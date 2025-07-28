Sets You Free Newsletter

Sets You Free Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michele's avatar
Michele
11h

"They Sold Their Souls to Rock'n'Roll" on Youtube includes multiple quotes of Ozzy saying that he would invite demons into himself before performances that would then perform for him on stage. Other musicians and actors claim the same thing.

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt9856076/

I just watched this video today of an influencer who gives some insight into what is expected of anyone who wants to make it in the entertainment industry. To summarize, they are encouraged to sin (which gives demons permission to control them), blaspheme God (which ensures that God is not there to save them and keep them from being completely possessed), then do vile things on video tape (which humans use to blackmail and control them and make money off of them). It is a progression of depravity that most people probably don't realize is happening until it is too late. It is physical, mental, emotional and spiritual slavery.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9ySsVtKjvGU

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
SDP's avatar
SDP
11h

I appreciate the time and effort. I have been studying for decades. If you like I will post a link to some work we did. Sidenote- Ozz left the 23rd .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by The Do Not Comply Guy
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 JB
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture