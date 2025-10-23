First printed in 1954, “Pawns in the Game” is a very eye opening work detailing the evil conspiracy that has been responsible for the devastating wars and continuing conflicts of the past century — which is now close to its ultimate goal of a dictatorial One World Government.

Pawns in the Game is written by William Guy Carr (1895-1959), a noted author who had a distinguished career as a Canadian naval officer, including outstanding service during World War II. The book begins as follows:

Here is a TRUE story of international intrigue, romance, corruption, graft, and political assassinations, the like of which has never been written before. It is the story of how different groups of atheistic-materialistic men have played in an international chess tournament — to decide which group would win ultimate control of the wealth, natural resources, and man-power of the entire world. It is explained how the game has reached the final stage. The lnternational Communists, and the International Capitalists, (both of whom have totalitarian ambitions) have temporarily joined hands to defeat Christian-democracy.

The cover design shows that all moves made by the International Conspirators are directed by Satan and while the situation is decidedly serious it is definitely not hopeless. The solution is to end the game the International Conspirators have been playing — before one or another totalitarian-minded groups impose their ideas on the rest of mankind. The story is sensational and shocking, but it is educational because it is the TRUTH. The author offers practical solutions to problems so many people consider insoluble. Here are excerpts from the introduction of this book.

by William Guy Carr

A Luciferian conspiracy

If what I reveal surprises and shocks the reader, please don’t develop an inferiority complex because I am frank to admit that although I have worked since 1911 trying to find out why the human race can’t live in peace and enjoy the bounties and blessing God provides for our use and benefit in such abundance, it was 1950 before I penetrated the secret that the wars and revolutions which scourge our lives, and the chaotic conditions that prevail, are nothing more or less than the effects of the continuing Luciferian conspiracy.

It started in that part of the universe we call heaven when Lucifer challenged the right of God to exercise supreme authority. The Holy Scriptures tell us how the Luciferian conspiracy was transferred to this world in the Garden of Eden. Until I realized that our struggle is not with flesh and blood, but with the spiritual forces of darkness who control all those in high places on this earth (Eph. 6:12) the pieces of evidence gathered all over this world just didn’t fit together and make sense. (I am not ashamed to admit that the “Bible” provided the “Key” which enabled me to obtain an answer to the question quoted above.)

Very few people seem able to appreciate that Lucifer is the brightest and most intelligent of the heavenly host and, because he is a pure spirit, he is indestructible. The scriptures tell us his power is such that he caused one-third of the most intelligent of the heavenly host to defect from God, and join him, because he claimed God’s Plan for the rule of the universe is weak and impractical because it is based on the premise that lesser beings can be taught to know, love, and wish to serve him voluntarily out of respect for his own infinite perfections. The Luciferian ideology states might is right. It claims beings of proven superior intelligence have the right to rule those less gifted because the masses don’t know what is best for them. The Luciferian ideology is what we call totalitarianism today.

The Old Testament is simply the history of how Satan became prince of the world, and caused our first parents to defect from God. It relates how the synagogue of Satan was established on this earth, it tells how it has worked since to prevent God’s Plan for the rule of the universe being established on this earth. Christ came to earth when the conspiracy reached the stage that, to use his own words, Satan controlled all those in high places. Christ exposed the synagogue of Satan (Rev. 2:9; 3:9); he denounced those who belonged to it as sons of the devil (Lucifer), whom he castigated as the father of lies (John 8:44) and the prince of deceit (2 Cor. 11:14)… Christ gave us the solution to our problem when he told us we must go forth and teach the truth, regarding this conspiracy (John 8. 31:59), to all people of all nations. He promised that if we did this, knowledge of the truth would set us free (Matt. 28:19). The Luciferian Conspiracy has developed until it is in its semi-final stage (Matt. 24: 15:34), simply because we have failed to put the mandate Christ gave us into effect.

Weishaupt and the Illuminati

Adam Weishaupt

In 1784 an “Act of God” placed the Bavarian government in possession of evidence which proved the existence of the continuing Luciferian Conspiracy. Adam Weishaupt, a Jesuit-trained professor of canon law, defected from Christianity, and embraced the Luciferian ideology while teaching in Ingoldstadt University. In 1770 the money lenders (who had recently organized the House of Rothschild), retained him to revise and modernize the age-old ‘protocols’ designed to give the Synagogue of Satan ultimate world domination so they can impose the Luciferian ideology upon what remains of the Human Race, after the final social cataclysm, by use of satanic despotism. Weishaupt completed his task May 1st, 1776.

