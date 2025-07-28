Being pretty acutely aware of what runs this world, I find myself noticing more and more, the pervasive presence of the occult in just about every facet of our lives. As untold millions freshly mourn the death of Ozzy Ozbourne — the self-proclaimed “Prince of Darkness” — I again took time to reflect on how being a recovering depraved movie buff and extreme metal music fan, that I never used to realize what I had been feeding my spirit (or shall I say, feeding my spirit to?).

Since childhood, I found myself highly drawn to dark themes, graphic movies and really dark music. Over the decades, it persisted and I became quite desensitized to it all. Around 2020, I had what I’ll call “an incredible awaken from the matrix, spiritual experience” — courtesy of Jesus Christ — and it changed me through and through. I was never very spiritual or religious before and this was quite unexpected, as well as life changing. I still do not call myself “religious” today however — as I have come to find that all organized Abrahamic religions have largely been hijacked and perverted.

Anyhow, the change was primarily felt in my hunger for the old content I used to consume — the appetite was strangely gone. Almost overnight, I found that I could no longer tolerate the same old things — most of the TV programming, movies and music I used to like suddenly became untenable. At first, it was almost as if I developed a literal physical aversion or reaction to it. It was really weird.

Shortly afterwards, I went on to sell all of the band-signed LP’s and memorabilia I had hanging on my walls from the likes of Slayer, King Diamond and other metal bands — I could no longer stare at blatantly satanic stuff hanging on my walls, donning upside down crosses. Just not good for the spirit. Go figure. ;)

In hindsight, the cost of consuming that content over the years was felt on some level, but I was unable to recognize it or more-so, let go of it. I believe that it manifested negatively in my spirit — my resulting choices, behaviors and habits — which directly affected my mood, my self-confidence, my ways of dealing with things, etc. In some ways subtle but palpable and haunting, none the less.

I think that for many, there is a similar draw towards dark material in general — stuff that you later realize has deep ties to the occult and is quite depraved or blatantly satanic. It seems we are just so conditioned by Hollywood into thinking this kind of stuff is normal, or is no big deal. We typically dismiss it saying; “It’s not real. It’s just a movie.”, or “It’s just an act.”

The occult’s pervasive influence in Hollywood and the music industry is indisputable. Although largely dismissed as benign branding tactics to sell image and records, it’s pretty easy to find that for many artists, it’s much more than that. Many artists are known to have taken Freemasonry, Gnosticism, the Kabbalah, Thelema, the Church of Satan, devil worship and the occult in general, quite seriously. It is also alleged that in order to achieve top success, you must profess your allegiance to a very dark and hidden system — one that carries big spiritual implications and consequences.

Is it possible that the lore of the occult and it’s connections to success in Hollywood and the music industry, carries merit after all? Let’s take a look by exploring a handful of notable figures.

Plant, Bowie and Osbourne - Cover of Peter Bebergal's book, Season of the Witch.

We can define the occult, as something beyond the range of ordinary knowledge or as hidden understanding. Often times we perceive this as a silly or taboo topic — rarely mentioned among the mainstream society still today. But for many of your favorite musicians, the occult was seen as a means of intrigue into the unknown and perhaps more-so, a requirement for fame granted. Today we cover the history of musicians that had an affiliation with the occult, and some of their experiences that stemmed from being involved in it.

JIMMY PAGE, THE OCCULT, AND ZOZO

A name that usually needs no introduction, Jimmy Page was one of the most innovative guitarists in rock history, acting as lead guitarist, songwriter, and producer for one of the most influential bands of our time, Led Zeppelin. Jimmy Page's interest in the occult is well-documented and was a significant part of his public persona, particularly in relation to his work with Led Zeppelin. He has openly discussed his fascination with Aleister Crowley and other esoteric subjects.

After the flurry of commercial success from multiple Led Zeppelin studio albums during the late 60s and early 70s, Page would go on to purchase Alistair Crowley's former home, The Boleskin House, a manor steeped in paranormal mystery and located on the shores of Loch Ness in Scotland. Legend has it that it was built on the site of a church that burned down with it’s congregation inside.

Jimmy Page outside Boleskine House, on the banks of the Loch Ness in Scotland

The former resident Alastair Crowley, was a renowned occultist, poet, novelist, and practitioner of ceremonial magic. Coming from a strict religious background, Crowley would go into a full-blown rebellion regarding standardized religion. After attending university, he would seek out the knowledge of the occult and entertain the possibility that magic could be real, joining a society which practiced divine magic and spiritual development, known as the Hermetic Order of the Golden Dawn. This private society claims to explore understanding and practice involved with raising higher levels of consciousness and awareness within oneself — with the goal being to gain deeper understanding of yourself and the universe around you. Sounds pretty benign, right? After attending and practicing under their common interests, Crowley would invite a senior member, Alan Bennett, to live with him, exploring ceremonial magic and ritual performance further.

At the age of 24, Crowley would use the Boleskian House as the site of an advanced ritual, known as the Abramelin Ceremony — a minimum 6 month black magic ritual that nobody had dared undertake in centuries. While the aim of the ritual is to invoke the magician's Holy Guardian Angel, to do so he supposedly must also evoke the twelve Kings and Dukes of Hell — including Lucifer, Satan, Leviathan and Belial — and bind them via the use of magical squares, thereby gaining command of them in his own mental universe. The ceremony has an introduction which states that nobody should perform it. Pretty solid advice, I’d say. The ritual involves 6-18 months of increasingly rigorous and repetitive spiritual practices. Crowley is said to have abandoned the ritual after 6 months, coming to the aid of a founding member of the Golden Dawn, over a crisis with the order in Paris.

Allegedly, the abandonment of the ritual led to communication with these entities to never be closed, causing a residual dark presence to still reside in the home. Crowley leveraged these teachings to found the religion of Thelema, emphasizing personal freedom, self-empowerment, and the pursuit of one's own desires.

During a time where youth and young adults were undergoing a rebellion against mainstream ideals and traditional practices, Page as well as many other musicians were deeply fascinated by Crowley's writings and ideology, advocating for the principles highlighted within Thelema, one in particular being, “do what thou wilt, shall be the whole of the law”. In other words, guiding the pursuit of one's true will (no matter what nor how depraved it may be), is the ultimate moral and spiritual path. Appearing etched in vinyl pressings of Led Zeppelin III, the words, “do what thou wilt”, were directly taken from Crowley, and well as “so mode it be”.

Modern music celebrities seem to follow Page’s affinity with Crowley’s ideology

For sale online today — nothing to see here of course

Stemming from the Freemasons to symbolize the closing of a prayer or ritual, Page would later acquire an elaborate collection of first edition books by Alastair. In the mid-70s, he would open the Equinox, an occult bookstore and publishing house based in London, named after one of Crowley's published works. After purchasing Boleskin House, Page would exchange letters with members of the Ordo Templi Orientis, an occult society Alastair Crowley controlled until his death in 1947.

Crowley clearly showcasing his Masonic influences

Crowley and his Unicursal hexagram

Occultic crazy never seems to age well…

Page ended up spending little time at Boleskine, leaving things in the care of his friend Malcom Dent. Although Page never spent a great length of time there, he did everything he could to return the house to how it would have looked during Crowley's ownership. For example, he commissioned an artist, Charles Pace, to paint some Crowley-esque murals on the walls. These were based on the murals in Crowley's Abbey of Thelema in Sicily (which had been restored by Kenneth Anger, decades after Crowley’s eviction by Benito Mussolini).

Page’s involvement with the occult would continue, this time more in plain sight. On the inner sleeve of Led Zeppelin IV, often called Zoso, Symbols, or Untitled — there is a depiction of four personal symbols that define each member of the band.

Jimmy Page chose Zoso to represent himself, a reference to Crowley’s magic

Although Page doesn't speak about the meaning behind his chosen symbol, many Zeppelin fans have theorized that the Zoso is directly tied to the alchemical symbol of Saturn. This is directly correlated to a printed representation of the symbol in page 91 of the Grand Grimoire or the Dragon Rouge, a piece of folk literature that has existed in different versions through many centuries. The Grand Grimoire reads as a long-form ritualistic ceremony to communicate with Lucifuge Rafocale, a demon designated under Lucifer. As you read further into the passages, the book opens to greater forms of communication as well as various incantations, rituals, and spells.

This book is apparently used in conjunction with another volume called The Lesser Key of Solomon. The Lesser Key apparently contains all the names of every demon, their station in office, what the demon's powers can do, as well as what they have dominion over, along with the sigils or symbols of their names that must be used when summoning them.

It is also worth noting that Page at one point even took time off from his Led Zeppelin duties, to produce the soundtrack to a spooky experimental film from Kenneth Anger called “Lucifer Rising”. Oddly enough, this production had involvement from multiple Crowley fans — characters with supposed strange connections to even the Manson family and eventually even Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones. Nothing to see here. ;)

Kenneth Anger with his Lucifer chest tattoo

As Page doesn't openly delve into his knowledge of the occult in deeper detail publicly, it is left to each individual to discern if this was only a deep intrigue associated with the era, satire from a 27 year old with a dark sense of humor, or a lifelong journey for a mind seeking deep, occultic “enlightenment”.

DAVID BOWIE’S OCCULTISM

David Bowie is known for not only being influential to the glam and art rock scenes, but also for being a master of reinvention. Throughout his five decade career, he would go on to don multiple different personas. Around the time of is 1970 album, The Man Who Sold the World, Bowie clearly imagined himself being initiated into a forbidden sect offered salvation by way of musical Gnosticism. In his 1971 song “Quicksand,” David Bowie sings, “I’m closer to the Golden Dawn, immersed in Crowley’s uniform of imagery.” In a 1976, interview, Bowie offered that at the time his “overriding interest was in Kabbalah and Crowleyism.”

Without a doubt, Bowie dabbled in the occult. This has been well documented, he has confessed to doing so, and anyone with a knowledge of the occult can find multiple references to the occult in his lyrics. He stated in interviews that he first dabbled in Buddhism, then Yoga, Satanism, the Occult and even Christianity. Much of his occultism was about elevating his art and success, and as he once said, to also protect himself against satanists and the curse he felt over himself — his path to doing so was through various rituals, drugs and sexual practices.

Bowie’s clear reference to Crowley and occultism

In 1975, Bowie was on tour for his ninth studio album, Young Americans, hinting at the development of a persona known as the Thin White Duke. The looking character of the Thin White Duke was influenced by Thomas Jerome Newton, a humanoid alien played by Bowie in the 1976 film, The Man Who Fell to Earth.

Finally mentioned by name in the title track on 1976's Station A Station, Bowie's thin white Duke persona would usher into the darkest days of his life. At the time, Bowie had a severe reliance on cocaine, remaining awake for days at a time while living on a diet of red peppers and milk. Mental and physical deterioration became apparent, while Bowie became highly intrigued in the works of the Kabbalah, Alastair Crowley, and ritual magic.

A drug fueled paranoia would lead Bowie to believe that Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page was leveraging black magic to conjure a dark and evil force upon his life. After cutting all contact with Page, this spiraled into extreme paranoia. Believing that this unknown entity was watching his every move and attempting to manipulate his thoughts, his own home wasn't safe. Drawing protective pentagrams and pentacles on the walls, storing bowls of his urine around the house and wearing protective relics to prevent bad energy.

In his Beverly Hills home, the severity of this would increase, convinced that evil was harbored in one centric place on the property, his swimming pool. Bowie accounted that shadows could be seen revolving around the edges, and that a dark figure had emerged from its waters. His then-wife, Angie Bowie, would account these experiences in her book, Backstage Passes, Life on the Wild Side with David Bowie.

Bowie believed that Satan lived in his pool and with his own eyes, he said, he'd seen him rising up out of the water one night. Bowie, now convinced that Satan lived in his swimming pool, was reaching the ultimate breaking point. His immediate thought and course of action was to seek an exorcism. After being connected through his publicist, the exorcism was conducted by the hands of Wally Emlark, a practicing Wiccan nicknamed the White Witch of New York. Emlark would perform a ritual of cleansing on the pool to repel all negative energy. Bowie’s wife, Angie Bowie, would continue to recount this experience in her book.

“There's no easy or elegant way to say this, so I'll just say it straight. At a certain point in the ritual, the pool began to bubble. It bubbled vigorously, perhaps thrashed is a better term, in a manner inconsistent with any explanation involving air filters or the like. On the bottom of the pool was a large shadow or stain, which had not been there before the ritual began. It was in the shape of a beast of the underworld. It reminded me of the twisted, tormented gargoyles screaming silently from the spires of medieval cathedrals. It was ugly, shocking, malevolent, it frightened me.”

The story goes that after hours, the event would come to a close, resulting in a cease of future occurrences. Bowie would leave Los Angeles, seeking a new chapter in Berlin, where he would cut back on his vices and no longer heavily dabble in the world of the occult. This would mark the Berlin era for Bowie, producing more experimental and well-received works such as Loewe, Heroes, and Lodger.

Due to Bowie's heavy drug use, it's easy to question if all of this was just drug-fueled paranoia, or truly a dark force afoot. With his ex-wife’s claims backing up his story, it sure is a strange one to ponder.

David Bowie's last album "Blackstar" and its associated video have been interpreted through various occult lenses, reflecting his deep engagement with esoteric symbolism and themes. The black star, a central motif, is often linked to the pentagram, which has complex meanings in occult traditions. The upright pentagram is traditionally a symbol of light and generation, while the inverted pentagram is associated with darkness and corruption. However, the black star on Bowie's album cover is seen as a symbol of darkness, which, when mirrored in the "otherworld" of the dead, could represent light.

The video for "Blackstar" is rich with occult references, including imagery of a dead astronaut, a woman with a tail, and scenes of crucifixion. These elements are interpreted as allusions to ancient astronaut theories and Gnostic symbolism. The woman with a tail is seen as an artist who discovers the astronaut's skull, which is revered as an artifact from the gods. This could symbolize the discovery of hidden knowledge or the divine.

Bowie’s last release called “Black Star”, right before he died of liver cancer

Bowie was clearly willing to do anything to become one of the world’s biggest music stars. Towards the end of his life he would go back and forth about his belief in God, sometimes leaning closer to atheism, while at other times talking about how his whole life was in search for God, even as an occultist, and that he absolutely believed in God. It’s difficult to know exactly what he believed, but he clearly was a seeker, who wrestled with God and the occult. Bowie was quoted as saying; “Religion is for people who believe in hell; spirituality is for people who’ve been there.”

MERCYFUL FATE AND KING DIAMOND

King Diamond, both the musician and his theatrical stage persona, is deeply associated with occult themes and imagery, particularly Satanism. His music, especially with Mercyful Fate and his solo work, blatantly explores horror, occultism, and Satanic philosophy. He embraces a dark, theatrical style, including his signature high-pitched singing style, face paint and overtly satanic stagecraft, which has made him a recognizable figure in the occult metal subgenre.

In 1983, Legendary journalist Malcolm Dome was an early champion of Danish occult metal pioneers Mercyful Fate. In 1983, he was invited to Copenhagen to interview the band ahead of the release of their debut album Melissa. In 2006, he stayed with King and recounted a night of occult weirdness, Satanic messages and human skulls.

After spending a black candlelit night listening to King openly talk of his devotion to the Church of Satan, led by Anton Lavey, how he regularly read from the ‘Satanic Bible’, which he kept on an altar in his living room, as well as times where he had apparently invoked demons, Dome was unsure if it was all an act. King supposedly went further, attempting to demonstrate satanic voices while playing Led Zepplin’s Stairway To Heaven backwards. Dome claims he didn’t really hear what King says was there (“my sweet Satan”), but he found it unnerving none the less.

He said King went on to explain that being a Satanist does not mean that he goes around killing babies or animals. “Satanism simply means that I understand the powers of the unknown,” King said proudly.

Dome claims that sleeping overnight in a hastily arranged bed on the living room floor right by King’s Satanic altar was a weird experience. More than once he thought he heard uncanny, unnatural sounds. But he put this down to paranoia.

The next day, in the sunlight, Dome could clearly see the altar. On it were an inverted cross (King says, “I stole it from a church”), a copy of Anton LaVey’s The Satanic Bible, with the edges burnt and a human skull, called Melissa, who was to become a crucial part of Mercyful Fate’s stage act.

Dome left there convinced that King Diamond, although personal and articulate, was not a man who dabbled in the dark arts simply to gain publicity — he was the real deal.

As Dome said goodbye, before heading to the airport, guitarist Hank Shermann supposedly took him aside, and asked what he thought of their ‘eccentric’ singer.

“He’s a character,” Dome replied, unsure of what Shermann himself might have to say.

“Yeah,” he mused, almost distracted. “But he means all this Satanic shit, you know. He does worship the Devil. It’s his religion. The rest of us are worried about what forces he may unleash, without meaning to do so.”

Theatrics? Just selling an image to sell albums? Or something more?

BLACK SABBATH AND OZZY OSBOURNE

1968, Birmingham, England. Guitarist Tony Iommi with drummer Bill Ward would recruit vocalist Ozzy Osbourne and bassist Terrence Geezer Butler to escape the confines of normalcy within their factory town. They would form Earth Blues Company, later shortening the name to Earth. In 1969, after playing multiple shows throughout England as Earth, a deeply strange experience would occur with their bassist Geezer Butler. Butler, who had an interest in spiritualism in the occult at the time, was highly intrigued by a book Ozzy brought over to his apartment. “Somebody gave Ozzy this old 16th century book of black magic and it was all written in, I think it was Latin. And he brought it around to my flat because he knew that I was interested in books and magic and all that kind of thing. And I just got this really weird vibe off it.” That night, he would awake suddenly to a looming black shape standing at the end of his bed.

