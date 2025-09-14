The Illuminati, Freemasons, Chabad Lubavitch and Donald J. Trump
CHOOSE to wake up out of that sleep
Humanity's major struggle today is literally between a satanic cult that many recognize as the Illuminati (apparently the top rung of Freemasonry and secret societies), and the remnants of humanity that uphold God's laws and commandments.
The Illuminati doctrine is based on kabbalistic “Judaism” (aka Pharisaism or Pharisaic Law, not Torah!) — the view that CABAList/Kabbalistic “Jewry” represents “God”, and they are the only real humans with divine right to rule. The goyim (all of us) are basically just animals destined to serve the Illuminati bloodlines.
The Illuminati basically constitutes a secret society within Freemasonry. As in “Judaism”, the rank and file are manipulated with platitudes. They are not told the truth about their genealogy and history — nor the real objectives which are basically depopulating the earth and implementing a technocratic version of Communism — with a Black Nobility / Illuminati bloodlines achieving the ultimate monopoly over everything of value. As society becomes more and more a literal satanic cult, the masses are naturally deceived and kept in the dark.
Yes, a large percentage of secular “Jews” would find these ideas repulsive and absurd — but that doesn’t mean they aren’t real. Only a small minority understands the truth about all of this — most “Jews” today don’t understand it. Just like most American’s don’t understand much all about their own true history, the hidden oligarchy and mystery religion that runs the world, nor the very old New World Order Agenda.
HEAR IT DIRECTLY FROM AN ASHKENAZI “JEW” HIMSELF
— HENRY MAKOW, PhD:
Current conclusions from my research:
The Black Nobility bloodlines, Illuminati, Jesuits, Kabbalists, Islamists, etc., — each comprise parts of the NWO cabal that work together through secretive roundtable groups, secret societies and Freemasonry. The “Jewish” identity, kabbalistic mysticism and Babylonian banking are deeply interwoven into it all — they’re inseparable.
It is vitally important to understand that the NWO cabal is clearly using the non-Biblical, Rothschild-fabricated physical State of Israel, and the stolen identity of “Jewish” to push an incredibly deceptive end-times script, so they can bring about their NWO agenda.
The “Jewish” identity running Israel are NOT Torah Jews from the Bible, rather satanic kabbalistic counterfeit/convert Ashkenazi “Jews” that follow the doctrine of the Pharaisees. The powerful “Jewish” Chabad Lubavitch cult is working to fabricate conditions that will bring about the rebuilding of the 3rd temple and a resulting global holy war — and out of the ashes they believe comes their “Messianic age”, with a world run via Noahide law and Freemasonry.
As we begin to understand our true history, it appears that the state of Israel was created not as a true homeland for the persecuted offspring of “God’s chosen”, but rather the physical state, that title and the “Jewish” identity have all been hijacked.
All Abrahamic religions appear to be captured and religious extremism combined with scripted Biblical prophecy are being used to herd the masses — the perfect deceptive vehicle to kick off WWIII (among other planned crises) to finally bring about the success of their “great work”.
What an incredibly twisted plot to fool the world.
Repent and seek.
THE TRUTH SETS YOU FREE.
DO NOT COMPLY.
GOD BLESS.
THE SATANIC CHABAD CULT WANTS WW3
Masons Planning to Build 3rd Temple
Israel and the Battle of Armageddon
It’s NOT Just “The Jews”
Straight Up Telling You About Their NWO aka their “Great Work” — Right Out In The Open
Disclaimer:
Let it be clearly stated that this author does not feel nor hold any hatred or contempt against any particular race or ethnicity. This author is anti-war and does not condone any violence, nor wish any race, color, creed or religion any harm. This author does not support any persons, groups, or organizations who contribute to any form of hatred, theft or violence – particularly those aimed towards innocent civilians with children being the most vulnerable. Care and consideration has been utilized to present information, including some that can be considered sensitive and controversial, in a thoughtful manner that presents it based on facts and data available. As a Commentary, this article may contain opinions by its author so as to offer a personalized perspective on the events and issues at hand.
Trying to get people to understand this concept is extremely difficult, it’s so grossly evil that it’s hard to believe.
Do not comply
Chabad ,? lol you are so confused maybe
ZioNazis are chigis not Hasidic Jews .. unless they are wearing Hasidic attire as Halloween costume
And Zionism is Nazism
Nazis never lost the war ! Knights of Malta have been orchestrating all the wars and propping and controlling both sides to achieve their goals
Israel was created by the knights of Malta and their progeny
Or was your article satire?
I can no longer tell