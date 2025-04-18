Sets You Free Newsletter

Sets You Free Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lucas Nascario's avatar
Lucas Nascario
Apr 20

Let the common man (spiritually qualified, not talking about the materially poor, etc.) stumble into the pit. Anyone who doesn't believe in *and* follow God (and as a result of that pride-driven disbelief, the consequences of sin) is going to have a very destructive path ahead - even if they don't *feel* like they're on that destructive path. A dummy doesn't actually track their own decline, it's really only noticed by those of us paying attention, because our foundation is set upon truths that comes from above.

Actually, the world can't even identify destruction of the mind (and thereby, the soul) - so they are self-destructing through their love of the blind ways of the world. I'm literally watching it happen to people in real time, and there's nothing I can do about it, because any conversation with them would always have to go where they plug their ears (haters of truth), and essentially call me stupid or crazy; which is precisely how their sin destroys them, sin first leads to the destruction of the mind.

And as for Heaven, the Bible said the path is narrow - I take that very literally, just looking at where nearly everyone's priorities are, most "Church" goers included. What direction the world and this country takes doesn't even matter, preparation mentality often comes with worry, but it's only the right here, right now that I am to be concerned with. What happens even minutes from now is all in God's hands.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
The Do Not Comply Guy's avatar
The Do Not Comply Guy
Apr 22

Support the work of this lawyer team, fighting the Great Taking agenda!

https://trunorthpublicpolicy.com/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 JB
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture