Evie
15h

What about the Kalergi Plan which is white replacement? I don’t think whites will take over the world. It will be the Kazarian Jews in Israel. Jerusalem is the center of the NWO. The book of Revelations is very important to follow. I think nukes are a myth and only meant for fear and control.

Michele
15hEdited

Revelation 18 indicates that the Vatican will be destroyed, which could certainly be blamed on Iran. The one world religion of luciferianism would then be moved from the Vatican to Jerusalem. If the Vatican is bombed then I suspect that the satanic nwo would traipse out some Jesus/Isa/Horus reincarnated look-a-like to suddenly appear from within the alleged tomb of David.

Matthew 24:26 So if they tell you, 'There He is in the wilderness,' do not go out; or, 'Here He is in the inner rooms,' do not believe it.

