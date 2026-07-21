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Larry Kaifesh's avatar
Larry Kaifesh
2d

Brilliant analysis and research. The enemy cannot survive these truths… we must all share them appropriately!

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Bitch TOK 4$5's avatar
Bitch TOK 4$5
7d

that’s a dumbass question

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1 reply by The Do Not Comply Guy
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