Recently, I came across a stack largely directed at me, basically “accusing” me of focusing too much on (or even glorifying) the dark topics I write about. Admittedly, I only read a few sentences of it and moved on. The fact is, I have explained several times in the comments sections of my pieces the motivations behind my writing. With more content coming, I felt inclined to formally declare why and what I Stack, just in case it matters to anyone.

My initial “awaken from the matrix” moment back in 2020 was quite abrupt, scary, and painful. Let’s just say that a veil lifted and I came face-to-face with evil. It was like getting kicked in the chest—I literally sat up out of bed, almost unable to breathe. I suddenly saw the world we actually live in more clearly. Months later, I had a deep spiritual awakening—in a flash, I was given an “account” of my life, and for weeks afterwards, I was filled with a profound sense of “knowing,” indescribable love, and spiritual bliss. My spirit and life literally changed overnight—my motivations and appetite for things, my tolerance for what I could feed my mind and spirit, and what I spent my time on. The veil further lifted, and I saw things even more clearly. A newfound sense of motivation and purpose was revealed. I didn’t ask for it; it just happened. Ever since then, I’ve been unplugged from pretty much all of my former distractions—completely immersed in study attempting to better understand the hidden truths of our world. No more social media, no more TV, and far fewer destructive habits. The journey to find those deeper truths led me into many dark topics—topics that were the catalyst for my spiritual awakening.

Before I go any further, and for the record, it seems that lots of people have had a similar “awakening.” I do not think that I am “special” nor that I have “arrived” in any way intellectually or spiritually. I do not think that I “figured it all out.” In fact, I often feel further away from that than I did when I was completely asleep. I simply know a lot more today, and deeply recognize how elusive even blatant truth can be—especially when you start to think you’ve got it all figured out. I admit that I still have a lot to learn, and I may in fact be wrong about some big things. I strive to remain open to being wrong and finding deeper truth every single day.

With that said, yes, I carry a strong conviction that I am largely over the target with what I write about. I will stand firm in that until proven wrong—and then I will simply adjust without guilt or shame. I can admit when I’m wrong these days, and trust me, I really do wish I were wrong about most of what I write about.

My journey has been filled with many odd (or dare I say “divine”) signs and twists. In fact, I feel as if I’ve largely been “shown” or led to deeper understanding because of the spirit and motivations I’ve carried into my studies. I humble myself and pray for guidance regularly—I pray that I remain pure in my intention, able to evade deception, and be granted deeper understanding.

Looking back, it’s almost as if there was a “plan” behind what, when, and where things have been revealed. I saw repeating signs and symbols when needed to focus my attention and keep me on track. I had many pivotal moments and epiphanies. Topics were woven together in an uncanny fashion, seemingly as I became more open and ready for them. Deeper, nuanced truth emerged step by step—often feeling like a personalized lesson plan. A fuller picture stitched together in a way that, when looking back, has felt guided. It seems that many across the world have had similar experiences.

During this 8-month Stack journey, admittedly, I haven’t devoted equal coverage to what some profess to be more important spiritual topics and solutions. If that bothers you, my apologies. The truth is, I have largely been unworthy of or unable to do so. Are my stacks deep and heavy? Yep. I am where I am—my journey (dare I say “calling”?) is what it is. If someone thinks what I write about is hogwash or that I’m taking the wrong approach, I can accept that. Acceptance isn’t agreement.

Anyhow, I am seemingly close to having covered most everything I believe one needs to better understand the history of the bloodlines, “religion,” agendas, goals, narratives, structures, tools, and tactics behind what “they” now call the NWO plan. Naturally, the question of “Well, what the heck are you going to do about it?” eventually comes. At some point, we must focus more on solutions. Well, when I figure it all out, rest assured, I’ll let you know! ;)

So it’s clear, yes, I do want to reach people, but I don’t write for clicks, subs, income, attention, or ego. Instead, the research and writing have largely been a journey of self-discovery and an outlet. If my stacks end up helping someone else—awesome. Almost no one in my immediate circle is very awake nor wants to discuss the topics I write about. Most still believe in the false paradigms and beliefs that many of us here have worked hard for years to release. Most people around me still spend countless hours on social media and TV, socially programmed into focusing on the things that keep us distracted, deceived, and divided. It’s painful to watch. In the more extreme cases, it is extremely annoying. The chasm with some grows larger by the day—like I’m drifting out to sea on a separated ice shelf. My attempts at trying to reach people took a big toll on some key relationships—eventually I had to let go. Instead, I started writing as an outlet and in the hope that someone would hear.

