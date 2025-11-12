World War II facilitated the American acceptance of a global peacekeeping” institution — the United Nations. After the U.S. had rejected the first attempt to create such an institution in the League of Nations, the Illuminati decided to create an arm of the Rothschild funded Round Table groups which could help influence western society towards the embracement of globalism.

-Fritz Springmeier, Bloodlines of the Illuminati

Introduction

If you’ve come along for the ride on my previous stacks and have done some honest research yourself — then you’re way past being derailed with the whole “conspiracy theory” tactic. That is, you now know more of what is closer to reality and that this tactic is just psychological mind-f’ery intended to derail your truth train. Sadly, far too many people follow the herd and can’t think for themselves — they care far too much about what other people think of them.

Anyhow, you also have a solid grasp of why a group of psychotic miscreants would be motivated to control the planet. You have a basic knowledge of how they control populations and are aware of the methods they use to implement their encroaching, repressive measures. You understand many of the structures, narratives, tactics and agenda’s that have been used against us to great effect for many generations.

Therefore, it will be easier to explain that a handful of key front groups have been (secretly, right out in the open our entire lives) functioning in unison to push an agenda of global consolidation, or the New World Order.

While most of us have likely heard of many of these groups — understanding them and how they fit together is a bit of a challenge. The parasitic class loves to make things as obscure, complex and benign sounding as possible, in order to throw us off of their putrid scent. I had a hard time finding good material covering or summarizing these groups. Therefore, this stack is intended to help all of us gain a better handle on the history, purpose and function of these groups.

Over the years, these different front groups (largely comprised of secret societies members) have emerged to carry out specific NWO tasks. To the surface level normie, these groups appear as separate, benign initiatives with little political influence — groups that are respectfully devoted to the betterment of humanity. Ok, sure. Uh huh.

The key round table group structure is as follows:

The Round Table (1891) Royal Institute for International Affairs (1919) Council on Foreign Relations (1919) United Nations (1945) Bilderberg Group (1954) Club of Rome (1968) Trilateral Commission (1973)



The Round Table is said to function as a key network or facilitator for the Committee of 300. It is claimed to have helped the Committee of 300 consolidate control by integrating former imperial corporations like the British East India Company into a unified global cartel that vastly expanded their wealth, power, influence and control.

Dr. John Coleman, a former US intelligence officer cited in multiple sources, asserts that organizations like the Royal Institute of International Affairs (RIIA), the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), and the Round Table are all “spin-offs” or subordinate entities of the Committee of 300, which sits at the apex of a global power hierarchy. As you continue reading through this, keep in mind that the Round Table and it’s 6 associated front groups all serve the broader NWO agenda of the Committee of 300.

The existence of these organizations are not disputed. Although there is debate as to what their true motives are, it is a matter of public record that they exist. When the US Congress examined some of these organizations in the 1950s, they were able to glimpse behind their ideology and learned that despite their seemingly positive intentions, they were in fact working to install a global government.

The fact of the matter is, these groups do not serve the public as they appear to. Rather these “divine right to rule”, bloodline psychopath “elites” have formed these groups for the sole purpose of obtaining power and pushing an agenda — which they conceal under facade ideologies that claim only humanitarian purposes.

Highly respected and former Georgetown University Professor Carroll Quigley authored multiple books and served as a consultant to the US Department of Defense, the Brookings Institution, and the Smithsonian Institution. He studied a portion of this network for decades and was permitted to observe its records in the early 1960s. He published some of his findings in his books, The Anglo-American Establishment and Tragedy and Hope: A History of the World in Our Time, which are considerably sourced in this stack.

There is good news and there is bad news here. The good news is, the truth about all of this is readily available to you, if you want it. The bad news is, yes, all of this is largely true. As usual, certain people are still going to dispute the validity of this and will discredit it, because they either have a vested interest in concealing these activities and agendas or…they’re simply still asleep and in denial.

The Round Table

The Round Table is a secret society that was started around the turn of the 20th century by Freemason and Rothschild agent, Lord Alfred Milner, who was entrusted the mission by Cecil Rhodes.

More specifically, it was in February of 1891 when a group of wealthy men from Oxford and Cambridge formed an organization in Great Britain that became known as the Round Table. This group has gone by other names, such as the Milner Group, Times Crowd, All Souls Group, etc. The group was headed by a multimillionaire named Cecil Rhodes.

When statesman/businessman Cecil Rhodes died in 1902 he was one of the wealthiest men in the world. In his will, Rhodes devoted his entire fortune to the creation of the Round Table groups, the purpose of which would ultimately be to form a world government, or as he said in the will — “To and for the establishment, promotion and development of a Secret Society, the true aim and object whereof shall be for the extension of British rule throughout the world.” Cecil Rhodes strong desire for world government was epitomized in his statement — “I would annex the planets if I could”.

“In the middle 1890‘s Rhodes had a personal income of at least a million pounds sterling a year which he spent so freely for mysterious purposes that he was usually overdrawn on his account. Cecil Rhodes‘ commitment to a conspiracy to establish World Government was set down in a series of wills described by Frank Aydelotte in his book American Rhodes Scholarships.”

-Dr. Carroll Quigley, ―Tragedy and Hope

Frank Aydelotte in his book ― American Rhodes Scholarships wrote,

“In 1888 Rhodes made his third will…leaving everything to Lord Rothschild (his financier in mining enterprises), with an accompanying letter enclosing the written matter discussed between us…the model for this proposed secret society was the Society of Jesus, though he mentions also the Masons…the secret society was organized on the conspiratorial pattern of circles within circles. Professor Quigley informs us that the central part of the secret society‘ was established by March, 1891, using Rhodes‘ money. The organization was run for Rothschild by Lord Alfred Milner. The Round Table worked behind the scenes at the highest levels of British government, influencing foreign policy and England‘s involvement and conduct of WWI.”

