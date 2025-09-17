Sets You Free Newsletter

Friar Tuck
1d

Consider the military trial of the Freemason, Cabrinovic, assassin of the Archduke Ferdinand of Austria, Hungary, a fateful event that touched off the deadly and fiery conflict of World War I. Cabrinovic's testimony at his trial provides us a graphic example of the rebellious spirit of the men of the secret societies and orders. Asked if he had conspired with other Freemasons to murder the Archduke and thus set off a saga of anarchy and mayhem throughout Europe, Cabrinovic told the military court,

"Yes, I knew we were all Freemasons, and this strengthened my resolve... Freemasonry strengthened my intention. In Freemasonry it is permitted to kill."

Ah yes. "In Freemasonry it is permitted to kill," testified the assassin Cabrinovic. How exquisitely truthful the man was as he sat in the witness chair, being called to account for his horrific crime. When we examine the historical record of the world's most despicable mass murderers and revolutionaries, we find that almost all of them were members of  Freemasonry and other secret societies of the Illuminati:

Robespierre was a Freemason; Weishaupt was a Freemason; Napoleon was a Freemason; Lenin was a Freemason; Stalin was a Freemason; Mussolini was a Freemason; Truman and Roosevelt were Freemasons; Ariel Sharon is a Freemason; Bill Clinton is a Freemason; Fidel Castro is a Freemason

https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/sociopolitica/codex_magica/codex_magica02.htm#TWO

Heimdall66
1d

Excellent read.

"In this state, they would slaughter a child and eat its flesh and drink its blood so that the god could be reborn in them."

Pretty horrific stuff for the common person and their heart and mind to embrace as real and going on. But, they better WTF up and choke this down because it's real and they and their children are on the menu.

When you have cold heartless people that can drop high explosive bombs into an apartment building and either gleefully watch or insensitively watch shredded women and children get pulled out of the rubble, then do it again, and again, you're dealing with rotten to the core, dangerous and satanic humans.

Prepare yourselves accordingly because they are in charge and they are all around us.

