Disclaimer:

My Stacks will never hide behind a paywall. This information is not mine, per se, and all should hear it. If you are able/willing to support me, it is immensely appreciated. If not, that is ok, please just read my Stacks. My goal is to share the thousands of hours I’ve put into these extremely vital topics, so you perhaps don’t have to — I really hope to help someone.

Introduction:

This is another look at the Luciferian NWO plan, largely made possible through one of their key tactics called the Hegelian Dialectic model. This has been one of the key tactics used across history by the Globalist Elite — Black Nobility, Illuminati, Jesuits, and all forms of secret societies.

The concept of “Order Out of Chaos,” or Ordo Ab Chao in Latin, refers to a strategic framework often associated with the Hegelian Dialectic, a philosophical model developed by German philosopher Georg Hegel. This model describes a process involving three stages: Thesis (an initial idea or state), Antithesis (a reaction or opposition to the thesis), and Synthesis (a resolution that reconciles the two, forming a higher-level understanding or new state). This process is also commonly described as “Problem — Reaction — Solution,” where a problem is created or exploited to provoke a reaction, leading to a pre-planned solution that serves the interests of those who orchestrated the initial chaos.

The purpose of this piece is to do my best at demonstrating the history of how this tactic has been used — which will hopefully open more people’s eyes to how the NWO agenda will continue to unfold in the coming days, months and years ahead.

Our parasitic overlords are masters of illusion. They speak out of both sides of their mouths to present two or more views or situations side by side that are equally bad or downright wrong, for the purpose of causing the naïve to believe one of the two, or even a third presentation to be the correct choice.

But all the while, each option is aimed at creating division and chaos. Sound familiar?

The “globalist” NWO cabal will will assert through unending propaganda that the only way to restore “peace and safety” as well as the carrying capacity of the earth (with their BS sustainable goals focus) is by eliminating anything (and anyone) that will not comply with Agenda 2030 (their NWO).

Let us not mince words here — those who attempt to opt out will be targeted for elimination. The death penalty (in one way or another) will be given to all who reject the agenda. I believe that if the curtain were pulled back, the world would see that in actuality, it is those who join the movement of the New World Order who will receive the Mark of the Beast and the resulting sentence of spiritual death. While I deeply encourage you to consider that — I will leave the highly personal spiritual discovery and decision to you.

Hegelian Dialectic Further Explained

As we carry on, try to relate all of this to your observation of your own country, and the Western (formerly Christian) allies. As we examine the philosophy behind national and international affairs, we discover it has a common purpose and source in every major nation, with the exception of perhaps China.

At first sight, militant national power appears to be the major force in history, but if there is a power that can bring nations into military conflict, it is a superior power. Is there such a power, and if so — where is it located? What is their ideology and religion?

There is a relationship between Finance, Centralization, and World Hegemony. Until the outbreak of the First World War, money appeared to be a mere mechanism. But the arrangements made to finance the war reveal that the money system was in fact the vehicle of a policy and that that policy was the centralization of power leading progressively to World Government. Before the outbreak of war, Great Britain was the center (but not the being) of world financial control; with the war, financial control was transferred to New York and from there used to dismantle the British Empire which, by reason of British traditions and the Anglo-Saxon character, had been the great barrier to World Dominion by those operating through the world financial system. The fall of the British Empire was a financial accomplishment, not a military one. But the terms of ‘peace’ imposed on ‘victorious’ Britain are those which might have been expected following military defeat.

But the power which emerged into the open in the last century had its birth long before that. It seems to have been incubated (but not conceived) in The Secret Societies of Europe, appeared briefly in the French Revolution, and spread to Britain in the form of Fabianism, and to America in the form of various Socialist societies. Following the first phase of the war, it openly took over Russia and visibly spread as International Communism taking over big parts of the globe.

Current history, which looks episodic, is in fact the culminating stages of a very long-term global agenda, but visible only in the long perspective of time.

What we think we see is often an illusion intentionally presented — like the conjuror who tricks you into believing he’s offering freedom with one hand, while he’s in fact using distraction and trickery to slip slavery into your pocket using the other. Citizens of the world, whether their sympathies are left-wing or right-wing, have been used as pawns in this very game of Hegelian psychology by the hidden hand that rules.

The Hegelian Dialectic process is the notion that conflict creates history.

From this axiom, it follows that controlled conflict can create a predetermined outcome or history. For example, when the Trilateral Commission discusses ‘managed conflict’, as it does extensively in its literature, it implies the use of managed conflict for long-game predetermined ends — not simply for the seemingly random exercise of manipulative control to solve a current problem.

The dialectic takes this Trilateral ‘managed conflict’ process one step further. Once again, in Hegelian terms:

An existing force (the thesis) Generates a counter-force (the antithesis). Conflict between the two forces results in the formation of a synthesis.

Then the process starts all over again: Thesis vs. antithesis results in synthesis.

It’s kind of like two companies with undisclosed common stock-holding, submitting competitive tenders for a project on a site for which their stockholder has different plans altogether. Whatever the outcome, the stockholder is in beneficial control.

While the dialectic is presented as a method for understanding the development of historical agendas, we must understand how it is a very important and refined tool of the “elites”. They use it for constructing narratives and its application is ideologically driven, aiming to replace an established order with a new paradigm/order by directing conflict and manufacturing synthesis.

In his novel “Coningsby”, Disraeli wrote —

“The world is governed by very different personages from what is imagined by those who are not behind the scenes”.

Woodrow Wilson said —

“Some of the biggest men in the United States, in the field of commerce and manufacture, are afraid of somebody, are afraid of something. They know that there is a power somewhere so organized, so subtle, so watchful, so interlocked, so complete, so pervasive, that they had better not speak above their breath when they speak in condemnation of it.”

The synthesis sought by the establishment or “globalists” today is called the New World Order.

Without controlled conflict, this New World Order will not come about. Random individual actions of persons in society would not lead to this synthesis; it is artificial, and therefore it has to be created. And this is being done with the calculated, managed use of conflict. It has always been this way folks. The “history” you were taught is not what you were told.

The International bankers backed the Nazis, the Soviet Union, North Korea, North Vietnam, etc., against the United States. They always do. The ‘conflict’ builds profits while pushing the world ever closer to One World Government.

This hidden hand operates through elite, secret societies.

Their operations must be seen and explained in terms of the Hegelian dialectic process. Yes, they also use other tactics like “divide and conquer” but their operations cannot be explained in terms of any other philosophy; therefore, they cannot be described as “right” or “left”, Marxist or Capitalist and secular or religious. They are ALL of those things.

In Hegelian philosophy, the conflict of political ‘right’ and political ‘left’, or thesis and antithesis in Hegelian terms, is essential to the artificial forward movement of the agendas we face. The conflict between thesis and antithesis brings about a synthesis or a new historical situation.

The current world situation was deliberately created by elitist power, more or less by the manipulation of ‘right’ and ‘left’ elements. Over the past 100 years or so, they’ve gotten extremely skilled at developing both right and left elements to bring about their NWO. Right vs left situations have been deliberately created and then placed in conflict mode to bring about a synthesis.

From this system of Hegelian philosophy comes the historical dialectic, “that all historical events emerge from a conflict between opposing forces.” These emerging events are above and different from the conflicting events. Any idea or implementation of an idea may be seen as a thesis. This thesis will encourage the emergence of opposing forces, known as antithesis. The final outcome will be neither thesis nor antithesis, but a synthesis of the two forces in conflict.

Example of Hegelian Dialectic Process in WWII

Carl Marx posed capitalism as the thesis and communism as the antithesis. What has been generally ignored by historians, including Marxists, is that any clash between these forces cannot lead to a society that is either capitalist or communist, but must lead to a society characterized by a synthesis of the two conflicting forces. The clash of opposites in the Hegelian system, must bring about a society neither capitalist nor communist. Moreover, in the Hegelian scheme of events, this new synthesis will reflect the concept of the state as God, and the individual as totally subordinate to an all-powerful state.

It’s also LONG past time that we all realize that the function of a Congress or Parliament is, for Hegelians — psychology.

These constructs merely allow individuals to feel that their opinions have some value, and to allow a government to take advantage of whatever wisdom the feeble minded peasant’ may accidentally demonstrate. This is so obvious in global politics today.

As Hegel puts it:

“By virtue of this participation, subjective liberty and conceit, with their general opinion, (individuals) can show themselves palpably efficacious and enjoy the satisfaction of feeling themselves to count for something.”

War, the organized conflict of nations for Hegelians, is only the visible outcome of the clash between ideas. Following the outbreak of war in 1939, Social Creditor C.H. Douglas said, “The international money marketers care no more for the immolation of the peoples of a continent than for the death of a sparrow”; and “unfortunately the world is in the grasp of theorists to whom misery and death of millions is a grain of sand beside the working out of their designs”.

John Dewey, the Hegelian darling of the modern educational system, says:

“War is the most effective preacher of the vanity of all merely finite interests, it puts an end to that selfish egotism of the individual by which he would claim his life and his property as his own or as his family’s.”

Above all, the Hegelian doctrine is the divine right of States rather than the divine right of kings.

The State for Hegel and Hegelians is God on earth:

“The march of God in history is the cause of the existence of states, their foundation is the power of Reason realizing itself as will. Every state, whatever it be, participates in the Divine essence. The State is not the work of human art, only Reason could produce it.”

For Hegel, the individual is nothing; the individual has no rights, and morality consists solely in following a leader. Absolute insanity!

Compare this to the spirit of The U.S. Constitution that emphasizes the protection of individual rights against the power of the state:

Several quotes highlight this principle. The right of the individual against the state is described as the “keystone of our Constitution”. Similarly, the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence were founded on the premise that government poses a threat to freedom, and thus its power must be limited to protect individual liberty.

To NWO “elitists”, the State is supreme, and a self-appointed elite running the State will act as God on earth.

Manipulation of ‘left’ and ‘right’ in the domestic USA, where Wall Street supports both Republicans and Democrats, is duplicated in the international field, where ‘left’ and ‘right’ political structures are artificially constructed and collapsed in the drive for a one-world synthesis. BOTH ‘left’ and ‘right’ are controlled factions.

Textbooks present war and revolution as more or less accidental results of conflicting forces. The decay of political negotiations into physical conflict that comes about, according to these books, after valiant efforts to avoid war. Unfortunately, this is complete and utter nonsense.

War is always a deliberate, creative act by a ruling cabal of psychopathic individuals!

The Tribunals that investigated Nazi war criminals were careful to censor any records of Western Assistance to Hitler. Western textbooks on Soviet economic development omit any description of the economic and financial aid given to the 1917 Revolution and subsequent economic development by Western firms and banks.

Revolution is always recorded as a spontaneous event by the politically or economically deprived against an autocratic state. Western textbooks never reveal the evidence that revolutions need finance, and the source of the finance, in most cases traces right back to Wall Street.

Of course, our western history is every bit as distorted, censored, and largely useless as that of Hitler’s Germany, the Soviet Union, or Communist China. No Western foundation will award grants to investigate its own benefactors. Few western scholars can survive by researching such theses, and publishing houses daring to accept such manuscripts suffer intimidation, cancellation (or even violence) from the establishment.

Largely unrecorded history (but available if you dig for it), tells a story contrary to what we’ve been taught to regard as truth. A story of the deliberate creation of war, the knowing finance of revolution to change governments, and the use of conflict to march us along on a very old plan to create a New World Order.

The purpose is to create a new synthesis, a New World Order along Hegelian lines, where the State is absolute and the individual can find “freedom” only in blind obedience to the state.

Another thing we have to do is to break an almost universal mindset that Communists and Capitalists are bitter enemies. This Marxist axiom is a false statement and, for a century, has fooled academics and investigators alike. The key to understanding modern history is that elitists had as close working relations with both Marxists and Nazis as they have with Capitalists.

After World War II, the world stage was changed. After 1945, it became the Soviet Union on one side versus the United States on the other. The first dialectical clash led to the formation of the United Nations, an elementary step on the road to world government.

The second dialectical clash led to the Trilateral Commission and regional groups, like Oceania, Eurasia, and East Asia. The NWO march continues.

Various stooges ‘fronting’ for the faceless elite agitate for a new Constitution that will enable them to usurp sovereignty and absorb each country into a technate state, ruled at a higher level.

Let us not forget Trump’s recent banter about pushing the North American Technate State — dropping ideas of taking over Canada, etc. Where do you think all that came from?? A plan that is older than most people alive today.

The Club of Rome and the 10 Kingdoms: Prophetic Interpretations in Global Governance

Western Christian civilization, whose domain was very nearly the world, had expanded without a notable recession until seemingly around 1914. In 1917, it began a retreat that has since been uninterrupted and is now accelerating. Such losses are of lasting and fundamental importance, but of course, it is not “politically correct” to criticize such things today. It has been architected to be interpreted by the ignorant masses as “racist”, “Islamaphobic” and “antisemitic”. Pay no attention to the double standards, of course.

Further Historical Hegelian Examination:

World history since 1917 reflects an application of Hegelian dialectics. Russia was taken over by mainly Ashkenazi Jews from the East End of New York, who established Socialism, later called Communism. This Revolution was planned by international financiers and financed by Wall Street.

Thus, we see governments need censorship to classify certain files for thirty or fifty years after events, to protect the living from charges of treason, and to conceal the past intrigues and long-term goals of the hidden elite who call the shots.

Soviet Russia’s first Five-Year Plan was largely devised by Detroit-based Albert Kahn, Inc., and Russia’s industry-financed by Wall Street. Thus was the thesis: Communism, established.

But the Marxist version of the Hegelian dialectic poses financial Capitalism as thesis, and Marxist revolution as the antithesis. An obvious puzzle in this Marxian statement is the nature of the Synthesis presumed to evolve out of the clash of these opposites. As we covered previously, it could not be Communism.

Lenin’s statement that the state will wither away at the synthesis stage was nonsensical. In fact, as all contemporary Marxist states testify, in practice, the state becomes all-powerful. The immediate task of “the revolution” is to convey all power to the state, and modern Marxist states operate under a constant paranoia that power may indeed pass away from the hands of the state into the hands of the people.

If Marxism is posed as the Thesis and National Socialism as the Antithesis, then the most likely Synthesis becomes a Hegelian NEW WORLD ORDER — a synthesis evolving out of the clash of Marxism and National Socialism. Moreover, in this statement, those who finance and manage the clash of opposites can remain in control of and shape the synthesis. Is this making sense to my fellow reader??

The elite artificially encouraged and developed BOTH revolutionary Marxism and National Socialism while retaining some control over the nature and degree of the conflict; therefore, it is able to determine the evolution and nature of the New World Order. THIS is how it works.

Out of war and revolution come opportunities for profit by corporations under the control and influence of these elites. In the two World Wars, the Korean and Vietnamese Wars, there are numerous examples of American banks and corporations trading with the enemy. Of course, this largely gets omitted from our history (indoctrination) courses.

Now the antithesis of National Socialism, is no more. The Cold War is over, so we’re taught that the thesis of Russian Communism is also dead. This leaves the once Christian, now Capitalist West. The US and Russia are now seen are ‘friends’ — with the West financing Russia at the government level, increasing profits and reducing risks for the international bankers.

To prevent history coming to its end (that was tongue in cheek) — the elite had to introduce a new dialectic process. World War II was the culmination of the dialectic process created in the 1920s and 1930s. The clash between ‘left’ and ‘right’, the Soviet Union and Nazi Germany, led to the creation of synthesis — the UN, and a start towards regional groupings in NATO, the Common Market, UNESCO, Warsaw Pact, SEATO, CIS, then the Trilateral Commission. A big push towards the New World Order.

World War II left the “elite” with the necessity to create a new dialectical situation to promote MORE conflict so they could achieve an even higher-level synthesis.

The source of this process may be found in US National Security Memorandum No. 68 of 1950, which opened up the road for Western technology to build a more advanced Soviet Union, which it did in the 1960s and 1970s with computerized space-age technology. In true Hegelian tradition, it simultaneously argued for a massive expansion of US defenses on the grounds of a future Soviet threat. (Which would not have been possible without the transfer of Western technology). Thus, the internationalists profited from Soviet and US purchases.

Interesting how all that works, huh??

By and large, control of this knowledge has been successful because the intellectual world is still locked into a phony battle between ‘left’ and ‘right’, whereas the real struggle is actually the battle between individual freedom and the encroaching power of the absolute State.

The Soviet Union, with its tight censorship, presented a strictly Marxist (‘left’) orientation to its citizens. The enemy is the ‘fascist’ United States. The West is a little more complicated, but not much more so. Whereas financial power is used to control politics, information is used to control human perceptions. To the “elites”, we’re simply ‘human cattle’ participating in a double-blind laboratory experiment.

In the West, the choice is basically between a controlled ‘left-oriented’ information and a controlled ‘right-oriented’ information. The conflict between the two CONTROLLED groups keeps an apparent informational conflict alive. Unwelcome facts that fall into either camp are conveniently forgotten. The faster the cattle run, the faster the treadmill takes them to nowhere.

Any publication which points out the fallacy of the Left-Right dichotomy is ignored or "canceled” — citizens keep trooping down to the polling booths in the belief they have a “choice”.

The fact is, we’ve now spent well over 50 years arming our enemies and developing their industries with our technology, meanwhile, we have largely transferred our manufacturing infrastructure offshore. Great idea, right? Clearly you all recognize the well-publicized construction of a new dialectic — a powerful Communist China?

American involvement in China began with Wall Street’s intervention into Dr. Sun Yat Sen’s revolution of 1911. During World War II, the US helped the Chinese Communists come to power. The decision to build Communist China as a new arm of the dialectic, was made under Richard Nixon and executed by Henry Kissinger and George Bush — all built via American technology and skill. Of course, this growing problem now needs a “solution”.

In Closing:

The increasing militarization fueled by the supposed push towards a more multipolar world with Russia, China, The US, Iran, etc., — has all countries increasingly involved in conflicts through military, political and financial means.

The current conflicts driving the Hegelian shift towards a new world order include the war in Ukraine, which has now been ongoing since February 2022. This conflict has intensified the rivalry between the United States and China, with Russia receiving military and economic support from allies such as Iran, North Korea, and China, forming a network of cooperation among autocratic revisionist states.

The ongoing war (genocide) in Gaza, has further destabilized the Middle East, with Israel’s military campaign pushing the world to the brink of war.

Tensions in Asia are also central, particularly around Taiwan, where China’s increasing military pressure and the retention of an independent government in Taiwan have raised the risk of a Chinese invasion and conflict with the United States.

Additionally, the Korean Peninsula presents a significant risk due to North Korea’s advanced nuclear capabilities and intensified missile testing, which heightens the potential for conflict with South Korea and the United States.

These conflicts are not isolated but are interconnected.

We are being served up what looks like competition between liberal democracies and autocracies, with the United States and its allies forming a so-called “Global West” while China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea are seen as part of a “Global East” —deepening the divide in global governance and security.

Add it all together, we sure seem to be on the steady march towards the next great global conflict — but let us NOT be confused by all the narratives and understand the hidden hand that is ultimately behind it all.

The Hegelian dialectic is being employed to sustain and deepen absolute world power and authority for an elite. Their goal is a one world government and it appears we are once again falling into their Hegelian trap.

God help us.

DO NOT COMPLY!

MY COMPLETELY FREE ARCHIVE HERE