This video is indeed about the Khazarian Mafia, but more importantly offers the patterns by which they have fed on God by way of humanities ignorance. The only way we can escape the Black Sun, is to understand their modus operandi; this means changing our world view, so that true evil can be seen; for we all have been beguiled with assumptions which disguise the Demiurge.

The Khazarian Mafia has worked extremely hard to present a false reality based on inculcated lies, falsified histories, and projected blame. So the point of this lecture is to not only educate the listener to the bloodlines of the Khazarian Mafia, but more importantly, the psychology by which they have eviscerated us.

The Khazarian Mafia is Judaism/Talmud, NATO, Israel government, US government, WEF, FED, Pharma, UK gov, WHO, Ukraine gov and knowing this it explains the current situation and why this and that is happening…

Khazarian Mafia: The God Eaters Part 1 of 2

Khazarian Mafia: The God Eaters, Part 2 of 2