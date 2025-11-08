Disclaimer:

The point of this stack is to introduce more to these “conspiracy” theories, their potential connections and simply make us think. I have already covered deeply in my other stacks who I believe would be behind all of this, and what their agendas are. There are also much better sources that go deeply into these World Fairs, hidden history, lost civilizations, old world technology and potential past resets. I hope you enjoy and look more into it for yourself.

Also consider watching “1904 World’s Fair Lie” and “Timeline Begins in 1800?” from My Lunch Break before you so quickly pass judgment.

The Great Reset Few Talk About

Today, I want to take a bit of a detour away from my “normal” content and cover a topic that has been on my mind for quite a while. Although one should never blindly buy the swirling theories they find on the interwebs, there are some wildly interesting ones here. While I’m not yet convinced, this subject matter has become considerably more compelling, given what we’ve learned about our world over these last few years.

I’m talking about the World Fairs of the 1800’s to early 1900’s. On the surface, these were massive international exhibitions intended to celebrate human progress, but when you look closer, they don’t seem to make sense. The speed of construction, the beauty and scope of the architecture, the technologies on display, and the fact that these entire “cities” literally vanished almost overnight — it all raises serious questions.

When you throw in theories about the mud flood, the lost civilization of Tartaria, the Great Reset, and even the concept of aether energy — you start to see how the World Fairs have become a focal point for more researchers. By the end, I’m pretty sure you’ll see why many people are questioning the official narratives on these fairs and are wondering if these events could be hiding something much deeper.

The World Fairs: Cities That Appeared Out of Nowhere

“The History we’ve been told is a lie!” “Our true history was covered up!” Beyond the introductory paragraph you’ll find on the r/Tartaria subreddit page, these are phrases I hear more and more from internet researchers and historians. Could there be any validity to these claims?

World Fairs, also known as expositions, took place across the world between the mid-1800s and early 1900s. These weren’t meager events. They were massive undertakings that brought millions of visitors from across the world. Chicago’s 1893 Columbian Exposition drew more than 27 million people during its six-month run from May 1 to October 31, 1893. This figure represents a significant portion of the United States population at the time, which was approximately 63 million in 1890.

What made these fairs so remarkable were the size, scope and grandeur of the buildings. Chicago’s fair was nicknamed the “White City” because its 200 new buildings were supposedly covered in a plaster-like material called “staff,” painted a uniform white. The result was awe inspiring: a city of statues, domes and palaces that looked like it had been plucked straight out of ancient Rome. People described walking into a new world — one so glorius and advanced it seemed to exist outside of time. At night, the entire city was illuminated with electric lights — something so new and overwhelming that many visitors wept at the sight.

COLUMBIAN EXPOSITION LIT UP - CHICAGO 1893

They also had amazing canals at the world fairs.

The scope and scale here is almost unfathomable

Passengers ride in an electric launch past the Statue of the Republic. The 65-foot-tall statue, covered in gold leaf, represented the strength of the American republic. It stood at the corner of the Grand Basin, in front of the Grand Arch of the 550-foot-long Peristyle that allowed water access to Lake Michigan - Chicago 1893

Do the above pictures strike you as something “facade” or temporary?

Let’s take a closer look one of these World Fairs for more context, shall we?

The Great Exhibition of 1851 was housed, famously, in a giant greenhouse constructed not out of wood and plaster, but iron and glass, the prefabricated sections being made off-site, and the whole assembled in record time in a matter of months. The Exhibition opened May 1, 1851, and closed October 15 the same year, attracting some 6,063,986 visitors over the summer, including Queen Victoria, who visited 34 times in all, 15 times in the first month. (It was her husband Prince Albert who had helped to kick the whole thing off, so she was doubly pleased.) The Crystal Palace, as the greenhouse was called, covered 772,784 square feet, plus a gallery of 217,100 square feet, yielding a total of 990,000 square feet of exhibit space for 13,937 exhibitors, 6,556 from outside the British Empire—meaning more than half came from within. The Exhibition cost its promoters 169,998 pounds sterling, but brought in over two-and-a-half times that amount (451,273 pounds sterling by September 24, 1851). If World Fairs became de rigeur for showcasing the grandeur of Empire, the Crystal Palace set the bar very high.

Just look at it! Was this a marvel of engineering — or an engineered marvel? A fairy tale cathedral — or a temple of industry?

Again, here’s the catch — we’re told these buildings were temporary, built cheaply, and torn down after the fair ended. And yet, when you look at photographs, the level of detail is extraordinary. Stunning. These were not slapped-together sheds — they were fully formed works of architecture with intricate carvings, statues, and massive domes. And they were supposedly constructed in record time. Chicago’s fairgrounds were built in just two years, on swampy land that had to be drained and leveled first. Even with today’s technology, this would be a logistical nightmare.

Also, how did they do all this it with horse-drawn carts and steam engines?

This oddity alone should make us pause.

The Strange Pattern

Now let’s talk about the pattern that shows up again and again. A city is built for a fair. It amazes millions of visitors. It hosts new inventions, cultural exhibitions, and breathtaking architecture. And then, just as quickly as it appeared, it vanishes?

