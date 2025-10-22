What Rules the World?

Written by Louis Even on Sunday, 01 January 1939.

The current banking system is pure robbery:

Anyone who cares to study the matter (the creation of money and credit, as debt, by the banks, and their absolute control over this medium of exchange) can only agree. But it is legalized robbery, that is to say, banks act within the “legal” limits of their charter, while running a racket for the benefit of a small clique of individuals who thrive on the people’s backs. This charter is a license to bleed and to kill granted by sovereign governments.

From the Renaissance on, parasites can be found who dealt in loans and who, through usury, would lay their hands on the money being circulated in the countries where they had set up shop. The safekeepers of gold quickly learned to take advantage of the credulity of an ignorant people and to lend them what they did not have to begin with. Gold remained in the goldsmiths’ vaults; the receipts of the individuals who entrusted their gold to the bankers and the bankers’ promissory notes circulated alongside gold itself, and brought in the same profits.

Legalization of banditry

But it was in 1694 that the bankers legally obtained the right to manufacture and lend money at interest to the sovereign government as well as to individuals. That year, King William III of England needed money to wage war. Since the revolution of 1688, there existed in London, a company of rich men who called themselves the “Company of the Bank of England”.

We quote the following from The Breakdown of Money, by Christopher Hollis:

“In 1694 the Government of William III was in sore straits for money. A company of rich men under the leadership of one William Paterson offered to lend William £1,200,000 at 8 percent interest on the condition that the Governor and Company of the Bank of England, as they called themselves, should have the right to issue notes to the full extent of its capital.”

That is to say, the Bank obtained the right to collect £1,200,000 in gold and silver and to turn it into £2,400,000, lending £1,200,000, the gold and silver, to the Government, while using the other £1,200,000, i.e. the bank-notes, to lend them to commerce and industry at a profit to themselves.

Paterson understood fully the important privilege that was bestowed upon them. The owners of the Bank could circulate their own funds of twelve hundred thousand pounds without having more than two or three hundred thousand pounds in reserve. It was as though the Bank had lent £900 000 or £1 200 000 pounds to the nation. In practice they did not need to keep a 25% cash reserve. By 1696, they had £1,750,000 worth of notes in circulation against a cash reserve of £36,000, a cash reserve that barely exceeded 2%.

The House of Rothschild

Thus, a private bank became more powerful than the king. From the beginning of this takeover of public affairs by a group of exploiters, we find this new monetary machine being used primarily to finance wars; it is at such times that are laid the bases for huge everlasting profits. This machine had lost none of its adaptability in 1914: not a single government ran out of money to drive its citizens to the great bloodshed that took place in World War I. The phrase “No money”, often repeated today, was not heard once from 1914 to 1918.

International Finance, the mother of all banks, strengthened its hold each time it generously placed its fertile pen at the service of governments who became the signatories of obligations. Through progress, money has dematerialized and it no longer needs to be printed.

The international House of Rothschild is a fine example of a fortune built upon human massacres. In her book, Money Creators, Gerture Coogan explains: “Meyer Amschel Rothschild entered the scene. His family of five sons and five daughters had taken the name of Rothschild from the Red Shield which hung in front of Meyer’ s shop in Frankfort-on-the-Main in Germany as his trade-mark. Meyer conceived the idea of enlisting young men as mercenary troops, painting to them the glories of military service, etc.

“When King George III of England was unable to secure British soldiers to fight their cousins across the Atlantic, he went to the Landgrave of Hesse Cassel, at Hanau, near Frankfort. George III paid $20,000,000 to the Landgrave for some 16,800 Hessian mercenaries ($1,200 per head) who had been organized and trained by Meyer Amschel. The Landgrave loaned this $20,000,000 to Meyer Amschel at a very low rate of interest for ten years.

“It is well known that the foreign borrowing of funds for the American Revolution was accomplished through the efforts of Robert Morris. It is not so well known that Morris secured his funds from Haym Solamon. Those who know anything of international banker solidarity will appreciate immediately that Meyer Amschel loaned the money to Solamon, which was in turn loaned through Robert Morris to the American Colonies. Thus, George III paid for the American Revolution and the international financiers played both ends against the middle; no matter who lost, they won, and lives were sacrificed on both sides.”

Meyer Anselm Rothschild raised his five sons to continue this successful business. The ablest of them, Nathan, moved to London, where he established the bank and brokerage house N.M. Rothschild and Sons; James moved to Paris, Solomon to Vienna, during the French Revolution. Napoleon’s wars were timely. England borrowed from Nathan Rothschild to fight Napoleon. Napoleon borrowed from James Rothschild and his associates to fight England. Soldiers fell, wives and mothers cried, conflicts intensified while the Rothschilds profited...

Nathan, who was a true financial genius, won six million dollars in a single day, two days after the famous battle of Waterloo which led to the downfall of Napoleon. Nathan also intervened in Spain, in 1835, in retaliation against a government that refused to do his will eventhough he had paid off Spain’s Minister of Finance. Nathan and his brother in Paris spent nine million dollars to ruin the Spanish Securities, triggering a global crisis that ruined thousands of bond holders, while the Rothschilds grew richer on the ruins. In Vienna, his brother wrote a confident: “Tell Prince Metternich that the House of Rothschild acted thus, through vengeance.”

Defrauding France

The same technique continues to be used by international bankers today to rob their victims. Austria was dismembered after the Great War and the Rothschild brother of Vienna was left in poor financial shape. But not for long. Eight years later, when French President Poincaré prepared a law to stabilize the franc, in collaboration with the Bank of France, James — the Rothschild of Paris, director of the Bank of France (a private bank), was able to warn his cousin in Vienna. The latter hastened to buy francs, then on a downward trend, and sell them once their value had increased following the adoption of the Bill by the French parliament. In less than a week he had rebuilt his entire fortune... on the backs of the French people!

International finance knows no homeland. It is involved in all things, it is everywhere, it extends its tentacles to all countries. It causes countless ruins and answers to no one. In 1931, Pope Pius XI mentions “a no less deadly and accursed internationalism of finance or international imperialism whose country is where profit is.” (Quadragessimo Anno, no 109)

American colonists revolted against England in 1776 because of the London financiers’ greed that took away from the colonies the right to make their own currencies, leaving them at the mercy of the exploiters in London. This explains why the Founding Fathers were careful to state clearly in the Constitution that “Congress alone shall have the power to coin money, and regulate the value thereof.” (Article I, Section 8, Par. 5). The American people won the war of independance against England. Their constitution remains. But the U.S. Congress neither creates nor issues the country’s money. Nor does it regulate its value.

How can this be? Even though the English government lost its war, the international financiers won theirs and continued exploiting America as though it were a colony of international finance. America was not a prey to let go of since it already showed the signs of a continent that was destined to great wealth.

Alexander Hamilton

In all of their major attempts to draw countries into their nets, the masters of finance operate through hitherto unsuspected intermediaries who are given a polished reputation owing to the influence they exert on the media. At the origin of the American Republic, stood the man of the hour: Alexander Hamilton.

Hamilton was born in the West Indies. From a very young age, he was fascinated by anything that had to do with figures, finance and money. At the age of 13, he went to work for Henry Cruger, the largest merchant in the Caribbean. At the age of 17, he left for New York, where he lived until his death in a duel against his business and political rival, Aaron Burr, in 1804.

Hamilton took part in the War of Independence and was for some time secretary to the General in chief, George Washington. In his spare time, he would study at length, currency, the minting of money, and the topics of gold, silver and international monetary trade. He adhered to a philosophy whereby mankind must be subjected to a handful of individuals. He championed the idea of a system where a privately-owned central bank would be endowed with sovereign privileges, as was the case with the Bank of England.

During the war of independence, the colonies in revolt issued their own debt-free currency. The European financiers, who then ruled over the creation and lending of debt-money, could not tolerate such an affront. They caused the value of the U.S. currency to fall by flooding the colonies with counterfeit bills. This power, held in private hands, struck Hamilton and encouraged him to pursue his studies and his research; he wanted to know how individuals could possibly exercise such power, not for the purpose of defeating them, but so as to imitate them.

His belief in a central bank that would, in colaboration with financial powers, control a nation’s money, increased as he became aware of how easy it would be to put it over an uninformed public.

During the war, Hamilton began to plan the implementation of this same inequity to America. On April 30, 1781, twenty-year-old Hamilton, who had gained ascendancy over Robert Morris, the Secretary of the Treasury for President Washington dared write to Morris: “A national debt, if it is not excessive, will be a national blessing; a powerful cement of union; a necessity for keeping up taxation, and a spur to industry.”

America handed over to the financiers

1789: The American Constitution is adopted and the first President, George Washington, forms his first cabinet. He offers the Treasury to Morris. Much to his surprise, Morris refuses and recommends Hamilton. Washington then commits the biggest mistake of his administration, one that will compromise all of his work. Hamilton becomes the first secretary of the U.S. Treasury (Minister of Finance).

Benjamin Franklin dies in 1790. Hamilton is now free to implement the plan he has been dreaming of. But he must bypass the U.S. Constitution which clearly states that Congress alone has the authority to coin and to issue money. Franklin is gone, but Jefferson remains and no doubt watches over the great work in which he took such a large part.

