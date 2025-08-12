Statue of Albert Pike, a Confederate general, will return to Washington DC, National Parks Service says

(Click on the links included below for more information!)

News Release Date: August 4, 2025

A statue of a general in the Confederate army that was toppled and set on fire during social justice protests in 2020 in Washington DC will be reinstated, the National Park Service (NPS) has announced.

The bronze statue depicting Albert Pike is being restored, the Park Service said in a statement on Monday, sharing a photo of the statue undergoing cleaning to remove corrosion and paint prior to repairs, with a view to reinstalling it by October.

“The restoration aligns with federal responsibilities under historic preservation law as well as recent executive orders to beautify the nation’s capital and re-instate pre-existing statues,” a statement from the agency said, including an executive order issued by Donald Trump in March calling for “restoring truth and sanity to American history”.

So, Trump is going to reinstall the statue of Freemasonic Icon Albert Pike. Is that surprising to anyone? What may be surprising to some is the fact that they continue to use psychological operations on the masses to fuel race wars and division.

This is text book “divide and conquer” and “order out of chaos” at its finest. Yes, this is the way it works and this has been employed against us as for many, many decades. We must understand how it all works and the fact that it’s not just “conspiracy”.

Trump is a goon of the NWO and anyone who disagrees is either a shill or even more asleep than the “Christian-Zionists” or “woke liberals”. The hidden masonic hand in our society and politics runs WAY deeper than people realize. It’s not some benign club, pursuing “universal brotherhood”.

Check out the below video — well summarized by “Call” from “A Call for and Uprising” channel. Call it BS if you want.

PS: For the inevitable poor sap that wants to throw the tired “TDS” accusation at me — know that I voted for him twice. I spent the time to study and awaken to the truths about Trump. If I can do it, you can too. The truth hurts, but…

DONALD TRUMP TO REINSTALL STATUE OF FREEMASON GRAND COMMANDER & KKK FOUNDER ALBERT PIKE

IS TRUMP REALLY A FREEMASON ??



~IT’S TIME TO BELIEVE YOUR EYES~

Freemasonic Political Leaders: Harper, Bush, Putin & Many More

DO NOT COMPLY!