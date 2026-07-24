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Society of Problem Solvers's avatar
Society of Problem Solvers
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They think they are smarter than they are. Even if they try to transfer us to a new system, it will not be able to be maintained. We present to you, a NEWER WORLD ORDER. One made by the people

https://joshketry.substack.com/p/a-newer-world-order-ece?utm_source=publication-search

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Gary D. Waugh's avatar
Gary D. Waugh
1d

What a great and informative piece, I learned so much I didn't know. I am however familiar with the New World Order, since it has been quoted since Reagan, and reiterated by Bush Snr, Bush Jnr, Blair, Cameron and Brown. I've read what their intentions are, but I propose a different system. A system made by the people for the people. I see the comment below mine by @Society of Problem Solvers suggesting exactly that (I'll read it and more shortly).

I propose a New Orderly World, a federation if you will. I'm not politically minded, but I'll be damned to hell if I sit here and do nothing for the future of my children and unborn grandchildren.

We have so many great thinkers and writers here on Substack, which I've found to be a welcome and open community of people who all genuinely want to help each other. Let's group together and build the revolution you speak of and wake the "sheeple" up, since the sheeple is us, you, me and everyone else on here.

Let's get a petition signed to release ALL OF THE EPSTEIN FILES, TAX EVERYONE AT THE SAME RATE (SAY 5%), switch to a transparent cashless society so we can see where ALL THE WEALTH IS, and BUILD A BETTER WORLD NOW, NOW, NOW, NOW!

I was told by my palm reader that my second memoir (which contains this idea) sets the ball rolling for this change, which make the world a completely different and better place for EVERYONE.

Yes I've had a bottle of wine, but I'm serious, let us do this NOW.

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