Coming to grips with the paranormal occurrence, Tony watched as the figure abruptly vanished into nothing. Thinking that the correlation had to be the book, he claims he leapt out of bed and rushed to the cupboard to rid himself of the darkness tied to it. To his surprise, the book was gone. Three days later, he would join Ozzy to recount the experiences of that eerie night and pen the song, Black Sabbath, a title inspired by the 1963 horror film starring Boris Karloff, which was also being shown at the cinema across from their rehearsal room.

This would be a pivotal moment for the band. Their guitarist, Tony Iommi, who had sustained a significant fingertip injury years prior, would work around this by tuning lower, using lighter strings, and learning to play riffs where his good fingers could do most of the work. He sought to make the sound bigger, to fill in for the full chords he couldn't play anymore. With his mindset, combined with Ward's range and flexibility, Butler's melding of innovative bass tones and lines, as well as being the primary lyricist, and Osbourne's distinctive, emotive, and captivating delivery. The band would go on to usher a new era and shake the very foundations of heavy metal music as we know it.

When being mistaken for another English group named Earth, the band made a choice to align themselves with these darker and more ominous themes, now dubbing themselves Black Sabbath. Black Sabbath would take a departure from their contemporaries, songs prevalent with charged topics such as war, social chaos, the afterlife, and moral conflict between good and evil, intermingled into a heavier, powerful and tritone prevalent soundscape.

Ozzy moved onto a solo career in 1979, where he continued with an even darker persona, than he had during his days in Sabbath.

Ozzy Osbourne paying tribute to the Devil in 1981.

Although known for the association of occult imagery, props, and themes within their music, Sabbath and Ozzy contend they were not devil worshipers or practicing in any dark arts. If anything, most Sabbath and Ozzy fans associate their music with acknowledging or giving attention to times or subjects that seem bleak.

He looks pretty “Christian” to me. ;)

Ozzy Osbourne was made a Freemen of the City of Birmingham on 30 June 2025, one week before his farewell "Back to the Beginning" concert. It’s worth noting that there's no readily available evidence to suggest Ozzy Osbourne was ever a Freemason, other than a limited number pictures that can be found with what could be construed as masonic gestures. It is said that his dark persona and lyrics were largely attributed to theatrics and stage presence, rather than actual beliefs. He also personally clarified that his use of occult imagery in his music was for artistic purposes and not indicative of his personal beliefs, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

It is interesting to note and is perhaps fitting however, that the straight-up satanic mechanical bull that was featured at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham was aptly named “Ozzy” after Mr. Osbourne, who used to “hail” from the city. The bull, originally referred to as the "Raging Bull," was initially scheduled to be dismantled after the games. However, a public campaign led to its preservation and relocation to Birmingham New Street Station, where it now stands as a permanent fixture.

Unlike other examples, I’m not sure that Ozzy was intending to sell much more than the “Prince of Darkness” image and theatrics — but he was deeply embedded in an industry well-known to require occultic and masonic oaths. In my estimation, we must be careful what we serve, directly or indirectly. The influence and impact that Ozzy had on his fans, beyond the catchy tunes, is real and cannot easily be measured. There was a legacy passed on his wake, and part of that certainly extended beyond his music. I can only venture to say that he ultimately served a dark occultic agenda.

WRAP UP

Ok, so why take this dark journey through the music industry? For me, it’s just one of the more blatantly obvious indications of what runs our world, and is strong indirect proof that the spiritual world is very real. These are but a few examples of people that clearly believed in the spirit world and the occult — the knowledge and power that could be obtained from it.

As we ponder the level of fame and fortune achieved by such characters — it leaves one to wonder whether it is the very occultic practices, or blood oaths, that are behind many of the biggest talents and successes? Just browsing some of the occultic books linked above, it is not a far fetched idea. What is evident is they truly believe in it, so perhaps it’s long past time for us to as well.

I am definitely not suggesting anyone pursues occultism and I am by no means attempting to glorify the darkness here — ultimately this is to imply that the spirit realm and GOD are real. Therefore, I believe the choices we make are that much more important. What we feed our minds, hearts and spirits matter. The choices around who and what we serve, directly or indirectly, matter. Choose wisely as it’s not hard to fathom that the things we do while in the flesh, directly correlate to the experience we will have one day in spirit.

In closing, it is said that Osbourne stated that he was in fact, a Christian and that he believed in God. While I’m no one to judge, nor postulate that I’m certain where his spirit went after physical death — but if the Oz man was an actual Christian, I am pretty certain I don’t want to be one. ;)

Choose wisely.

DO NOT COMPLY.