User's avatar
John Shaphat's avatar
John Shaphat
19h

W.H.O. medical mandates are an Orwellian form of slavery to the digitally-marked [SS#] chattel that are compliantly held captive and enslaved, from cradle to grave, within the Socialistic-eugenic Security System of Beast-Big Brother’s UN-Global Village.

Any democratic medical mandate drips with demonic disdain and slavery. And that is the reality in the Beast’s utopian Fourth Reich. It is literally the Marxist UN Beast-state telling you — ‘we control your digitally-marked [SS#] children within Socialism’s inescapable Security System, we control your Socially-Secured body, you don’t own your body, you don’t own your children, the Marxist Beast’s socialistic state does. And that is a form of slavery. What we have when it comes to W.H.O. medical mandates within the UN’s Socialist-eugenic Security System is Fabian medical tyranny. If somebody denies you bodily autonomy you have compliantly become a digitally-marked [SS#] dependent-ward that is happily enslaved within the Socialistic UN Security System of the Marxist Beast’s New World Order.

During the Orwellian “Digital Age” of Neo-Babel’s Global Village all global-e-commerce merchandise, including the souls of men, must be digitally-marked with the identification number (SS#; SIN#) of Socialism’s Security System. Mentally engraved within the consciousness of their hearts (their forehead’s memory) and embedded within their hand-held credit card is the digital name of the Marxist UN Beast. No man can legally buy, sell, engage in the cashless global-e-commerce, obtain a drivers license, a bank account, a passport, an airline ticket or be hired for employment without being branded for life with the Beast’s SS#. From cradle to grave the digitally-marked souls of Neo-Babylonians are happily enslaved as dependent-wards within the Marxist Beast’s Socialistically-Secured UN Global Village.

Masonic Pax American’s Social-Secured citizens are indoctrinated to proudly lay down their patriotic lives in militant defense of licentious Lady Liberty’s Masonic Constitution. Under God’s strong delusion they democratically bow their idolatrous hearts, in a worshipful corporate pledge of allegiance, before the Masonic Statue of Columbia’s sacred image—“Old Glory” (see Daniel 3:16). They are brainwashed chattel, not unlike COVID-19 inoculated beef cattle that permanently bear their master’s digital name stapled to their ear. Contently chewing their cud, these deluded beasts fatten up in the eugenic ‘security’ of the slaughter-house feedlot. Oblivious to the holocaust that awaits their numbered souls, they are like the Third Reich’s ghettoized Jews who were numbered, showered, and thrown into Auschwitz’s ovens.

John Eli Shaphat

johnshaphat@hotmail.com

Susan Adams's avatar
Susan Adams
18h

Very eye opening indeed.

© 2025 JB
