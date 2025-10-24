Although a tired subject for some, I think it’s worthwhile revisiting this — as there truly is no other more poignant and concrete example of the depths of depravity that humanity is facing. I find it remarkably fascinating how blatantly and boldly the NWO plan has been broadcast to us (for longer than most of us have been alive!) — and even more so, how passive, ignorant and naive most continue to be about it all, even today.

Even when confronted with unfathomable amounts of proof that these evil agendas are coming for our children. While I’ve read many books and have written many other pieces detailing the NWO agenda and ideologies we are facing, the fact is, a brief review of the former Georgia Guidestone’s is really all one needs as definitive proof!

Georgia Guidestones Revisited

On one of the highest hilltops in Elbert County, Georgia, used to stand a huge granite monument. Five massive slabs of polished granite rise out of the earth in a star pattern. The rocks were each 16 feet tall, with four of them weighing more than 20 tons apiece. Together they supported a 25,000-pound capstone. Four ancient languages were engraved on the capstone, including Babylonian Cuneiform, Sanskrit, Egyptian Hieroglyphics, and Classical Greek. Engraved in eight different languages on the four giant stones that support the common capstone were ten guides, or commandments. That monument was alternately referred to as The Georgia Guidestones or the American Stonehenge. Though relatively unknown to most people, it was an important link to the Occult Hierarchy that dominates the world in which we live.

The origin of that strange monument, unveiled in March 1980, is still shrouded in mystery because no one knows the true identity of the man or men who commissioned its construction. All that is known for certain is that in June 1979, a well-dressed, articulate stranger visited the office of the Elberton Granite Finishing Company and announced that he wanted to build an edifice to transmit a message to mankind. He identified himself as R. C. Christian but it soon became apparent that was not his real name. He said that he represented a group of men who wanted to offer direction to humanity.

There is also a highly intricate astrological significance to the Georgia Guidestones, which make it that much more ominous. There were precise notches that parallel the movement of the sun, from its solstices to its equinoxes, while its outer core marks the lunar-year cycle. There was even a stargazing hole, which located the North Star, Polaris. And lastly, during the noon hour, the sun was positioned right at the center of the capstone, a highly symbolic occult design to say the least.

A message consisting of a set of ten guidelines or principles was engraved on the Georgia Guidestones in eight different languages, one language on each face of the four large upright stones. Moving clockwise around the structure from due north, these languages were: English, Spanish, Swahili, Hindi, Hebrew, Arabic, Chinese, and Russian. They used to read as follows:

1. Maintain humanity under 500,000,000 in perpetual balance with nature.

2. Guide reproduction wisely – improving fitness and diversity.

3. Unite humanity with a living new language.

4. Rule passion – faith – tradition – and all things with tempered reason.

5. Protect people and nations with fair laws and just courts.

6. Let all nations rule internally resolving external disputes in a world court.

7. Avoid petty laws and useless officials.

8. Balance personal rights with social duties.

9. Prize truth – beauty – love – seeking harmony with the infinite.

10. Be not a cancer on the earth – Leave room for nature.

Not surprisingly, a tablet that was not too far from the monument read, “Let these be guidestones to an Age of Reason”. The Age of Reason was a book written by Thomas Paine, a prominent 18th century Freemason. Its intent was to destroy the Judeo-Christian beliefs upon which the American Republic was founded.

As you can see, these “commandments” entail sinister prospects for the future of humanity. This former monument confirms the fact that there is a covert group intent on:

(1) Dramatically reducing the population of the world

(2) Promoting environmentalism

(3) Establishing a world government

(4) Promoting a new spirituality.

Look at how ominous the very first commandment was:

Limiting the population of the earth to 500 million will require the extermination of nine-tenths of the world’s people!

Commandment 4 — made it clear that all true Christians would be a clear target of the elimination program, because Christians give primacy to faith and God’s natural order.

Commandment 2 — was an expression of the Nazi concept of controlled reproduction of the species.

Commandments 2, 5, 7 & 8 — were the cornerstones of centralized, world government.

Commandment 9 — was an expression of the essence of most oriental, mystical religions.

Certainly the group that commissioned the Georgia Guidestones is one of many similar groups working together toward a New World Order, a new world economic system and a new world spirituality.

Behind those groups, however, are dark spiritual forces. Without understanding the nature of those dark forces, it is impossible to understand the unfolding of world events.

It is obvious that these are the “ten commandments of the New Word Order”.

Since Satan is using the promoters of a world government to herald the emergence of a universal False Messiah — one can conclude that the Georgia Guidestones also contained the ten commandments of the Anti-Christ.

THIS HAS BEEN IN FRONT OF OUR FACES FOR DECADES AND YET, PEOPLE STILL DISMISS IT AS A NOTHING BURGER.

What will it take for people to awaken to what we are facing?

As most know, in 2022, someone planted an explosive and blew up part of the monument. That event and the strangely rapid removal of the guidestones (reminds me of the recent odd cleanup of the Charlie Kirk “assassination”), garnered worldwide attention — only to become quickly forgotten with the next “thing of the week”. The theories swirl around who did it — was it an anti-NWO freedom fighter? Or did the cabal themselves take it down, because of the long past due worldwide attention it was getting? Did the NWO cockroaches scatter for shelter from the light?

We will probably never know and both theories are plausible. My personal guess would be the latter. The fact remains that for decades this pathetically evil monument stood erect, openly proclaiming the agenda of a secret group that has the audacity to believe they have the right to exterminate 95% of the global population and implement a technocratic NWO benefitting THEM. This is NOT some benign, sensible path forward for humanity. The mass naïveté surrounding this is mind boggling.

These entities are willing to do anything — ANYTHING — to kill all of us. Why? Because they believe that they are better than us, that they have the divine right to rule according to their bloodlines — and therefore the right to squash human beings, like you would a garden pest.

Within their inner circles they talk about mankind as ‘cattle’. Animals without intrinsic value.

They themselves, on the other hand, are the so-called ‘pure’ bloodline humans. The blue blood nobility, with bloodlines that stretch back to ancient world rulers. These families believe they deserve to suppress everyone else, and kill at will, as they see fit.

They are responsible for orchestrating all major wars, where they fund both sides. They also finance both terrorists and the governments that claim to fight them. A good example is the state of Israel, which was funded and founded by the Rothschilds, a ruling dynasty within the global elites, who also funded and founded Hamas, the so-called ‘enemy’ of Israel (problem, reaction, solution).

“Hamas, to my great regret, is Israel’s creation.”

So says Avner Cohen, Israel’s head of religious affairs in Gaza at the time of Hamas’s emergence, in a 2009 Wall Street Journal article called “How Israel Helped to Spawn Hamas.”

They always play strategic and deceptive games, to increase their power and bring about an agenda. Study the Hegelian Dialectic and how it’s used against us.

Their greatest fear is that the general public will become too aware of their existence and operations, which is why they largely conceal themselves. Their strategy is to use public puppets like Donald Trump, Joe Biden, George Bush Sr/Jr, John Kerry, the Clintons, Justin Trudeau, Emmanuel Macron, and billionaires like Bill Gates, George Soros and Klaus Schwab, Larry Fink, etc.

People think these are their enemies, while the true masters remain hidden in the shadows.

Who are these people? They are called multiple names — ‘the elites’, ‘the Black Nobility’, ‘the 1%’, the ‘Illuminati’, the ‘Deep State’, the ‘Cabal’ and so on.

For a long time this was considered a conspiracy theory, until the evidence became so overwhelming that it could no longer be denied. These elites are very real, and they have a very dangerous agenda of global genocide. Many of them are convinced this is necessary to ‘save the planet’. Although that narrative, I believe, is the cover story that the satanists at the top have for their useless idiot minions — the atheists and nihilists in their ranks — who carry out pieces of the agenda for them. Again, the Bill Gates, Larry Ellison, Peter Thiel, etc., and other technocrat billionaires of the world.



Apart from eradicating most of humanity, they also have an agenda to replace mankind with technological alternatives, which they can totally control through nanotech, the Cloud and AI.



This may sound straight from a science fiction movie, but the shocking reality is that this is their globally promoted and massively funded agenda. Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know that it' is called the Fourth Industrial Revolution by the World Economic Forum:

They want the era of the human race to come to an end, and this world to enter the era of abomination they like to call ‘NEO-HUMANITY.’ Click the link to ponder on this absolute insanity!

If we continue to close our eyes to this, we will lose a lot more than our lives...

Hundreds of millions of people around the world are waking up to what is threatening all of us, and there is a historically unprecedented resistance growing. Unfortunately we’re not yet at the critical mass that we need.

It’s critical to be informed, as only informed people can defend themselves. Ignorant folks fall prey to anything, as they are oblivious to the operations that are unleashed against them.

May the truth prevail, so humanity can be liberated, and a brave new world can emerge. The TRUE “reset” that humanity needs — with the parasitic, Luciferian doctrine eradicated and mankind finally set FREE from it’s chains and reconnected with the TRUE wisdom of the TRUE God. Not their false-light trap set by Lucifer.

In Closing

We live in a twisted world. The more we awaken and discover the truth, the more we realize how truly spiritual all of this is — we are not just dealing with the power hungry aspirations of the technocratic “elite”. This sad sack of atheists and nihilists have nothing to live for except themselves and their earthly riches — their resulting psychopathic character has no heart for humanity. They only believe in the flesh — so they are willing to destroy God’s order in an attempt to live forever and become “God’s on earth”.

Behind all of that and at the top of the pyramid we find the satanists — and their God of this world, Lucifer, who all laugh at their ignorance. The almighty God has other plans however and he continues to keep the door open for their repentant souls.

If humanity doesn’t wake up and realize that these evil forces and agendas DO exist — then we will carry on unable to see it, and it will succeed without opposition. Many will say the scriptures prove it must come to pass and therefore we can just sit idle and prepare for Christ — I both agree and disagree with that approach. That is, my path and purpose is to bring these agendas to light and fight with everything I’ve got to expose this “den of robbers” — just like Christ did when overturning the money tables.

With all that said, “Cleansing of the Temple” starts with each and every one of us.

I pray that we each heed that call.

God bless.

