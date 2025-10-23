Sets You Free Newsletter

Love2ClearClouds's avatar
Love2ClearClouds
7h

Don’t fall for project blue beam. It’s a big false flag alien psyop, followed by the return of various deities (that they made up a long time ago) that will merge into one to rule the world. It’s all holograms and AI complete with audio.

In the very first place, “Lucifer“ was an ancient name for the SUN. This is a factual fact.

And guess what? “Jesus” is the New Testament name for the SUN. Mary is the MOON. Mary Magdalene is SIRIUS. This is all known by those who know!

“Satan” is a term or title for anyone who is an adversary, who persecutes, who accuses, who imprisons and suppresses. That would be the venetian vatican families and fake jew conspirators in IsRaEl. These two mafias rule the world. Because they wiped history again with their last reset and created new normals, new fake history, new distorted VERSIONS of everything! They are liars and deceivers about EVERY THING!

Y’all need to know about all the previous resets and how they do this every single time. They’ll give the SUN a new name, they’ll give a new religion with a new name, and it will all still be a LIE like ALL the existing religions.

IT ALL BEGAN WITH ASTROTHEOLOGY.

Suns of God

-Acharya S

The Christ Conspiracy

-Archarya S

TruthBeKnown dot com

Irish Wisdom Preserved in the Bible and Pyramids

-Conor Macdari

How The Bible Is An Irish Book Altered And Adapted By British-Roman Transcribers

-Conor Macdari

The Irish As The Great Temple Builders Of The Ancient World

-Conor Macdari

The Irish Pope-Kings Formerly The Rulers Of Britain

-Conor Macdari

The Compact Of Rome And England For The Conquest Of Ireland

-Conor Macdari

Hebrew A Sacerdotal Dialect Improvised From An Irish Language For The Secret Use Of The Priests

-Conor Macdari

The Mystery of the Sphinx and the Problem Solved

-Conor Macdari

The Pyramid of Iesa

-Conor Macdari

Why the Pyramid Groups and Sphinx Are Designed to Symbolize Man

-Conor Macdari

The Restored New Testament

-James Morgan Pryse

Bitcoin Awareness's avatar
Bitcoin Awareness
2d

How does this relate to what we explain here? https://bitcoinawareness.substack.com/p/this-lie-controls-the-world

1 reply by The Do Not Comply Guy
1 more comment...