The plan required the destruction of ALL existing governments and religions. This objective was to be reached by dividing the masses into opposing camps in ever increasing numbers on political, racial, social, economic and other issues. The opposing sides were then to be armed and an ‘incident’ provided which would cause them to fight and weaken themselves as they destroyed national governments and religious institutions.

In 1776, Weishaupt organized the Illuminati to put the plot into execution. The word Illuminati is derived from Lucifer, and means ‘holders of the light’. Using the lie that his objective was to bring about a one world government to enable men with proven mental ability to govern the world, he ended up recruiting about two thousand followers. These included the most intelligent men in the field of arts and letters, education, the sciences, finance and industry. He then established the Lodges of the Grand Orient to be their secret headquarters. Because Britain and France were the two greatest powers at the end of the 18th Century, Weishaupt ordered the Illuminati to foment the Colonial Wars to weaken the British Empire and organize the Great Revolution to weaken the French Empire. The latter he scheduled should start in 1789.

The conspiracy is discovered

A German author named Zwack put Weishaupt’s revised version of the age-old conspiracy into book form and named it “Einige Original-Scripten.” In 1784 a copy of this document was sent to the Illuminists that Weishaupt had delegated to foment the French revolution. The courier was struck dead by lightning as he rode through Ratisbon on his way from Frankfurt to Paris. The police found the subversive documents on his body and turned them over to the proper government authorities.

After careful study of the plot, the Bavarian Government ordered the police to raid Weishaupt’s newly organized lodges of the Grand Orient and the homes of some of his most influential associates. Additional evidence thus obtained, convinced the authorities the documents were a genuine copy of a conspiracy by which the synagogue of Satan, who controlled the Illuminati at the top, planned to use wars and revolutions to bring about the establishment of a One World Government, the powers of which they intended to usurp as soon as it was established.

In 1785, the Bavarian Government outlawed the Illuminati and closed the lodges of the Grand Orient. In 1786, they published the details of the conspiracy. The English title is “The Original Writings of the Order and Sect of The Illuminati”. Copies of the conspiracy were sent to the heads of church and state. The power of the Illuminati was so great that this warning was ignored, as were the warnings Christ had given the world.

The Illuminati went underground. Weishaupt instructed his Illuminists to infiltrate into the lodges of Blue Masonry and form a secret society within secret societies.

Only masons who proved themselves Internationalists, and those whose conduct proved they had defected from God, are initiated into the Illuminati. Thus the conspirators used the cloak of philanthropy to hide their revolutionary and subversive activities. In order to infiltrate into masonic lodges in Britain, Illuminists invited John Robison over to Europe. He was a high degree mason in the Scottish Rite : Professor of natural philosophy at Edinburgh University; and Secretary of The Royal Society of Edinburgh. John Robison did not fall for the lie that the objective of the one worlder’s was to form a benevolent dictatorship. He kept his reactions to himself however, and was entrusted with a copy of Weishaupt’s Revised Conspiracy for study and safe keeping.

Because the heads of church and state in France were advised to ignore the warnings, the revolution broke out in 1789. In order to alert other governments to their danger, John Robison published a book in 1798, entitled “Proof of a Conspiracy to Destroy All Governments and Religions”. But his warnings have been ignored, as were all the others.

The creation of Communism

In 1829, the Illuminati held a meeting in New York which was addressed by a British Illuminist named Wright. Those in attendance were informed that the Illuminati intended to unite the Nihilist and Atheist groups with all other subversive organizations into an international organization to be known as Communism. This destructive force was to be used to enable the Illuminati to foment future wars and revolutions. Clinton Roosevelt (a direct ancestor of F.D.R.) Horace Greeley, and Chas. Dana were appointed a committee to raise funds for this new venture. The fund they raised financed Karl Marx and Engels when they wrote “Das Capital” and “The Communist Manifesto” in Soho, England.

In 1830, Weishaupt died. He carried the deception that the Illuminati was dead to his own death-bed where, to convince his spiritual advisers, he pretended to repent and rejoin the Church.

According to Weishaupt’s revised version of the Age-Old conspiracy — the Illuminati were to organize, finance, direct and control ALL international organizations and groups by working their agentur into executive positions at the top. Thus it was that while Karl Marx was writing the Communist Manifesto under the direction of a group of Illuminists, Professor Karl Ritter of Frankfurt University was writing the antithesis under direction of yet another group, so that those who direct the conspiracy at the top could use the differences in these two ideologies to start dividing larger and larger numbers of the human race into opposing camps so they could be armed and then made to fight and destroy each other, together with their political and religious institutions.

