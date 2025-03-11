All credit and content here goes to Dan Fournier, who put together this very well-summarized and researched overview of the global history, forces, groups and agenda’s we are dealing with. What we are witnessing play out goes much deeper than the current deceptive headlines and agendas we are being fed to focus on. It’s time to clean up our spiritual houses, my people, in order to have the eyes to see and the love for the truth (no matter how much work it takes to seek, nor how difficult it is to accept).

“The fear of the LORD is the beginning of wisdom: and the knowledge of the holy is understanding.”

Humanity MUST awaken to all of what is presented in the below eBook. We MUST work to spread these truths about the underlying demonic power structures and their insane agenda’s that are literally attempting to steal our lives, our posessions, our futures, our freedoms and even our free will! Ultimately, our souls. Yes, it sounds like a bad Pedowood sci-fi movie, but rest assured, it’s very, very real. The truth hurts but it can also set you free.

The time for ignorance, slumber, apathy, and carelessness is OVER! We are in the fight for our lives, right now…with very old and dibolical agenda’s closing in on us. We WILL prevail, but it will take a whole lot more of us, being willing to let go of the old paradigm and fighting for the one our souls truly call for.

While I never used to believe it, I now know beyond a shadow of a doubt, that we are spiritual beings, having a physical, human experience. We are not some random evolution, here for nothing other than to serve the flesh. The depth of the deception and false reality we are fed since birth, is truly akin to the Matrix movie. More-so, we must also recognize that we were selected or chose to be here NOW, for this very window of awakening. What a time to be alive. Are you up for the task?

God bless my fellow Brothers & Sisters who are awake and seeking the truth. I know that it is not easy “yelling from the rooftops” with so few even willing to hear, let alone wanting to fully understand. Bless those who will not give up. Bless those who will not shut up. Bless those who are willing to suffer the consequences of fighting for the truth. Bless my fellow Brothers & Sisters who recognize that we truly are at war against the principalities, against the powers, against the world-rulers of this darkness, against the spiritual hosts of wickedness in the heavenly places…who are looking to destroy God’s order. Bless those who DO NOT COMPLY.

We had better get right with God and figure out what we’re truly here for. We had better decide what side we are on and what we will serve in these days. We had better realize that gone are the days of “left vs right”, “black vs white”, etc…it has literally become a choice of “awake vs asleep”, “dead vs alive” and “free vs enslaved”. People are awakening to this from all walks of life and we must keep awakening others and stand in unity together.

I wish you all strength and courage in OUR fight.

The Devil whispered in my ear, “You’re not strong enough to withstand the storm.”

Today I whispered in the Devil’s ear, “I am the storm!”

The Synagogue of Satan

© Dan Fournier, 2024 eBook edition

PART 1 – Prophecy, Bankster Cabal Wars & The Zionist Plan

PART 2 – Bankster Priesthood, Satanic Ritual Sacrifices, & Secret Societies

PART 3 – The Great Reset & Return to Freedom and Real Money

Disclaimer: Let it be clearly stated that none of this is neither pro-Israel nor pro-Palestinian, does not support nor endorse any side of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, nor feels or holds any hatred or contempt against any particular race or ethnicity. This author is anti-war and does not condone any violence, nor wish any race, color, creed or religion any harm. This author does not support any persons, groups, or organisations who contribute to any form of theft and violence – particularly those aimed towards innocent civilians with children being the most vulnerable. Care and consideration has been utilised to present information, including some that can be considered sensitive and controversial, in a thoughtful manner that presents it based on facts and data available. As a Commentary, this article does contain opinions by its author so as to offer a personalised perspective on the events and issues at hand.

The Synagogue of Satan © Dan Fournier, 2024 eBook edition