The debt of the United States was contracted mainly for war. It totaled $ 75 million at the time, which was owed partly to foreign interests and partly to American individuals who had purchased bonds that the Rothschilds of Frankfort had issued, as explained above. Money was needed for the new nation to carry out its business. The United States were a sovereign state. Would it not have been wiser to issue the currency it needed, in metal or paper form, and to put it into circulation? Hamilton thought otherwise. He insisted that the debt be converted into interest-bearing bonds. Rather than creating debt-free currency and placing it into circulation (an average of $19 per capita), he chose to create a national debt that amounted to $ 19 per person.

As Secretary of the Treasury, Hamilton was held to secrecy. This did not keep him from reaching out to the more influential members of Congress, to invite them to take part in his scheme. Knowing that the government’s certificates would be transformed into interest-bearing bonds guaranteed by the State, many congressmen hastened to buy as many certificates as they could, at the lowest price possible, from their constituents, before they were to be turned into bonds. Under the influence of corruption, the leading congressmen were led to agree to the consolidation of the debt as presented by Hamilton.

Jefferson resisted and denounced the “prostitution of laws which constitute the pillars of our whole system of jurisprudence.” The farming class gave Jefferson its support. But communications were slow at the time, and Hamilton’s debt-based philosophy was imposed upon the young nation.

There remained to establish a private central bank, to create and to lend money, the way the Bank of England did. Hamilton undertook this, in 1871. He encountered little opposition from the Senate that housed the representatives of the financial powers, the same way as our Canadian Senate does today. But he had to face Jefferson, Madison, Adams and others. Over time, he acquired the art to fool and to stall. He dressed his arguments with virtue: “The emitting of paper money by the authority of government is wisely prohibited to the individual states by the national constitution; and the spirit of that prohibition ought not to be disregarded by the government of the United States. The wisdom of the government will be shown in never trusting itself with the use of so dangerous and seductive an expedient.”

Hamilton would rather see this “dangerous and seductive expedient” placed in the hands of a small group of individuals who would have every privilege but none of the responsibilty that accrues from an electoral mandate. The Constitution is written with precision, but Hamilton, through his cunning and skill, invents and stresses the idea that the Constitution implies other nonexpressed powers.

When Congress took a vote on the private central bank issue, Georges Washington asked Madison to prepare a veto. But he would eventually give in to Hamilton’s persuasive eloquence. The «financial expert» had won. The New York Chamber of Commerce gave Hamilton a special reception to celebrate the victory of finance over the nation.

Abraham Lincoln, a honest man

International finance took possession of America as it had Europe. It worked to ensure that its position be maintained and consolidated. A man stood up, one day, who dared to deal it a remarkable blow. His name was Abraham Lincoln, the greatest of all American presidents. It costed him his life...

A farmer’s son who never had the opportunity to attend school, after having learned to read on his mother’s knees and having studied law at night after his day’s work in the woods or on the farm, Lincoln came to the Presidency of the United States at a critical time, the Secession of the South from the Union over the issue of slavery.

Gifted with a robust common sense and guided by perfect righteousness, Lincoln thought that if private banks can create money and have it accepted by the public, only in the form of debt, the sovereign government can just as well create it and confer upon it the same legality. He therefore asked his Secretary of the Treasury, Salmon P. Chase, to make three successive issues of government notes, for a total of $ 450 million, in 1862 and 1863.

These notes were called greenbacks. Let us note that after a legal battle between the financial powers and the government, $346 million have remained in circulation and are just as legal as any bank note. But better still, unlike the banks’ debt money, the greenbacks did not add a single dollar to the public debt of the United States. If this money had been issued through the ordinary channel of commercial banks, it would have meant adding an extra ten billion dollars to the US public debt, from 1863 to 1938 (through compound interests).

If all U.S. money was issued by government, the United States would have no public debt. The same can be said of all countries. The existence of public debts indicates that the present financial system is flawed, that money is tainted from its inception.

The international bankers fully understood the impact of Lincoln’s actions as shown by the following text published in the March, 1863 issue of the London Times:

“If that mischievous financial policy, which had its origin in the North American Republic during the late war in that country, should become indurated down to a fixture, then that Government will furnish its own money without cost. It will pay off its debts and be without a debt. It will have all the money necessary to carry on its commerce. It will become prosperous beyond precedent in the history of the civilized governments of the world. The brains and the wealth of all countries will go to North America. That government must be destroyed or it will destroy every monarchy on the globe.”

And the advice was followed. A conspiracy was hatched by ternational finance: The bullet of a feeble minded brought down the great emancipator. Let us be reminded, by the testimony given by the opressors of mankind, that the prosperity of countries will stem from from a policy whereby each government would issue, free of debt, all of the money the people need to carry out their business.

“The death of Lincoln was a disaster for Christendom, wrote German leader Bismarck. There was no man in the United States great enough to wear his boots. The money lenders went on to grab the riches of the world. I fear that foreign bankers with their craftiness and tortuous tricks will entirely control the exuberant riches of America, and use it to systematically corrupt modem civilization. They will not hesitate to plunge the whole of Christendom into wars and chaos in order that the earth should become their inheritance.”

For a long time, gold and silver were both used for coinage. In 1818, England demonetized silver. Since it had the control of gold, but other countries had silver mines, its financiers did all they could to demonetize silver everywhere and establish gold as the only standard. In 1873, they set their aim on American currency. We are often told that gold is, by tradition, the only real currency. From 1789 to 1873 the two metals enjoyed the same prestige in the United States. The gold standard was only established in 1900. (Ed. Note: It was later abolished by President Nixon in 1971.)

Ernest Seyd, an agent of High Finance

Let us now introduce another figure, one who did not fall under the bullet of an assassin. He was the kind of lackey whom the London financial circles delegate to our continent under the guise of financial expertise, each time some chains are to be forged.

Ernest Seyd was the agent of international finance in getting the United States to pass a law to demonetize silver thus placing America further under the rule of the world financial powers. Seyd was an advisor to the Bank of England, or so he said. Let him relate what he succeeded in doing in 1873:

“I went to America in the winter of 1872-73, authorized to secure, if I could, a bill demonetizing silver. It was to the interest of those I represented — the governors of the Bank of England — to have it done. I took with me £100,000 sterling, with instructions that if it was not sufficient to accomplish the object to draw for another £100,000, or as much more as was necessary. German bankers were also interested in having the bill passed. I saw the committee of the House and Senate and paid the money and stayed in America until I knew the measure was safe.”

The law was signed by President Grant in the early part of 1873. He would admit, eight months later, that he did not understand the text he had signed into law. Several Congressmen would later write similar statements confessing the same ignorance. Seyd knew better and, a year later, he told Senator Luckenbach:

“Your people will not now comprehend the far-reaching extent of that measure — but they will in after years.”

The Congressional Record of April 1873 described Seyd as a benefactor: “Emest Seyd, of London, a distinguished writer and bullionist, who is now here, has given great attention to the subject of mint and coinage. After having examined the first draft of the bill, he made sensible suggestions which the Committee adopted and embodied in the bill.”

Depression trigerred by the bankers

The results were not long in coming. A crisis followed: the panic of 1873, upon which Senator Ferry of Maryland commented: “Millions of people were reduced from good circumstances to penury, or covered with debt, beneath which burden their backs must bend until it is unloaded at the grave, where an innocent posterity must take it up and bear it on.”

The victims of the crisis were no doubt told that this was punishment for their sins or for their transgressions. Ernest Seyd could have provided them with a better explanation.

Among the many bankers who have come and gone, let us mention Paul Warburg, an international financier from London who took part in writing the Federal Reserve Act of 1913, for the establishment of a system of central banks in America, in line with international banking interests.

Financiers at higher levels do not rest. Before the “growling” revolt of a world awakening to reality, they make every effort to uphold their monopoly. At the meeting of the American Bankers Association in Boston, in October 1937, they took care to emphasize the importance of shaping the youth through lessons or lectures discretely supplied by Iocal bankers; through school competitions sponsored and judged by them, etc. For the adult population, the media is to be monitored, articles written by bankers and their publicists are to be inserted, articles that could underwrite the prestige of the banks must be removed, using the influence banks have over advertisers, if need be. In economic faculties, anyone who attempts to expose their deception, are not to be granted tenure.

In Canada, we have adopted the London-based debt-money system, controlled by private banks, with government bonds and public debts. Since 1934, we have our own central bank, the Bank of Canada that has not raised, by so much as one dollar, the purchasing power of Canadians. Notwithstanding its name, it was never meant to improve the condition of the Canadian people. The Secretary of the Bank of England was invited to establish the Bank of Canada. Prime-Minister Bennett is not to be blamed if Mr. Osborn was only offered the title of assistant-governor, for he truly held the top job. It had to look as though the slaves of a colony of international finance were the ones in charge.

In 1935, then Liberal leader, Mackenzie King would tell anyone who cared to listen that if he came to power, he would see to it that government took back the control over money and credit, for democracy has no meaning when bankers have the control over money. Once elected Prime-Minister of Canada, he overthrew laws that had been passed in Alberta which wanted to establish what he had himself promised to estabish in the the whole country, but which he was no longer in no hurry to apply.

Money created by Abraham Lincoln

It is a known fact that Lincoln issued money at three different occasions without going through the banks and without signing any debentures (bonds) for a total of $450 millions. These were the greenbacks of which some $346 millions remained in circulation some 15 years later after much litigation. This was the first time the United States Government ever executed the mandate given it by the Constitution: to coin money and regulate its value, thus removing the burden imposed by the internationalists since the beginning of the Republic.

This could be duplicated by other countries and signify the end of their dominion by private profiteers. The intervention therefore came rapidly. The American Bankers Association sent a circular letter to all their members that read:

“Dear Sir: It is advisable to do all in your power to sustain such prominent daily and weekly newspapers... as will oppose the greenback issue of paper money and that you will also withhold patronage from all applicants who are not willing to oppose the government issue of money.”

The United States was in the midst of Civil War, the Secession War (1861-1865). The people’s sufferings in no way touched the internationalists who had decided three years earlier that a war must be fomented to weaken the United States so as to better establish their monopolies. Their greatest set-back was that during this very war the leader of the country they wished to dominate dared to oppose their financial power. To Lincoln’s bravery and honesty they would have to oppose a campaign of influence upon the leaders of American financial circles and upon the President’s close circle.

The infamous Hazard circular signed in 1862 by a group of the London-based internationalists, favored the abolition of slavery only to replace it by a more subtle form of slavery. It was only fitting that a circular in favor of abolitionism came from a London group since the internationalists had decided that the London group would support the North financially, while the group from Paris would give their financial support to the South. The war must last long enough to weaken the American Nation and to shackle it.

The Hazard circular was thus sent to all American bankers, as well as to all senators and members of Congress: “Slavery is likely to be abolished by the war power and chattel slavery destroyed. This, I and my European friends are in favor of, for slavery is but the owning of labor and carries with it the care of the laborers, while the European plan, led by England, is that capital (money lenders) shall control labor by controlling wages.” (Banishing purchasing power at will and making the laborers victims of unemployment.)

“This can be done by controlling the money. The great debt that capitalists will see to it is made out of the war, must be used as a measure to control the volume of money. To accomplish this the bonds must be used as a banking basis. We are now waiting to get the Secretary of the Treasury to make this recommendation to Congress.

“It will not do to allow the ‘greenback,’ as it is called, to circulate as money, any length of time, for we cannot control them. But we can control the bonds, and through them the bank issue.”

Ten years later, America saw chattel slavery replaced by financial dictatorship, and Horace Greeley could write in 1872: “We have strucken the shackles from four million human beings and brought all laborers to a common level, not so much by the elevation of the former slaves as by practically reducing the whole working population, white and black, to a condition of serfdom. While boasting of our noble deeds, we are careful to conceal the ugly fact that by our iniquitous money system we have nationalized a system of oppression which, though more refined, is not less cruel than the old system of chattel slavery.”

All the continents in the world — and not only Africa — have become the prey of the financiers

A contemporary statesman, chancellor Bismark of Germany, had both the position and knowledge to understand better than most what was taking place. His revelation to a German, Conrad Siem, in 1876, sheds a different light upon the series of events we have just mentioned:

“The division of the United States into federations of equal force was decided long before the Civil War by the financial powers of Europe. These bankers were afraid that the United States, if they remained in one block and as one nation, would attain economic and financial independence, which would upset their financial domination over the world. The voice of the Rothschilds predominated. They foresaw tremendous booty if they could substitute two feeble democracies, indebted to the financiers, for the vigorous Republic, which was practically self providing.

“Therefore, they sent their emissaries in order to exploit the question of slavery and thus to dig an abyss between the two parts of the Republic. Lincoln never suspected these underground machinations. He was against slavery, and he was elected as such. His character prevented him from being the man of one party. When he had affairs in his hands, he perceived that these sinister financiers of Europe wished to make him the executor of their designs. They made the rupture between the North and the South imminent. The masters of finance in Europe made the rupture to exploit. Lincoln’s personality surprised them. His candidacy had not troubled them; they thought to easily dupe the woodcutter. But Lincoln read their plots and understood that the South was not the worst foe, but the financiers.”

A monetary system that enslaves

Bismarck mentions the Rothschilds. This powerful family has largely contributed to the establishment of a worldwide monetary system based on a slave minded philosophy imposed on all mankind. Decorated with titles nowadays, they operate more quietly but no less efficiently with other associates.