The Round Table movement was firmly established by 1909, following the death of Cecil Rhodes in 1902. Alfred Milner succeeded Rhodes as the leader of the secret society — he formally founded the Round Table in 1909 as a successor to the earlier group, which had been known as Milner’s Kindergarten. The Round Table was formed by members of the inner circle of Rhodes’s original secret society, which had been established in 1891. This organization was intended to continue the work of promoting British imperial expansion and internationalism, eventually evolving into institutions such as the Royal Institute of International Affairs (aka Chatham House) and the Council on Foreign Relations.

Bill Clinton was a Rhodes Scholar and a student of Round Table researcher Professor Quigley at Georgetown University. In his Presidential acceptance speech, he thanked Dr. Quigley and called him his mentor. Carroll Quigley was not only a long-time researcher of the Round Table, but was brought inside for a couple of years as an official historian. He wrote about this in his 1966 book, Tragedy and Hope.

The Rhodes Scholarships [which Clinton received]…are known to everyone. What is not so widely known is that Rhodes, in five previous wills, left his fortune to form a secret society that devoted itself to the preservation and expansion of the British Empire. And what does not seem to be known to anyone is that this secret society continues to exist to this day.

“There does exist, and has existed for a generation, an international anglophile network which operates, to some extent, in the way the radical Right believes the communists act. In fact, this network, which we may identify as the Round Table Groups, has no aversion to cooperating with the Communists, or any other groups and frequently does so. I know of the operations of this network because I have studied it for twenty years and was permitted for two years, in the early 1960’s, to examine its papers and secret records. I have no aversion to it or to most of its aims and have, for much of my life, been close to it and to many of its instruments. I have objected, both in the past and recently, to a few of its policies ... but in general my chief difference of opinion is that it wishes to remain unknown, and I believe its role in history is significant enough to be known.”

-Dr. Carroll Quigley, ―Tragedy and Hope

“One of the most important secret societies within the Illuminati web is the Round Table. It is based in Britain with branches across the world, and it is the Round Table that orchestrates the network of the Bilderberg Group, Council on Foreign Relations, Trilateral Commission and the Royal Institute of International Affairs.”

–David Icke ―Tales from the Time Loop

Just like the ancient Mystery Schools, the Templars, Masons, Illuminati, and other secret societies, the Round Table groups were/are conducted in a pyramid structure with the most knowledge kept at the peak and each person down the line working on a need-to-know basis, or as Rhodes discussed in his will, a succession of inner and outer circles.

“The Round Tables started out as a collection of semisecret groups formed along the lines of the Illuminati and freemasonry with inner‘ and outer‘ circles and a pyramid hierarchy. The inner circle was called the Circle of Initiates (or the Elect) while the outer circle was called the Association of Helpers. Two members of Rhodes’s inner Circle of Initiates were British financiers Lord Victor Rothschild and Lord Milner.”

-Jim Marrs ―Rule by Secrecy

“These organizations, like the Round Table, are made up of inner and outer circles. The inner circle knows the Agenda and works full time to achieve it. The next circle knows much of the Agenda and works to that end in their particular sphere of influence. The next circle is pretty much in the dark about the real Agenda, but is manipulated to make the right‘ decisions in their area of operation without knowing the true reason for them.”

-David Icke ―The Biggest Secret

Members of this group would eventually include: Arthur Balfour, Sir Harry Johnston, Lord Rothschild, Albert Grey, Arnold Tonynbee, Lord Alfred Milner, Arthur Glazebrook, George Parkin, Henry Brichenough, Lyttelton Gell, and Edmund Garret.

Others were: Sir John B. Seeley, Reginald Baliol Brett, Leopold S. Amery, Edward Grigg, Philip H. Kerr (Lord Lothian), Jan Christiaan Smuts, Lord Aston, Lord Brand, Lionel Curtis, Geoffrey Dawson, William T. Stead, H.G. Wells, and Lord Bertrand Arthur Russell.

Rhode’s fortune was managed by Lord Milner until 1925 and more funding for the Round Table group originated from wealthy families such as Beit, Astor, and Bailey. Then, beginning in 1925, significant contributions came from other wealthy families associated with international banking and private foundations such as Carnegie, Morgan, Rockefeller, and Whitney. The purpose of this group was the global expansion of the British Empire. It was to bring all of the major countries of the planet under the rule of the British Crown.

A portion of Rhodes’ fortune was devoted to a program at Oxford University known as the Rhodes Scholarship, which allows for students to learn ruling class concepts. The scholarship, according to Professor Quigley, is run by the Round Table group which uses it to promote the global expansion of the British Empire.

Between 1910 and 1915 the group studied the causes of the American Revolution and the lessons they learned. They discussed more subtle and efficient methods for expanding the empire globally. “They were constantly harping on lessons to be learned from the failure of the American Revolution and the success of the Canadian federation of 1867”, Professor Quigley tells us. They learned the dangers of using military forces to rule their vassal countries from London.

It was decided that military occupations were too costly and overt. Instead, bonds of economic captivity were to be established in all target countries. The debt vassal countries were to be given the illusion of freedom in an informal empire. The British elite found this to be a more effective method of enforcing their rule than keeping soldiers in the streets or using them to collect taxes in support of the empire. They also decided it would be best to change the name British Empire to Commonwealth of Nations.

From 1884 to about 1915, this group worked nonstop to extend the British Empire. They established these informal Round Table groups for discussion and lobbying in each target country where the political, financial, and educational leaders of each nation would be recruited. By 1915, the Round Table group existed in South Africa, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, India, and America.

The American branch was run by George Louis Beer, Walter Lippmann, Frank Aydelotte, Whitney Shepardson, Thomas W. Lamont, Jerome D. Green, Erwin D. Canham, and others. The informal name given to the American branch of the Round Table was the Eastern Establishment, which has played a significant role in American history. It includes wealthy families on the east coast that formed financial alliances such as Rockefeller, Whitney, Payne, Morgan, and others.

They function through a network of banks, insurance companies, utilities, and other corporations. They have used foundations, academic centers, and other tax-exempt refugees to shelter their financial endowments and shenanigans. The Eastern Establishment is outside of parties. It began influencing both major political parties in 1880 and gained considerable control over them by 1900. This alliance of wealthy families is centered in New York, with satellite bases in Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Chicago, and Boston.

The Royal Institute for International Affairs

Beginning in 1919 the Round Table group decided to create what Professor Quigley refers to as front groups. This occurred at a meeting in May of 1919 at the Hotel Majestic in Paris during the Treaty of Versailles. This meeting was attended by Lionel Curtis, Lord Milner, Philip Kerr, Lord Robert Cecil, and other Round Table members.

The name for the front would be the Royal Institute for International Affairs (RIIA). An additional one would be created later called the Institute of Pacific Relations (IPR). These RIIA/IPR groups sprung up between 1919 and the early 1930s in all major British dominions, including: America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, South Africa, China, Japan, France, The Netherlands, and the Soviet Union.

They were formed around the existing Round Table groups which had already been established in these countries. In America it was known as the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), and was originally run by J.P. Morgan. These fronts for the Round Table allowed it to formally expand its ideas of British imperialism.

“At the end of the war of 1914 [World War 1], it became clear that the organization of this system [the Round Table] had to be greatly extended … This front organization, called the Royal Institute of International Affairs, had as its nucleus in each area the existing submerged Round Table Group. In New York it was known as the Council on Foreign Relations, and was a front for J. P. Morgan and Company.

-Dr. Carroll Quigley, ―Tragedy and Hope

Later the plan was changed to create an ostensible autonomy because it seemed unwise to set up a single institute with branches. It had to be made to appear that the CFR in America, and the RIIA in Britain, were really independent bodies, lest the American public become aware the CFR was in fact a subsidiary of the Round Table Group and react in patriotic fury. Though they were given different names to mask their autonomy, the RIIA and CFR are just sub-branches of the Rhodes-Milner Round Table.

Council on Foreign Relations

“Today the C.F.R. remains active in working toward its final goal of a government over all the world — a government which the Insiders and their allies will control. The goal of the C.F.R. is simply to abolish the United States with its Constitutional guarantees of liberty. And they don’t even try to hide it. Study No. 7, published by the C.F.R. on November 25, 1959, openly advocates building a new international order [which] must be responsive to world aspirations for peace, [and] for social and economic change...an international order [code word for world government]...including states labeling themselves as ‘Socialist’ [Communist].”

-Gary Allen, ―None Dare Call it Conspiracy

The CFR is a private group not affiliated with the U.S. government, but made to look that way. Just as the Federal Reserve. The name Council on Foreign Relations sounds official to the unsuspecting ear, and they even print a magazine called “Foreign Affairs” to help pacify the organization in the public mind. But the truth is, the CFR is not a council belonging to the U.S. government and is, in fact, a secret society masquerading as an official organization. If they called it something like “Rich Elites for World Government”, then the herd might notice. This is the same reason our American leaders are called Presidents and not Prime Ministers, even though they are all royalty.

The Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) was officially established in July of 1921 as a counterpart of the RIIA created in 1919. Although the CFR and RIIA became independent organizations, they have always maintained close ties. It was originally run by Morgan men and financed by Morgan money.

The founding president was John W. Davis, with Paul Cravath as the vice president. The CFR included a council of 13 others from the Morgan Bank such as Owen D. Young, Russell C. Leffingwell, Norman Davis, Frank L. Polk, Whitney Shepardson, Isaiah Bowman Stephan P. Duggan, Otto Kahn, and George Wickersham. Some other early members include: Henry Davison, Harold Swift, W. Averill Harriman, Thomas Thacher, John Foster Dulles, Allen Dulles, Thomas Lamont, Paul Cravath, Paul Warburg (one of the creators of the Federal Reserve), Mortimer Schiff, and various other Morgan partners.

This is the group which designed the United Nations — the first major successful step on the road to world government. At least forty-seven CFR members were among the American delegates to the founding of the United Nations in San Francisco in 1945.

The CFR exerted control over public opinion using media outlets such as the Christian Science Monitor, Boston Evening Transcript, Washington Post, New York Herald Tribune, and New York Times. It is made up of international bankers, members of other think tanks, foundation executives, ambassadors, past and present presidents, lobbyists, secretaries of state, media owners, university presidents, Supreme Court and federal judges, and military leaders from the pentagon and NATO.

CFR members have included executives from the following media outlets: New York Times, Washington Post, Los Angeles Times, Knight Newspapers, NBC, CBS, Time, Life, Fortune, Business Week, US News and World Report, etc.

The CFR basically describes itself as a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization, dedicated to improving the understanding of foreign policy by exchanging ideas. Past funding for the CFR has come from General Motors, Bristol-Meyers Squib, Texaco, Xerox, German Marshal Fund, McKnight Foundation, Dillon Fund, Ford Foundation, Rockefeller Foundation, Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, Starr Foundation, and the Pew Charitable Trusts.

When the core members of the CFR decide that the US Government should adopt a particular policy, significant resources are organized to promote the policy and to discredit any opposition. It has been the source of some major government decisions, and serves as a recruiting ground for high ranking government officials.

A September 1922 issue of its magazine Foreign Affairs mentioned that, world government was necessary if peace and prosperity were to be realized. Study Number 7, released by the CFR in 1959, mentioned building a “new international order” which would be under the control of the UN.

Researchers have concluded that despite the appearance of being an innocent forum for the exchange of ideas, its ultimate goal is the consolidation of the global economy into the hands of a few wealthy families who intend to create a global dictatorship.

The CFR has been described by the Reece Committee, which investigated tax-exempt foundations in the 1950s, as a “virtual agency” of the US Government which has propagandized the creation of a global government. It is completely interlocked with other large think tanks and tax-exempt foundations, which the committee discovered were using the social sciences to install this global state. This makes perfect sense, because the CFR is a front for the Round Table group, which, according to Rhodes’ 1877 Will exists for:

“The extension of British rule throughout the world, the perfecting of a system of emigration from the United Kingdom and of colonization by British subjects of all lands ... [as well as] the ultimate recovery of the United States of America as an integral part of a British Empire...”

Passed off as a think-tank, this group is a key “power behind the throne,” with hundreds of top-appointed government officials drawn from its ranks.

Admiral Chester Ward, was a US Judge Advocate General of the Navy and CFR member for sixteen years. He said the purpose of the CFR was —

“Promoting disarmament and the submergence of US sovereignty and national independence into an all-powerful one-world government”.

In his book, “Kissinger on the Couch”, Ward wrote ―

“(the)…lust to surrender the sovereignty and independence of the United States is pervasive throughout most of the membership, and particularly in the leadership of several divergent cliques that make up what is actually a polycentric organization.”

“The most powerful clique in these (CFR) groups has one objective in common: they want to bring about the surrender of the sovereignty and the national independence of the U.S. They want to end national boundaries and racial and ethnic loyalties supposedly to increase business and ensure world peace. What they strive for would inevitably lead to dictatorship and loss of freedoms by the people.”

- Harpers, July l958

The Council on Foreign Relations is the establishment.‘ Not only does it have influence and power in key decision-making positions at the highest levels of government to apply pressure from above, but it also announces and uses individuals and groups to bring pressure from below, to justify the high level decisions for converting the U.S. from a sovereign Constitutional Republic into a servile member state of a one-world dictatorship.

- Congressman John Rarick, 1971

Who Are These People??

CFR membership continues to comprise past, present, and future Presidents, Secretaries of State, Secretaries of Defense, Ambassadors, Senators, Congressmen, Judges, Federal Reserve System presidents and chairmen, bankers, military leaders, media owners/personalities, lobbyist lawyers, corporate executives, think-tank executives, and university presidents.

CFR membership is composed of the most influential Americans of the century. Just look at the household names belonging to the CFR:

George Bush, Bill Clinton, Hilary Clinton, Jimmy Carter, Gerald Ford, Richard Nixon, John F. Kennedy, Dwight Eisenhower, Herbert Hoover, Robert Kennedy, Al Gore, Condoleezza Rice, Jesse Jackson, Colin Powell, Strobe Talbot, James Woolsey, John Dulles, Michael Dukakis, Fred Thompson, John McCain, Barack Obama, Mitt Romney, Rudy Giuliani, John Edwards, Michael Bloomberg, John Kerry, Thomas Kean, Henry Kissinger, Zbigniew Brzezinski, Jonathan Bush, Angelina Jolie, Dan Rather, Diane Sawyer, Barbara Walters, Consuelo Mack, Warren Beatty, William Buckley Jr., Newt Gingrich, Alan Greenspan, Paul Wolfowitz, Averill and Pamela Harriman, David, Nelson, and Jay Rockefeller, William and McGeorge Bundy, Brent Scowcroft, George Shultz, and Paul Warburg.

Here is just a sampling of CFR‘s Corporate Members:

ABC News, American Express, Bank of America, Boeing, Chevron, Citigroup, Coca-Cola, De Beers, Exxon-Mobil, FedEx, Ford, GE, Google, Halliburton, Heinz, IBM, Lockheed Martin, MasterCard, Merck, Merrill Lynch, Motorola, NASDAQ, News Corp, Nike, PepsiCo, Pfizer, Shell Oil, Sony, Time Warner, Toyota, Verizon, and Visa.

Although the membership of the CFR is a veritable “who‘s who” in big business and the media, probably only one person in a thousand is familiar with the organization itself and even fewer are aware of its real purposes. During its first fifty years of existence, the CFR was almost never mentioned by any of the mass media. When you realize that the membership of the CFR includes top executives from the New York Times, the Washington Post, the Los Angeles Times, the Knight newspaper chain, NBC, CBS, Time, Life, Fortune, Business Week, US News & World Report, and many others, you can be sure that such anonymity was not accidental — it was deliberate.

“They control or own major newspapers, magazines, radio and television networks, and they control the most powerful companies in the book publishing business.”

-Gary Allen ― The Rockefeller File

In fact, nearly every U.S. President since its inception has been a CFR member! Even the non-CFR Presidents have had administrations full of members. For instance — Ronald Reagan wasn‘t a CFR member, but his Vice President George Bush was CFR, and so were 28 members of his transition team alone. George W. Bush is not a CFR member either, but his father and uncle are, his Vice President (the late) Dick Cheney was, and his administration was swarming with them.

At the founding meeting of the United Nations, there were 74 CFR members. The Clinton administration had over 100 CFR members. The Nixon administration had over 115 CFR members — all in key Executive branch positions, most of whom continued through the Ford years.

The Council on Foreign Relations (like Skull & Bones) always promotes candidates from both the Democrat and Republican parties — ensuring a win for the New World Order.

“In 1952 and 1956 CFR―Republican Dwight Eisenhower ran against CFR―Democrat Adlai Stevenson. In 1960, it was CFR—Republican Richard Nixon against CFR—Democrat John F. Kennedy. In 1964, neither candidate was CFR, but Barry Goldwater was a Freemason, and Lyndon Johnson‘s administration was full of CFR members. In 1968, it was CFR—Republican Richard Nixon versus CFR—Democrat Hubert Humphrey. In 1972, it was Nixon again versus CFR—Democrat George McGovern. In 1976, CFR—Republican Gerald Ford lost to CFR—Democrat Jimmy Carter. In 1980, it was Mason—Republican Ronald Reagan versus CFR—Democrat Jimmy Carter and CFR―Independent John Anderson. In 1984, it was Reagan again against CFR—Democrat Walter Mondale. In 1988, CFR—Republican George Bush ran against CFR—Democrat Michael Dukakis. 1992 was Bush again running against CFR—Democrat Bill Clinton. In 1996, Clinton was challenged by CFR—Republican Bob Dole. In 2000, CFR—Democrat Al Gore lost to Skull and Bones Republican George W. Bush (with CFR running mate Dick Cheney). In 2004, Bush was challenged by brother Skull & Bones member and CFR—Democrat John Kerry. In the 2008 presidential race, the CFR propped up Democrats Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, John Edwards, and Republicans Rudy Giuliani, John McCain, Mitt Romney and Fred Thompson. In 2012, both front runners Mitt Romney and Barack Obama were CFR.”

-The Atlantean Conspiracy, Eric Dubay

The CFR owns the monopoly on both parties and Presidential candidates!

“The chief problem of American political life … has been how to make the two Congressional parties more national and international. The argument that the two parties should represent opposed ideals and policies, one, perhaps, of the Right and the other of the Left, is a foolish idea acceptable only to doctrinaire and academic thinkers. Instead, the two parties should be almost identical, so that the American people can ‘throw the rascals out’ at any election without leading to any profound or extensive shifts in policy.”

-Dr. Carroll Quigley ―Tragedy and Hope‖ “

“The members of the council [On Foreign Relations] are persons of much more than average influence in their community. They have used the prestige that their wealth, their social position, and their education have given them to lead their country toward bankruptcy and military debacle. They should look at their hands. There is blood on them - the dried blood of the last war and the fresh blood of the present one [the Korean War].”

-Chicago Tribune editorial, Dec. 9, 1950

Almost all CIA directors have been CFR members, including:

Allen Dulles, Richard Helms, William Colby, George Bush, William Webster, James Woolsey, John Deutsch, and William Casey.

Many U.S. Senators were also members including:

David Boren, William Bradley, John Chafee, William Cohen, Christopher Dodd, Bob Graham, Joseph Lieberman, George Mitchell, Claiborne Pell, Larry Pressler, Charles Robb, John D. Rockefeller, and William Roth Jr.

For U.S. Congressional Representatives there has been:

Howard Berman, Thomas Foley, Sam Gejdenson, Richard Gephardt, Newt Gingrich, Amory Houghton Jr., Nancy Lee Johnson, John Lewis, Robert Matsui, Dave Mccurdy, Eleanor Homes Norton, Thomas El Petri, Carlos Romero-Barceló, Patricia Schroeder, Peter Smith, Olympia Snow, John Spratt, and Louis Stokes.

As for Secretaries of Defense:

Neil McElroy, Robert Gates, Robert McNamara, Melvin Laird, Eliot Richardson, Donald Rumsfeld, Harold Brown, Casper Weinberger, Frank Carlucci, and Dick Cheney.

And U.S. Ambassadors to:

Australia, Britain, Chile, Czech Republic, France, India, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Nigeria, Philippines, Poland, Romania, Russia, Spain, South Africa, and Syria.

This is just a sampling of the high-level government positions held by hundreds if not thousands of CFR members.

Their plan, as publicly stated by the CFR’s Richard Gardner, amounts to this:

“Instead of trying to make the UN a complete world dictatorship immediately, the Establishment will identify different problems in different countries. Then they will propose a solution,‘ which can only be achieved by some kind of international agency, so that each country concerned will be forced to surrender another segment of its national independence. Gardner considers this piecemeal approach the practical road to the end of nationhood.”

-Gary Allen ― The Rockefeller File

“There can be no argument regarding the reality of secret societies today. The existence of groups like the Trilateral Commission, Council on Foreign Relations, and the Bilderbergers is well documented. The only question is the extent of their control and manipulation of major world events. Likewise, there is no question that members of these societies exert inordinate control over many of the largest corporations and banks in the world. These corporations, in turn, control essential minerals, energy, transportation, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, telecommunications, and entertainment—in other words, the basics of modern life. They also provide an inner core of ranking government officials on a revolving door basis. These officials often implement the very policies conceived and desired by the societies. These societies hold considerable sway over national elections and policy, yet seem strangely immune to any investigation, whether by government or the mass media. Since its inception in 1913, there has never been an outside, objective audit of the Federal Reserve System despite periodic calls for such.”

-Jim Marrs — Rule by Secrecy (109-10)

The United Nations

The United Nations (UN) is an intergovernmental organization founded on October 24, 1945 to replace the League of Nations. Its publicized goal is to achieve world peace, prevent wars, and facilitate cooperation in areas such as international law, security, economic development, and human rights. It contains multiple subsidiary organizations which carry out its supposed missions.

Also connected to the UN are the World Bank (WB) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which were created in 1944 to facilitate global monetary cooperation in order to “abolish poverty”. The World Trade Organization (WTO), which sets rules for international trade is also associated with the UN.

