Credit to Jeff Berwick—like him or hate him or call him a grifter—but I find most of his macro assessments to be spot on.

EPIC PLUNDER

The Great Iran Heist: How Trump, BlackRock, and the Military-Industrial Complex Are Partnering to Rob You Blind

The level of Trump psyops we are seeing right now is reaching a fever pitch.

If you’re still watching the mainstream media ‘news’, you’re suffering from whiplash. One minute, we are on the brink of annihilation. The next, messianic figures are signing historic agreements.

In the last 90 days, the narrative that a ‘peace deal’ is ‘close to being signed’ has been run a staggering 161 times.

Let me repeat that: 161 times!

That is the definition of insanity. It’s a loop designed to wear down your critical thinking until you just accept the script.

If a realtor told you “we’re close to a deal” regarding your house for 90 days straight, running that same line 161 times, you would have fired them. You would realize you are being played.

They aren’t just bombing targets in the Middle East; they are sanitizing the planet for a digital prison. The ongoing conflict isn’t about politics… It’s a ritualistic erasure of human history to make way for a high-tech AI nightmare.

If this doesn’t hurt to look at, you are a heartless bastard or soulless NPC

You have to step back and look at the hand behind the curtain. Most people are still staring at the left-right puppet show, agonizing over which politician is going to save them. But there are no saviors in Washington or Tel Aviv. There is only a satanic cult and their political puppets. This sounds crazy to the average person who gets their news from the TV, but once you see it, you can’t unsee it. These aren’t random conflicts. They are orchestrated events designed to consolidate power, slaughter the innocent, and clear the board for the next phase of human enslavement.

Speaking of puppets, let’s talk about the Trump-Kushner deception. I’ve warned you about this repeatedly. The psyops are relentless. Remember when Trump was going to “drain the swamp” and expose the Epstein network? Remember when he was going to lock Hillary Clinton up? Well, fast forward to today, and what do we see? Donald Trump’s son just married the daughter of Jeffrey Epstein’s banker. Yeah, you read that right. The banker who handled the money for the Mossad blackmail operation is now family. They keep it all in the bloodline. It’s almost funny, in a tragic sort of way, that Trump himself didn’t even bother to show up to the wedding.

This brings us to the real reason for the destruction we are seeing in places like Iran and Gaza. Do you think these billions of dollars of explosives are being dropped randomly? Israel is destroying Tyre, a city more than 5,000 years old... a UNESCO heritage site. This is a calculated cultural erasure for technocratic control.

They are turning the cradle of civilization into a blank slate.

The theory, which is becoming harder to deny by the day, is that these sites are being demolished to clear space for Trump Tower Iran and massive AI data centers. We are talking about Smart Cities built on the rubble of history. I mentioned this months ago, and now it’s unfolding exactly as predicted. According to US forces, there is a plan on the table to give Iran $300 billion for “rebuilding” after the destruction stops. Let that sink in. They steal trillions from the American taxpayer, use billions to blow Iran to smithereens, and then they claim they will give $300 billion to rebuild it.

It’s the perfect racket. Create the problem, fund the solution, and pocket the difference in the middle. They did this with World War I and World War II. Blow it up, steal the gold, put the population into debt slavery, and rebuild everything under a new centralized control system. The difference this time is that what they are rebuilding is not for humans. It’s for the AI. They need the infrastructure for the 6G networks, the smart grids, and the biometric surveillance systems. They don’t want people living in these historic zones; they want nodes on the network.

And, if you think this is just about the Middle East, you’re missing the economic hammer that is about to drop. We’ve seen this movie before. The last time we saw oil shipment blockades and conflicts in this region involving Israel was in 1973 during the Yom Kippur War. That was a Rothschild-backed operation, just like this one. Half the world’s sulfur supply once passed through the strait. Today, we are talking about disruptions of 20 million barrels a day or more. This is the Yom Kippur War on steroids. When you layer that on top of the debt bubble and the collapse of the US dollar, you get a recipe for a total financial reset. They are going to use this chaos to roll out their CBDCs and strip you of whatever remaining financial freedom you have.

But why do people fall for this? It comes down to the root of the problem: The Religion of Government. This is the most dangerous cult in human history, and it has billions of adherents. “Government” comes from the Latin gubernare, which means “to control,” and mens or mente, which means “mind.” Government literally means “Mind Control.”

When you believe in the state, you are submitting to a false authority that claims the right to steal, kill, and enslave. It is a belief system that overrides basic human empathy. People see atrocities committed by their own government and they say, “Well, we had to do it for national security.” Their minds have been hacked. Whether it is the UN, the US, or Israel, these are all just corporate fronts for the same Satanic cult. They are Zionist projects designed to destabilize the region and the world, creating a crisis so severe that the masses will beg for a one-world government to save them.

We are rapidly approaching a point of no return.

The internet doesn’t just surround you anymore; it penetrates you. They are building a world where your biological data is not your own, where your heartbeat is your password, and where dissent is impossible because you are physically plugged into the grid. World War III isn’t coming; it is here. It is a spiritual war being fought on every front…physical, mental, and financial.

So, what can we do?

You break the mind control. You stop looking for a leader to save you. You refuse to bow to the Zionist projects and the false saviors being paraded in front of you. Whether it is Trump, Biden, or whoever they install next, they are just employees of the banking cartel. You have to stop participating in their system. Don’t use their money if you can avoid it. Don’t consume their propaganda. Don’t send your children to their indoctrination centers.

This is about waking up to the fact that we are in a spiritual war. They want to erase our history because our history gives us context. They want to destroy the holy sites because those sites hold energy and memory that they cannot control. They want to replace the human soul with code because a soul cannot be enslaved, but a machine can.

RABBI EXPOSES THE NWO