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Stan Sylvester's avatar
Stan Sylvester
2d

I'm relatively new to this site. Stunning research and writing, bravo!

I got my start with "All Wars Are Banker Wars" by Michael Rivero.

All the best,

Stan in TN

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TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
2d

"It is well enough that people of the nation do not understand our banking and monetary system, for if they did, I believe there would be a revolution before tomorrow morning." —Henry Ford

"Permit me to issue the currency of a nation and i care not who makes its laws." —Rothschild

Rothschild said this because he who controls the currency spigot controls the root of the love of all evil and thus the minds of most men.

Whoever has the gold, really does make the rules, Rothschild understood this implicitely, and it is why tje travesty of central banking is a thing.

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