In these former days, they were first in line to put a grab on an America they had neither discovered nor developed. The documents that follow are revealing of the mentality of the masters of money; they also show how wrong we are to be dozing off while the wolves are roaming, or to let ourselves be hypnotized by the champions of “sound money”. Where were the leaders of the time? Why did Lincoln have to fight alone, misunderstood, not sustained even by his own Congress? And where are the leaders of the people oday, while the physical health, the intellectual values, the character and lives of our children, of our young people, of our women and of our men are being offered in sacrifice to the artificial scarcity of money?

DOCUMENT 1

Letter from the Rothschild Brothers to an international banking firm

The following letter, from the Rothschild Brothers of London, was addressed to an international banking firm in New York:

London, June 25th, 1863

Messrs. Ikleheimer, Morton and Vandergould,

No. 3 Wall St., New York, U.S.A.

Dear Sir:

A Mr. John Sherman has written us from a town in Ohio, U.S.A., as to the profits that may be made in the National Banking business under a recent act of your Congress, a copy of which act accompanied his letter.

Apparently this act has been drawn upon the plan formulated here last summer by the British Bankers Association and by that Association recommended to our American friends as one that if enacted into law, would prove highly profitable to the banking fraternity throughout the world.

Mr. Sherman declares that there has never been such an opportunity for capitalists to accumulate money, as that presented by this act, and that the old plan of State Banks is so unpopular, that the new scheme will, by contrast, be most favorably regarded, notwithstanding the fact that it gives the National Banks an almost absolute control of the National finance. “The few who can understand the system, he says, will either be so interested in its profits, or so dependent of its favors that there will be no opposition from that class, while on the other hand, the great body of people, mentally incapable of comprehending the tremendous advantages that capital derives from the system, will bear its burden without complaint and perhaps without even suspecting that the system is inimical to their interests.”

Please advise us fully as to this matter and also state whether or not you will be of assistance to us, if we conclude to establish a National Bank in the City of New York. If you are acquainted with Mr. Sherman (he appears to have introduced the Banking Act) we will be glad to know something of him. If we avail ourselves of the information he furnished, we will, of course, make due compensation.

Awaiting your reply, we are

Your respectful servants

Rothschild Brothers.

We beg our readers to meditate attentively on this document. One will see at least: that the American Banking Law of 1862 was written in accordance with a plan designed in London; that this law was prepared for the greater profit of the world’s banking fraternity (plague to the American people); that an American public figure, member of Congress, an aspirant to the highest representative function of its citizens, was dealing with the Rothschilds of London for the profit of bankers; that this same public figure, i.e. Sherman, subdivided the American people into three categories, all of whom could easily be maintained on their knees: those who were invested, those who sought the bankers’ favors and the unknowing multitudes. The latter bear all without complaining, unsuspecting of their being sacrificed Of course, an individual like Sherman is a man to be encouraged and rewarded (only in a satanic world).

DOCUMENT II

Reply from the banking firm to the Rothschild Brothers

Here is the reply from the New York banking firm to the Rothschild Brothers of London:

New York City, July 6, 1863.

Messrs. Rothschild Brothers

London, England

Dear Sirs:

We beg to acknowledge the receipt of your letter of June 25th, in which you refer to a communication received from the Hon. John Sherman of Ohio, with reference to the advantages and profits of an American investment under the provisions of our National Banking Act.

The fact that Mr. Sherman speaks well of such an investment or of any similar one, is certainly not without weight, for that gentleman possesses in a marked degree, the distinguishing characteristics of the successful financier. His temperament is such that whatever his feelings may be they never cause him to lose sight of the main chance. He is young, shrewd, and ambitious. He has fixed his eyes upon the Presidency of the United States and is already a member of Congress. He rightfully thinks he has everything to gain both politically and financially (he has financial ambitions, too) by being friendly with men and institutions having large financial resources, and which at times, are not too particular in their methods, either of obtaining government aid, or of protecting themselves against unfriendly legislation. We trust him here implicitly. His intellect and ambition combine to make him exceedingly valuable to us, indeed, we predict that if his life is spared, he will prove to be the best friend the moneyed interests of the world have ever had in America.

As to the organization of a National Bank here, and the nature and profits of such an investment, we beg leave to refer to our printed circular enclosed herein. Inquiries by European Capitalists, concerning this matter, have been so numerous, that for convenience, we have had our views with regard to it put into printed form.

Should you determine to organize a bank in the City, we shall be glad to aid you. We can easily find financial friends to make satisfactory directory, and to fill official positions not taken up by the personal representatives you will send over.

Your most obedient servants,

Ikleheimer, Morton & Vandergould.

Finance canonizes the great profiteers

The public figure being canonized by Finance is the skillful, the shrewd, the ambitious, the one who sacrifices all to his end, who knows to ally himself to the rich and not so scrupulous financial institutions.

The right law for America is one that so interests the European capitalists, that a circular must be printed to answer their many requests for information.

The circular must be edifying as well, issuing from such a bandits den. The circular expressing the views of the New York firm (but not an American one) contains 16 items of which those numbered 12, 13, 14 and 15 will be of particular interest to those who seek to know the public enemy no 1. Here they are:

12. This currency is printed by the U.S. Government in a form so like greenback money, that many people do not detect the difference, although the currency is but a promise of the bank to pay – that is it is the bank’s demand note, and must be signed by the Bank’s president before it can be used.

13. The demand for money is so great that this currency can be readily loaned to the people across the counter of the bank at a discount at the rate of 10 per cent at 90 days’ to 60 days’ time, making it about 12 per cent interest on the currency.

14. The interest on the bonds, plus the interest on the currency which the bonds secure, plus incidentals of the business ought to make the gross earnings of the bank amount to from 28 to 33 1/3 per cent. The amount of the dividends that may be declared will depend largely upon the salaries of the officers that the banks vote themselves, and the character and rental charges of the premises occupied by the bank as a place of business. In case it is thought best that the showing of profits should not appear too large, the now common plan of having the directors buy the bank buildings and then raising the rent and salary of the president and cashier may be adopted.

15. National banks are privileged to either increase or contract their circulation at will, and, of course, can grant or withhold loans as they may see fit. As the banks have a national organization, and can easily act together in withholding loans or extending them, it follows that they can by united action in refusing to make loans, cause a stringency in the money market and in a single week or even in a single day cause a decline in all the products of the country. The tremendous possibilities of speculation involved in this control of the money of a country like the United States will be at once understood by all bankers.

Confiscation in times of scarcity

Let us underline this last paragraph. By their concerted action, banks can, within a few days, make money scarce and bring down all prices, giving them tremendous possibilities of speculation. Scarcity of money is the banks’ policy. Short lived inflations, also of their doing, cannot last too long; they are part of the plan to prepare large confiscations in periods of stringency that are soon to follow.

Money must lack continually in the hands of the people, so that people will come time and time again, through their governments or their farmers and industrialists, borrow some at the source of private profits. This policy of scarce money, of monetary exhaustion of the public, is clearly expressed in the following circular issued to all American bankers, in 1887, by authority of the Associated Bankers of New York, Philadelphia and Boston, signed by one James Buel, secretary, and sent from 247 Broadway St, New York:

“Dear Sir:—It is advisable to do all in your power to sustain such prominent daily and weekly newspapers, especially the Religious and Agricultural Press, as will oppose the greenback issue of paper money, and that you also withhold patronage from all applicants who are not willing to oppose the government issue of money.

“Let the government issue the coin and the banks issue the paper money of the country, for then we can better protect each other. To repeal the act creating bank notes, or to restore to circulation the government issue of money, will be to provide the people with money and will therefore seriously affect our individual profit as bankers and lenders. See your Congressman at once and engage him to support our interests that we may control legislation.”

To see one’s Congressman so as to engage him to support the bankers’ interests that they may control legislation! Are we not justified, we the promoters of Social Credit, to enlist and to organize the people, the multitude of citizens, to bring to bear an efficient pressure upon the deputies and to counteract the pressure long exercised by finance and by the banks? The circular quoted is dated 1877 and since then the banking fraternity has in no way relaxed its organized power, quite to the contrary, as proven by recent events.

The 1893 circular

The population must not own any money, they must always rely on the bankers. By reducing monetary provisions by restricting money and credit, banks create recessions, cause prices to fall and scoop up the wealth. We are told it is a panic, a generalized loss of confidence, but what causes this panic, what destroys this confidence? “The Panic Circular” was the name given to the circular published by the American Bankers Association on March 12, 1893, and sent to all of the United States National Banks. This was one week after the inauguration of President Cleveland’s term in office, and bankers wished the repeal of the law passed three years earlier; the 1890 law neutralized in part the harm done by the 1983 law we mentioned above. Banks felt that the people were too independent of them. Money in circulation needed to be decreased.

Following is the circular dated March 11, 1893 that was sent the following day:

“Dear Sir;

The interests of the National Banks require immediate financial legislation by Congress. Silver certificates and treasury notes must be retired and National Bank Notes upon a gold basis (based on public debt) made the only money. This will require the authorization of $500 million to $1,000 million of new bonds as the basis of circulation You will at once retire one third of your circulation and call one half of your loans. Be careful to make a monetary stringency among your patrons, especially among influential business men. Advocate an extra session of Congress to repeal the purchasing clause of the Sherman Law and act with other banks of your city in securing a large petition to Congress for its unconditional repeal per accompanying form. Use personal influence with your Congressman and particularly let your wishes be known to your Senators. The future life of national banks as fixed and safe investments, depends upon immediate action as there is an increasing sentiment in favor of Government legal tender notes and silver coinage.” (From Who Rules America by C.K.Howe)

The well organized Bankers Association won the game against a non organized public. A special Session of Congress was called for the very purpose of destroying the growing confidence of the people in Government money. To force people into using banking money, money had to be made scarce. It was to be felt in all of America and thus was born the crisis called the panic of 1983.

Is it Heaven, is it weather or is it fate that cause monetary crisis? Does scarcity of money come about without design? Who does it benefit?

The following excerpt is taken from a confidential circular written two years prior to the 1983 panic:

“We authorize our loan agents in the western States to loan our funds on real estate to fall due on September 1, 1894, and at no time thereafter. On September 1, 1894, we will not renew our loans under any consideration. On September 1st we will demand our money. We will foreclose and become mortgagees in possession.

“We can take two-thirds of the farms west of the Mississippi, and thousands of them east of the as well own three-fourths of the farms of the West and the money of the country. Then the farmers will become tenants as in England.”

Periodic blood-lettings are carried out still, as well as crisis. The 1907 panic, had no other cause than the contraction of credit. This is an excellent example of the type of ploy continually repeated in all financial crises through to the present.

In May of 1920, a secret meeting was held by the members of the Chamber of the Federal Reserve, its Council and 36 class A Federal Reserve Bank directors. This is the American system of 12 central banks privately owned by member banks, as devised in London by intervention of Paul Warburg, an international financier. After a one day discussion, the assembly decided upon a contraction of the money and credit of the Nation. And so it was that the following July, all prices came tumbling down, farm products fetched half their prices. The 1920-22 recession was on.

The banks issuing of money as debt, and the reimbursement of these credits under conditions determined by the bankers places the world at the bankers’ discretion and this on an international scale. Recessions are universal. All are concerned.

In 1929, the rapid recall of credits caused a 20 billion decrease in short term loans in the United States. This bleeding caused a weakening of the economic body; check transactions went down by 1200 billions: two thirds of all money available to commerce and industry disappeared.

If the banker creates credit that is used as money, he also destroys it, and the circulation of this credit in the economic body, leaves a cancer ridden debt. The great Pope, Pius XI, was right in saying: “Those who control money and credit have become the masters of our lives.”

Conclusion

How lovely, the history of the monopoly of money that so many are still eager to defend. “Those who control money and credit have become the masters of our lives, to such an extent that no one dare breathe against their will.” (Pius XI, Quadragesimo Anno). Someone else added the following half a century ago: These people want the earth to become their inheritance.”

And thus, the Earth has become their inheritance. What country is not in debt today? If the whole planet is in debt, do we owe these debts to the inhabitants of Mars or Venus? No, all of these debts are owed to an organized clique of public criminals — war-mongers, they who starve women and children, they who poison our lives, “bandits who have replaced their facemask by a white carnation worn on their lapel, and who have given up the gun in favor of a crimson fountain pen. “(Father Coughlin).

It is this international monster before which we kowtow religiously, in submission. History does not offer another example of such idiotic abasement of a whole people, except in the worship of the devil or of the stones and metal idols of centuries past. Then also, did the wisemen of the day defend with their name and prestige, a cult which now leaves us pondering. Then also, did the powers of the day form a hedge around foolish practices, and did an elaborate legislation safeguard the throne of an infernal dictator who was playing mankind. Our children might say the same of our own civilization.

High finance is organized in such a way as to control legislation, to dictate to the world its standard of living. What is needed to strike down this powerful foe is nothing less than the coming together of the whole population, of the multitudes.

Some people blame us, the defenders of Social Credit, for bringing money matters to the public attention instead of discussing it only with economists or with the proper authorities. We do this because we want results. We want a sorely needed change. If in Lincoln’s days, the American public had understood the money question, the assassination of this great man would not have caused finance to strengthen its grip upon the American continent. If the Canadian public of all provinces had studied the monetary question since 1933 as was done generally in Alberta, the depression would have ended in 1935 and international finance would no longer have any say in our destinies. Lone individuals have always come forth, they were often heroes; but because they did not know how or were not able to pass on their vision to the people, the people remained in servitude. Jefferson, Lincoln, Greeley, Lindberg, and others in the United States realized, denounced, but nothing changed because the multitudes were unaware.

Academic discussions held in comfortable chambers will not put an end to misery otherwise they would have done so long ago.

The powerful and well educated who remain passive or even disdainful in the great fight for economic liberation, should only expect to lose their crown when the public, at last enlightened and freed, will ask where were our leaders when we suffered in servitude.

