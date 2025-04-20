Sets You Free Newsletter

Sets You Free Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bradley Long's avatar
Bradley Long
Apr 21

Yes until people understand that there is no freedom in the physical realm that doesn’t come from the spiritual realm they will bump around in the dark in the constructs mental dungeons..The so called elites understand this very basic spiritual concept and have used it to the detriment of humanity for millennia.Become the prodigal sons and turn around and face our father again and rebuild that relationship and come to know who and what we really are..Revelations 18:4 And a voice called out from heaven come out of her my people her being Babylon 🙏 Come out of her my brothers and sisters

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Linda's avatar
Linda
Apr 21

BEWARE of POPE DISTRACTIONS

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by The Do Not Comply Guy
32 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 JB
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture