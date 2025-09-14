Humanity's major struggle today is literally between a satanic cult that many recognize as the Illuminati (apparently the top rung of Freemasonry and secret societies), and the remnants of humanity that uphold God's laws and commandments.

The Illuminati doctrine is based on kabbalistic “Judaism” (aka Pharisaism or Pharisaic Law, not Torah!) — the view that CABAList/Kabbalistic “Jewry” represents “God”, and they are the only real humans with divine right to rule. The goyim (all of us) are basically just animals destined to serve the Illuminati bloodlines.

The Illuminati basically constitutes a secret society within Freemasonry. As in “Judaism”, the rank and file are manipulated with platitudes. They are not told the truth about their genealogy and history — nor the real objectives which are basically depopulating the earth and implementing a technocratic version of Communism — with a Black Nobility / Illuminati bloodlines achieving the ultimate monopoly over everything of value. As society becomes more and more a literal satanic cult, the masses are naturally deceived and kept in the dark.

Yes, a large percentage of secular “Jews” would find these ideas repulsive and absurd — but that doesn’t mean they aren’t real. Only a small minority understands the truth about all of this — most “Jews” today don’t understand it. Just like most American’s don’t understand much all about their own true history, the hidden oligarchy and mystery religion that runs the world, nor the very old New World Order Agenda.

HEAR IT DIRECTLY FROM AN ASHKENAZI “JEW” HIMSELF

— HENRY MAKOW, PhD:

Current conclusions from my research:

The Black Nobility bloodlines, Illuminati, Jesuits, Kabbalists, Islamists, etc., — each comprise parts of the NWO cabal that work together through secretive roundtable groups, secret societies and Freemasonry. The “Jewish” identity, kabbalistic mysticism and Babylonian banking are deeply interwoven into it all — they’re inseparable.

It is vitally important to understand that the NWO cabal is clearly using the non-Biblical, Rothschild-fabricated physical State of Israel, and the stolen identity of “Jewish” to push an incredibly deceptive end-times script, so they can bring about their NWO agenda.

The “Jewish” identity running Israel are NOT Torah Jews from the Bible, rather satanic kabbalistic counterfeit/convert Ashkenazi “Jews” that follow the doctrine of the Pharaisees. The powerful “Jewish” Chabad Lubavitch cult is working to fabricate conditions that will bring about the rebuilding of the 3rd temple and a resulting global holy war — and out of the ashes they believe comes their “Messianic age”, with a world run via Noahide law and Freemasonry.

As we begin to understand our true history, it appears that the state of Israel was created not as a true homeland for the persecuted offspring of “God’s chosen”, but rather the physical state, that title and the “Jewish” identity have all been hijacked.

All Abrahamic religions appear to be captured and religious extremism combined with scripted Biblical prophecy are being used to herd the masses — the perfect deceptive vehicle to kick off WWIII (among other planned crises) to finally bring about the success of their “great work”.

What an incredibly twisted plot to fool the world.

Repent and seek.

THE TRUTH SETS YOU FREE.

DO NOT COMPLY.

GOD BLESS.

THE SATANIC CHABAD CULT WANTS WW3

Masons Planning to Build 3rd Temple

Israel and the Battle of Armageddon

It’s NOT Just “The Jews”

Straight Up Telling You About Their NWO aka their “Great Work” — Right Out In The Open

SUPPLEMENTARY ARTICLES —

Read full story

Many of you may have heard of Altiyan Childs. Australian singer-songwriter and the winner of the second season of The X Factor Australia in 2010, he is perhaps more well known in “conspiracy theorist” circles as the man who released a shocking 5 hour long video exposing Freemasonry on August 15th, 2021.

Read full story

Wake Up Time For Christians: 'During his almost four years in office, Donald Trump has been the greatest supporter of Noahide law in US history.'

Trump is CHABAD