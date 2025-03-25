Khazarian Mafia | The God Eaters
This video is indeed about the Khazarian Mafia, but more importantly offers the patterns by which they have fed on God by way of humanities ignorance. The only way we can escape the Black Sun, is to understand their modus operandi; this means changing our world view, so that true evil can be seen; for we all have been beguiled with assumptions which disguise the Demiurge.
Thanks for reading Sets You Free Newsletter! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
The Khazarian Mafia has worked extremely hard to present a false reality based on inculcated lies, falsified histories, and projected blame. So the point of this lecture is to not only educate the listener to the bloodlines of the Khazarian Mafia, but more importantly, the psychology by which they have eviscerated us.
By Chuck Swindoll
The Khazarian Mafia is Judaism/Talmud, NATO, Israel government, US government, WEF, FED, Pharma, UK gov, WHO, Ukraine gov and knowing this it explains the current situation and why this and that is happening…
VIDEOS HERE:
Khazarian Mafia: The God Eaters Part 1 of 2
Khazarian Mafia: The God Eaters, Part 2 of 2
Disclaimer:
Let it be clearly stated that none of this is neither pro-Israel nor pro-Palestinian, does not support nor endorse any side of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, nor feels or holds any hatred or contempt against any particular race or ethnicity. This author is anti-war and does not support any persons, groups, or organisations who contribute to any form of theft and violence – particularly those aimed towards innocent civilians with children being the most vulnerable. Care and consideration has been utilised to present information, including some that can be considered sensitive and controversial, in a thoughtful manner that presents it based on facts and data available. As a Commentary, this article does contain opinions by its author so as to offer a personalised perspective on the events and issues at hand.
Thanks for reading Sets You Free Newsletter! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Love listening to Swindoll. Happy to know you get it. Great share. Thank YOU!
I have watched some of this already on my own.
But I will explore more here.
The real problem are Satanic Secret Societies (they include masons and pseudo-Jews and pseudo-Christians):
President John Quincy Adams: “Masonry ought forever to be abolished. It is wrong - essentially wrong - a seed of evil, which can never produce any good.”
Satanic Secret Societies for dummies:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/sss-for-dummies
Who are The Powers That SHOULDN'T Be ?
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/criminal-intent
https://www.coreysdigs.com/global/who-is-they/
The end of money and freedom
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/uncle-sam-altman
LBJ killed JFK
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/lbj-killed-jfk
Weaponization of Justice: no democracy with Freemasonry!
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/weaponization-of-justice
Illuminati David Rockefeller, finest quotes:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/david-rockefeller-illuminati
Confessions of ex illuminati Ronald Bernard:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/confessions-of-illuminati-ronald
Illuminati Attali, finest quotes:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/attali-illuminati-finest-quotes
Chisholm, father of the WHO’s global pedophilia
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/brock-chisholm-father-of-the-whos
Ex mason Serge Abad-Gallardo:
https://www.ncregister.com/interview/confessions-of-a-former-freemason-officer-converted-to-catholicism
16 laws we need to exit Prison Planet
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/laws-to-exit-planet-prison
Please share, not the articles, but the information! I'm expendable. Saving the free world, is not!