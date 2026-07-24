Whatever is signed with Iran marks a better understanding of the current geopolitical phase of the New World Order.



At the geopolitical level, the “New World Order” (NWO) refers to periods of major shifts in the global balance of power, international institutions, and norms governing state behavior. In this sense, it is but a descriptive term for evolving world order after the major planned conflicts and systemic changes we are witnessing.



While we are fed the normal sheepish narratives about what this latest Iran war is about, what we are witnessing is a system in orchestrated flux—between orders rather than a fully formed new one. Power is becoming more distributed—geography, resources and technology (AI, cyber, semiconductors, etc., ) matter more, and alliances are fluid.



In short, the geopolitical “New World Order” today means the transition from post-Cold War U.S. unipolarity to a more competitive, multipolar landscape where the “US will no longer be the world’s leading superpower”, and where no single region powerfully sets the rules.

Let us recall the WEF’s 8 Orwellian predictions for the world by 2030:

You will own nothing and you will be happy The US won’t be the world’s leading superpower You won’t die waiting for an organ donor You will eat much less meat A billion people will be displaced by climate change; you will have to do a better job at welcoming and integrating refugees Polluters will have to pay to emit carbon dioxide; there would be a global price on carbon, this will help make fossil fuels history You will be preparing to go to mars Western values will have been tested to their breaking point

Covered in previous Stacks, we are witnessing a global agenda—one that is being pushed by bloodlines, secret societies, round table groups and technocratic “elites”, who are setting the rules.

In this piece, we will cover some of the deep, yet higher-level geopolitical perspectives of Simon Dixon. He has a very astute grasp of the shift towards a multipolar world and the global chessboard on which the NWO agenda is playing out. His perspectives have clarified much of what I see happening at this geopolitical level, and changes some of what I believe we’ll likely see playing out in the coming months and years. He has the unique ability to discern between facts and narratives—he follows the money, the alliances, the agreements and the contracts—which paint a completely different picture than what we’re fed by our corrupt governments, disinformation “truther” agents, and the matrix-nightly-news.



I do not claim all of his beliefs to be accurate. I do, however, find that they pull a lot of world events into focus. His beliefs do seemingly explain many of the confusing government narratives, as well as the chaotic and often seemingly disconnected events.



This piece is designed to strip back the daily headlines and offer a more-clear, realist macro framework for understanding the structural changes that are taking place under the hood of the global economy. The implications will deeply affect your lives and the lives of your children.

Rather than leaving you with a sense of despair, the goals here are to step back from the weaponized narratives, reclaim your critical thinking, and from there focus on what is actually within your control. By understanding this macro transition, you can hopefully make better long-term plans to protect your agency, foster family and spiritual resilience, and build stronger local community connections.

Now, let’s take a deeper dive with Simon into what is really going on over “there”, shall we?

When it comes to the regional wars we are witnessing—who invests? Who rebuilds? What happens to the Strait of Hormuz? What happens to Israel? And then, obviously what happens in Ukraine, Russia, and what happens to Taiwan and China?

I think those have all been agreed upon, and we’re moving towards those agreements with bounded escalations, in order to try and gain more leverage because of these big global changes.

The fact is, there is a huge behind the scenes realignment happening all around the Gulf right now, being disguised by the current war. As you continue to examine history, this war is no different, in the sense that it is being pushed by a set of narratives, while we’re being marched toward a planned set of outcomes that are largely hidden from the population.

As we are continuously bombarded with tit-for-tat news of bombings and attacks—what’s really happening?

First, we must ignore the noise and realize that it’s all very theatrical with bounded escalations. You get these moments where they try and trick us back into thinking that the world is over, and we’re headed for an apocalyptic World War III (I’ve thought this to be a real possibility for years); or the deal’s off; or Trump is blackmailed and therefore Israel is forcing him to bomb Iran—everyone’s got their own narrative at this stage. Trump is either “playing 5D chess” or “Iran has had a decisive victory”, or “Israel rules the world” and is “forcing Trump to do something”—everyone just sits in their self-assured narratives.

What I believe could be happening now, based upon markets, is that this was never a war that was going to exceed bounded escalations. Apocalyptic World War III is not in the cards.

It’s interesting to note that every time Trump TACOed, it was decisively around the bond market. So whenever the 30 year yield hit above 5%, which we’re back at now, you ended up with a “TACO Tuesday”—some market manipulation and a whole load of talks around “we’re not negotiating”. Later of course, everyone comes and sits at the table and negotiates. The acting has reached epic proportions.

The reason for that is because no one wins from escalation.

Look at all the parties that are around the table and consider the formation of the new (geopolitical) world order—which was the long-term thesis I believe was happening and has largely been set. There is no reversing that trend now.

As a reminder, China normalized between Iran and Saudi Arabia. There was an alliance between the Gulf countries and BRICS, and China is the number one purchaser of all of the energy from all the different parties in the region. Therefore it has significant leverage over the different parties. I believe that there was a plan by factions of power on a transnational level that want regional stability in the Middle East. They effectively want the Middle East to become West Asia, which is predominantly held together by China and BRICS. Many of the rivalries that we see in the region are real, but not quite as real as most people would have them believe, in terms of narrative.

I think that the Gulf countries and Iran, and a faction of power within the private sector of America—that we can call the financial industrial complex, or the FIC—all want regional stability.

Iran at the end of this is going to need significant financing for all of its rebuild contracts. I believe that financing is going to come from the Gulf via (and we’ve had a hint of it), a $300 billion fund, not from reparations.

A fund means ownership, equity and regional stability through shared vested interests!

I believe China and the Belt and Road Initiative will be part of that. As well as Iran trying to get as much as it can from the deal by unfreezing sanction funds, having the removal of sanctions—which would increase its revenue significantly—but it would also bring a bunch of oil back onto the market.

At the same time, there has been damage in the Gulf that needs to be rebuilt, but that’s been concentrated around US assets. So when you look at the region today and zoom out—I see Iran normalized with the Gulf countries, China (which is is the most important player in the region), and a very convenient operation that leads to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. This creates urgency, which rhymes very much with the fall of the British Empire in the Suez Canal and that kind of Egypt moment, which manufacturers a crisis and resets everything—redefines, renegotiates, force majeures, contracts, and reprices things. THIS is a pattern that we’ve seen time and time again.

And with every crisis, you get concentration of power into fewer and fewer corporate interests.

That’s one operation. Then on the other side, you see convenient rebuild contracts that are going to happen in Iran and across the Gulf. Those who invest in those rebuild contracts will set the geopolitical world order. I do actually believe that there will be a toll on the Strait of Hormuz. Now it won’t be as bombastic as “Iran controls everything”—it will be a partnership with Amman and also the vested interests across the Gulf.

So eventually we will see a structure, but I don’t profess to know exactly what that will look like. But if you can charge on the Strait of Hormuz, then that questions every other strategic choke point:

And that folks, changes the Bretton Woods world order with the American Navy protecting the trade routes.

If you think about it, the free trade routes were a function of the European and American empires. It was not allowing countries to use their strategic choke points to exert leverage over the European and American empire. All that is now coming to an end. I hope you can grasp the importance and impact of this. The world order is indeed changing.

The same with OPEC. OPEC, if you go back to the 1973 embargo, and then you think about what was set up in ‘74, ‘75—you had the assassination of King Faisal, you had the Petrodollar, and you had OPEC, which was set up to resist against the seven major oil producers and companies across Europe and America.

But what was the end result? The end result was the petrodollar.

What is (or soon to be was) the petrodollar? It is the pricing of oil in dollars. Now, that’s fine. That is, you can continue to price oil in dollars because it’s what you settle in that matters. More and more people have been settling in alternative currencies, while pricing in dollars.

Normally, exporters who do settle in dollars, take those dollars and use them to purchase US Treasuries. By purchasing US treasuries, you basically enter the Federal Reserve system—and then the Federal Reserve system produces a yield. That yield is then spent back into the US equity market, to have contracts with the likes of Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics, Raytheon, and other companies that would then sell you weapons and put a base in your country.

So now we don’t necessarily have the bases across the region. We also have the Gulf countries moving away from purchasing treasuries and instead purchasing more equities. What comes with equities? Voting rights and control. What were the Gulf countries investing in over the years? They were investing in AI and robotics infrastructure—they were the biggest investors in most of America’s AI industry, alongside BlackRock and other financial institutions.

Blackrock had the CEO of Saudi Aramco join the board. We also had significant investment in Texas from the refining company that was a subsidiary of Saudi Aramco, that also could do the refining of the Venezuelan oil. We had a significant build out with Qatar leading up to this around the Golden Pass, which was 70% owned by Qatar Energy, 30% owned by Exxon. We also had significant buildup of Chinese strategic petroleum reserves prior to this.

We had very convenient regime changes in both Syria and Venezuela.

Both of those now have Iranian interests, Chinese interests, Russian interests, and American interests. Go figure.

Now, suddenly we’ve got a regime change in Syria without much drama. That just so happens to be somebody deeply connected with the Gulf countries. Most people frame him as an Israeli puppet because he used to be a member of ISIS. But actually he’s Gulf country and Turkish funded. I consider him a placeholder to stabilize Syria and get rebuild contracts from the Gulf countries.

We had the same in Venezuela—China was preparing, China was moving—Russia and Iran kind of stepped down and bowed down. Maduro was regime changed and it looked very effortless and easy prior to this.

So we’re seeing that the Western hemisphere seems to be bounded around American interest and private corporate interest. We’re seeing that China seems to be with the Gulf countries and BRICS, resolving issues that look very chaotic.

This suggest a multipolar world.

We’re also simultaneously seeing the removal of the foundation of the Japan carry trade as the Bank of Japan puts rates up. We’re seeing tension in the Euro dollar market—the ability to create dollars outside the Federal Reserve System.

Who got FX swap lines? It was the UAE.

So the UAE is one to watch. It has had strategic US bases destroyed. It’s got an agreement with Israel that allows it to purchase Israeli companies and assets in the Abraham Accords. It left OPEC, which is the other half of the petrodollar. It also gets an FX swap line, which allows it to deposit its own currency, pegged to the dollar and create dollars in order to stabilize its regional system—led by a bunch of other Gulf countries that probably want the same.

So yes, if you’re following along—this is the dismantling of the petrodollar. Again, I truly hope you recognize the impact and implications of this!

In summary—these producers increasingly accept non-dollar (especially yuan) payments, BRICS and Gulf nations are rapidly advancing de-dollarization initiatives, and the 2026 Iran war has disrupted Gulf revenues while triggering Treasury sales that broke the old recycling loop supporting cheap American borrowing.

This decline is expected to continue, further reducing the dollar’s dominance in oil trade and reserves by 2030; the resulting drop in foreign demand for U.S. debt is already lifting bond yields and borrowing costs, which for the average American ie expected to translate into higher interest rates on mortgages, auto loans, and credit cards, heavier federal debt-service burdens that crowd out spending on programs like Medicare, elevated risk of domestic inflation from greater home financing of deficits, and a weakening dollar.

Net-net, this drives up the cost of imports and everyday living expenses for all Americans. It should go without saying that this is not what we all had in mind for “Making America Great Again”. Blatantly and purposely misleading narratives be damned.

So at the same time, as Iran brings all that oil onto market—which at the moment, it can only sell it to China, and it can sell it at a discount. Now it’s not going to be at a discount if sanctions are removed depending on the terms and the negotiation. What currency is it going to be priced in? Well, prior to this, Saudi priced 30% of its oil in the Petro Yuan. Also, the Bank for International Settlements left its project of a network of central bank digital currencies called mBridge. What was that project? It was a project that connected the Gulf central bank digital currencies with the Chinese central bank digital currencies. Now, we think of central bank digital currencies (and I certainly do) as surveillance, but from the nation level, what does it do?

It allows you to circumvent SWIFT and it allows you to operate outside of the Federal Reserve system because it all clears on a blockchain.

So what I think we’re witnessing right now is the dismantling, in a managed transition (by what we can call the FIC, or the Financial Industrial Complex), of US hegemonic power and financial power. Once again, do we understand the implications of this?

In short, greater circumvention of SWIFT accelerates the broader trend of de-dollarization already visible in oil trade, reserves, and bilateral settlements. It does not end the dollar’s central role overnight, but it steadily raises the cost of America’s privileged position in the global financial system. For the average American that mainly translates into tighter credit conditions and a higher cost of living over the medium term, partially offset by any gains in export competitiveness.