The UN was formed after a conference known as the United Nations Conference on International Organization (UNCIO) which took place from April 25 to June 26 1945 in San Francisco. This conference was attended by leaders from 50 nations, and a variety of NGOs which were involved in drafting the UN charter. Also at this meeting were 47 CFR members including Alger Hiss and Harry Dexter White, both exposed as communist spies. Other CFR members were Nelson Rockefeller and John Foster Dulles.

It must be noted that these individuals, and the CFR in general, had much to do with building Nazi Germany. On December 14, 1946 the UN took a gift of $8.6 million from John D. Rockefeller Jr. to purchase the 18 acres of land which it now sits on along the East River in New York City. Professor Quigley mentioned that the Anglo-American Establishment decided that UN would be at the top of this global government.

Other astute researchers on this subject have agreed that the UN is yet another front for the international bankers, to be used as the controlling center of a world government, with the IMF and WB as the world’s central banks.

The UN Charter, which the CFR would like to have the US Constitution replaced with, is essentially a charter for global communism. The Communist Party USA is said to have strongly supported the UN in its early history through its journal Political Affairs.

H.G. Wells, who mentioned that communism would be used as a consolidation tool and who supported the League of Nations, referred to this movement as “outright world-socialism” that was scientifically planned and directed.

The Bilderberg Group

The Bilderberg Group, founded in 1954 by Prince Bernhard of the Netherlands (a former member of the Nazi SS), is an elite group that meets every spring at varying locations around the planet to make global policy. The Rockefellers and Rothschilds played an important role in its creation.

The group is composed of European nobility including royal families from Britain, The Netherlands, Sweden, and Spain, as well as heads of multinational corporations, Wall Street investors, high-level politicians from Europe and North America, military leaders, international bankers, and media executives. There are about 100 members who attend regularly, with cross memberships in groups such as the Trilateral Commission, Council on Foreign Relations, Bohemian Grove, and the Order of Skull and Bones.

Some past attendees include:

Henry Kissinger, Lord Peter Carrington, Queen Beatrix of The Netherlands, Prime Minister of Finland Esko Aho, German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, German banker Hans Otto Pohl, Franz Vranitsky President of Austria, and King Juan Carlos and Queen Sophia of Spain.

Others that have attended are:

Jacques Chirac of France, Etienne D’avignon Societe General of Belgium, Ali Babacan Minister of the Economy in Turkey, President of the French National Assembly Jean Louis Debre, and members of the Rockefeller and Rothschild dynasties.

Their meetings are said to be financed by tax-exempt foundations, such as Ford, Carnegie, and Rockefeller. All mainstream media outlets have attended these meetings. Some include representatives from ABC, NBC, PBS, US News and World Report, Time Magazine, New York Daily News, Atlantic Monthly, Wall Street Journal, Dow Jones and Company, Los Angeles Times, New York Times, Washington Post, and others.

Since the years of Dwight Eisenhower, Bilderberg has had a direct influence on the White House. This control extends to its interlocked organizations such as the Council on Foreign Relations and the Trilateral Commission.

They too are accustomed to selecting and “owning” the President of the US.

Jerry Ford and his vice president Nelson Rockefeller both attended these meetings. President James Carter and his vice president Walter Mondale attended Bilderberg meetings.

William Clinton attended a Bilderberg meeting in 1991 and became president in 1992. He was also a member of the Trilateral Commission. Senators Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama are said to have attended a Bilderberg meeting together in Chantilly, Virginia on June 6, 2008.

At Bilderberg meetings, major policies which have global significance are decided. For instance, the plan for a common European currency (the euro) was formulated by the Bilderbergers. The euro was a major step toward global government and made it easier for the international banks to consume smaller banks. A global currency is said to be in the making.

These are the people who decide who will be allowed to run for offices of the president, prime minister, chancellor, etc., which the public then votes into office. Researchers who have studied this group warn that their objective is to create a global dictatorship, under the guise of a fake democracy. The UN, which is run by these wealthy interests, will be directing this global government, which will be equipped with a global army. Despite their seemingly humanitarian objectives, the Bilderbergers are absolutely obsessed with power.

The Club of Rome

The Club of Rome (COR) is the chief think tank for the New World Order that was unknown in America apparently until exposed by Dr. Coleman in 1969 for the very first time and published under the same title in 1970.

Set up on the orders of the Committee of 300, its existence was denied until the silver anniversary celebrations of its founding held in Rome, some 25 years later. The COR plays a vital role in all U.S. Government planning, internal and external. It has nothing to do with Rome, Italy or the Catholic Church. The name was chosen deliberately to deceive.

More recently it has acted as the foreign policy think tank of the Committee of 300 and carried out its decisions. Some of the wealthiest families of Europe and the US belong to the COR, whose membership list remains a closely-guarded secret. It is known that the late Giovanni Agnelli, also a top Illuminati figure, was one of its most influential members, whose council was sought by such world leaders as Winston Churchill, Nikita Khrushchev and President H.W. Bush.

The COR was responsible for a 1968 population “study” called “The Limits to Growth” — the purpose being population control and it has become one of the “Bibles” for the retarded “religion” of man-made climate change and earth catastrophism. Another prominent COR member, Aurelio Peccei, advocated carrying out the suggestion of Bertrand Russell — the introduction of a plague similar to the Black Plague that would wipe out unwanted people and bring about a drastic reduction in population in countries like South America and Africa.

Nuclear power stations generating the cheapest source of electric power known to the world were bitterly opposed by the COR from their very inception, to protect the oil industry — many of whose top executives belong to the COR and the Illuminati. Polar bears, penguins and seal pups be damned.

Global 10 Kingdom Plan courtesy of the COR. While the authenticity is disputed, recognize current day moves by Trump to create a technate state with Canada! Sure seems to map exactly to this 10 Kingdom Plan to me!

The Club of Rome apparently consists of the oldest members of the so-called Black Nobility of Europe — decedents of the ancient families, who owned, controlled and ran Genoa and Venice in the 12th century. They are called “Black Nobility” because of their use of dirty tricks, murder, terrorism, unethical behavior — “black” deeds. The Venetian Black Nobility consists of the richest and most ancient of all European families, their wealth apparently far surpassing that of the Rothschilds or Rockefellers, for instance, and they are part of the Committee of 300 (and Illuminati) — the most powerful controlling body in the world.

One of the oldest of the Venetian Black Nobility dynasties is the Guelph dynasty. Queen Elizabeth II, for instance, was a Black Guelph — her great grandmother Victoria descended from that family. The Black Nobility and European royalty are prominent members of the COR, which has as its objective, the dissolution of the United States as an industrial and agricultural power.

The Trilateral Commission

In the form of the Trilateral Commission, the financial elite continued to infiltrate the US federal government by arranging for Jimmy Carter to become president in 1976. Both Carter and vice president Walter Mondale were members of the Trilateral Commission, an organization started in 1973 by David Rockefeller and Zbigniew Brzezinski to help achieve global government. The establishment needed a new image and used the mainstream news to portray Carter as an innocent outsider concerned with human rights. (Kind of sounds familiar in some ways to a current US president?)

According to former Arizona Senator Barry Goldwater, the commission was created by Brzezinski and Rockefeller to seize control of the federal government of the United States. Carter then installed other Trilateralists into important positions, such as his secretary of state (Cyrus Vance), national security advisor (Zbigniew Brzezinski), treasury secretary (Michael Blumenthal), defense secretary (Harold Brown), UN ambassador (Andrew Young), and senior state department officials (Richard Cooper and Warren Christopher).

Ronald Reagan was not a member of this group, but his vice president George W. Bush was, and the White House during his administration contained many commission members. However, Reagan was a member of the closely related Bohemian Grove. George W. Bush was also a Trilateral Commission member. He and his son George W. Bush are members of The Order of Skull and Bones and the Bohemian Grove.

Tax Exempt Organizations



Finally, we should cover the history of how these groups cloak themselves and operate with impunity through their tax-exempt status.

A congressional investigation known as the Commission on Industrial Relations setup in August of 1912 was the first to examine the major tax-exempt foundations. It was initially created to study labor conditions and the treatment of workers by the major U.S industrial firms, but extended its investigations to the charitable organizations (tax-exempt foundations) that they were interlocked with. They were particularly interested in Carnegie and Rockefeller.

What they discovered seriously concerned them. During the commission hearings, they described an “emerging danger” that was so powerful that the existing governmental structure was insufficient to control it.

The commission learned that, rather than being used for charitable reasons, the foundations were being used by these wealthy elites for unlimited purposes. They had enormous financial resources and were privately managed. The commission concluded that because these private financial entities represented such a grave menace to the republic they should be eliminated. However, no actions were taken to dismantle them. Just listen to or watch NPR programming today and you’ll witness credits to these very same organizations that are sadly, still alive and well and operating with impunity.

Another attempt to investigate foundations occurred between 1952 and 1953 under the Cox Committee led by Congressman Edward E. Cox. On August 1, 1951 Congressman Cox introduced a resolution in the House of Representatives to conduct a thorough investigation into tax-exempt foundations. His resolution was passed in the same year.

Evidence that Congressman Cox observed made him conclude that some of these institutions were being run by people who were using them for subversive purposes. “They should be investigated and exposed to the pitiless light of publicity,” he commented. Unfortunately Congressman Cox died before his investigation was completed.

The commission met the same fate as the one before it. No actions were taken to prevent the expansion of these large foundations or make them accountable to the public. Although the final report released in January 1953 was a whitewash, it did conclude that these foundations were basically subversive (using their resources to destroy the republic in favor of socialism/communism.

One more attempt to investigate tax-exempt foundations occurred between 1953 and 1955 during the Reece Committee hearings, run by Congressman Carroll Reece of Tennessee. Congressman Reece planned to continue the investigation started by Congressman Cox. It was approved in July of 1953. Once again, the Rockefeller and Carnegie foundations, and the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, were investigated.

Other organizations which came under investigation included:

The Ford Foundation, RAND Corporation, American Council of Learned Societies, National Research Council, Social Science Research Council, and American Council on Education.

The committee also had an interest in investigating the National Education Association, League for Industrial Democracy, Progressive Education Association, American Historical Association, John Dewey Society, Anti-Defamation League, and Council on Foreign Relations.

The committee discovered the following:

That many of these groups were interlocked at the top, with their officers and trustees having cross memberships in multiple groups.

That the foundations were funding projects in the social sciences for social engineering that were destructive to the moral, religious, and governmental principles of our society.

That the foundations were engaging in subversion by funding projects and promoting socialist/communist ideas to destroy the sovereignty America.

The foundations combined their forces to function as a single entity in order to maximize their efforts.

The foundations created intermediary organizations which they used as public fronts to sponsor their private subversive political projects.

They used public relations firms and the media to portray themselves to the public as humanitarian groups.

The foundations, intermediaries, and interlocks were also strongly controlling public education using their vast funds.

The goal of these groups was the creation of a global government.

The committee’s research director Norman Dodd was able to see the minutes of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where their Board of Trustees discussed if there was any method other than war to cause rapid change in a nation’s policies. According to Dodd, it was decided in the beginning of 1909 that war was the ideal method.

The next issue that the Carnegie board discussed was how to involve the US in a major war. Dodd was also able to examine the correspondence that the board had with President Wilson, where Wilson was told not to let WWI end too quickly. When Dodd observed the minutes of the Carnegie Foundation he noticed that their members were congratulating themselves on having gotten America involved in WWI.

They were pleased with the resulting possibility of world government which it caused. Dodd was also able to determine that the Ford Foundation was using its funds to alter life in the US so that it could be merged into Communism.

Unfortunately the committee was unable to conduct a complete investigation because the foundations and think tanks controlled the mainstream news and portions of the federal government at that time. However, they did try to warn the public of the fact that there existed a concentration of power with unlimited financial resources that was capable of “invisible coercion.”

The commission mentioned that it was extremely difficult for them to convey what they had discovered through any media outlet without the information being slanted, discredited, and even ridiculed. Congress learned that these wealthy interests were beyond criticism through these channels. The committee itself described the attacks against it as “incredible.”

Norman Dodd, the Research Director of the committee claims that the trials were discontinued because witnesses were being harassed, placed under surveillance, and stalked. Blackmail, death threats, and framings were used. Dodd himself says he was placed under surveillance, stalked, and had his reputation destroyed.

Summary & Conclusions

Cecil Rhodes established the Round Table movement with the aim of extending British rule globally and eventually creating a world government. These Round Table groups work together to exert significant influence over global politics, economics, and international affairs. These groups include the United Nations, the Bilderberg Group, the Club of Rome, the Royal Institute of International Affairs (also known as Chatham House), the Trilateral Commission, and the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR).

The first one created was the Royal Institute of International Affairs in 1920 in London. It is still going strong today and is a major part of this network. In 1921, came the Council on Foreign Relations in America, which is subordinate to the London Royal Institute of International Affairs.

Since 1921, virtually every president and endless major positions in the administrations of both parties have been members of the Council on Foreign Relations.

You cannot become an ambassador for the United States today without being a member of this private organization. In 1954, came the Bilderberg Group set up at the Bilderberg Hotel in Oosterbeek, Holland. And this, like the Trilateral Commission that came in 1972-73, these organizations coordinate the same agenda between apparently unconnected areas of our lives. So for instance, the people that attend and are members of these groups, are the top people in the global military, global politics, global banking, global business, global media, etc. Therefore, through these organizations the same policy is coordinated.

The network operates through a hierarchical structure of inner and outer circles, with the innermost circle, referred to as the “Circle of Initiates” or “Elect,” holding the most knowledge and directing the agenda. This structure allows for coordinated global policy-making behind the scenes, influencing governments, media, academia, and international institutions.

Unlike occult orders, these groups have no robes or rituals — their secrecy comes from exclusivity and discretion. They influenced key policies and promote the idea of imperial federation, hoping to bind Britain and its dominions into one powerful bloc.

The Round Table network is claimed to have been instrumental in shaping major historical events, including the two World Wars and the formation of international institutions like the League of Nations and the United Nations. When we had the First World War, the key people in the American War Administration were members of this round table and the key people in the cabinet in Britain were also members of this same round table. Go figure.

It is also alleged that this group played a role in the imposition of reparations on Germany after WWI, which contributed to the rise of Adolf Hitler, and they also had a hand in the creation of the state of Israel. The network is said to be financially supported by powerful banking dynasties such as the Rothschilds and Rockefellers, with figures like Henry Kissinger and Bill Clinton cited as prominent past members or beneficiaries of its influence.

So using their orchestrated WWI as an example — afterwards, when they were deciding how the world would be redrawn as a result of the war, the very same members of the round table were appointed to the Versailles Peace Conference to decide how it would be set up and redrawn. Classic problem, reaction, solution. Create the problem, create the war, get the reaction, something must be done, and then offer the solution. Text book strategy that is still being used against us to great effect today.

The organizations claim to operate as public or semi-public think tanks, policy groups, and academic institutions, not as clandestine secret societies. The idea of a coordinated global elite controlling world events through these groups remains a false narrative for most — who simply don’t want to wake the heck up.

This roundtable network also accounts for the coordination of the media. Because if you look at the three television networks in America, NBC, ABC, CBS, if you look at the Los Angeles Times, the New York Times, the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, etc., etc., all over the world, you’re looking at the people who control those organizations being members of this same roundtable network.

Critics like me, view these interlocking Round Table Groups as the blueprint for modern elite control, accusing them of laying the foundations for a “New World Order”. Supporters, however, argue they are simply visionaries, trying to design stability and peace during increasingly chaotic global times. The existence of a secret, unified global conspiracy orchestrated by the Round Table groups is regarded as fictional by “mainstream” (fake and dumb) historians and scholars.

The truth is, nefarious secrecy does not always look like cloaks and symbols — it can also look like polished, elitist conversations in private rooms.

Yes folks, there exists a semi-secret cabal of globalists bent on one world government under the United Nations, world military through expansion of NATO, World Bank/cashless currency and a micro-chipped population. The conspirators are a group of Black Nobility/Illuminati bloodlines, bankers, businessmen, politicians, media owners/personalities, and secret society elites. They implement their power through the vehicles of Freemasonry (and other secret societies) and the Round Table groups — a key network or facilitator for the Committee of 300.

The size, scope, complexity and maturity of this is pretty staggering. A clearly well-organized, well-funded, multi-generational, long-game (WAR) that is being waged against us — by an “elitist” club comprised of power-hungry psychopaths.

Their agenda for world governance has been known to these secret society elites and Illuminati families for centuries as The Great Work — although nowadays it is politically referred to as The New World Order.

DO NOT COMPLY!

