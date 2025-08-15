Incontrovertible Proof COVID Shots Are a Bioweapon
Top U.S. Doctor Warns: “We Have Incontrovertible Proof COVID Shots Are a Bioweapon”
By The Blogging Hounds
A leading U.S. physician is sounding the alarm that the COVID-19 injections were never about public health, but are instead the product of a coordinated, weaponized operation designed for mass harm, population reduction, and global control. Dr. Rima Laibow — whose 2009 televised warning about “compulsory pandemic vaccination” is now chillingly prophetic — says the evidence is no longer circumstantial but “incontrovertible.” In a detailed exposé with journalist Jon Fleetwood, Laibow connects the dots between military-driven biotech programs, engineered viruses, and a complicit network of global elites.
A Prophecy Fulfilled
Long before the first COVID headlines, Laibow appeared on Conspiracy Theory with Jesse Ventura warning that the global power structure would use a pandemic as the pretext for mandatory injections. That was ten years before Wuhan. She traces the scheme to early 20th-century Rockefeller eugenics programs, showing how “public health” was weaponized into a depopulation tool under new branding.
Defense, Not Medicine
According to Laibow, the Department of Health and Human Services and the CDC acted as public-facing fronts while the real operation was directed by the Department of Defense and DARPA. Under defense contracts, undisclosed “nanoparticulates” were allegedly added to the shots — a claim backed by redacted procurement documents. This is not public health policy, she insists, but a classified military project masquerading as a vaccination campaign.
DARPA–Moderna Connection
Fleetwood’s report revisits DARPA’s 2012 RNA program with Moderna, which included a patented spike protein sequence later reported to match the COVID-19 virus — with odds of natural occurrence estimated at 1 in 3 trillion by a 2022 Frontiers in Virology discussion. Laibow also points to SV40 DNA fragments found in the shots, which she says were not accidental “contaminants” but purposeful inclusions with tumor-promoting potential if integrated into human DNA.
Conditioning the Mind Before the Needle
Perhaps more dangerous than the injection itself, Laibow warns, is the psychological conditioning: “The worst part is the mental slave state,” where populations are trained to obey unprecedented medical edicts without question. Once that mental compliance is established, she says, the tools for control can be applied to any future crisis.
Crimes Against Humanity
For Laibow, the continued administration of these injections after clear harm signals emerged qualifies as crimes against humanity. She argues that apologies are meaningless without accountability, prosecution, and dismantling of the networks that enabled this mass experiment.
The Toll — and the Next Wave
Fleetwood highlights estimates suggesting that at least 17 million people worldwide have died as a direct result of the shots, with fertility effects only beginning to surface. Laibow warns that chikungunya could be the next engineered outbreak, citing suspicious laboratory activity and near-simultaneous outbreaks in multiple countries.
Globalist Agenda, Prophetic Echoes
From the Rockefeller eugenics archives to DARPA’s RNA programs, the picture emerging is one of elite networks using crises to implement population control measures — a chilling parallel to Revelation’s warning of a system in which life and death are dictated by those in power. As Laibow puts it, the injections are only one weapon in a much larger arsenal aimed at reshaping humanity itself.’
