There are some whistle-blowers, who have answered many of these questions. As I covered in another stack, Dr. John Coleman wrote books and gave excellent talks about the the ultra-secret governing body of the satanic Illuminati elite — who largely own this world. If you want to know why all of politics is a puppet show, he explains it very well.

Pushing the whole debate around “virology” aside for now:

Below you’ll also find an old summary I ran across from Dr. Ana Mihalcea — which I found interesting as it reminded me that in his presentation, John contends there are hidden remedies to the illnesses that the “elites” purposely unleash upon humanity, that they employ themselves to stay healthy. I do not doubt this one bit. I’m certain they also have cancer cures under lock and key, so they can parasite off of our sickness and death. The people we’re dealing with, truly are that evil.

It is clear they have suppressed knowledge and technology that could heal and liberate mankind. Instead, they hoard it for themselves and fabricate bunk science that drives their economic sectors like energy and health/medicine. They in turn use those to deceive, poison and parasite off of mankind — enriching themselves in the process. All of this bunk science (virology, vaccine, climate change, etc, etc) is used as the setup and cover for their mass culling events (think COVID, “vaccinations” and whatever they’ve planned next).

The Club of Rome (“COR”) is the chief “think tank” for the New World Order that was unknown in America until exposed by Dr. Coleman in 1969 for the very first time and published under the same title in 1970. Set up on the orders of the Committee of 300, its existence was denied until the silver anniversary celebrations of its founding held in Rome 25 years later. The COR plays a vital role in all US government planning, internal and external. It has nothing to do with Rome, Italy or the Catholic Church. Club of Rome, Dr. John Coleman, pg.1

People wonder about why the transhumanist agenda is Satanic and he explains this in his book ‘The Club of Rome’ published in 1970:

An order to begin to understand world events, it is necessary for us to realise that the many tragic and explosive events of the 20th century did not just happen by themselves; but that they were planned according to a well laid out blueprint. Who were the planners and creators of significant events? The creators of these often violent and revolutionary events belong in the main to secret societies that infest our world, just as they have always done. Mostly, these secret societies are based upon the occult and occult practices, but as with all secret societies to make up secret governments, they are controlled by the Committee of 300. Those poorly informed persons, who believe that devil worship, demons and witchcraft have vanished from modern society, are misinformed. Today, occult-based secret societies along with Luciferianism, Black Magic and Voodoo, are flourishing and appear to be far more widespread than was originally thought. Club of Rome, Dr. John Coleman, pg.7

What is their agenda? It emerged very clearly from Club of Rome meetings that its main purpose and objective was to:

retard industrial development;

hold back scientific research;

depopulate cities, especially the formerly industrialized cities of North America;

move population to rural areas;

cull the population of the world by at least 2 billion people;

prevent reorganization of political forces who oppose COR plans;

destabilize the United States through massive layoffs and loss of jobs and class and racial wars; and,

destroy capital incentive through high interest rates and high capital gains taxes.

With the destruction of industry, Harmon postulated, would come the destruction of all of our basic morals, our basic beliefs in God and country, our Christian-based culture, which will lead swiftly to the return to the world of an occult theocracy of the new dark ages COR high-priest Harmon said: “. . . nineteen images of man dominate various epochs, and from each he extracts such features he believes useful for replacing the industrial technological image, programs the COR and the Committee hope to emulate and which will turn the people of the world — those that are left as mindless slaves after the culling of Global 2000 has occurred, in a New Dark Age — the so-called New World Order.” [pg.44] Harmon, the high priest of the COR, laid out a scenario that is in direct contradiction with God’s law, which says that we must be fruitful, and multiply and subdue the Earth, not for the benefit of the COR and the Committee of 300, but for the freedom of our people in the United States and others who choose to respect their national identities. The Luciferians served by Harmon, the members of the Cult of Dionysus, the “Olympians” – they say, “No, we were placed here to rule the Earth and we alone shall enjoy its benefits.” High priest Harmon concludes as follows: “We must change the industrial technological image of man fast. Our analyses of the nature of contemporary society problems leads to the conclusion that the images of many that dominated the last two centuries will he inadequate for the post-industrial era. The image of man appropriate to that new world (not new – the concept, a Satanic one, is four thousand years old) must be sought, synthesized and then wired into mankind’s brains.” [Emphasis our own] [pg.43] Club of Rome, Dr. John Coleman, pg.43 and 44

In his video presentation at 40 minutes, he discussed that Robert Strange McNamara had a conference with the world’s leading bankers and stated: “The biggest menace facing the world today is the American middle class and overpopulation.”

He further discusses the genocidal plan to get rid of the “unwashed.” What he discusses is applicable today, 50 years later:

That is why we had the sudden appearance of AIDS. There were chemical and bacteriological warfare experiments ongoing in Sierra Leone, Africa. They used Lassa fever virus for biological warfare purposes to get rid of millions of people in the world. They took the viruses back to the CDC. The same experiments were going on at Harvard. The Government gave millions of dollars to Fort Detrick where they did all the laboratory work on AIDS. They inserted AIDS into the small pox vaccine and vaccinated people in Africa and Brazil, hence starting the AIDS epidemic. Lives were in jeopardy from scores of man-made viruses like HIV and Ebola Fever. The elites protect themselves with herbal compounds mixed with sugar and the protection of low frequency radiation. Using the technology developed by the virologist Gurtjev (?) who proved that every living thing has a vibratory cycle. He was able to measure the vibratory cycle of deadly viruses. By vibrating them double their cycle you would kill them instantly. That is one of the defensive weapons they got that will kill the plague if they ever get it. The same technique will kill cancer cells. The medical profession run by the Rockefellers and pharmaceutical companies did not want you to know this. (^^Minute 48 in the below video^^)

Everyone should watch the video and read Dr Coleman’s works.

The Black Nobility apparently trace their lineage as far back as the priests of Amun-Ra and ancient Egypt, which is why they are sometimes referred to as the Ptolemaic/Zoroastrian Bloodlines. They are also tied to the ancient societies of Phoenicia, Babylon, Mesopotamia & others. These 13 families, also referred to as the “Real 13 Zoroastrian Bloodlines of the Illuminati,” are said to control global power structures through organizations like the Jesuit Order and the Vatican.

Per John, the Committee of 300 sprang out of The Round Table. These members apparently created the Bilderberg-CFR-RIIA-Trilateral Commission network, to advance through the 20th century and beyond, the Committee’s (also referred to as the Olympians or the Illuminati) , agenda for the centralized control of Planet Earth.