The work Ritter started was continued by the German so-called philosopher Friedrich Wilhelm Nietzsche (1844-1900) who founded Nietzscheism. Nietzscheism was developed into Fascism and later into Naziism and used to enable the agentur of the Illuminati to foment World Wars One and Two.

In 1834, the Italian revolutionary leader Gussepi Mazzini (see picture) was selected by the Illuminati to be director of their revolutionary program throughout the world. He held this post until he died in 1872.

In 1840, General Albert Pike was brought under the influence of Mazzini because he became a disgruntled officer when U.S. President Jefferson Davis disbanded his auxiliary Indian troops on the grounds they had committed atrocities under the cloak of legitimate warfare. Pike accepted the idea of a one world government and ultimately became head of the Luciferian Priesthood. Between 1859, and 1871, he worked out the details of a military blue-print, for three world wars, and three major revolutions which he considered would further the conspiracy to its final stage during the twentieth century.

The plan for three world wars

Most of his work was done in the 13 room mansion, he built in Little Rock, Arkansas, in 1840. When the Illuminati, and the lodges of the Grand Orient, became suspect, because of Mazzini’s revolutionary activities in Europe, Pike organized the New and Reformed Palladian Rite. He established three supreme councils; one in Charleston, S.C., another in Rome, Italy and another in Berlin, Germany. He had Mazzini establish twenty three subordinate councils in strategic locations throughout the world. These have been the secret headquarters of the world revolutionary movement ever since. Long before Marconi invented wireless (radio), the scientists who were of the Illuminati had made it possible for Pike and the Heads of his councils to communicate secretly. It was the discovery of this secret that enabled intelligence officers to understand how apparently unrelated ‘incidents’ took place simultaneously throughout the world which aggravated a situation and developed into a war or revolution.

Albert Pike

Pike’s plan was as simple as it has proved effective. He required that Communism, Naziism, Political Zionism, and other International movements be organized and used to foment the three global wars and three major revolutions. The first world war was to be fought so as to enable the Illuminati to overthrow the powers of the Tzars in Russia and turn that country into the stronghold of Atheistic-Communism. The differences stirred up by agentur of the Illuminati between the British and German Empires were to be used to foment this war. After the war ended, Communism was to be built up and used to destroy other governments and weaken religions.

World War Two was to be fomented by using the differences between Fascists and Political Zionists. This war was to be fought so that Naziism would be destroyed and the power of Political Zionism increased so that the sovereign state of Israel could be established in Palestine. During world war II, International Communism was to be built up until it equaled in strength to that of united Christendom. At this point it was to be contained and kept in check until required for the final social cataclysm. Can any informed person deny Roosevelt and Churchill did not put this policy into effect?

“World War Three is to be fomented by using the differences the agentur of the Illuminati stir up between Political Zionists and the leaders of the Muslim world. The war is to be directed in such a manner that Islam (the Arab World including Mohammedanism) and Political Zionism (including the State of Israel) will destroy themselves while at the same time the remaining nations, once more divided against each other on this issue, will be forced to fight themselves into a state of complete exhaustion physically, mentally, spiritually and economically.”

Can any unbiased and reasoning person deny that the intrigue now going on in the Near, Middle, and Far East isn’t designed to accomplish this very devilish purpose?

On August 15, 1871, Pike told Mazzini that after World War III is ended, those who aspire to undisputed world domination will provoke the greatest social cataclysm the world has ever known. We quote his own written words (taken from the letter catalogued in the British Museum Library, London, England):

“We shall unleash the Nihilists and Atheists, and we shall provoke a formidable social cataclysm which in all its horror will show clearly to the nations the effect of absolute atheism, origin of savagery and of the most bloody turmoil. Then everywhere, the citizens, obliged to defend themselves against the world minority of revolutionaries, will exterminate those destroyers of civilization, and the multitude, disillusioned with Christianity, whose deistic spirits will be from that moment without compass (direction), anxious for an ideal, but without knowing where to render its adoration, will receive the true light through the universal manifestation of the pure doctrine of Lucifer brought finally out in the public view, a manifestation which will result from the general reactionary movement which will follow the destruction of Christianity and atheism, both conquered and exterminated at the same time.”

