Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you all know this literally insane claim as part of the dystopian “Great Reset” world, being sold to us by the WEF. Have any of you ever truly wondered how or why this crazy claim is being made? Do any of you know that they have been setting up the legal mechanisms to make this a reality, over many decades, without our consent or knowledge? Do you realize that there is a well-crafted plan in it’s final stages, working to force this evil, dystopian goal upon us?

“The Great Taking” is a plan by central bankers to confiscate all securities, bank deposits and debt-financed property, as revealed by former hedge fund manager David Webb. The plan involves exploiting the global debt accumulation super cycle, rehypothecation of assets, and the centralization of control over financial institutions.

In other words, this is a “scheme of central bankers to subjugate humanity by taking all securities, bank deposits, and property financed with debt.” David Webb, has blown the lid off this diabolical plan that is more than 50 years in the making. He calls it ‘The Great Taking‘.

“It is about the taking of collateral (all of it), the end game of the current globally synchronous debt accumulation super cycle.

This scheme is being executed by long-planned, intelligent design, the audacity and scope of which is difficult for the mind to encompass.

Included are all financial assets and bank deposits, all stocks and bonds; and hence, all underlying property of all public corporations, including all inventories, plant and equipment; land, mineral deposits, inventions and intellectual property.

Privately owned personal and real property financed with any amount of debt will likewise be taken, as will the assets of privately owned businesses which have been financed with debt.

If even partially successful, this will be the greatest conquest and subjugation in world history.

Private, closely held control of ALL central banks, and hence of all money creation, has allowed a very few people to control all political parties and governments; the intelligence agencies and their myriad front organisations; the armed forces and the police; the major corporations and, of course, the media. These very few people are the prime movers. Their plans are executed over decades. Their control is opaque.

To be clear, it is these very few people, who are hidden from you, who are behind this scheme to confiscate all assets, who are waging a hybrid war against humanity.”

It’s long past time we TURN OFF THE TV and all other distractions and decide to awaken to what we are facing. It’s time that we realize the critical shift that has happened in global finance: the systematic transfer of stock and bond ownership from individuals to centralized institutions (with a small number of “elite” families behind those). The fact is, investors no longer directly own the securities they purchase—instead, they hold paper claims while actual ownership resides with financial intermediaries. These financial intermediaries are the preferred creditors, who will be allowed to bail themselves out with YOUR assets, WHEN their architected financial collapse is unleashed.

This transformation was not accidental, but rather a calculated move to strip individuals of real asset control. We are literally on the cusp of the largest global financial crime in world history. What is being setup is going to make the great depression look like a cake walk.

I truly hope that everyone takes the time to study this material and prepare. I hope more of us actually decide to take action. All of this is 100% real and it is coming at us like a freight train. The planned collapse can happen at any time of their choosing and it seems we have very little time left to prepare, nor fight these constructs that we’ve been told to accept.

Do you wish to own nothing and pretend to be happy? If the answer to that question is NO, then take the time to study this material. The cake is baked. The fuse is lit. Time is running out.

The Great Taking documentary is here:



The Great Taking - Documentary

David Webb exposes the system Central Bankers have in place to take everything from everyone.

FREE eBOOK: THE GREAT TAKING, by David Rogers Webb

Book as a pdf or tap picture.

''The Federal Reserve destroyed the economy to take over the financial system.'', says David Rogers Webb

https://www.bitchute.com/video/IcHxgw8GCjyU/?list=notifications&randomize=false

How to survive “The Great Taking”

https://expose-news.com/2025/01/13/how-to-survive-the-great-taking/?jetpack_skip_subscription_popup

The Great Taking: How to shield your wealth from the self-styled financial elites

https://expose-news.com/2025/01/14/how-to-shield-your-wealth/

How to Protect Yourself

While the scope of The Great Taking is overwhelming, there are ways to fight back. The key is to become a hard target:

Eliminate Debt: Debt is their weapon, and every dollar you owe is leverage against you. Pay off your loans and free yourself from their control. Own Tangible Assets: Shift your wealth into assets that you can hold and control directly, like physical gold, silver or unencumbered property. Ditch the Banks: Move your money out of traditional banking systems and into alternatives that don’t tie you to unsecured liabilities. Educate Yourself: Knowledge is power. Read Webb’s book and other resources to fully understand the mechanisms of The Great Taking and how to counteract them. Become Self-Sufficient: Build real world skills. Learn how to grow your own food. Find local growers and producers. Build community. Stockpile to get your family through for as long as you are capable of doing so.

Our Fight for Survival

This is not a time for complacency. The Great Taking is not a far-off event – it’s imminent. The financial elite have spent decades perfecting their trap, and they are ready to spring it. When the next crisis hits, the unprepared will lose everything.

Webb’s warning is clear: act now or be swept away. The coming collapse is by design, and only those who see through the lies and take decisive action will survive. Prepare yourself, protect your assets, and don’t fall victim to the greatest theft in human history.

Support the work of this lawyer team, fighting the Great Taking agenda!

https://trunorthpublicpolicy.com/