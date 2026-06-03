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Clyde's avatar
Clyde
21h

Voting has always been a lie, but the dream on crowd is the status quo. Whether we like it or not, we can be dragged along with the prevailing political current and those bureaucrats who choose to re define reality more to their liking are in for a rude awakening, if they wake up at all.

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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
1d

Sobering, but the reality we find ourselves in is that, at least for those of us who see that they bamboozled us. Thank you!

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