Sets You Free Newsletter

Sets You Free Newsletter

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Ridgeline Beacon's avatar
Ridgeline Beacon
21h

Digital ID’s + Digital Currency =

Conditional freedom predicated on constant compliance with rolling government mandates that limit a free citizen’s ability to work, buy, sell, trade, travel, get an education, or exercise any other God given rights…this is enforced by government sanctioned discrimination, ideological segregation, and blatant coercion, while using duplicitous language under a false premise.

IT’S HELL ON EARTH.

When we participate in that kind of behavior, we vet it, give it credence, and building power…WE BECOME IT and levy it on our peers.

THE ANSWER IS, NO.

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Lawyerlisa's avatar
Lawyerlisa
12h

Don't forget Trump’s peace board. Setting up digi prison system by caste. Charter from the UN.

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