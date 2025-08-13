Buckle up — this is a long, complex, controversial and perhaps triggering journey. Please take the time to review, including the many links to supporting information, before coming to conclusions. These topics have been a long study that changed most of what I thought I knew. While I never profess to be right on all points or have all the answers — some of this is personal deduction and conclusion — it should help some put more pieces together. Understanding evolves, so we must remain open to adjusting as deeper truth finds us. Think what you will about this or disagree but if you’ve yet to deeply study these topics — do your own research. Thanks for reading.

Intro:

We often hear the phrase “all wars are bankers wars” — while true, this assertion also overlooks the fact that the bankers are mostly just tools for the true ruling bloodlines behind the scenes.

For the remainder of this article, understand that when stating “bankers”, we’re really talking about the banking elements as the primary tool — their awful system based upon usury, fiat currency and fractional reserve banking — ultimately controlled by the Black Nobility bloodline families and their lower level bloodline lackey’s. None of what these ruling families do to humanity can happen without unlimited money and their banksters pulling the levers for them.

In my opinion, just about everything evil happening in the world can be traced back to the Biblically-forbidden practice of usury and our corrupt financial system. It continues to be the primary tool used for global enslavement.

We will also dive deep into the abyss and attempt to challenge many difficult idea’s regarding Israel, the “Jewish” identity and influence within the NWO plot. Lastly, we will also address the seemingly well-deserved, anti-”Jewish” sentiment we see rising.

Setting the Stage

Detailed in a previous stack — the Black Nobility papal bloodlines use roundtable groups and Freemasonry to control the world. They have been working towards their New World Order for far longer than any of us have been alive.

It’s imperative to understand that after WWI during the 1919 signing of The Treaty of Versailles, the Committee of 300 Round Table members began the process of creating the Bilderberg-CFR-RIIA-Trilateral Commission network. This network was created to advance through the 20th century and beyond, the Committee of 300’s (also referred to as the Olympians or the Illuminati), agenda for the centralized control of Planet Earth.

They also decided in Versailles to support the creation of a Jewish homeland in Palestine.

While the treaty did not directly establish a Jewish homeland, it played a key role in the context of Lionel Walter Rothschild’s (a Freemason) November 2, 1917 Balfour Declaration and the subsequent British Mandate for Palestine, which aimed to create a "national home for the Jewish people". The treaty didn’t explicitly create a Jewish state, but it did create the framework for the mandate system, which placed Palestine under British administration, and the League of Nations.

Please just absorb the fact that in 1919, it was the Rothschilds (Committee of 300, Illuminati members and Freemasons) that determined to establish the physical state of Israel.

Please let that sink in.

It should be pretty obvious that eugenicists and NWO psychopaths hell bent on world depopulation and domination probably weren’t establishing the physical State of Israel for humanitarian reasons. Let it also be clear that the Rothschilds have secretly manipulated the Jewish people more than any other!

Trigger alert! See, Was a Hitler a Rothschild? Hmmm. I dunno. More to research and ponder here.

Fast forward almost 30 years and past WWII — the primary reason cited during the proclamation for the declaration of the State of Israel, was of course, the holocaust. That proclamation came from none other than Freemason David Ben-Gurion on May 14, 1948.

Is it a stretch to deduce the hidden Masonic hand may have had darker aspirations for Israel?

While we’re at it, here is a link to an extract from “World of Freemasonry” (a pro-mason source), detailing the long list of famous Israeli Jewish Freemasons — including former presidents and prime ministers like David Ben-Gurion, Yitzhak Rabin, Shimon Peres, Ariel Sharon, Ehud Olmert, and yes, Benjamin “Bibi” Netanyahu himself.

Just coincidence and nothing to see here, right? Or, is it possible that the non-Biblical, physical State of Israel was also created and populated to play a deceptive religious role in a long-game NWO plan, masked as “universal brotherhood”? More things to ponder. Read on and decide for yourself.

Having busted that can of worms open, let’s move back to present day events.

Who and What is Jewish?

NO ONE IN THEIR RIGHT MIND can justify the devastation and genocide at the hands of US and Zionist imperialism. Let it be noted however, that I also believe the increase in anti-”Jewish” sentiment is planned division — that is, the “hidden hand” planned to vehemently divide the world “for” and “against” Israel.

I also see this as purposeful deflection — that is, getting most to blame the world’s problems on “Jewish” instead of recognizing the bloodlines and plot located further up the pyramid.

Is it at least possible that Jews, while either complicit or fully responsible for shocking things, have also been purposely groomed into the perfectly-architected religious deception, global villain and NWO scape goat?

How much of what we are seeing do you propose is organic vs by design?

Also by design, I believe that we are witnessing the roll out of an “antisemitism trap” for dissidents — that is, people who are noticing and speaking out against the NWO tyranny they see being disproportionally carried out by Jews. As a result, many will likely get caught up in the new “hate speech” laws and singled-out for persecution. After examples like that, many fearing prosecution won’t speak out at all.

A perfect way to target and trap your opposition, with broad support from the uneducated masses, no? A perfect way to get the masses to obediently accept their own digital enslavement, no? But of course, it’ll all be disguised as the sensible fight against dangerous online content, “hate speech” and to protect “God’s chosen”. Right? Right?? Right??? Right???? We sure?????

Before you read any further, please review and research what is presented in the links above and inline here! Do not dismiss this. The truth is — the people in Israel and “Jewish” today are NOT the Israelites from the Bible! They are not “God’s chosen”. Even a cursory study shows that those today known as “Jews” are not bloodline descendants of Abraham. My, how we have been fooled!

“American evangelicals have been trained—no, programmed—to see the modern state of Israel as a kind of spiritual Disneyland: a covenantal nation, divinely reborn in 1948, walking in the footsteps of Abraham and upholding the laws of Moses. They speak of “standing with Israel” as though the nation itself still trembles before Sinai, keeping kosher, keeping Sabbath, keeping Torah, and keeping covenant. It’s a lovely illusion—so lovely, in fact, that to break it feels almost cruel.

But break it we must. Because the truth is not just that Israel is secular—the truth is that Israel is a hotbed of occultism, mysticism, and open Luciferian symbology. And while Tel Aviv’s Pride parades and Israel’s obsession with Kabbalah might be written off as leftist excesses, the real shock comes when you realize these spiritual pollutants are not fringe—they’re foundational. They’re chiseled in stone, cast in bronze, and built into the very architecture of the state.

In fact, mile for mile, Israel has more Satanists, occultists, and Luciferian initiates per square foot than any nation on earth. That may sound insane. But wait until you see what’s hiding in plain sight. Because the truth is not just that Israel is secular—the truth is that Israel is a hotbed of occultism, mysticism, and open Luciferian symbology.”

See: Counterfeit Israel: How Satanism is Running Rampant in the Holy Land

Pretty shocking stuff for many to fathom. Let’s just say that there is irrefutable evidence proving that many things we were taught are not true. All of this contradicts with most of what we were told to think about the State of Israel and “Jewish”. Many don’t want to believe any of this but as we know, dogmatic beliefs and indoctrination rarely align with truth and they are very hard to let go of! This seems to be especially difficult for those raised in dispensationalist-indoctrinated churches who were sold bags of Biblical baloney their entire lives.

Acceptance is Difficult

We must accept the cold, hard truths about who actually resides in the State of Israel today. We must understand the history of how and why the Ashkenazi and Sephardic’s converted to Judaism/Pharisaism and the fact that they are in reality, non-Semitic and non-Israelite! The standard Jewish encyclopedia states that it’s likely 95% of modern Jews are Ashkenazis which means, by their own admission, the overwhelming majority of the people falsely claiming to be Jews are not even Semites. (Source: Jewish Encyclopedia Statistics).

Today’s Ashkenazi, or descendants of Ashkenaz, are actually some of the GENTILES (Goyim) the Bible speaks of. Why then do Ashkenazi’s call Christians and other non-Jews “Gentiles”, while pinning the term “Chosen People” on themselves? Is it ignorance or deception? I can tell you that it’s definitely not ignorance at a certain level. And if to those outside it looks like deception, to them it’s pure re-branding.

Otherwise put, it's vitally important to understand that the “Jews” in Israel today are NOT God’s chosen and therefore have no right to Palestine! This is not opinion. Do not take my word for it — do your own research.

Here is “Bibi” Netanyahu telling the truth about this himself on national TV — done in a clever way that publicly states the obvious while coming off as humor of course. Well now. All of this changes things a wee bit, doesn’t it? How do you suppose “Christian-Zionists” will feel about all that?

Coming To Terms — The Implications

I realize that I just dropped difficult and angering truth bombs for some. “But wait, there’s more!” Perhaps “Christian-Zionists” should also look more closely into what the growing majority in Israel think about Christians. This is not just “fringe” or isolated mentality, as many will allege. Christian-Zionists might want to research the extreme rise in anti-Christian sentiment and attacks in Israel (and more importantly, start asking why?).

It took years but eventually become shockingly clear that we are dealing with an incredible case of hijacked identity. We have been completely deceived about who and what is actually running Israel — the ideology at the top — and what they largely think of us, especially Christians.

This is NOT about hate! Simply put, it’s critically important to have this understanding while viewing what is playing out in the land of “God’s chosen” and the world. If not, we will continue to be deceived.

All of this is verifiable. It’s not just “antisemitic conspiracy theory”. How these things are still being overlooked by so many “Christian-Zionists”, is beyond me.

No matter what you provide as proof around these topics, there will always be those that will label you as a pure “antisemite”. Don’t fall for it. Sharing verifiable truth isn’t hate and for the record — I don’t hate anyone, including Israeli’s or “Jews”. I just want many of them to wake the heck up, along with deceived “Christian-Zionists” and Islamists alike.

All of the above is not implicating all “Jewish” people today. There are many good “Jewish” and Israeli people that don’t subscribe to any of this crap and are stuck in the middle along with the rest of us. Business as usual.

Important Considerations

Perhaps I’m naive but I believe only a small percentage of those that call themselves “Jewish” today are truly aware-of and involved in any sort of ideology pushing for world domination. The vast majority know little about the “NWO” and are nowhere near the top ranks. Some are perhaps complicit in lower level parts the Great Reset and 4th Industrial Revolution technologies (which ultimately serve the same thing) but I have to believe most are unaware that they are helping to carry out pieces of a nefarious global agenda.

In addition, the blanket dehumanization or targeting of any ethnic group or religion is an energetic scam. That focus and energy ultimately serves evil which fuels the aspirations of the NWO cabal to conquer us all. People from all “sides” are falling for it. I am by no means blaming “Jewish” for every ill in the world — what is happening is considerably more complex and multi-faceted than that. From my own personal experiences, they are some of the best and kindest people I’ve ever known. Those that I do know would never condone the Gaza genocide, nor the NWO plan.

Where Most Get Trapped

It can get quite consuming for most internet sleuths, when they are bombarded with troves of shocking evidence exposing genocidal “Jewish” supremacist ideology. It’s confusing when they see politically powerful religious Orthodox elements (like Chabad Lubavitch) clearly attempting to architect genocidal 3rd temple religious prophecy — to hasten the return of their Moshiach. The implications of what they are attempting to manifest with all of that are shocking.

It can get consuming when “truth seekers” observe mostly “Jewish” names at the top of our corrupt and failed financial system (BIS, IMF, Fed, etc). When they see mostly “Jewish” names running our media. When they see “Jewish” names disproportionately behind the Porn industry. When they see a disproportionate number of “Jewish” names either funding or employed in US Presidential administrations. When they see the amount of “Jewish” AIPAC lobbying dollars, buying off our politicians. When they see mostly “Jewish” names at the top of the organizations that brought us the COVID-19 depop plandemic. When they see the long list of Jewish NGOs (or Jewish funded) and Rabbis promoting choking immigration (invasion) into western countries. When they see perpetual middle east wars being fought for Zionist aspirations. When they see the blatant, hypocritical and genocidal actions of a group that wailed their entire lives over the same treatment they claim to have suffered during WWII. The list goes on and on and the irony and deep insult of it all has become incalculable for a growing number of people.