I’m not writing out of fear, nor am I attempting to sell fear or despair. I’m not trying to glorify evil, nor help refill the loosh or negative energy slop trough the parasitic class feeds out of. I’m simply telling the truth as best as I know it—and most of the hidden truths being uncovered about our world are ugly. The fear part is optional, of course, and that is an individual choice. In my experience, the more you know, the less you actually fear—as there are deep spiritual realizations contained within—and there you can find peace. That part is a very personal journey and choice, however, and I leave that up to each individual.

I believe that if you truly decide that you want the truth about our world and deeply investigate the things I write about, like me, you will largely find that they are true. The implications redefine the understanding of who and what we ultimately are and the world we live in. Eventually, we become presented with choices around how and why we are living our lives.

Have I been fearful at times? Yes, but I do not choose fear. I do, however, carry very deep concerns. I’ve learned to recognize the fine line between deep concern and fear. Fear, anger, and despair paralyze. Educated and spiritually empowered concern mobilizes. Check in and course correct regularly.

Ultimately, what I write about flows from a place filled with care and concern for others. As I create these articles, I hope to encourage someone to question things more deeply and to seek answers for themselves. With that said, I understand that many still do not believe in the spirit world, nor are they ready to shatter lifelong illusions.

Some will think everything I write about is total hogwash and I’m sure that my style and approach don’t resonate with some. As hard as it was at times to receive the occasional hate mail—I’ve learned to accept it. Some aren’t ready for this content nor the very nuanced understandings I attempt to convey. I no longer engage these people. I simply ignore them and move on.

Back to my deep concern—I am deeply concerned that there are still so many people asleep that don’t comprehend what we are dealing with. The masses don’t see what is happening to them, and we really needed a critical mass awakening—yesterday. THIS is why I write. THIS is why I attempt to share what I have learned with anyone that will listen. I know that many of you, like me, have the same calling.

Please do not waver and do not quit.

The NWO is barreling down on all of us like a freight train—we either choose to armor up and take the field or to sit back and watch our team lose.

Underlying messages within my work:

There is a dark nobility that governs our world and has an agenda.

We must deeply understand their agenda, plans, strategies, and tactics.

Spiritual evil is real.

This is a spiritual war for our physical world.

Evil can and will be defeated by joining forces together.

It will require every bit of our physical, mental, and spiritual strength to defeat it.

We start by “cleaning up our own houses,” getting educated and educating others.

There are also practical steps to prepare that we should be taking.

I will continue to cover these deep and uncomfortable topics to the best of my understanding and ability. Again—I do not profess to be 100% right on everything nor that I understand the whole truth about anything. While fundamental truth remains constant, it is our understanding of truth that evolves. My stacks represent what I believe to be true; however, I’m always open to being wrong and learning more. I’m not demanding that you believe everything that I do. Rather, I simply hope my articles spark interest and challenge beliefs and that people will unplug and study these topics on their own.

If you appreciate this and are getting anything out of what I write, I feel super blessed. If not, I understand. Stay for the ride with me or go your own way. No hard feelings or judgment. And with that said, I will leave people’s opinions and judgments towards me where they should remain—with them.

Thank you to all of the readers and subscribers. I deeply appreciate you. God bless you and your families in 2026. May we continue to learn, grow, strengthen, and become the warriors for truth that our world desperately needs.

May we come together and manifest the true “reset” that humanity longs for!

