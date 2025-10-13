The Summation:

Perhaps one of the more succinct statements that summarizes what the “New World Order” is, is this one offered by Pierre Joseph Proudhon, a French writer and socialist:

“Our principle is: atheism in religion, anarchy in politics, no property in the economic sphere.”

But it might have been George Orwell in his book 1984, that best summarized what the “New World Order” has in store for the world when he wrote:

“If you want a picture of the future, imagine a boot stamping on a human face - forever.”

Folks, “they” have a blueprint for our destruction...and it is also well-summarized by Ralph Epperson.

The ‘New World Order’ by ’Ralph Epperson’.

Published in 1990. I would suggest you read it.

You can download a FREE Pdf copy here:

THE NEW WORLD ORDER: BY A. RALPH EPPERSON

A Solution:

Although I know this will be met with disdain from some, accusing it of coming from “organized religion” (admittedly a huge source of humanities woe’s). I challenge that notion in the sense that I believe the keys to life and wisdom still exist within those pages.

It is only the fabrication of false religion — the perversion of religion and the resulting control wielded by evil men — that has led us astray. We must not let these perverted forms and interpretations, push us away from the truth.

Contained within what I believe to be that truth — I will offer this thought in closing for those of us who are seeking solutions. I believe this IS the ultimate foundation for our collective solution. This promise is found in II Chronicles 7:14.

“If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”

God has promised to heal sick nations. America is terribly sick, and the sickness is getting worse. As in “turbo cancer” worse. It is time to do some serious seeking. He will do the healing and provide us with the solutions when we clean up our individual “houses” and find Him.

Now this is not to say that we won’t have to go through huge trials and tribulations. This is not to say that it’s not going to get far, far worse before it gets any better. This is not blindly assuming that God will heal this nation. I certainly don’t profess to know. My instincts tell me that we are headed for an inevitable and very sharp fall. What I do believe (learned the hard way) is this:

If we clean up our spiritual houses, seek, and DO NOT COMPLY — the solutions will come.

AWAKEN.

REPENT.

SEEK.

DO NOT COMPLY.