What we are witnessing is the move into a multipolar world order, while we’re told that as a result, we’re likely driving towards the big World War III event of China vs America—which in reality seems like it can never happen.

Why can that never happen? Because if you really look into it, the American military industrial complex literally cannot win a war without China now!

The significant and multifaceted reliance on China makes this impossible. So, anyone saying we’re going to World War III really hasn’t thought through all of this and I would think that everyone in power knows this.

So Russia gets Ukraine, alongside whatever Blackrock and the Financial Industrial Complex can asset strip out of the country. The MIC or Military Industrial Complex gets to sell and test weapons, which was the Palestinian laboratory and the Ukrainian laboratory. The FIC gets rebuild contracts while the American interests and the global hegemon interests—of holding the strategic choke points, the ports and the petrodollar—are being dismantled in these bounded escalations, where every time there is a new agreement signed, we get closer and closer to a non-U.S. dominated world!

Step by step. Piece by piece. Narrative by narrative, while the distracted /masses sleep.

As more evidence of this, you see Trump turning up in Beijing with Xi Jinping meeting with the likes of Tim Cook of Apple, the executives of Visa and MasterCard, and Elon Musk of SpaceX/Tesla, etc.,. What you are seeing are the most important players meeting in one place—which means:

America should no longer even carry the illusion of being a nation state. It is clearly a private corporation.

All of those private corporations were there negotiating with their strategic partner in China—in order to make sure that they get the rare earth minerals that they need, that they get the cheap labor that they need, and that they can still function in the Chinese factories that they need.

Because the focus for manufacturing in America is mostly all AI, robotics and data centers—all the rest requires China.

And that’s the transition that we’re going through.

When it comes to Trump—if you think he’s an idiot—it’s because I believe he’s being fed instructions of what comes next (and he likely doesn’t even know some of what comes next). He’s servicing the private corporate and transnational capital interests to perfection. As ordered and instructed.

But the sheeple thinks he works for the American public.

Therefore to many of these people he’s starting to look like a bumbling idiot that doesn’t know what he’s doing. A bumbling idiot that’s losing a war.

Now, after all of that, here is the ultimate question—what if the loss has already been baked into the equation??

Time will tell, I suppose.

~ end

Summary of Simon’s Thesis:

We are currently navigating a highly coordinated, managed transition of global empire away from Western dominance and towards a multipolar world order.

Global control is shifting into the hands of three primary private networks—the Financial Industrial Complex (FIC), the Military Industrial Complex (MIC), and the Technical Industrial Complex (TIC).

Our governments and “leaders” ALL know this, while they omit truth and LIE to the public. They serve the interests of the “elites”, at the expense of us. We stand to lose what remains of our rights, freedoms, finances and sovereignty unless we wake up and prepare.

Traditional governments are no longer truly in charge, having been asset-stripped and effectively turned into private corporate entities servicing transnational capital.

Global conflicts represent, highly managed escalations designed to provide leverage for private corporate interests, renegotiate maritime trade routes, and secure lucrative contracts.

The mechanics of the transition toward programmable money, Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), and sophisticated algorithms are designed to shape public narrative and completely weaponize dissent. Digital slavery at all levels.

It is of critical importance to step back from the algorithmic noise, to touch grass, and build local resilience through parallel community supply chains.

By understanding this macro transition, you can begin to make long-term plans to protect your agency, foster family and spiritual resilience, and build stronger local community connections.

In Closing:

I, too, believe the geopolitical theater we are witnessing has largely been planned by the NWO cabal—and negotiated with China.



Trump is merely the perfectly selected candidate to fool the masses and help deliver the required change in empire.



It’s a big club, and we ain’t in it folks. In fact, we are cannon fodder to these “elites”. Pawns in their games of chess.



It’s time for everyone to realize that Trump is just a leading American actor—helping to sell your kids, your freedoms, your finances and your futures down the NWO river.



In reality, he told us what he is, multiple times.



We just weren’t listening.

Many still refuse to.

DO NOT COMPLY!

The New World Order Agenda June 17, 2025 Most still have no idea what the “New World Order” really means. Most don’t know how long this now very publically marketed plan has been in place. Most don’t know who is actually behind it. Oddly enough, most don’t seem to want to know — apathy, largely by design. Some Read full story