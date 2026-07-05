Who are the entities and the forces behind digital ID?

Let’s attempt to map it out at a higher level—the four primary organizations behind it are the UN, the WEF, the World Bank, and the ID 2020. Let me take you through it.

So the first main culprit, who seemingly started this is the United Nations. We all know about the UN and their deceptive, sustainable development goals. In 16.9, they state by 2030, that they want to provide legal identity for all—including birth registration. These UN agencies want to frame digital ID as necessary to participate in the digital economy and to access services.

This is how they’re gonna lock you in—and this is how they spin it.

Now the UN is working closely with the World Bank. The World Bank has a program called Identification for Development or ID4D. This promotes biometric digital ID systems for low and middle income countries. Sounds so humanitarian of them, doesn’t it? Well, if you’ve caught on, you see how they’re always gonna start with the more impoverished, less informed and less able to resist populations, because it’s simply easier to get them to comply and to roll it out. From there, they’ll gradually work their way up to the first world countries.

The top donors of this program, are the usual suspects—the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the UK government, the French government, Norway and the Omidyar Network, a philanthropic investment firm founded in 2004 by Pierre Omidyar (eBay founder) and his wife Pam. They call it a “philanthropy”, but they have a goal to hardwire humanity toward a digital future. That sounds lovely, doesn’t it?

ID4D has a partnership with the United Nations, the WEF, the Euro Commission and the GSMA. This was an interesting one. Originally Groupe Spécial Mobile Association, it is the global industry organization that represents the interests of mobile network operators and the broader mobile ecosystem. Headquartered in London, it unites over 1,100 companies, including more than 750 mobile operators and 400 ecosystem partners, to drive innovation and reduce inequalities through connectivity. This is the global system for mobile communications. It is an association, a nonprofit, that represents mobile network provider’s interests.

It shouldn’t take long to recognize that this is the planned digital ID for your phone—that’ll eventually progress to a microchip that is implanted in you. Step one—get it on the phones and get you used to having a digital ID. Then…

And so the GSMA is clearly part of this whole partnership.

Next, we come over to the WEF, the more well-known World Economic Forum. They are considered the main thought leader when it comes to digital ID. And the WEF sets the global agenda for the frameworks of what they roll out. You can easily search and look through their white papers and reports.

Now one thing more recently to note with the WEF, would be Larry Fink. This is probably a name you’ve heard of, especially when it now comes to the Trump administration. He is not only the new interim co-chair board member of the WEF, but he also happens to be the CEO of BlackRock.

He is also part of Trump’s inner circle.

Are you hearing this, MAGA people?

Contrary to the illusions you STILL subscribe to, Trump has aligned himself with the technocrats, the billionaires, and the globalists. Trump is an integral part of rolling out the digital ID.

Newsflash, no, he’s NOT fighting the Globalists. There is no “5- D Trump chess” going on here. I’m sorry, but he’s NOT Making America Great Again. We’ve been fooled.

We must wake the heck up, for the love of all things holy.

The last entity is ID2020. This is a US-based NGO alliance, some of it “nonprofit”. Formed in 2014, this clearly goes back many years in the planning. Their goal is to promote “privacy-protecting digital ID” (more deceptive branding for the apathetic sheeple), that is aligned with the UN Strategic Development Goals. This ID2020, this alliance, is a public-private partnership with all the major corporations.

We’re talking about all of your big tech corporations, your big healthcare organizations, your big IT infrastructure organizations, and your big financial institutions as well.

Just naming a few, we can highlight Microsoft, Accenture, Gavi Vaccine Alliance, and MasterCard. So out of ID2020, Gavi and MasterCard, and Gavi being the Vaccine Alliance—they supposedly partnered to create a digital vaccine record to track those poor, big-harma underserved children in underdeveloped countries. Yeah, it uses MasterCard’s technology.

Gavi is the vaccine passport part of the digital ID.

It is worth noting that the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is the largest private donor to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, having committed over $4.1 billion to date since its founding role in 1999. Among government donors, the United Kingdom is typically the largest contributor, having pledged £1.25 billion (approximately $1.7 billion) for the 2026–2030 funding cycle.

So Gavi has an alliance with—the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the WHO, UNICEF, and World Bank and others. Now Gavi says clearly that digital ID innovation is central to its mission.

Digital identification is central to the mission of a vaccine alliance.

LET THAT SINK IN.

The next partnership that came out of ID2020 is Microsoft and Accenture—founding alliance partners of ID2020. Together they built a blockchain-based identity prototype using biometrics and blockchain, to give undocumented people digital ID. Oh how nice of them. More humanitarian generosity, on full display.

And of course there will be many more steps to come where all the infrastructure railways are aligned to connect everything to what you do, say, are, buy, sell, whatever, online—whatever is digital—it’s all going to be connected to you. You cannot hide and will be completely enslaved.

Missed your assigned transhumanist, nano-tech clot-shot? No work or UBI (Universal Basic Income) for you!

Low social credit score because you shared wrong-think online? No travel for you!

Carbon allowance maxed out for July? Your UBI card only allows larvae burgers!

I wish I were joking but this crap is real. They have admitted as such on the world’s stage. They have praised and claimed that China’s COMMUNIST system is the model for the world! Look at the literal state slavery that those people have been forced to accept as “normal”. Add an enhanced digital and transhumanist dimension on top of this and that’s what we’re looking at here! The ideology of what we are dealing with is so evil, it’s really hard to fathom.

These people are not creating a system like this in order to save the planet, or to end inequality and suffering around the world—they’re creating this in order to fully control the remaining “cattle”, before we we’re able to wake up and rise up.

As they “prepare for a more angry world” (ya’ think?)—they’re getting ready to react by substantiating a 6G, Flock Camera and AI Palantir police state to keep us in check—and simultaneously, completely lock the new matrix door with digital ID, digital programmable money and absolute behavior control.

In Closing:

On this July 4th, 2026—as we look at and celebrate “‘Murica 250!”, we do have much to be thankful for and to celebrate personally. At the same time, we must soberly understand that THIS is what is rolling out in the backdrop. THIS is what the “right” and “left” in our country have been marching us towards for DECADES, while we’ve decadently and apathetically continued to buy the illusions we’ve been sold.

Ok, so now you know the four main organizational players behind digital ID—the UN, the World Bank, the WEF, and ID2020. If you want to know more about who and what are behind them, I have prepared many additional stacks for you here, here, here, here, here, here and here.

I can’t seem to get any of my closest loved ones to read them, so I write them for you.

Thank you for reading and commenting. You all are a part of what I have—helping keep me sane on days like these.

God bless you and…

DO NOT COMPLY!!!