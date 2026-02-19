Sets You Free Newsletter

remoteviewer57
2d

Do Not Comply & Never Capitulate!

Sol Sön
1d

Good one,

Napoleon and the French Revolution were100% a moneychangers operation.

Search “Napoleon theorem” and “the siege of Jaffa”.

About the gold, according to international traders, US, at list till recently, could not sell its gold, as its ingots had been watered downed to 14 carats, and can only be used for “once cheep and low hand”jewelry

Obviously with the sky rocketing of the price of gold, this has change a bit the situation, nevertheless, the fact remains the same, the watered down ingots cannot be considered pure gold. “Nor can they be restored”

For this reason no audit of gold has been done since 1974.

One more note on metals, as I guess you should know, the price of silver has grown almost ten times as much as the one of gold.

According to some analysis, the demand is now so high that reserves are already dry and people still waiting for the physical silver they have purchased to be delivered launching speculations of imminent sudden rise in its value.

But back to moneychangers, I’m not a christian but for sure I agree with Jesus on this one, we must kick them out of the temple.

Thank you for sharing

Share