Is the “noticing” of all this partially by design?

Meanwhile, the controlled US media would largely have the “normies” believe that it is only Islamic extremism and Sharia Law that we have to fear. While that is a big problem, it is also clearly being used as a scapegoat.

The controlled “news” narratives appear to be programming American “normies” to see Islam as the primary threat, so that they will continue to broadly support Israel. It seems the “hidden hand” needs Americans prepared to rally behind yet another war — this time their final holy war?

(^Whether that Albert Pike letter is authentic or not, it sure looks to be coming true!^)

Concerning? Absolutely, as all of this is further dividing Americans across extremely uncompromising lines. To the deceived Christian-Zionist or “normie”, another war to protect “God’s chosen” is mostly acceptable. To the partially-informed “truth seeker”, all of this proves that it is indeed “the Jew” to blame for the world’s problems.

How much of this do you think could be by design of the hidden hand?

What Do I Think Is Happening?

From what I can tell, we’ve got genocidal Zionist insanity, combined with genocidal, religious-supremacist insanity — being pushed by the hidden hand — working to propel us into a planned and devastating third world war. Deceptive religious dogma and prophecy are being used to help unleash events and conditions required to bring about The New World Order.

My research indicates that all Abrahamic religions have been captured and are deceptively being used to push “end times”, religious-supremacist ideology. Christians and Muslims alike.

The tool of Freemasonry is used to infiltrate and control all religions .

All of this conflicting religious dogma and extremism serves the Masonic NWO cabal and their quest for world domination. Israel appears to be the primary chess piece they are using to help bring it all about. As we are woefully divided against each other, we become more-easily conquered.

I hope all this is starting to make sense! Jews, Christians and Muslims alike are all rallying behind their own brand of imperialism and perverted religious prophecy — out of the chaos the NWO plan will rise!

A pretty grand and crazy sounding hypothesis, no?

With all that said, this is not excusing the things that are being “noticed” but we must acknowledge that most Israeli’s and “Jewish” are caught up in much of the same false history, religious dogma and deception. They too are being deceived and used as cannon fodder in the NWO agenda. We witnessed another example of this on October 7th, 2023, but I digress, let’s finally get back to talking about the banksters.

Back To The Banking Problem

The mainspring control of the true New World Order plan, is the desire from the world's central bankers (and the ruling elite bloodlines behind them), to translate their vast economic wealth and power into permanent global institutions of complete financial, political, social and biological control.

Their power is largely based on their monopoly over credit. They use the government's credit to print endless money and require us, the taxpayer to fork over billions in interest to them. Are we listening? Do we truly understand this is how our country runs? For our entire lives, we have been fooled and robbed. The kicker — this time they’re coming to kill most of us off. Make no mistake about it — our own money is being used to fund our depopulation and digital enslavement agendas.

Central banks like the (not so federal) Federal Reserve pretend to be government institutions. They are not. They are privately owned by perhaps 300 families. It is significant that a large percentage of these families are from “Jewish” origin — but how significant and how this came to be, I will let you study and decide for yourself.

When the Federal Reserve was inaugurated in 1913, a well-known London banker acknowledged that it is a scam.

Mayer Amschel Rothschild

"The few who understand the system will either be so interested in its profits, or so dependent on its favours, that there will be no opposition from that class... The great body of the people, mentally incapable of comprehending, will bear its burden without complaint, and perhaps without even suspecting that the system is inimical (contrary) to their interests."

~ Mayer Amschel Rothschild, 1744-1812, German-”Jewish” Banker & founder of the Rothschild family banking empire

The Consequences of This Problem

This system is lethal for all of humanity, including those who identify as “Jewish”. We saw the tragic consequences of this in World War I and II. It should be obvious that printing money out of nothing has been an abhorrent situation and a huge source of humanity's woes. It has pitted the parasitic elites who control the economy against society as a whole. It is in their interest to destabilize society, foster immorality, division and eventually war in order to increase debt, enrich themselves, and further control the masses.

The bankers are the ones funding the companies and curriculum pushing social engineering programs such as the sexual revolution, feminism and multiculturalism, ESG, LGBTQ+, etc., which has completely undermined family and social cohesion. All of this fundamental antagonism has also supported the growth of a shocking criminal underworld run by these same elites.

The bankers are responsible for the assassinations of presidents like Lincoln and JFK, the attack on the World Trade Center, 9/11, and what we’re seeing play out in the middle east. They control the mass media, which legitimized G.W. Bush and his wars for Israel in the middle east (terror disguised as “fighting terror”), the COVID-19 plandemic, the destructive Leftist agenda under Obama and Biden, and now Trump — putting the final nails in our coffin (under the cloak of “MAGA”), with his push towards digital slavery and an impending attack on Iran.

The bankers control the world's major corporations, media, intelligence agencies, think tanks, foundations and universities. They are responsible for suppressing the truth. “Jews” do figure very prominently in all of this, which is clearly a major cause of the “antisemitism” we see rising today. The more you look into it however, the more you realize it’s not just a “Jewish” plot. The truth is, many from varying backgrounds are pursuing the “the great work”.

As a result of this banker scam, Western society and culture are based upon fraud. We do not have genuine democracy nor equal access to the mass media nor open and truthful education. Western society is a complete fraud, run by cowards who know they're frauds.

So Who Is Responsible For The NWO?

The New World Order is a hydra-headed monster. The bankers work through the interests of The Black Nobility bloodline families, as well as many fronts such as the Jesuits, Freemasonry, Abrahamic religions, Zionism, neo-conservatism, Communism, socialism, liberalism, feminism, etc.

The bankers are also responsible for British and American imperialism. In his book "The Jews" (1922), British social critic Hilaire Belloc writes that the British Empire represented a partnership between Jewish finance and the British aristocracy.

"After Waterloo [1815] London became the money market and the clearing house of the world. The interests of the Jew as a financial dealer and the interests of this great commercial polity approximated more and more. One may say that by the last third of the nineteenth century, they had become virtually identical."

The confluence of Jewish and British interest extended to marriage.

"Marriages began to take place, wholesale, between what had once been the aristocratic territorial families of this country and the “Jewish” commercial fortunes. After two generations of this, with the opening of the twentieth century, those of the great territorial English families in which there was no Jewish blood was the exception.

In nearly all of them was the strain more or less marked, in some of them so strong that though the name was still an English name and the traditions those of a purely English lineage of the long past, the physique and character had become wholly “Jewish”..."

If the marriage of Al Gore's daughter with Jacob Schiff's grandson is any indicative example, this mingling of “Jew and Gentile” elites extends to America as well. John Forbes Kerry is another example.

Belloc continues to say that the British and “Jewish” goal of world domination was synonymous and uses Freemasonry as a key instrument.

"Specifically Jewish institutions, such as Freemasonry (which the Jews had inaugurated as a sort of bridge between themselves and their hosts in the seventeenth century) were particularly strong in Britain, and there arose a political tradition, active, and ultimately to prove of great importance, whereby the British state was tacitly accepted by foreign governments as the official protector of the Jews in other countries.

It was Britain which was expected to intervene [wherever Jewish persecution took place and] to support the Jewish financial energies throughout the world, and to receive in return the benefit of that connection."

So in this example, and if Belloc is right, you could say that the New World Order is an extension of the British Empire, in which elite British, “Jewish” (and American) interests are indistinguishable. So who is really behind all that?

Meet Your True Masters Again

“The Black Nobility are the oligarchic families of Venice and Genoa, who in the 12th century held privileged trading rights (monopolies). The first of three crusades, from 1063 to 1123, established the power of the Venetian Black Nobility and solidified the power of the wealthy ruling class. In 1204 the oligarchic families parceled out feudal enclaves to their members, and from this date, they built up power until government became a closed corporation of the leading Black Nobility families. The European Black Nobility is responsible for the insidious entanglements of numerous secret societies and organizations, which are backed with high finance and powerful political connections.

Such organizations include: Trilateral Commission, Bilderberg Group, Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), United Nations, International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank, Bank of International Settlements (BIS), Club of Rome, Chatham House, and many others. Present day European Black Nobility families are connected with the House of Guelph, one of the original Black Nobility families of Venice from which the House of Windsor and thus the present Queen of the United Kingdom Elizabeth II descends."

~ John Coleman’s 1991 book "The Committee of 300: A Brief History of World Power"

Summary And Conclusions

I am certain almost NO ONE would want any part of the New World Order if they truly understood it. The NWO agenda is awful for 99.9% of all races, colors and creeds.

It is said the true “Jewish spirit” holds that truth and morality are absolute and cannot be trimmed to fit one's perceived self interest. G.J. Nueberger expresses this in his essay "The Great Gulf Between Zionism and Judaism."

"The Jewish people are chosen not for domination over others, not for conquest or warfare, but to serve G-d and thus to serve mankind...Thus physical violence is not a tradition or a value of the Jews. The task for which the Jewish people were chosen is not to set an example of military superiority or technical achievements, but to seek perfection in moral behaviour and spiritual purity."

While he and I clearly differ on the whole “chosen” piece, there is still a spirit here worth acknowledging. I’m pretty certain that it’s going to take people from all walks of life and belief systems — those who wake up to the deeper agendas and realize they simply value life, freedom and are 100% unwilling to serve evil in any of it’s forms — to unite and resist what is coming for us all.

It’s clear that the elites aren't truly concerned about “Judaism” or racial purity and have demonstrated time and time again, that they are willing to sacrifice anyone, in order to achieve their grand design. Still today, they are sacrificing tens of thousands of Muslim, “Jewish”, and American lives in the Middle East in their Orwellian perpetual wars for “peace and security”

So, does the NWO serve a “Jewish” agenda or an elite bloodline banker agenda??

I’d say it’s the latter.

Jim Duke published some very interesting and largely similar thoughts in a blog on September 19th, 2021:

“Some have brought the concept that it is the Jews behind all the conspiracy. They say the Jews started the Knights Templar, the Freemasons, AND the Jesuits (Catholic Order behind Vatican). I think that gives too much credit to a false narrative. Perhaps a few writings or letters found by some enthusiastic researchers indicate such authentic origins. However, I have suspicion about some of those researchers (Edward Hendrie being one).

The alternative is that Knights Templar of French Dignitary Dynasties were false Jews (claimed the right to the line through a fabricated story of the Merovingian Benjamite claim of being descendants from the illicit line of the affair between Jesus and Mary Magdalene). Also we have some migrating to Khazar regions to group the Ashkanazi Jews, those who SAY THEY ARE JEWS BUT ARE NOT, which would be the Synagogue of Satan. These lines are FABRICATIONS and not legit.

The Knights Templar fled to Scotland and Spain after their “demise” (hiding). In Scotland, the Sinclairs hid under Robert de Bruce who organized the Freemasons. In Spain, they organized the Los Alumbrados, the Spanish Illuminati.

The mystic Rosicrucians, along with Rome’s Borgia of Spain (House of Borja), sponsored a group to replace the Templar presence in Rome. Roman lines intermarried Jewish lines to claim they have lineage rights to Jerusalem to be dubbed “King of Jerusalem.” This gave a Jewish flavor to blur the lines.

Ten members of the Black Nobility families urged a Catholic scholar Ignatius of Loyola of the Spanish Basque line who was getting visions of Mary, to form a Society. Despite his cult leaned towards worship of Mary, they called it the “Society of Jesus.” Ignatius dedicated his life to Catholicism of Vatican and the Pope. Hidden within is Knights Templar attitude and they became known as the Jesuits.

The Jesuits had a motto “the end justifies the means,” meaning any means necessary to carry out their infiltration to devour politics, culture, nations, and religion were acceptable. They masked as their enemy that they would infiltrate from the inside. They posed as lowly servants to gain access to information. Their Intel network was complex and thorough. They mastered in spying, espionage, and assassination. They led the Counter-Reformation against the Protestants. Posing as Protestants they countered the Protestants, as JEWS to infiltrate Judaism, or whatever was needed. Some Jesuits even became Rabbis for clout. Eventually they were found meddling in International affairs and a petition went out to ban them in 1773.

In the meantime the Freemasons that went from Operative to Speculative formed the Grand Lodge in 1717. By 1777 the Illuminati, formed by Jesuit Adam Weishaupt, infiltrated Freemasonry with his Order.

Brought with these practices were all occult mysticism and mystery religions, which is why it would be natural for Kabbalah to have it’s place in these Societies. That didn’t mean it was a Jewish group, but mystics like Eliphas Levi, who was Gentile, learned Judaism so he could better understand Kabbalah. This pattern carried on to claim rights like to Jerusalem.

It may be my estimation that this idea of “the Jews did it” is a cover purposely devised to wain blame from these other groups and put it on another. Then to use that suspicion to later protect them under antisemitism and discrimination charges to merge them back in (Jews were originally not accepted into Orders per se and had to be reaffirmed). The Jesuits likely used their tactics to claim “Jewish” influence, perhaps even fabricating letters to prove this, as the Freemasons also claim “Jewish” allegory to gain hold of the religion of Judaism. Though neither are truly “Jewish”, it may explain influence rather than proof why some claim that it was the Jews all along (supporting the Crypto-Jew argument). So you will see claims to this because of the scenario presented.

Either way, it is a New World Order. The Freemasons have provided a bed for the recruiting network, Jesuits have been providing the globalist agenda through the Church, Vatican continues the front of religion, and the “Jewish” influence holds the allegory for its Kabbalah influence, and together the Adept use it to bring about the Order.

The Black Nobility bloodlines, Illuminati, Jesuits, Kabbalists, Islamists, etc., — each comprise parts of the NWO cabal that work together through secretive roundtable groups and Freemasonry. The “Jewish” identity, mysticism and Babylonian banking are deeply woven into all of it — they’re inseparable.

What a deep rabbit hole all of this is. It’s not as cut and dry as many would contend.

The same banking dynasties that operated through ancient temples continue to maintain power today through three main strategies: they control the creation of money through private central banks, they suppress technologies that could provide abundance and freedom, and they keep secret their understanding of how cycles affect human behavior and economics. Another future stack topic, perhaps.

This small group maintains global power working through religious and educational institutions and works to maintain control over both financial systems and many knowledge domains. They create artificial scarcity in both money and energy, while suppressing the knowledge that could set humanity free. They practice a kind of false financial alchemy — creating money from nothing through debt — while preventing the development of real physical alchemy that could transform both science and economics into open systems benefiting everyone.

As we begin to understand our true history, it appears that the state of Israel was created not as a true homeland for the persecuted offspring of “God’s chosen”, but rather the physical state, that title and the “Jewish” identity have all been hijacked.

All Abrahamic religions appear to be captured and scripted Biblical prophecy is being used to herd the masses — the perfect deceptive vehicle to kick off WWIII (among other planned crises) to finally bring about the success of their “great work”.

What an incredibly twisted plot to fool the world.

It saddens me to see largely good and innocent people from all “sides”, including many that call themselves “Jewish” or Israeli, caught up in all of this. I weep for the unfathomable suffering in Palestine. I pray for all who are deceived through perverted religious dogma.

The ruling bloodlines and their masonic cabal clearly do not care about most of us plebes. Their depopulation and NWO agendas are real. If we allow ourselves to descend into misguided hatred and war, we will only hasten our demise.

All-Seeing Eye or the Eye of Providence, comes from ancient Babylonian religion

By allowing this incredibly evil NWO cabal the ability to rewrite our history, deceive all “sides” and print money out of nothing — we have created a monster that now threatens to devour the planet and with it, most of the human race. I pray that good people from all walks of life wake up, repent, unite and STOP THE NWO.

Choose wisely.

Seek and speak the TRUTH.

DO NOT COMPLY.

God Bless.

Israel and the Battle of Armageddon