This is a must read and great summary from Greg — I keep contemplating writing my own similar stack however he covers these topics well. I reposted his article here, with pictures to enhance the article’s readability. Anyhow, I not only appreciate how Greg spells out the truth, but it’s also the SPIRIT in which he does.

Although some interpret his style as “negative” and “repetitive”, let’s be honest — the truth ain’t pretty in many ways and people need to hear it repeatedly. We can’t just bury our heads in the sand, nor click our heels together saying; “There’s no place like home”.

It’s not a spirit of fear. Or despair. Rather it’s a spirit of truth, bravery, empowerment, strength, resolve, and LOVE. Greg’s approach is the opposite from what I see coming from many — it’s raw and real — without any apathy, self-centeredness or despair.

The time now is for action. For preparation.

“Chance favors the prepared…”

For the record, I am not going anywhere. I will stand for my country and my people.

Give Greg a follow.

A WARNING. "Prepare To Get Outside of The Storm."

The United States is now the eye of the global storm. The Epicenter.

In my opinion the signs are no longer subtle, they’re flashing like lightning across the sky.

Let’s breakdown what I, and I believe you as well, are seeing. Maybe even feeling.

The Financial System Is a Walking Corpse. The US economy has become a zombie, it’s dead. It produces less and less, borrows more and more, and survives only by VAST debt expansion.

The Fed, the Treasury, and Wall Street are artificially propping up the illusion of life, But even zombies rot

Inflation Isn’t Gone, It’s Embedded, And WILL Worsen From Here. Food, shelter, power, insurance all up double digits over just the last few years. And with every new Click- spending bill, it’s getting worse. The dollar is dying, the US is dying, and the world knows it…. YOU know it.

Dollar Devaluation Is Accelerating WITH NO END IN SIGHT. The US continues to and is accelerating its printing of currency like confetti. FACT. The world is quietly moving away from dollar reliance. FACT. Foreign debt buyers are disappearing.

US Debt Is Increasing On A Planetary Scale… It is a Ticking Time Bomb.

The US right now has only two choices… INFLATE OR DIE. (Fact… its already dead).

Default brings collapse and inflation brings wealth destruction. Either way the US economy, the middle class, US small business, and the US industrial engine is being hollowed out FASTER.

(My addition: when it comes to the US, replace “EARN” above with “PRINT”.)

The US Itself Is a Click- Zombie Corporation IN COLLAPSE. It has only debt-fueled consumption, no production growth, with continued outsourcing- (think exploding trade deficit), fueled by illusions and sustained by some kind of twisted hope and altered public perception.

So What Do You Do? Ask yourself. Is it time to step outside the storm? If the answer is yes, then the next question(s) are these.

Do you want to build your future on a collapsing system?

Would you rather react? Or move/prepare before it sparks?

You DO NOT panic.

You don’t run.

But you think bigger.

This Is Not About Fear, It’s About Sovereignty.

This isn’t a call to flee, it’s a call to rise.

You must each decide… where will you be when the storm comes?

Right now you have options. You can stay put, or prepare to leave the US.

Both options above are viable.

Either way…

Prepare Mentally. Accept reality… the system will not fix itself, it is collapsing by design.

Detach emotionally.. do not tie your identity to a political party, currency, market, or media narrative. Know this truth. You are not alone. You are not crazy. You are awake.

Prepare Physically… I am not talking about just maintaining your physical health, although that is important… but I am talking about securing resources. Water storage/filtration. Long-term food (dry goods, canned, dehydrated). First aid & health supplies. Stay healthy. Immune system, energy, sleep, movement. Be able to keep warm or cool. Know how to survive in extreme weather without the grid. Be prepared to barter.

Prepare Spiritually. Reconnect with God. Resist fear… Babylon runs on fear. Stay grounded in truth. Declare your own sovereignty… no system owns your soul.

The Lion Must Not Walk Alone. Even those who stay in the storm can thrive if they build their Pride locally. Let’s expand this into a sacred pillar for those staying in the US, and even those abroad.

“Build the Circle. Feed the Pride.”

Connect with Your Community And Help It Rise. Because no one survives the storm alone. As the system collapses the most powerful resource won’t be cash, crypto, or gold. It will be people. It will be the sacred bond of a community that cares for its own.

Why This Matters… when systems fail grocery shelves go empty, government help dries up, supply lines collapse and survival becomes local. What you’ve built in your own neighborhood, town, place of worship, or block, becomes everything.

Build Your Circle Now..

You don't need 50 people, just a few who see the truth.

How to Build It.

Start conversations. Don’t be afraid to talk about preparedness, shortages, or spiritual sovereignty. Offer help first. Share extra food, seeds, or advice. Let them feel the Lion’s spirit before they hear your words. Form a local meet-up. Even just coffee once a month perhaps. Why? Because those who show up are committed- (just like those of you who joined This Freedom Platform). Share skills. Someone knows canning. Another knows self-defense. Another knows welding. Teach each other.

Hold space for each other. When fear rises, you be the calm. When someone falls, you lift.

If You Have the Means, Consider Leaving the US.

Where to go. What to look for. Why it matters.

Why Consider Leaving?

The system is collapsing from the inside. The US financial, political, and social structures are unsustainable and being held together by illusion and force.

Freedom is shrinking. Surveillance, financial controls, digital ID, and compliance-based systems are growing fast.

A Manufactured Crisis May Come.

War, currency reset, or domestic conflict, all probable triggers for sweeping executive powers and martial constraints. You do not have to remain inside the storm if you’re being called out of it.

What Should You Look For?

If you are moved to explore life beyond US borders look for…

Sovereignty & Stability. Possibly an independent nation, maybe an island nation. Look for a place with friendly locals, a culture of self-reliance, access to land & water. Seek places where you can grow food, collect or access clean water, live without dependence on a broken grid.

Affordability & Entry Options. Can you buy land or a home outright? What’s the cost of living vs the US? Can you get a long-term visa, or even citizenship through investment?

Local Infrastructure. Is it safe? Are hospitals decent? Is transportation easy? Are there markets, craftsmen, builders, and food? You don’t need luxury need resilience.

Leaving the US is not about fear. It’s about positioning. Leaving or staying are both viable options… so which works for you?

Together we can achieve things far beyond what we can achieve alone.

Thoughts? Comments?

HUGE LOVE!