Nighttime view of the Panama Pacific International Exhibition of 1915 in San Francisco. The tower at left is the Tower of Jewels that rose 435 feet and was covered with 100,000 novagems — faceted cut-glass “jewels”.

Take San Francisco’s Panama-Pacific International Exposition in 1915. It featured grand palaces, colonnades, and the famous Tower of Jewels, decorated with over 100,000 colored glass “gems” that sparkled in the sunlight. The Palace of Fine Arts looked so permanent and majestic that visitors assumed it would become a fixture of the city. But within a year, almost everything was demolished or dismantled. Only the Palace of Fine Arts remained — which did get completely rebuilt in the 1960s.

Look through all of the historical pictures yourself. Look how truly massive the buildings are compared to the people and horses on the ground.

Or consider St. Louis in 1904. The Louisiana Purchase Exposition covered 1,200 acres and had nearly 1,500 buildings. It introduced the public to things like the ice cream cone, wireless telegraphs, and early x-ray machines. Yet within a few years, almost all of it was gone. Why??

The pattern repeats in Buffalo, Paris, London, and dozens of other cities. Build a city. Surprise the world. Bulldoze and bury it. Erase it from the map, leaving behind only photographs and a handful of surviving buildings. Why??? The official answer is that these were temporary structures built for short-term use. But the considerably more logical interpretation to some implies something else — a clearly intentional erasure.

The Great Reset Hypothesis

This brings us to the Great Reset theory. According to this view, the World Fairs weren’t just celebrations of progress — they were tools to rewrite history. Imagine that there was once a global civilization with advanced knowledge of architecture, energy, and technology. Something happened that destroyed or purposely erased much of it — a disaster, a war, or a deliberate takeover, etc. The survivors needed a new narrative, one that put them in control and explained away the remnants of the old world.

Enter the World Fairs. These events were, in this theory, carefully staged productions. Older buildings that had survived were covered in plaster facades to make them appear “new.” The fairs acted as introductions — here’s modern technology, here’s modern architecture, here’s the story of progress we want you to believe. Once the curtain fell, the “temporary” buildings were demolished, taking with them the physical evidence that these might not have been new at all. Rather, they used these fairs to erase our true history, as clearly evidenced by such architecture and it’s required technology.

The fairs served as a reset.

They told the public — this is the beginning of modern civilization. Forget what came before.

Mud Flood: Buried Evidence?

The mud flood hypothesis ties neatly into this idea. Have you ever walked past an old building and noticed that what looks like a full set of windows is buried below the ground level? Or that a grand doorway seems to lead straight into dirt? Mud flood theorists argue that these aren’t design quirks. Instead, they’re evidence that at some point, a massive event blanketed parts of cities in mud and sediment, burying entire floors of buildings.

Did they really pull in the supplies across dirt and fields?

A common theme is the dirt roads surrounding these buildings. How did they pull in the supplies across dirt and fields?

Anyhow in this view, many of the buildings used for the World Fairs weren’t newly constructed at all. They were older Tartarian structures that had survived the mud flood. The “construction” for the fairs may have simply been digging them out, adding staircases to reach the new ground level, and putting fresh plaster facades on to make them appear as temporary fair buildings. Once the fairs ended, the structures could be demolished or reburied, hiding the evidence again.

This theory explains the speed of construction, too. If you’re not really building from scratch — if you’re just refurbishing existing buildings — it’s a lot easier to create a “new city” in a short time. No?

Tartaria: The Lost Civilization

Now let’s bring Tartaria into the story. On old European maps, you’ll see vast areas of Asia labeled “Tartary” or “Tartaria”. Historians dismiss this as a vague term used for little-known lands. But in the “conspiracy” world, Tartaria is said to have been a vast, advanced civilization that spanned much of the earth.

Tartaria has been credited with building the grand architecture we see all over the world — cathedrals, star forts, domes, and palaces that seem far beyond the capabilities of the societies we’re told built them. The idea is that Tartaria had a deep knowledge of energy systems, architecture, and possibly even free energy. When Tartaria fell, its history was erased, its buildings were repurposed, and its technologies were hidden. The World Fairs, in this story, were a way to reintroduce some of this architecture and technology under new labels and control, while quietly demolishing or hiding the rest.

Old Penn Station in New York City is also believed to be a remnant of the Tartarian Empire, according to the “conspiracy theory”.

This could explain why so many different cultures and countries suddenly started building in similar architectural styles in the 1800s — styles that appear global, not local. It would also explain why these fairs look less like “temporary exhibitions” and more like the staged rebranding of a lost civilization.

Some believe the history of New York City’s Singer Building was made up to hide the existence of the Tartarian Empire.

Aether: Hidden Energy Technology?

Now let’s talk about aether. In mainstream science, aether was a discarded theory, the invisible medium that light was once believed to travel through. After experiments failed to detect it, the idea was dropped. But in “conspiracy” circles, aether remains central.

The theory says that aether is real, and that older civilizations — including Tartaria — knew how to harness it as a form of free energy. Buildings with domes, spires, and intricate metal ornamentation weren’t just pretty — they were functional! They were energy collectors and transmitters, pulling power from the aether to light buildings, run machines, and maybe even heal the body.

