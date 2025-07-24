Sets You Free Newsletter

Sets You Free Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Redskelton's avatar
Redskelton
9h

UK

D I c t I o n a r y

On

Sale

Go back to publishing in-house.

Ditch Big Tech

Ditch the Criminal Rats Nest

Buy rifles and prepare drones for war against your pathetic loser puppets Europe.

Our fake State Leaders have destroyed the U.S. and every County in our Communist collapsed Nation.

It is over. Don't let them off the hook.

Hook them all. Hang them. Drag them behind your Honda through the Streets.

The prison of A.I. already came for me. We are done as a people.

Human slavery returned to America without a shot-fired.

https://www.ebay.com/itm/123328175921?_skw=unabridged+dictionary&epid=91722496&itmmeta=01K0YZ4Z3CTVK5H3VZ5F19T2HF&hash=item1cb6ee9f31%3Ag%3AJjoAAOSw-ypbftgA&itmprp=enc%3AAQAKAAAA8FkggFvd1GGDu0w3yXCmi1fTesJBtE3ajCaXdRn6FKuAfv2sNN4Dhp1fRkrrdqQs1qWHkqVvxhx926Pj%2BPSXhQbfhjq53D%2B54GChO5pwFK5ovfgLdKJW0%2Fx06hNOXaY3uzUQASMPIKt8NhRV4MBecu%2Bazdnr76A89Ncjgw5T%2BHj9jHKQTt7%2FVPo8SN8GewFXCdxedpoof5Bv4fC8lVPbgOuRy7%2FToJE7T5sAKTry2gO9kz0BpUto96n4HYGr5BBLYIzHr0OgxEw2sdhxnPAE5PVju8zNxXoaBIEZSkaVqsOzGNuYxbEiYT1RL9wsaOQKIg%3D%3D%7Ctkp%3ABFBM5vGT34dm&LH_BIN=1

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Nobody's avatar
Nobody
10h

Where is the problem with full transparency. No more who you know and finding who hid what where.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by The Do Not Comply Guy
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 JB
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture