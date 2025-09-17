In July 1099, Muslim control of Jerusalem came to a violent end when the city fell to the Crusader armies. In the three days following its capture, the Crusaders carried out a horrific massacre, slaughtering Muslims and Jews and desecrating their sacred sites. After this conquest, the Crusaders established the “Latin Kingdom of Jerusalem”, a Christian Crusader state.

With Jerusalem now in Christian hands, pilgrimages to the city surged dramatically, drawing Christians from across Europe to the Holy Land. By 1118, a French knight named Hugues de Payens, along with eight fellow knights, approached King Baldwin II of Jerusalem seeking permission to form a religious order dedicated to protecting Christian pilgrims traveling through these dangerous lands (or so they said).

They became known as the “Poor Fellow-Soldiers of Christ and of the Temple of Solomon”. But history remembers them by the name they became famous for, the Knights Templar. King Baldwin granted their request and allowed them to establish their headquarters on the Temple Mount, a site long associated with the ruins of Solomon's Temple.

Within a remarkably short time, this order grew in numbers and transformed from poverty-stricken monks into one of the wealthiest and most powerful organizations of their age, eventually gaining official recognition from the church. The Knights Templar were notorious for their ruthlessness toward Muslims, taking part in some of the most brutal massacres of the Crusades.

Their decision to establish their base on the Temple Mount, the site of the Biblical Temple of Solomon described in the Old Testament, was no coincidence. While they claimed their mission was to guard the roads to Jerusalem and protect Christian pilgrims, this was merely a cover. Their true objective was the treasure, relics, and artifacts rumored to be hidden beneath the ruins of the Temple. The Templars began secretly excavating tunnels beneath the Temple Mount.

Legend has it that the Templars discovered an important treasure that made them immensely powerful. They are rumored to have found what they were searching for: a collection of ancient manuscripts and scrolls. This collection is said to contain the essence of the secret traditions of Judaism and ancient Egypt and included the Kabbalistic text known as the Sepher ha-Bahir. In it were doctrines that had all but disappeared for the previous 1100 years, since the time of the destruction of the Temple. While its origins were found in Merkabah mysticism, it is the sudden emergence of these new ideas that sparked the beginning of the Medieval Kabbalah.

Prophet Solomon was granted a unique power by Allah: the ability to summon and control the jinn. By Allah's command, he placed many of these jinn under his service, assigning them to monumental tasks, including the construction of the Great Temple.

After Prophet Solomon's death, however, the devils spread corruption among the people. They wrote false scriptures and books of magic, hiding them beneath Solomon's throne. They then deceived the people into believing that Solomon had ruled over the jinn through sorcery. Many began practicing this forbidden magic and even accused Prophet Solomon of teaching it.

In the Qur'an, Allah Almighty refuted this falsehood and defended his prophet, declaring that it was not Solomon who practiced magic, but rather the devils who taught it to the people. It is postulated that centuries later, these very manuscripts were what the Knights Templar sought beneath the ruins of Solomon's temple. Their discovery of such writings became intertwined with the early origins of Jewish mystical traditions, later known as Kabbalah.

Kabbalah is a Hebrew word that literally means "receiving" or "tradition received". It is not the work of a single author but rather a body of mystical teachings compiled and modified by various writers over different periods.

The origin of Kabbalism is a legitimate subject for controversy. Early initiates of the Kabbalistic Mysteries believed that its principles were first taught by God to a school of His angels before the fall of man. The angels later communicated the secrets to Adam, so that through the knowledge gained from an understanding of its principles, fallen humanity might regain its lost estate. The Angel Raziel was dispatched from heaven to instruct Adam in the mysteries of the Kabbalah. Different angels were employed to initiate the succeeding patriarchs in this difficult science. Tophiel was the teacher of Shem, Raphael of Isaac, Metatron of Moses, and Michael of David. (See Faiths of the World, 1858.)

According to Jewish belief, Kabbalah represents the esoteric knowledge that was revealed to Prophet Moses at Mount Sinai and was then passed down secretly through select Jewish scholars and mystics across generations. However, this claim is just vague. In reality, Kabbalah is an esoteric and occult tradition.

While some parts may appear as spiritual or symbolic wisdom, much of it delves into hidden and dangerous territory. A reader often cannot distinguish between what is harmless and what is dark, making it a path fraught with risks.

The first known Kabbalistic text to be published was the Sefer Ha-Bahir, Book of Brightness (or Illumination), around 1176, during the same period as the rise of the Knights Templar. In the 13th century, the most famous and influential Kabbalistic work, the Zohar, Book of Splendor, emerged, providing a comprehensive mystical commentary on the Torah.

The modern form of Kabbalah, known as Lurianic Kabbalah, was developed in the 16th century by Rabbi Isaac Luria during the era of the Ottoman Empire. At the same time Kabbalah was spreading widely, strange and unsettling events were being reported.

The Golem of Prague

In the late 1500s, during the reign of Emperor Rudolf of the Holy Roman Empire, the Jewish community in Prague lived under constant threat. “Anti-Semitic” attacks, accusations like the infamous blood libel, which accused Jews of using Christian blood for rituals, and persecution were rampant. The leader of Prague's Jewish community was Rabbi Judah Loew, also known as the Maharal of Prague, a deeply respected scholar, mystic, and Kabbalist.

According to legend, Rabbi Loew had a dream in which the heavens instructed him to create a protector for the Jewish people, a golem, a humanoid figure made of clay and animated through sacred Kabbalistic rituals. The idea of creating life was inspired by the mystical teachings of the Sefer Yetzirah, Book of Creation, an ancient Kabbalistic text that described how God created the universe through the manipulation of Hebrew letters and divine formulas.

According to Kabbalistic tradition, the world was brought into being through ten divine utterances. Each being in existence, they say, is the result of a unique combination of these supernal letters. Each letter, a channel of divine creative energy. By understanding and rearranging these sacred combinations, one could tap into the same cosmic forces used in the act of creation. This mystical principle was used to create the Golem.

The legend says on a dark night, Rabbi Loew went with his most trusted disciples to the banks of the Vltava River in Prague. From the riverbank they gathered clay and shaped it into a giant humanoid figure, approximately 7 to 8 feet tall. Once the clay figure was formed, Rabbi Loh performed Kabbalistic rituals, reciting prayers and combinations of Hebrew letters associated with the Shem HaMephorash, the explicit name of God.

Finally, he inscribed the word "Emet" meaning "truth" onto the golem's forehead and placed a parchment with God's name inside its mouth. With this, the clay figure came to life. Its eyes opened and it stood up, animated. A silent, obedient servant. The golem had incredible strength but could not speak. Under Rabbi Loew's command, it patrolled the Jewish quarter, scaring away attackers and protecting against “anti-Semitic” violence.

Some versions say it also carried out tasks for the community, such as heavy labor, cleaning, and even rescuing children. Most famously, it is said to have thwarted a blood libel plot. When a Christian tried to plant a dead child's body in the Jewish quarter to frame the Jews, the golem discovered and exposed the plan, saving the entire community from massacre. Over time, the golem became a feared figure, striking terror into anyone who tried to harm the Jews of Prague.

However, as the golem continued to serve, its power grew dangerously uncontrollable. In some versions of the tale, Rabbi Loew forgot to deactivate it on the Sabbath, and the creature went on a rampage, damaging property and terrifying even those it was meant to protect. Realizing the danger, Rabbi Loew decided to deactivate the golem. He approached it and erased the first letter of the word "Emet" from its forehead, leaving "Met" meaning death.

The golem immediately collapsed back into lifeless clay. Rabbi Loew ordered the clay remains to be stored in the attic of the Old New Synagogue in Prague, where legend claims it remains to this day. This is not all.

The Talmud itself records several accounts of sages creating animals and even humans through the mystical knowledge of the Sefer Yetzirah, an early Kabbalistic work that explores the divine secrets of creation and the power of harnessing the sacred Hebrew letters used by God to form the universe. One striking account describes how: "The sage Rava once created a man through the mystical knowledge of Sefer Yetzirah”. He supposedly sent this being to his colleague, Rabbi Zeira. When Rabbi Zeira attempted to converse with the man, he received no reply. Realizing its nature, Rabbi Zeira said, "You are one of those formed by the sages. Return to the dust." Instantly, the being disintegrated.

Another account relates that, "Two rabbis would gather every Friday evening before the Sabbath and study Sefer Yetzirah together. Their learning would cause fat calves to be created, which they would then proceed to eat.

Why did we cover all of that above? It’s because these are classic examples of practical Kabbalah, where rituals and mystical practices are believed to be used to produce real-world effects, venturing into the realm of magic.

Practical Kabbalah — True Magic

Central to practical Kabbalah is the concept of the “Shem HaMephorash”, the explicit name of God derived from hidden combinations of Hebrew letters. In Jewish mystical texts, even angels are bound by these names. A properly prepared practitioner, they claimed, could command spirits, banish evil forces, or even reshape matter. But such acts came at a cost. One misplaced syllable or wrong intention was said to invite forces from the other side, which we talk about later.

One of the most infamous texts tied to this tradition is the Sefer HaRazim, or Book of Mysteries. Its pages describe rituals for summoning otherworldly beings, calling down celestial armies, and even speaking to spirits that dwell between worlds. It describes concentric heavens, and instructions to access their power through sacrifices of incense, chanting formulas, and drawing intricate seals under the right planetary alignments. Some accounts say these rites blurred dangerously into the realm of demonology.

By the Middle Ages, a secretive class of mystics emerged: the Ba’al Shem, or "Masters of the Name". These were wandering rabbis and healers who claimed the power to heal the sick, ward off curses, and banish spirits. To the common people, they were saviors. To their critics, they were magicians skirting dangerously close to forbidden territory.

Practical Kabbalah was not infallible. Several accounts tell of rabbis who overstepped their bounds and paid the price. One 15th century mystic, Joseph de la Reina, believed he could hasten redemption itself. Convinced he could bring about the coming of the Messiah, Joseph sought to summon and bind Satan himself, compelling the embodiment of evil to submit. He retreated into the wilderness with a small group of disciples. Night after night they drew circles, burned incense, and chanted the hidden names until something finally answered. According to the accounts, Satan appeared. When Joseph tried to bind him with holy names, it failed.

Some say his pride corrupted his ritual. Others claim Satan simply outwitted him. In despair, Joseph turned to darker invocations, offering incense to forbidden spirits in exchange for help. Within days, his sanity broke. He wandered the hills alone until he vanished. Kabbalistic texts record his fate. Joseph de la Reina descended into the hands of the other side and was never seen again.

After hearing all of this, who can deny that Kabbalah is a form of magic?

It is magic in the language of signs and symbols, a technology of the unseen world, circles, squares, the “Star of David”, the all-seeing eye, the right hand marked with an eye at its center, the serpent coiled upon itself, and Metatron's cube, each shape is said to be a gateway, a channel for forces that most would call forbidden. These symbols are not ornamental, they are mechanisms. Combined with numerology, the mystical science of numbers, they can become tools for bending reality. The people that practice all of this truly believe it. Their writings and accounts imply it all being quite real.

In this, Kabbalah shares unsettling parallels with one of the most infamous grimoires in Islamic tradition, Shams al-Ma'arif — a book condemned for its explicit instructions on summoning and commanding jinn. Both employ geometry, hidden names, and coded diagrams to establish contact with entities outside the visible world.

This is not angelic work. These rituals don't summon divine beings. They summon devils. In fact, Kabbalah doesn't shy away from this dark connection. It openly speaks of a realm known as the Other Side, a dimension associated with pure evil.

The Opposite Side — Demonic

Most people who hear about Kabbalah think of the Tree of Life, a sacred diagram of ten sephirot representing divine attributes, a spiritual map leading upward toward God. This concept highly resembles Sufism in Islam.

For centuries, Kabbalists claimed the tree encoded the formula of creation itself, the very structure by which existence came into being, Each sphere was said to be a living gate, governed by angelic forces and powered by divine names. If ascended correctly through intense meditation, one could allegedly achieve states of consciousness bordering on the superhuman. Visions of celestial realms, contact with spiritual entities, even the ability to manipulate physical events. However, to oppose the Tree of Life is the "other side".

In Kabbalistic mysticism, the Sitra Achra, literally "the other side", represents the shadow world mirroring divine order. For every sephira on the Tree of Life, there exists its inversion within this forbidden domain, forming what later occultists called the Tree of Death. Unlike the orderly Tree of Life, the other side is chaos. Here dwell the Qlippoth, husks, or shells.

The Zohar warns, "He who gazes into the husks will be consumed by their gaze."

Stories across medieval Europe tell of mystics who attempted to traverse this realm during ecstatic trances. By the 19th and early 20th centuries, the Qlippoth became a fascination for occultists. Among them was Aleister Crowley, whose writings openly referenced descending the husks to confront and control these chaotic intelligences. Crowley and his followers in the Ordo Templi Orientis conducted rituals involving sexual rites, bloodletting, and the recitation of corrupted divine names. He claimed these practices could "tear the veil" and open gateways to what he described as "pre-human intelligences" — forces indifferent, alien, and overwhelmingly predatory. These dark interpretations didn't fade. Instead, they resurfaced in modern esotericism, woven into occult movements.

The rise of Qlippothic magick in the late 20th century coincided with renewed interest in symbols of inversion. upside-down trees, black sephiroth diagrams, and sigils invoking entities long described as husks.

Crowley — The Kabbalistic Magician

Aleister Crowley, often called the "wickedest man in the world," immersed himself in Jewish Kabbalah, Hermeticism, and esoteric traditions. But unlike other mystics, he weaponized them. Crowley saw it as a blueprint for breaking the boundaries.

Crowley's obsession with Kabbalah reached a turning point in 1904 during his infamous trip to Cairo, Egypt, He and his wife, Rose, engaged in ritual after ritual, drawing from a hybrid of Kabbalistic invocations and ancient Egyptian spells. According to Crowley, Rose entered a trance-like state in which she claimed to see Horus, the Egyptian god of war, staring at her from an unseen dimension.

On April 10, Crowley claimed that an unseen intelligence named Aiwass dictated to him the Book of the Law, He declared it the foundation of his religion, Thelema, centered on the phrase, "Do what thou wilt shall be the whole of the law."

Crowley later analyzed the text using gematria, a Kabbalistic numerology system that assigns numbers to Hebrew letters. He argued the book concealed codes tied to the tree of life and that Aiwass was a "minister of Hoor-paar-kraat" , blending Egyptian deities with Kabbalistic angelic hierarchies. He returned to Europe and began conducting what he called sexual magic, rituals combining intimacy and sacred geometry, believing they could tear open the barriers between worlds. He integrated Kabbalistic sigils directly into these acts, claiming they transformed physical pleasure into an energetic beacon powerful enough to summon entities.

Some of his followers reported terrifying visions during these rites: shadowy figures watching from the periphery, rooms filling with inexplicable cold, disembodied voices whispering in ancient tongues. In one account from a 1911 ritual in Paris, Crowley allegedly used a fusion of Kabbalistic magic and Egyptian invocations to call forth an "astral intelligence." Witnesses later described how Crowley became rigid, his voice changing tone entirely, speaking a language none of them understood. Hours later, he collapsed, drenched in sweat, and claimed that he had "crossed the abyss" and entered direct communion with what he described as a "Qliphothic intelligence."

His excursions weren't confined to controlled settings either. In Sicily, at his infamous Abbey of Thelema, Crowley staged unrestrained experiments that combined Kabbalistic diagrams painted onto walls with ritual intoxication and ceremonial invocations. Villagers whispered of strange lights emanating from the abbey at night, and visitors reported feeling watched by unseen presences even outside its doors. One disciple, Raoul Loveday, died after participating in one such rite involving the ingestion of a ritual drink Crowley claimed would "unbind the soul." Other accounts call this sensationalized anti-Crowley myth and Loveday simply died from acute enteric fever, also known as enteritis, contracted after drinking contaminated water from a mountain spring despite being warned by Crowley against doing so.

Regardless, Crowley himself admitted that not all his experiments were successful or safe. In his own writings, he detailed how during one ritual of practical Kabbalah intended to invoke a spirit tied to the Qliphothic realm of obstruction and confusion, he lost control of the ritual entirely. He described objects flying across the room, his vision fracturing into kaleidoscopic patterns, and a formless presence pressing upon his mind so heavily that he nearly blacked out. He later wrote chillingly, "I had the sense that the floor beneath me had dissolved and that I was falling, not through space, but through the very fabric of existence, into something that was not meant to be seen."

Whether all the stories about Aleister Crowley are true or not, one thing is clear: he was a deeply dark and disturbing figure. He used Kabbalah primarily for occult rituals rooted in darkness. Crowley is known to have communicated with Jinn, and in return, he offered up his soul. To gain the favor of these devils, he orchestrated horrifying and twisted rituals, because that's what real magic often demands.

The Zohar — Central Text of Kabbalah

You've now heard the word Zohar mentioned several times. Now let's take a look at what it actually is. Within Jewish mysticism, it is said that the Torah is not read, it is decoded. Beneath its surface lies a labyrinth of meanings that can be understood through four progressively deeper levels of interpretation. Known as Pardes, this system has been central to both mainstream Jewish thought and the esoteric traditions of Kabbalah.

The term Pardes itself is an acronym derived from four Hebrew words: Peshat, Remez, Derash, and Sod. The first level is Peshat, which means "plain" or "simple." It is the literal meaning of the text, the historical narrative, laws, and moral instructions. The second level, Remez, translates to "hint" or "illusion." Here, the Torah is read for its symbolic and allegorical meaning, where words and phrases carry hidden references to celestial forces, archetypes, and cosmic laws. The third level, Derash, is interpretation or inquiry. It uses Midrashic methods to extract moral, legal, and mystical lessons that are not obvious in the text itself. The deepest level is Sod, meaning "secret" or "mystery". This is where the Torah becomes a map of creation, the human soul, and the unseen worlds. At this level, words are treated like keys, letters like gateways, and numbers like formulas. The four levels together form Pardes, meaning orchard or garden, symbolizing a paradise of infinite knowledge. But in Kabbalistic warnings, entering this garden comes with peril.

Talmudic tradition tells of four rabbis who entered Pardes. One went mad, one died, one became a heretic and cut down the shoots, a cryptic phrase suggesting forbidden knowledge. Only one, Rabbi Akiva, entered in peace and left in peace. Kabbalists see this as proof that delving into Saad, the deepest secrets, is a dangerous act, potentially exposing the seeker to the other side, the dark inversions of divine truth known as the Qlippoth.

The most foundational work of Kabbalah is the Zohar. The Zohar is the central text of Kabbalah and it means splendor. Unlike simple readings of the Torah, the Zohar moves seamlessly through the levels of Pardes. According to the Zohar, every human carries spiritual imprints upon their body, lines on the forehead, features of the face, and markings on the hands, all of which reflect their soul's history, moral standing, and purpose. Those who master this wisdom can see a person's essence without words.

Zohar's physiognomy teaches that the face is like an open book, revealing a person's inner qualities. It describes how sages could discern traits such as wisdom, deceit, humility, anger, or compassion simply by observing facial structure and expression. The forehead, in particular, is said to bear spiritual letters, marks seen not with ordinary sight but with mystical perception.

In addition to the face, the Zohar devotes significant attention to the hands, teaching that their lines and shapes are like a map. Each finger corresponds to a spiritual force, and the main lines, what later traditions call the lifeline, wisdom line, and fate line, reflect vitality, intellect, and destiny. Unlike later popular palmistry, the Zohar connects these lines directly to Hebrew letters and cosmic principles.

Kabbalah, at least in its darkest form, traces its roots back to ancient texts believed to have been written by devils themselves. These forbidden writings were said to be hidden beneath the ruins of the Temple of Solomon. Centuries later, the Knights Templar allegedly uncovered these texts during the Crusades, and what followed was the rebirth of one of the darkest magical systems in history.

End of the Templars — Freemasonry

As for the fate of the Knights Templar, when the great Muslim leader Salahuddin Ayyubi reclaimed Jerusalem from the Crusaders in 1187, he pardoned nearly all the Christians, except the Knights Templar, whose notorious brutality and enmity left no room for forgiveness. The Templars were slaughtered, but some managed to flee Jerusalem.

Despite their defeat in the Holy Land, the Templars survived in Europe, where they reestablished themselves. Over time, they amassed such power, wealth, and influence, particularly in France, that they became a state within a state, provoking fear and hostility among kings and rulers across the continent.

The Knights Templar were known for performing secretive rituals, many of which were rumored to be dark and malicious. In 1307, under the orders of King Philip of France and with the support of Pope Clement, the order was officially banned and its members arrested. While a few Templars managed to escape, the majority were captured and subjected to brutal interrogations and lengthy trials. Under torture, many Templars confessed to shocking accusations. They admitted that during their initiation rites, they were forced to deny Christ, spit upon or trample the crucifix, and engage in acts designed to test their obedience. They were accused of heresy, sorcery, idolatry, and even homosexual acts. Some also revealed that the Order possessed secret teachings and hidden knowledge.

The power of the Knights Templar was shattered, but some of its members managed to escape, A number of them fled France and found refuge in Scotland under the protection of King Robert the Bruce, the only monarch in Europe beyond the authority and influence of the Pope.

There, Templars reorganized and rebuilt their ranks in secrecy. To conceal their identity and continue their operations, it is said they adopted a new strategy. They infiltrated the powerful guilds of skilled stonemasons, one of the most prominent civil organizations in Britain at the time. Gradually, they gained control over these organizations, reshaping them into what would later become known as the Freemasonry Lodge, ensuring their survival under a new name.

In their book “The Hiram Key”, British Freemason authors Christopher Knight and Robert Lomas argue that the origins of Freemasonry can be directly traced back to the Knights Templar. They contend that the Templars' true purpose was never simply to protect pilgrims, but rather to excavate the site of Solomon's Temple and that their efforts were far from in vain.

“Surrendering Islam” — The Kabbalah & the Occult

Fast forward to 2013 and a book by David Livingstone — the very first chapter of "Surrendering Islam" was dedicated to "The Kabbalah" and the occult.

According to Livingstone, the Kabbalah is based upon ancient pagan mythologies which recount the story of an original god who created the universe, and a usurper god (Lucifer) who eventually defeats him and comes to rule the universe in his stead.

Lucifer is the offspring of the father-god and his wife, the goddess. But the son-god also marries his mother. The son-god was identified with the sun while the goddess was identified with the planet Venus, the first star seen at sunrise.

"Essentially, the god and the goddess were seen as two aspects of a single god." Livingstone writes. "As such, other names for Satan have included "Prince of Dawn" or "Son of the Dawn."

Lucifer, who exemplified evil, was known as a "dying God" because every winter he died and descended to the underworld where he ruled over the spirits of the dead. Kabbalism therefore, is a sex cult tied to the cycle of the seasons. It is concerned with the incestuous mating of the god and goddess to ensure fertility.

Lucifer demands sacrifices. He must be appeased to avert his evil and direct it against one's enemies. The most evil sacrifice is the slaughter of a child. Livingstone explains:

"This [child sacrifice] became the basis of this cult as it was worshipped throughout the ancient world. Rituals of death and resurrection imitated that of the god [Lucifer.] Participants would imbibe intoxicants and dance to music in order to achieve a state of ecstasy, or Jinn [demon] possession, by which they believed they could achieve supernatural abilities like shape-shifting, clairvoyance and other magical powers. In this state, they would slaughter a child and eat its flesh and drink its blood so that the god could be reborn in them."

RITUAL SACRIFICE AND ORGIES CHARACTERIZE ILLUMINATI

Illuminati defectors testify that these practices continue today. Livingstone says these rituals usually involve sexual orgies where a priest and priestess impersonate the god and goddess in a "Sacred Marriage." They become possessed and produce a "son of god" who would then rule as king.

Livingstone says this is the basis of the satanic cult that now dominates the world.

"It is this secret religion which is so often referred to as the occult. Its proponents have been advancing the satanic plan for a New World Order, and the elimination of Islam." (pp. 11-13)

In light of this background, we should be able to fathom how pernicious the Kabbalah's teachings are. For example, it teaches that God has no attributes. That is satanic, mind you. God is moral — the difference between good and evil, false and true, beautiful and ugly. No wonder why mankind is rapidly losing the ability to discern these differences.

Again, the Kabbalah teaches that man influences god. An example is the orgiastic pagan rituals designed to produce the "son of god."

Livingstone's exposition of Kabbalah explains why sex ("sexual liberation", pedophilia/pederasty, incest) is used to degrade and satanize human beings.

Livingstone’s book succinctly describes how this vile philosophy has spread like a cancer through history, infecting the human race. Although directed at Muslims, it is interesting read for anyone wishing to understand more about our true world today.

What I am emphasizing is this:

Few realize the influence exerted by Kabbalism over medieval thought, both Christian and Jewish. It taught that there existed within the sacred writings a hidden doctrine which was the key to those writings. This is apparently symbolized by the crossed keys upon the papal crest. Scores of learned minds began to search for these arcane truths by which they felt the world should be redeemed; and their labor was clearly not without reward, their subsequent writings have demonstrated.

It was no accident that the Templars took up base in what had been the Biblical Temple of Solomon, as described in the Old Testament — because Solomon was the ‘biblical magician king’ behind the Kabbala.

Were the Templars afraid of the former Saracen rulers of Jerusalem finding out more about the Kabbala? Did they feel they had to get to the Temple Mount to find the secrets first — before the Saracens retook the city, as they did in 1187?

It appears highly likely that the Knights Templar uncovered the mystical teachings and writings later known as the Jewish Kabbalah — and this mysticism and magic was used as the source for their immense wealth, influence, and power. They were the first bankers of Europe and wielded extraordinary political authority.

My theory is that the Templars tunneled under the Temple Mount and indeed got what they wanted. This included the Holy Grail which perhaps is not a physical object, as usually stated, but rather a series of Kabbalistic secrets. More specifically, is the Holy Grail the secret that physical matter can be transformed through incantations of ancient Hebrew codes?

In Kabbalah, the Holy Grail is interpreted not as a physical object, but as a profound spiritual symbol representing the Zohar, the central text of Jewish mysticism. The Zohar is seen as the concealed “Light of the Creator”, a vessel of infinite knowledge and power that can be accessed through spiritual work and study. Rav Berg, a prominent Kabbalist, also taught that the Zohar is the Holy Grail.

This same esoteric knowledge that the Templar’s unearthed later formed the foundation of secretive groups like Freemasonry — all of which trace their origins back to this hidden mystical tradition of Kabbalah.

Albert Pike himself wrote, “Kabbalah is the source of all occult sciences…”. He sums up the importance of Kabbalism as a key to Masonic esotericism: "One is filled with admiration, on penetrating into the Sanctuary of the Kabbalah, at seeing a doctrine so logical, so simple, and at the same time so absolute. The necessary union of ideas and signs, the consecration of the most fundamental realities by the primitive characters; the Trinity of Words, Letters, and Numbers; a philosophy simple as the alphabet, profound and infinite as the Word; theorems more complete and luminous than those of Pythagoras; a theology summed up by counting on one's fingers; an Infinite which can be held in the hollow of an infant's hand; ten ciphers and twenty-two letters, a triangle, a square, and a circle — these are all the elements of the Kabbalah. These are the elementary principles of the written Word, reflection of that spoken Word that created the world!"

It is clear to me, as crazy as it sounds that this mystery religion has managed to survive and thrive through to today — and it is this secret religion which is often referred to as the occult. It is this occult that has been advancing the Satanic plan for a New World Order and the elimination of all religions but theirs.

This ancient cult took many guises throughout the centuries. In the West, it has survived as a number of secret societies, most notably the Rosicrucian’s, the Freemasons, and its various fringe organizations. But what all these numerous secret societies have in common is an adherence to what is called the Kabbalah, which is a Jewish adaptation of the ancient worship of Lucifer.

IN CLOSING AND SUMMARY:

Since the so-called "Enlightenment," mankind has gradually fallen under the spell of the Kabbalah. What we have been taught to believe is "progress" is in reality the insane resurgence of an ancient satanic pagan fertility cult, epitomized by the Kabbalah.

This cult’s Kabbalah teachings are pernicious. For example, they teach that God has no attributes. Make no mistake about it, that is also satanic. God is moral — the difference between good and evil, false and true, beautiful and ugly. No wonder why mankind all around us seems to be rapidly losing the ability to discern these differences. If you’re paying attention, you’re witnessing how quickly that is happening now. Evil is now fully emerging from the shadows — emboldened on the world’s scene like never before.

We must understand what it really going on behind the scenes of this global Masonic NWO cult. This is not some benign “good ole’ boys club”, merely focused on harmless self-enlightenment and “universal brotherhood” — it is much darker, occultic and sinister at it’s core. The "god" of the Kabbalah is not god at all. It is Lucifer. Freemasonry is ultimately based on the Kabbalah. Illuminati “Jews” and their Freemasonic allies are stealthily erecting a New World Order dedicated to Lucifer.

While the Zohar and Kabbalist teachings present a dynamic interplay between good and evil, it clearly spells out that — “Judgment not tempered by love brings about evil; power obsessed with itself turns demonic.”

Even a cursory look at our world validates this.

God help us.

DO NOT COMPLY.