Yesterday President Trump put his “AI Action Plan” into action using a series of Executive Orders.

Much of what I have put here for you below, I copy/pasted right from America’s AI Action Plan/Whitehouse. If you would like to see it for yourself, CLICK HERE.

Let’s start with what I find THE MOST disturbing… (The “5 Doctrines”).

1. Chief AI Officers in Major Agencies.

Executive Order 14110 mandates large federal departments to appoint Chief AI Officers, including GSA, DOE, DHS, Veterans Affairs, and Education. These officers will design and deploy AI tools within nearly every branch of government, signaling the rise of AI-first operations.

2. Government Efficiency Unit. DOGE Teams.

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), now embeds “AI-first” systems across federal agencies. They're already using AI agents to rewrite regulations, analyze contracts, and even monitor employee sentiment for “bias.”

3. Defense & Cyber Integration.

Plans include an AI Information Sharing and Analysis Center under DHS for real-time AI cyber and critical-infrastructure defense. This is paired with a commitment to incorporate AI into DoD operations from intelligence analysis to autonomous systems.

4. Infrastructure Rollout. Data Centers + Semiconductors.

The plan fast tracks permitting for massive data centers and chip fabrication facilities, backed by $100B in public and private investment. It also includes energy infrastructure upgrades to handle AI’s massive power demands.

5. Trade & Export Strategy.

The US will actively export AI systems (hardware, software, models) to allies, while penalizing or withholding federal AI resources from states with restrictive AI rules.

With these 5 Doctrines, AI Becomes Centralized National Doctrine.

Why it’s alarming…

Lions… If you carefully read thru the 5 doctrines above, ALONG WITH THE FURTHER BREAKDOWN BELOW, it becomes clear that collectively its total system capture/takeover. This becomes/IS the operating system, not just a tool, but a governance model. MOREOVER, it takes power from the states.

State Power Override.

With Trump’s “AI Action Plan,” Federal authority will supersede state and local laws for AI infrastructure. This means if your state tries to pass environmental or privacy protections, the federal AI directive can override it. This is a techno fascist move. It centralizes power in a single digital entity, with no room for local sovereignty or opt-outs.

Corporate Power is Baked In.

Google, Nvidia, AMD, Palantir, and other big tech are all shaping this AI rollout.

Why it’s alarming? These aren’t public servants, they’re for profit juggernauts.

With that, they will own the infrastructure, control the data AND THEREFORE be unaccountable to the people. This is a new layer of Babylon not built by government, but by corporate high priests who answer only to shareholders and the Beast of profit.

THE CORE ALARM.

This isn’t just AI. This is the assembly of a control system, seamless, total, masked.

THE ROLLOUT. Massive Investment in Infrastructure. Fast tracks chip fabs and data centers using deregulation. $100+ billion in support through public/private partnerships. Integration into global alliances and military tech means long term strategic power building at the corporate level tied to new AI infrastructure needs.

Deregulation of Environmental Reviews.

Data centers consume MASSIVE energy and water. This plan bypasses environmental safeguards to accelerate deployment. Could overburden grids, raise consumer costs, and devastate water access in fragile regions.

No Meaningful Guardrails for Ethical AI.

Lifts restrictions, offers no structure to ensure fairness, transparency, or human rights. Emphasizes speed over clarity.

Bypasses State Oversight.

Federal orders override state regulations. Centralized AI power with no consent from local governments or citizens.

TECHNO FASCISM.

AI Weaponized as National Doctrine.

This isn’t just “make AI better,” this is “infuse AI into everything.” Law enforcement. Surveillance. Military. Foreign policy. Economic controls.

Corporate Capture in Plain Sight.

Nvidia, AMD, Palantir, Google, and others heavily involved in the rollout. These corporations will own the rails, tools, and datasets of America’s AI systems.

Lions… along with the new Stablecoin Token Monetary System, NOW SIGNED INTO LAW, with a rollout soon to follow, this IS the activation of the Beast System.

“Don’t fear AI or Stablecoin Tokens, embrace this. We’ll protect you. Just give us the data, the infrastructure, and the obedience.”

GM

MAGA MY ASS!

SPREAD AWARENESS.

DO NOT COMPLY!!!