This photo caught my eye. Could this possibly be showing the aether? Other videos and photos with similar construction in modern day also capture this phenomenon.

At the Chicago World’s Fair of 1893, visitors were stunned by the glowing lights that covered the grounds. It is said people were so struck in awe, many wept when they saw it. The official explanation is that it was powered by Westinghouse’s alternating current system, designed by Nikola Tesla. But some believe the architecture itself played a role — that the White City was wired into an older, hidden energy system. The fairs, in this sense, weren’t just showing off electricity — they were showing the public a piece of a lost technology, only to take it away again when the fair closed.

The Odd Inventions Unveiled

The architecture and lighting aren’t the only oddities. The fairs were also known for their unusual exhibits, many of which seem almost too advanced for their time. One of the most famous was the baby incubator exhibit. At multiple fairs, including Chicago and later at Coney Island, premature babies were displayed in glass incubators for the public to see. The incubators were presented as cutting-edge medical technology, but the fact that they were already functioning at public exhibitions suggests the technology was likely far more established than we’re told.

Other inventions introduced at fairs include x-ray machines, motion pictures, moving sidewalks, and wireless telegraphs. In many cases, these inventions appeared suddenly, as if pulled from nowhere, and were showcased to massive audiences as brand-new marvels. The “conspiracy” angle argues that these were not inventions being unveiled for the first time — they were older technologies being reintroduced at a controlled pace, framed as modern progress when in fact they may have been inherited knowledge.

Fires and Demolitions: Discarding the Evidence?

Another recurring theme with the fairs is fire. Fires destroyed portions of the Chicago fairgrounds, including the Cold Storage Building, in spectacular fashion. Other fairs saw their grounds demolished or dismantled almost immediately after closing. Entire temporary cities were erased in months.

It’s easy or convenient to say this was just practicality — these were never meant to last. But in the “conspiracy” interpretation, demolition served a different role — erasure. If the fairgrounds contained evidence of older civilizations, or technologies that didn’t fit the official timeline, the easiest way to remove them was to burn or tear them down. Once gone, only photographs and written accounts remained, and those could be framed however the authorities wanted.

Was it a coincidence that the Crystal Palace, having been moved to Sydenham Hill in 1854, burned down on November 30, 1936, only months before the Hindenburg went up in flames on May 6, 1937?

Why the World Fairs Matter

So why do the World Fairs matter so much to “conspiracy” researchers? Because they sit at the intersection of several intriguing ideas. They highlight anomalies in architecture, technology, and history. They tie into the theory of a Great Reset — the idea that history has been rewritten to erase evidence of older civilizations. They connect with the mud flood hypothesis, which explains the buried buildings we still see today. They link to Tartaria, the alleged lost empire and they fit with the theory of aether, a suppressed free energy source.

The fairs also matter because they were witnessed by millions of ordinary people. These weren’t secret experiments in hidden labs — they were massive public spectacles. If you wanted to reset public memory and roll out a new narrative of progress, there would be no better way than to dazzle the masses with breathtaking architecture, futuristic technologies, and glowing cities, then erase it all and tell them it was only temporary.

Was there a great Empire in the American Midwest centuries before Columbus arrived (if he even existed)? Does this mean that the World Fairs were purposefully designed not to celebrate, but to destroy the evidence of this Empire by dismantling and burning down the buildings that were already there?

World’s Fair Pan-American Exposition buildings lit up by electric light, 1901 Does all this look temporary or something they’d just tear down to you?

In Closing

When you put it all together, it’s hard not to see the World Fairs less as temporary carnivals and more like staged productions. They seem way too big, too grand, too fast, and too thoroughly erased to fit comfortably into the official story. Were they exactly what history tells us we’re supposed to think — massive temporary exhibitions built quickly with plaster and wood and demolished simply because they weren’t meant to last? Or does the more critical and rational mind lean towards something else entirely — a controlled reveal of older technologies and architectures, all part of a broader plan to reset memories and write a new version of history??

What makes this theory powerful isn’t the definitive proof — it’s the photographs, the timelines, and the strangeness that stand on their own. The glowing, electrified cities, the buried windows, the fires, the incubators, the domes and spires — to even the dimmest of skeptics, they whisper that history is not what we’ve been told.

Were the World Fairs of the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries purposeful exercises of “programming” a new historical narrative while at the same time wiping out evidence for an actual empire that had existed before? Of course, I don’t know. All I know is that these last 5 years have taught us that we had better question many of the official historical narratives that we were taught. “Elite” bloodlines have been running our world and manipulating mankind for far longer than any of us have been alive. Perhaps in ways larger than we’ve ever imagined.

So the next time you see an ornate old world dome topped with a spire, or pass by an old building with windows sunken below ground, or look at photographs of a erased white cities, take a moment and ponder — do I really believe the official narratives? Does all of this really make sense? Or could all of this actually be part of a purposely lost story? A past reset, that we’ve only begun to uncover?

Who knows but we should seek, think critically and be open to uncomfortable new truths.

God bless.

