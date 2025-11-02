If you thought mass brainwashing and mind control was the thing of Hollyweird legend and fictional movies, think again.

If you’ve had that feeling like your life doesn’t belong to you, something is off, maybe the choices, the emotions, even the arguments in your head aren’t really yours. That is not you being paranoid at all. That is the program running and the crazy part about all of this is...

It didn’t start with your phone. It didn’t start with TikTok. It started well over a hundred years ago in a quiet office with men in suits mapping out the human mind like a machine that they could rewire. But here’s what almost nobody understands.

There is a reason that outrage feels addictive. There’s a reason that despair feels normal.

There’s a reason that you wake up with dread and perhaps blame yourself for it. It was designed. And the moment you see how, you can’t unsee it. So let me rip this open for you. Where did all of this programming really begin?

It was a quiet office in London in 1921. This is the Tavistock Institute. They said it was about helping soldiers heal, and it wasn’t. And once they cracked all of these things open that they did there, the experiment never ended.

Officially, Tavistock was about treating shell shock. This is what they used to call PTSD. It was trauma therapy. It was a beautiful cover story (like so many others we are fed). But what they actually found — trauma doesn’t just break people — it softens them up and makes them pliable. They were not fixing soldiers like they told everybody and they were in fact, testing on civilians. They were running war psychology on entire populations. Grief, confusion, and fear. Tavistock used all of these things like tools in a toolbox.

Once you know which lever turns the herd turn into a stampede, you don’t need extra campaigning. You just pull the lever. (Dare I say "trigger”?)

So after World War II, Tavistock moves into media and education and government. Its fingerprints are all over NATO, PsyOps, Cold War propaganda, and the actual birth of mass advertising.

Then this new guy comes on the scene a little later. His name is Edward Bernays and he’s actually Sigmund Freud’s nephew, which is super strange. Just another coincidence, I’m sure. But instead of analyzing dreams and stuff like that, he turned the unconscious into a marketplace. And Edward Bernays is the reason that women smoked in public. He branded cigarettes as torches of freedom for women. He’s the reason that we link bacon and eggs with breakfast. It was an ad campaign.

It was never a tradition at all. Edward Bernays is the reason that Guatemala’s democracy got overthrown. He sold it as fighting communism so that this company called “United Fruit” could keep their plantations. And he weaponized desire. He made war fashionable. He made democracy emotional.

A few years down the road, we have this Operation Mockingbird program that comes out through the CIA. The CIA figured out the easiest way to control a country was by headlines. They thought it was about threats and war and the potential for some kind of bomb being dropped, but it was just headlines and news. Are you old enough to recall the bomb drills they subjected kids to at a young age? That’s all you needed to start controlling a whole country.

Operation Mockingbird put CIA operatives inside the biggest newsrooms in America, not just whispering in journalists’ ears. They were writing the actual stories.

Some of them were even newscasters. They were planting every single angle that they were told to plant. And by the 70s, over 400 journalists were on the payroll of the CIA. Anchors, editors, columnists, people that our parents trusted, that were trusted by almost the whole country. So now we’ve got the CIAs infiltrated the entire news media and along comes this other program called MKUltra. The CIA went full blown mad scientist. They studied these weird experiments on people, some of them even unwilling, that included electroshock therapy and sleep deprivation in high doses of LSD, which is the hallucinogen, and even sensory isolation. It was about breaking minds completely open in the cleanest way that they possibly could. And it was about erasing identity.

Keep that in mind that back in the 50s they were becoming experts at erasing people’s identity!

Up in Canada during this whole thing, this guy named Dr. Ewan Cameron, ran patients through this thing that he called “psychic driving” and he looped recorded messages into their ears while blasting them with drugs and shock therapy until they forgot their own name. And some of the patients there even forgot how to use the bathroom and how to walk and who their family was!

When the files leaked in 1970, the public kind of gasped and freaked out. But by then, the experiments were already baked into the military and media playbooks around the entire world. The tools worked exceedingly well, and the ethics to them had no bearing on whether or not this should keep going.

Fast forward to today. They used to use pills. Now they use pixels. The pharmacy they’re using is in your brain. It’s all your own neurochemicals and your own neurotransmitters being used against you. And the dosage of these things is measured in how many targeted headlines, hashtags, notifications and videos you consume.

Tavistock engineered this confusion. Bernays taught them how to sell it. Mockingbird made it gospel to the elites and MKUltra buried the witnesses.

So now the experiment lab isn’t in some weird underground bunker. It’s in your freaking pocket. So on your phone every swipe, every pause, every time your eyes linger one second too long, your nervous system is being mapped out by an algorithm.

And it’s not for your benefit whatsoever.

It’s for algorithms that don’t just recommend a bunch of stuff to us — they condition us — and this is beyond proven. They learn what spikes your cortisol, your stress chemicals, what makes you flinch, what makes you pissed off. They feed you more and more until your nervous system belongs to them. You’re being taught what to care about, what to hate, what to fear, slowly, without any friction, until the thoughts in your head aren’t even yours anymore.

Outrage is one of the cheapest and most effective levers you can pull in a human being. That’s why everything online is on fire. Doesn’t matter what you’re mad about, just that you are mad. Because anger glues your eyes to the screen. And while you’re locked in reaction mode, something deeper, a lot deeper in your brain is being carved into you.

If you look around right now, nobody is okay. Anxiety is baseline. Kids are depressed before they even hit puberty right now. Adults are medicated just to function. And that low dread or that weird feeling in your chest, people call that like personal failure or anxiety. Make no mistake about it — that’s the current program working exactly as it was designed.

A distracted, exhausted and divided population is one that cannot resist! The mental health crisis is not accidental. It is the toxic outcome of this machine.

So what happens at the end of this? We are all programmed to chase validation and followers and aesthetics and power and status. And even when people hit every single target, what happens? They feel nothing.

The system doesn’t need you dead just yet. It just needs you numb. It needs you to be busy blaming everyone and everything but yourself, until you forget you are just an animal in a behavior modification experiment.

And I believe that if you’re still here reading this, something in you already knows. And maybe you can’t explain it. And maybe I can’t either. I don’t think that’s paranoia at all. I think it’s memory. I think the part of us that never signed the contract is paying attention. It’s a part of you that never forgot. So none of this is about finding yourself. This is about stopping — stopping the endless quest to be what the system needs or rewards.

You are not outrage.

You are not your social profile.

You’re not the algorithm’s predictions.

The very second that you stop feeding the machine, you start starving it. And once you remember that, you can’t go back. And you’ve probably felt this most of your life. Like an itch in your gut that none of this crap makes sense. That feeling that you don’t belong. The way that we live is upside down and it feels backward and fake. Unhealthy on so many levels. Devoid of natural or spiritual order. Or both.

If you thought mass brainwashing and mind control was the thing of Hollyweird legend and fictional movies, think again. There are undoubtedly well-funded groups and programs, systematically creating campaigns to break and control your mind. To socially engineer society. All pushing towards a desired set of outcomes. Outcomes that are NOT good for any of us, who wish to remain free.

I highly encourage you to take this seriously — turn off the TV!

UNPLUG. Turn off the sports. TURN OFF all Hollywood PROGRAMMING. Turn off Netflix. Turn off all mainstream social media. Be careful what you consume and from where. Use smart phones carefully. Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X, etc., are not harmless!

I ditched 95% of the programming and in short order, it was as if a palpable fog and manufactured malaise lifted. My life improved. I suddenly had time to learn. To awaken.

We don’t realize what is in the content we are being fed, nor how our data is being harvested and used against us. We are all being ENGINEERED. PROGRAMMED. CONDITIONED. HERDED.

In 1928, Bernays wrote in his book, Propaganda, that the conscious and intelligent manipulation of the organized habits and opinions of the masses is an important element in democratic society. Those who manipulate this unseen mechanism of society constitute an invisible government, which is the true ruling power of the country. This legacy of lies and manipulation in the name of war and a totalitarian world government is alive and well today.

Every day we are slammed with fake news guiding us along a pre-arranged path toward ultimate enslavement.

If you’ve felt this at all, I’m here to tell you that you were right. In so many ways, this was never your life. It was built for you. It was all scripted and installed. Your real life is still here however. And it’s waiting for you under all of the manufactured noise. And now that you’ve seen it, the only question left is who are you without the script?

That’s the real you.

Because the system is starting to crack and we know it. Don’t fall for their programming. If you don’t program your own mind, someone will do it for you. UNPLUG. REVEAL. RELEARN. RENEW. REARCHITECT.

Our real lives are waiting.

God bless.

