our slavery.

We can turn off the programming. We can educate ourselves. We can speak out. We can organize. We can get out of the big cities and build community. We can get back to a more self-sufficient lifestyle, connected with nature. We can put down the devices and technology more often — learn how to leverage the technology tools we must — but recognize that we must prevent ourselves from becoming deeper slaves to them. We can say NO. We can fight at the local level, and demand that they STOP rolling out this dystopian technology in our communities. We can stand up and say that we DO NOT COMPLY. If enough of us cared and stood up, it would all come to a screeching halt.

I don’t know about you but “I’d rather die free, than live as a slave”.

What say you?

DO NOT COMPLY.

God Bless you.

DON’T MISS MY FREE ARCHIVE HERE