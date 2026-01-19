Many people all over the world are asking whether a currency reset is coming. And if it does, what would it actually look like? So...here are my thoughts.

I don’t think it’s about if; rather, it’s about when. It could be six months, or it could be three years, but it will happen. If you’ve been paying attention, you recognize that that this process has been in motion for years now. It’s the plan of the “elite” cabal to reset us into the next iteration of their control (digital slavery) system. Currencies always reset eventually anyway, but this time it will be a hell of a lot different because it will involve the introduction of a whole new type of money, a CBDC, Central Bank Digital Currency, which is not freely fungible like existing money.

It’s tracked by default, and it supports controls on where and how you can spend it. So it’s controlled money. It’s money with strings attached. Now, that doesn’t mean that it will be overtly controlled on day one, but it can be, and that is the ultimate goal. It’s money designed to carry conditions if and when the system wants to impose them—a disgustingly dystopian permission-based system. Their ultimate goal is the ability to tell you what you can do and where you can go, based upon your carbon and social scores—your compliance with their mandates, whatever they may be. Complete slavery in disguise.

When the full “reset” happens, it will not be quiet, I don’t think, and it will not be voluntary. It will be forced by a crisis (it always is), and it will be framed as such because the public won’t accept it otherwise. So, what will that crisis be? It will be based on some combination of economic issues, of course. The US debt problem and persistent stagflation are coupled with a loss of confidence in the US dollar and the country’s ability to fund itself.

But it will need a prompt. So it might be prompted by scripted “Order Out of Chaos” geopolitics; war is expensive, and war in Europe is already a reality. It might be another faked pandemic, perhaps, which is expensive, or it might be the result of new economic forces related to AI rollout, resulting in mass unemployment or widespread social unrest, which is driven by some or all of the above.

We don’t really know what the trigger will be, but it’s clear that there will be a “crisis.” Perhaps the year of the “polycrises,” as psycho-Schwab predicted. And here’s the risky part for us all. Control the money, and you control the people. It’s a complicated issue. The justification for a reset will be economic, but underneath all that, it is really about control of the masses by the “elite.” And that, of course, should be of grave concern to everybody.

Perhaps we are seeing phase one of this already via the rolling out of digital IDs in the UK and elsewhere. The UK does appear very susceptible to economic reset. It has high debt, an aging population, an expensive state, weak productivity, and inflation that refuses to go back into its box without causing serious political pain. Austerity at scale is politically impossible, and outright default is politically unthinkable.

Inflation alone is too slow and too chaotic to do all the work. So perhaps some of the signs are already in plain sight. Governments are wildly over-borrowed, commodities like gold and silver are spiking, and there is a stock market asset bubble. The financial system looks extremely precarious. So, when the numbers stop working, governments don’t announce resets; they look for excuses, and this is where an external authority becomes useful.

Historically, this is the role played by the International Monetary Fund. The IMF, of course, doesn’t cause these crises, but it provides something invaluable to a cornered government. Cover. It allows politicians and ministers to say, “We had no choice.” It reframes domestic failure as international necessity, and it legitimizes emergency measures that would otherwise be politically impossible. And once you’re in that world, the conversation changes very quickly.

The priority becomes stabilization, keeping payments working, keeping wages paid, and keeping food moving through supermarkets. And this is where money has the opportunity to change its character. Perhaps it won’t be overnight confiscation or empty bank accounts, but tiering. You end up with old money and new CBDC money running alongside each other. Legacy money, existing bank deposits, guilds, pensions, and long-dated promises still exist legally and numerically, but their mobility is restricted, their convertibility is rationed, and their usefulness quietly and quickly degrades.

Alongside it, the new form of state money will be introduced, presented as a stabilization tool, a settlement rail—a way of protecting households and maintaining order. This is how a CBDC would become operational. Old money balances are capped, conversion is staged, access is prioritized for wages, benefits, and essentials, and large balances are told to wait. And this is the key point that gets missed. Restricted convertibility is, in reality, good old-fashioned capital control. At that point, the reset will already have happened. Not because the old money disappeared, but because its freedom of movement did. And crucially, it will be blamed on the crisis.

Politically this (sadly) works on the gullible or desperate masses. Daily life will continue. People can still eat, medicate, watch Netflix, and chill. Their anger becomes diffused over time. They accept the long-planned slavery system being handed to them—disguised as something else, of course.

The true cost, for all of us ordinary people, will be our freedoms.

What do you think?

Are you preparing to DO NOT COMPLY?

If so, how?