When Mazzini died in 1872, Pike made another Italian revolutionary leader, named Adriano Lemmi, his successor. Lemmi was later succeeded by Lenin and Trotsky. The revolutionary activities of all these men were financed by British, French, German, and American international bankers. The reader must remember that the International Bankers of today, like the Money-Changers of Christ’s day, are only tools or agents of the Illuminati.

Bankers finance wars and revolutions

While the general public has been lead to believe that Communism is a movement of the workers (soviets) to destroy Capitalism, Pawns In The Game proves that both British and American Intelligence Officers obtained authentic documentary evidence which proved that internationalist capitalists operating through their international banking houses had financed both sides in every war and revolution fought since 1776.

There is plenty of documentary evidence to prove that Pike, like Weishaupt, was head of the Luciferian Priesthood in his day. In addition to the letter he wrote Mazzini in 1871, another he wrote to the heads of his Palladian Councils July 14th, 1889 fell into hands other than intended. It was written to explain the Luciferian dogma, concerning worship of Satan and worship of Lucifer. In it, he said in part :

“That which we say to the crowd is ‘we worship God’. But it is the God that one worships without superstition. The religion should be, by all us initiates of the high degrees, maintained in the purity of the Luciferian doctrine... Yes! Lucifer is God. And unfortunately Adonay (the name given by Luciferians to the God we worship) is God also... for the absolute can only exist as two gods. Thus, the doctrine of Satanism is a heresy: and the true, and pure philosophical religion is the belief in Lucifer, the equal of Adonay: but Lucifer, God of Light, and God of Good, is struggling for humanity against Adonay the God of Darkness and Evil.”

Propaganda put out by those who direct the Luciferian conspiracy has caused the general public to believe all who oppose Christianity are atheists. This is a deliberate lie circulated to hide the secret plans of the High Priests of the Luciferian Creed — who direct the Synagogue of Satan — so that the human race still find it impossible to establish on this earth God’s plan for the rule of the universe, as explained to our first parents in the Garden of Eden, told in Genesis. The High Priests of the Luciferian Creed work from the darkness. They remain behind the scenes. They keep their identify and true purpose secret, even from the vast majority of those they deceive into doing their will and furthering their secret plans and ambitions.

In 1925, his Eminence Cardinal Caro y Rodriguez, Archbishop of Santiago, Chile, published a book “The Mystery of Freemasonry Unveiled”, to expose how the Illuminati, the Satanists, and the Luciferians had imposed a secret society upon a secret society. He produces a great deal of documentary evidence to prove that not even 32nd and 33rd degree Masons know what goes on in the Lodges of the Grand Orient and Pike’s New and Reformed Palladian Rite and the affiliated Lodges of Adoption in which female members of the conspiracy are initiated. On page 108, he quotes the authority of Margiotta to prove that before Pike selected Lemmi to succeed Mazzini as Director of the World Revolutionary Movement, Lemmi was a rabid and confirmed Satanist. But after he had been selected, he was initiated into the Luciferian ideology.

Satan’s goal: the ruin of souls

Learned theologians have stated that Lucifer, Satan, or simply “The Devil”, knows he did wrong and knows that he was wrong. He is a pure spirit and therefore indestructible. Knowing he is wrong, he still is determined to drag as many souls as possible into hell with him to share his misery. This being a fact then our duty is clear: We have to make known the TRUTH of this to as many others as quickly as possible, so they have the chance to avoid the snares and pit-falls set by those who serve the devil’s purpose and seek the ruin of souls. Weishaupt’s plot requires :

Abolition of ALL ordered national governments. Abolition of inheritance Abolition of private property. Abolition of patriotism. Abolition of the individual home and family life as the cell from which all civilizations have stemmed. Abolition of ALL religions established and existing so that the Luciferian ideology of totalitarianism may be imposed on mankind.

The headquarters of the conspiracy in the late 1700s was in Frankfurt, Germany. After the Bavarian Government’s exposure in 1786, the High Priests of the Luciferian Creed established their headquarters in Switzerland; since World War II, the headquarters have been in the Harold Pratt Building in New York. The Rockefellers have replaced the Rothschilds as far as the manipulation of finances is concerned.

It is our duty to make the people acquainted with the truth. Our purpose should be to put God back into our households and politics, so we may establish government in accordance with His Plan for the rule of the universe as explained by God’s only Son Jesus Christ. Only then will His will be done here as it is in heaven. In my humble opinion, not until this is done will God intervene on our behalf and the words of The Lord’s Prayer be accomplished.

William Guy Carr

